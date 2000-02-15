Fruit Icebox Pie

One could substitute graham cracker crumbs for the vanilla wafers, and fruit cocktail for the fruit called for in this recipe. It's a great dessert and one my mother made when I was a kid, well over 25 years ago! This was one of the recipes I copied from my mom's collection when I left home for the first time! This pie contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.
Very, very good! This is very similar to my grandma's favorite childhood dessert, which would have been in the 1930's. I was skeptical of the raw egg part, but hers called for it, too, so I added them. Hers didn't have the bananas or dates, so when I followed this recipe, I didn't add them. I used an entire 20 oz. can of pineapple, and would do so again! I opted for the easier Cool Whip approach, and used 2 cups. I chose pecans instead of walnuts (I find walnuts a little bitter), and didn't bother toasting them because the moisture of the pineapple would have softened them anyway. Letting this dessert sit for an entire 24 hours is KEY, so be sure and allow time for it. Thanks for the recipe!
Very, very good! This is very similar to my grandma's favorite childhood dessert, which would have been in the 1930's. I was skeptical of the raw egg part, but hers called for it, too, so I added them. Hers didn't have the bananas or dates, so when I followed this recipe, I didn't add them. I used an entire 20 oz. can of pineapple, and would do so again! I opted for the easier Cool Whip approach, and used 2 cups. I chose pecans instead of walnuts (I find walnuts a little bitter), and didn't bother toasting them because the moisture of the pineapple would have softened them anyway. Letting this dessert sit for an entire 24 hours is KEY, so be sure and allow time for it. Thanks for the recipe!
Do NOT use raw eggs. According to the FDA, salmonella can survive freezing. The say "You can still enjoy homemade ice cream without the risk of Salmonella infection by substituting a pasteurized egg product, egg substitute, or pasteurized shell eggs for the raw eggs in your favorite recipe." Egg beaters work fine and this is a great way to use bananas.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.