Fruit Icebox Pie

Very, very good! This is very similar to my grandma's favorite childhood dessert, which would have been in the 1930's. I was skeptical of the raw egg part, but hers called for it, too, so I added them. Hers didn't have the bananas or dates, so when I followed this recipe, I didn't add them. I used an entire 20 oz. can of pineapple, and would do so again! I opted for the easier Cool Whip approach, and used 2 cups. I chose pecans instead of walnuts (I find walnuts a little bitter), and didn't bother toasting them because the moisture of the pineapple would have softened them anyway. Letting this dessert sit for an entire 24 hours is KEY, so be sure and allow time for it. Thanks for the recipe!

