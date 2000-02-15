Fruit Icebox Pie

One could substitute graham cracker crumbs for the vanilla wafers, and fruit cocktail for the fruit called for in this recipe. It's a great dessert and one my mother made when I was a kid, well over 25 years ago! This was one of the recipes I copied from my mom's collection when I left home for the first time! This pie contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.

Recipe by Julie Sunset Kaartinen

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
24 mins
additional:
1 min
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream together butter and confectioners sugar. mix in eggs and vanilla extract. Spread half of cookie crumbs into bottom of a 9 inch pie pan. Spread creamed mixture evenly over the crumbs.

  • Whip cream until soft peaks form. Gently fold in pineapple, bananas, dates, and nuts. Spread over butter mixture. Top with remaining cookie crumbs.

  • Cover tightly with plastic wrap. Chill 24 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
692 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 78.1g; fat 41.7g; cholesterol 117.8mg; sodium 240.7mg. Full Nutrition
