Huckleberry Pie

If you are lucky enough to get your hands on some fresh huckleberries, this is a wonderful recipe. Lemon zest adds a little extra kick!

By Saundra

9 more images

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Place huckleberries in pastry-lined pan. In a small bowl, mix together 3/4 cup sugar and flour. Spoon evenly over berries. Sprinkle lemon rind and lemon juice over top. Dot with butter. Cover with top crust. Seal edges and cut steam vents in top. Brush surface with cream, avoiding fluted edges of crust. Sprinkle with 2 teaspoons sugar.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake an additional 20 to 25 minutes, until crust is golden brown.

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 52.2g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 12.7mg; sodium 260.2mg. Full Nutrition
