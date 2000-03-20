Huckleberry Pie
If you are lucky enough to get your hands on some fresh huckleberries, this is a wonderful recipe. Lemon zest adds a little extra kick!
thanks for sharing this recipe -it was delicious! We were in the Mtns visiting Mt St Helens and oh my did we see huckleberries everywhere in the blast zone!! we picked 6 cups! I had enough for your pie! I came here looking for a recipe and found yours! It was wonderful! The only thing I changed is to add liitle more flour -2T to 1/4 cup --berries are very juicy! Oh and some cinnanmon about 1/2 t.Read More
This tasted great, the lemon adds a nice flavor, but using just the flour as a thickener left me with huckleberry soup and a mushy, pasty crust. I tried it again and used a quarter cup of 'quick tapioca' instead of a tablespoon of flour and the pie was nice and solid. I also found it was much better after it had cooled completely - much less runny.Read More
I am not sure what went wrong with this pie. We had just picked our huckleberries in the Columbia Gorge and they were very tasty, so I thought they would be perfect for a pie. I followed the advice of another reviewer and increased the flour to 1/4 C and the pie was still very runny. It completely saturated the bottom and even the top crust. It was like eating mush. I've decided to make this again but instead I will make mini pies in cupcake tins to control the oozing and keep some consistency. Also, I will not use the cream on the top either, I don't think it did much except to add more calories.
This was a very good recipe but I found it to be very runny. When I used 5 level TBS. of cornstarch it came out perfect! With this change, I give this recipe a 5 star rating!
One review was absolutely correct. Flour does not work as a thickener in this instance. The best way is tapioca ( 2 tbls ), berries, sugar, and lemon juice in a bowl mixed and let set for 10-15 min. before adding to pie pan.
My family loves Huckleberry Pie! I struggled with the runny pie dilemma for years until I decided to prepare the filling in a saucepan first. Each year's batch of berries come on the bush with a varying degree of sweetness and juiciness. In order to make sure my pies set and taste just right, I prepare the filling on the stove to get the right consistency and flavor. I left out the lemon zest and cream because my family prefers the simple taste of the Huckleberries
The pie was real juicy/runny. But it was still fantastic. I will probably alter it next time, but will definitely make it again. Thanks.
I followed the recipe to the tee, but used a metal pie dish. The pie ended up too runny, undercooked and it was not good enough to eat. I still have huckleberries left and will try to cook the berries first before filling the pie shell.
By putting cream on the crust w/sugar, maple sugar & cinn. - made it pretty as a picture. I agree to use more flour or better yet, the tapioca (this recipe is runny). Overall, very good pie
Take away one tablespoon of lemon juice, and instead of flour, do a heaping 1/4 cup of tapioca. Mix berries, tapioca, sugar and lemon juice and let sit in a bowl for 20 mins before putting into actual pie. Be sure to ensure complete setting of pie by letting stand for at least 2 hours prior to serving.
Like some other reviewers instead of flour I found 1/4 cup of tapioca to work perfectly for thickening this pie, also instead of heavy cream I used milk and this pie came out perfect!
The flavor on this is INCREDIBLE!! However, I thought it was odd that there wasn't for any cornstarch or additional thickener. My pie was berries in liquid...didn't set up at ALL. I used huckleberries that we'd picked fresh and frozen and a refrigerator crust. It was just (amazingly delicious) juice and berries - way too runny. I think the filling is better suited to a cobbler that might soak up into the biscuit or cake and, if I try it as a pie again, I'll add more thickener.
The flavor was good, but the filling was very runny. I think next time I will toss the berries in the flour/sugar mixture and let it sit for a while to release some of the juice from the fresh berries. Or maybe add a little corn starch.
A very yummy pie indeed. I cook the filling on the stove top so I can adjust for taste and thickness before putting filling into pie crust. This pie only lasts maybe 2 days with my husband and myself and I am lucky to get a piece.
It was very runny & so sour. I followed the recipe exactly and it didn't come out well. Was edible with vanilla ice cream
I do not know what I did wrong. My pie was more huckleberry juice. As I used frozen berries. Did i need to add more flour then? Other then that it was really good. Please let me know. Thank You
Great! I'm about to bake them both! Yum!
I used blueberries and it still tasted wonderful! Good recipe!
This recipe is amazing! I used an all butter crust and used tapioca instead of flour (based on all the "soupy" reviews) and it turned out spectacular! Thank you for the great recipe! This one is going in the box for sure..
Good recipe! I did it have a lemon so used lime juice instead and it worked fine.
2 tablespoons of flour is nowhere near enough to thicken the berry juice — unless your berries are really dry. Ended up with delicious huckleberry soup between two crusts.
The kids and I went and picked huckleberries from our property, which took a couple hours to find and pick 4 cups worth. The pie was straight liquid. The flour didn’t do anything to thicken the filling. I will follow another members suggestion and either add 1/4 cup quick tapioca, or 5 leveled TBS cornstarch next time. Just so sad- no one wanted wet liquid pie
I love this recipe!! I always make Huckleberry pies at least once a year and this recipe makes the best pies!!! I always use frozen huckleberries that we picked earlier in the year and I pre cook the filling ingredients with some extra cornstarch just to thicken it up without sacrificing the extra jucies.
Great pie. The only change I made was to add a bit of cinnamon to the sugar that I sprinkled on the top.
After all the time picking fresh huckleberries my pie was like soup! I put in 1/2 of a 1/4 cup tapioca too
This was a very delicious pie!! We read some of the reviews prior to making it about it being too runny. We added 5 tbsp of corn starch like another reviewer suggested…. And it turned out absolutely PERFECT! We love it!! Especially served warm with some vanilla ice cream!
Taste would get 5 stars, but even after trying the 5 tablespoons of corn starch instead of the flour, it was runnier than I would have liked. (I used fresh huckleberries out of our yard!) I only had lemon juice, so put a little extra in to make up for the lack of lemon zest, and used a little vanilla soy on the pie crust instead of cream, along with some cinnamon and sugar. Delicious! Next time I’ll go back to flour, and use what I normally use with my other pies plus a little more.
Extremely runny. I should have read more of the reviews and altered to thicken. Only had huckleberries from a trip to the mountains so very disappointed. Taste is still good.
Inedibly bitter with the consistency of soup. Add half a cup of tapioca, quadruple the flour, and double the sugar, or you'll have a very tart pancake syrup in a pie crust.
I made this recipe twice the first time it turned out great. The second time I made it I used half the ingredients and made a 9 inch pie pan but I read the reviews so I did add the extra flour and it turned out awesome! I would definitely recommend this recipe as long as you use the extra flour or some other sort of thickener. My friends and family are licking their plates.
My sister and brother n law couldn't say enough about this yummy pie. The lemon gives it a little zest that is perfect.
In used a Pilsbury pie crust. Instead of flour I used the tapioca that was recommended by another person, and I sprinkled some extra. My huckleberries were previously frozen and I used 4 cups which was almost double what they were fresh. I also added about 1/4 cup of the huckleberry juice since the berries were previously frozen and I had a lot of it. It set perfectly and was delicious.
