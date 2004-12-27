Shrimp Wrapped with Prosciutto

I can't say enough about this dish!!!! I cook a lot and often enjoy the things I make but rarely do I step back and think, "wow, did I make that?" This will become a family favorite for me. I live in Alaska just a little outside of of Anchorage, so sometimes I have to substitute because ingredients arn't avaliable. But, even with the substitutes it was great. I couldn't find hazelnuts on thier own so I got the mixed nutz from planters that had hazelnuts. I figured the liqure would set the taste, you needs the nuts for texture and buttery flavor. Second I bought polenta already made in a tube form. I sliced it and sprayed with oilve oil then stuck it under the broiler for about 10 to 15 mins. Once they where hot and a little crisp I flipped them and put a dolp of cream cheese on top. I couldn't get marscapone...this was my other substitute:) I placed the pollenta back under the broiler and cooked it till the cheese browned. I found this made the presentation great. I served the with greem beans for a veggie, it went well. Enjoy!!!!