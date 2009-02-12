Coffee Liqueur

This is an easy recipe for making a coffee flavored liqueur. This can be used in any recipe that calls for coffee flavored liqueur, as a cordial alone, mixed with milk or more vodka, etc.

Recipe by Cathie

Directions

  • In a 3 quart saucepan over medium heat, combine the sugar and water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in instant coffee, and allow to cool.

  • When cool, stir in vanilla extract and vodka. Pour into clean bottles. Close bottles tightly, and store in a cool dark place.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 25.5g; sodium 0.7mg. Full Nutrition
