Coffee Liqueur
This is an easy recipe for making a coffee flavored liqueur. This can be used in any recipe that calls for coffee flavored liqueur, as a cordial alone, mixed with milk or more vodka, etc.
I make this recipe every year for the holidays. Having made it for a number of years now I have a few suggestions. First of all using 2 cups brown sugar and 2 cups white gives a more complex sweetness. Also I add 1/2 cup cocoa powder for a chocolate finish. Also you get a better coffee flavor when using espresso instead of coffee granules. And lastly I split the alcohol into 2 cups vodka and 2 cups brandy. Brandy complements the flavors better than straight vodka. Delish!!!
This recipe is just FABULOUS...I have tried many kahlua/coffee liqueur recipes and this one is by far the BEST!!!!!
I've been using this recipe for years. At times I've run out of ingredients and have substituted with poor results. I always come back to this recipe for excellent results, simplicity and a good kahlua substitute!
I've been using a similar recipe for years as Christmas gifts, and it is always appreciated. We love to serve it over ice cream, or mixed in milk. I even put about 1/2 cup in chili con carne. My recipe only uses 2 cups boiling water and a pint of brandy or vodka. Instead of the vanilla extract I use a vanilla bean cut in half and added to two clean bottles. It then sits for 60 days. This recipe is quicker to the finished product, but I still prefer the "fermenting" process. The recipe was given to me by an Army nurse at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas in 1966.
Very simple, very quick, I added a splash more vanilla to smooth the coffee flavor some. I will make this every year for gifts! Taste wonderful with quite a kick. I used a lower grade vodka, no reason at all to break the bank!!
On a whim I decided to whip this up, very nervous at how it would turn out. I was very pleasantly surprised. I cut the recipe in half and just used the cheapest vodka I could find. This still made enough to fill an empty wine bottle and then some! It is very tasty but I am going to let it sit for a month and see how good it is then. I really like that this doesn't call for a vanilla bean b/c I was going to use one until I found out how much they cost. OUCH! Just make sure and use real vanilla extract, not imitation.
I used brewed coffee instead of the water and added 1/2 cup of cocoa powder. Delicious! Rich, creamy & decadent! I'm giving this as Holiday gifts this year and I'm re-using Grolsch beer bottles with the resealable lids to gift this in. Can't wait! Thanks for the recipe!
The best recipe for kahlua I've tried. The coffee flavor comes out very bold and smooth. Much richer than store bought.
This recipe is fantastic! My daughter bought a bottle of kahlua not knowing I made this recipe for the holidays. Our family agreed this recipe much better than store boughten.
WOW! That was some powerful stuff, but enjoyed by all.
This was amazing. I used 2 cups of white sugar and 2 cups of light brown sugar and boiled that with two cups of water. I don't like the flavor of instant coffee, so I used the other 2 cups of water to make strong brewed coffee (I doubled the amount of grounds I normally use). I then added 4 cups of mid-grade vodka. This definitely has a kick to it, but it is SO yummy!
Tastes just like Khaula! I never knew you could make this, thanks!
This was delicious! Much better than Kahlua. I made it as Xmas gifts and bottled it in beautiful bottles I got fom Pier One- it was a huge hit! I used a cheap bottle of vodka with no ill-effects.
I will never buy coffee liqueur again. This is just as good as anything you can buy in the store. Yummmm
I received this liqueur in a gift exchange and I LOVE IT!! I have even made it for gifts myself. Great flavor!!!
I bought a bottle of vodka at Costco and I cut the recipe in half since I wasn't sure how I would like it. At this time, I think it's just ok. I did add 1/4 cup of cocoa as suggested by another reviewer. I put it in a dark cool cabinet and I'm going to wait 45 days before I try it again. Hopefully by then the flavors will meld.
Works great! Tasty and easy to make.
Home made coffee liqueur tastes so much better than the kind you buy in the store! I used Splenda to make this healthier. It made about 2 1/2 bottles.
This is great! I made this and Original Irish Cream on Christmas Eve. I poured some Coffee Liqueur in a rocks glass and topped it off with Irish Cream with one cube of ice. Dessert in a glass!
A friend gave me homemade coffee liqueur several years ago and I just loved it. She made it with vanilla beans. I was thrilled to find this recipe that uses vanilla extract. Vanilla beans are extremely expensive when you are making as large of quantity as I did. I made it for my husband to share with his co-workers and our various friends. It is delicious and I plan to make again.
This is a great recipe. It is hard to imagine a coffee liqueur better than this! I did modify it a little. I used de-caf coffee grinds instead of instant, same quantity, simmering it for about 10 minutes and straining it with my coffee maker's filter. Otherwise the recipe was the same.
I followed this recipe exactly and it turned out great. Served on ice with cream!
I made this using classic Absolute. It made so much I filled two large-mouth mason jars with and gave one of them to my cousin. We used them to bake. It makes a wonderful liquor-laced bundt cake (when you use it in place of the water in a boxed butter cake) and you can make an icing with it to go with a bundt cake, too!
Made this for Christmas presents to friends. EVERYONE loved it!!!
Very yummy. Just finished making a half recipe. I got a bottle and a half out of it. That should last me quite a while. I've never tasted Tia Maria or Kahlua, so I can't compare, but now I have coffee liqueur to put in my recipes. So simple and easy! Definitely will be making it again! Also, I strained the water-sugar-coffee mixture a few times to eliminate any undissolved coffee granules.
This is the recipe I have made for over 30 years.
I added 2 tbsp of Chicory (in a strainer) to the coffee mix. It cut the harshness of coffee for a full bodied flavor. My best yet.....
I don't like a lot of sugar so I used 1 cup white sugar, 1 cup stevia and 1 cup brown sugar. I also added 1/2 cup Cocoa. I add it to my coffee every morning. I start each day with a smile!
We read all the reviews and made the following changes -- substituted 3cups expresso & 1 cup water for the 4 cups water, 2 cups each white & brown sugar instead of 4 cups white sugar , added 1/2 cup coco powder and 1 Tbsp brandy extract. Next time we will make a 1/2 batch as it will take us forever to go through 8 cups.
Make it!!! You'll love it!! It's too easy!
I made a couple changes to make it more like Kahlua. I used DARK BROWN sugar instead of white, and used RUM instead of vodka. I'm never going to buy that overpriced again. :)
Very very good. You can really play with the flavor based on the coffee you use. My only caution is to make sure you buy enough vodka. My math was off in the milliliters to cups department and my first attempt was extremely weak.
Made to go in Christmas gift baskets. Not much of a drinker myself but did try some before giving away and it seemed very good!
Excellent. I made Josh's rif on this .... part br sugar & white sugar, cocoa and part brandy & vanilla vodka.....Very goo.
Very good and very easy.
This was very easy and makesa nice gift during the Holiday's. I went to dollar store and got some abstract looking bottles for the presentation & every one loved It!
Yum, made this for gifts for my sisters and it was very good. I used 1/2 cup of cocoa for more of a mocha flavour and half brown sugar. Easy recipe that tastes great mixed with milk and ice.
This was an ok recipe but maybe a little to much coffee granules. Mine was realy strong.
So easy and so good. I gave it as Christmas gifts and it was well received. We tried it with cream and it was delish.
I absolutely love this recipe. I've made it for years. I use it for my Tiramisu. I made a few tweaks to taste thought. I add brewed espresso not water and rum extract. I'm from a large Italian family and my aunts tell me they couldn't tell the difference from the coffee and rum liqueur in from the market in my Tiramisu.
Excellent! I normally avoided any recipes with Coffee Liqueur as it was another thing to buy, but now I have it I can make tiramisu and other fantastic desserts. Unfortunately I taught my mates how to make White Russians and it’s already half gone in 2 days!
This was really easy and very good for my first try. I'm impressed as were the friends I shared it with! Thank you for this recipe.
This is Fantastic! I am glad I doubled the recipe! Its much better than a reipe I tried years ago. Thanks so much!
I have made it 4 times! I use rum because we don’t care for vodka. I used maxwell house instant coffee. It is so delicious over ice cold milk, YUM!
Well I haven't made it yet but just want to point out that Kahlua is NOT made with vodka. It's made with rum. Says so right on the bottle. It's used in a white Russian with vodka. I love it in my morning coffee. This looks like a good recipe so I will try it. Might use a vanilla bean.
I followed the recipe, put vodka in it, let it sit for 45 days and it was fantastic.
I made this about a week ago and just tasted it today mixing it with 1% milk. I used Folger's instant coffee crystals and rum instead of vodka and used an empty rum bottle to store it in. It is absolutely delicious, I will never buy Kahlua in the liquor store again because it's expensive and this is so good. I'm keeping a bottle of it in the fridge all the time so I'll always have it when the whim hits me.
this is such an easy recipe to work with. Lately I have been experimenting with brown sugar. I have an endless supply of tasters LOL... todays batch is with brown sugar and rum... fingers crossed.
Instead of instant coffee I used strong brewed dark roast. Comes out fantastic each time.
Definitely. It is so good. Will never pay high price for Kahlua again!
Thanks for sharing this recipe, it is really good and so easy to make. I used to make this years ago and lost the recipe, now I have it again.
Wow this is surprisingly delicious! Super rich and flavorful but not overly sweet. used powdered espresso and replaced almost half sugar with brown sugar, as others recommended. Also added about 1 tbsp cocoa powder with espresso. Now I see why so many people give this as a gift... What a treat!
I used real vanilla that I bought in Mexico and I used half dark rum and half vodka......excellent
Turned 2 cups of vodka into a litre of fantastic liqueur. I made sure to use quality ingredients including filtered water and organic sugar. I added a few splashes (maybe 1/4 cup?) of brandy. I can't wait to share with my friends. Will definitely use again and will try with some cocoa powder.
Thanks
I made this for my boyfriend as a Christmas gift. It was simple, if somewhat time-consuming (and it made EVERYthing in my kitchen sticky, but that's mostly because I'm a klutz). We both liked it quite well, and it certainly packs a punch. But I must admit that I don't quite see the point... I couldn't really taste any difference from store-bought Kahlua, and vodka is no cheaper so there wasn't any savings. It makes a good gift because it shows time and effort, but I would never use it rather than just buying the commercial stuff.
Big hit. Made it with glazed donut flavored vodka so a little play on coffee and donuts.
I used this recipe and tweaked using Josh's comments. Brown sugar does add a better flavor and the brandy kicks it up. I find you have to strain the mix to get the chocolate powder out or it looks muddy. Chocolate syrup will work well . Need to make another batch because it is so darn good in cold milk over ice.
I made this recently and gave some away as gifts. The recipe is fantastic. I'm glad I kept some for myself! The only problem I had was finding air tight bottles to give them away in.
I added coco,pineapple rum as well as the vodka a bit more vanilla too .great recipe!
I thought this was going to have way too much sugar (I hate adding more than 1 cup sugar to anything). I didn't have any vodka so I used the tequila (which we already don't like much) but this recipe made that tequila a lot better! I tried it alone and then mixed it into mudslides.
I made many changes. Half vodka and half brandy. Add pure cocoa powder. This made incredible day old coffee liqueur. Wonderful when added with milk.
I think this is going to become my annual holiday season ritual. Made no changes to the recipe. It is absolutely perfect!
this turned out amazing! I did a light version. I used 4 cups of premade coffee (McCafe Dark Roast), 1 1/2 cups of brown sugar, and 1/2 cup of vodka. Really nice toasty home drink.
Great recipe..I'll definitely make again..😃
