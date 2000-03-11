Easy Portuguese Cookies
This crisp little sugar cookie is a family recipe from the island of St. Michael in the Azores.
These are a not-too-sweet cake like cookie and I really enjoyed them. I had to use 3 tablespoons of half and half because my dough was a little dry, but that could be a lot of different things other than how the recipe was written. Very good!! I imagine these would be fantastic with coffee and I'll be trying that out in the morning!Read More
Dough was a little difficult to work with, but cookies came out looking fabulous. This reminded me a little of Amish sugar cookies in texture (you can find them on allrecipes as well). Too much cornstarch though (gave it a sour aftertaste). These looked nice, but I would never make them again due to the flavor.Read More
I made the first batch with the original 24qty recipe. My guys loved them so much that the next day I found all the ingredients needed to make them on top of the counter. So I went back into the web site and changed the amount for 96. But unfortunately they are coming out with a sour after taste. Can any one help me figure out why?
I really liked this cookie. It tastes just like a cookie my mom makes. It's not too sweet, but very dense, which makes it great with a cup of coffee. My kids liked using the cookie cutters with these cookies, although it did take longer with them helping!
These cookies are great for people who like a denser more cake-like cookie. Very simple. They are not very sweet so would be better with something, such as coffee, like D-ANNA suggests. As for the bitter aftertaste in larger recipes, Zira Julio, my guess would be the baking powder is the problem. Try cutting back on it a little and see what happens. If that doesn't work, it must be the cornstarch.
A great cookie recipe, simple and good flavor. Everyone that trys one has good comments on it. Thanks for the recipe.
This is a great recipe. I made them smaller by cutting them into medicine cups. I loved them. They were a hit!!!
very good cookie. dough is easy to work with. we frosted them with a powdered sugar icing. perfect balance of sweet but not too sweet. only our first batch really StuckToThePan!!! we then used parchment paper with no problems. next time i will try them on a GREASED cookie sheet.
made them and did not come out.had as a rock and to taste. did not wat to roll out.
Very nice tea cookie and easy to make. I love that it is not too sweet and loved how easy the dough was to work with. I tried brushing a few with Madeira wine and sprinkling sugar on top but it really did not make a big difference. I like these but I just love The Madeira Fingers better. Not sure what exactly makes these Portuguese. Nice cookie.
delicious cookies very easy to make. I did have to add 1tablespoon of milk so the dough coagulated but otherwise easy, and delicious love it.
