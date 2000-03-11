Easy Portuguese Cookies

4
15 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This crisp little sugar cookie is a family recipe from the island of St. Michael in the Azores.

Recipe by John J Pacheco

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the cornstarch and white sugar. Add the butter and cream well. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Combine the flour and baking powder; stir into the sugar mixture until a dough forms. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out to 1/4 inch thickness and cut into desired shapes with cookie cutters. Place cookies 1 inch apart onto an unprepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, until cookies are golden brown at the edges. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 19g; fat 2g; cholesterol 19.3mg; sodium 57mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022