Singaporean Chile Crab
This recipe is well known in Singapore and is a great hit with tourists and locals alike! It is really spicy!!!
This recipe is delicious! We make it quite often, and sometimes substitute green chiles, which aren't quite as hot. We've also used king crab, which is more readily available. Served with white jasmine rice, it's really messy, but really addicting!Read More
Too messy. Sauce was great but just too much of a mess to crack open the shell and dig out with the sauce. Maybe I might try it with cooked lump crab.Read More
Thank you for the recipe. It was very good and just as I remembered it in Malaysia! I didn't have any cili padi, so I used habanero instead. And I left out the lemon juice, just because i didn't have any. It still tasted food though!
I am a Singaporean so is very familiar with Singapore Chili Crab, just made this recipe (100% same), this doesn't taste close to our local dish but is delicious in its way. Our Chili Crab (which is commonly sold all over singapore)is much more complicated so this recipe is much more suitable to cook at home. I love this recipe and will cook it again but cannot agree that it taste like our local dish.
This recipe turned out a little different than I expected, but was still very enjoyable. It was a little too spicy for my daughter, but I actually added more hot pepper to spice it up even more. It is a very new way to enjoy crab.
This was one of the most delicious and completely messy things I have ever eaten in my whole life. Wow.
Awesome, didn't change the recipe enjoyed by everyone.
i lived in singapore from 1973 to 1980 and have been back a few times. this recipe is as good as i remember. a little harder then expected but well worth it. and im not much of a crab eater.
Yes, this is very messy and yes it is delicious and spicy! We used 1 jalapeno instead of the chilis and that was hot enough for us. We accidentlyused lime instead of lemon juice but I think it was a happy accident. Excellent dish that we will make again.
I used Dungeoness Crab that I caught for this dish. Love the simple and flavorful tastes, always looking for new recipes and other ways to cook my catches of Salmon and Crab
Great recipe! I cooked it for my mom and little brother and they said it was the best they had ever had. I made the sauce a bit thick and sweet/spicy instead of straight up spicy.
Made this to a T many times - everyone always loves it!
