Singaporean Chile Crab

This recipe is well known in Singapore and is a great hit with tourists and locals alike! It is really spicy!!!

Recipe by Alicia N

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Wash crabs and separate claws from body. Crack the shell and cut the body into 4 to 6 pieces.

  • In a large bowl, mix together ketchup, water, cornstarch, and soy sauce.

  • Heat skillet and the oil, stir in garlic and shallots. Fry the garlic and shallots for 1 to 2 minutes before adding the chili. Fry another 2 minutes. Add crab pieces and fry until they turn red, about 4 minutes.

  • Stir sauce mixture into the skillet until the crabs are well coated. Cover the skillet and let simmer on high heat, for 7 minutes or until the shells turn bright red.

  • Remove cover and stir in the lime juice. Stir in beaten egg until it is fully cooked. Turn the heat off and stir in green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
517 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 32.9g; cholesterol 173.3mg; sodium 771.4mg. Full Nutrition
