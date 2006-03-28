Shrimp and Asparagus

4.5
602 Ratings
  • 5 385
  • 4 159
  • 3 43
  • 2 14
  • 1 1

This recipe is a delicious option for shrimp. Shrimp sauteed with asparagus and mushrooms, tossed with egg noodles.

Recipe by Cathy Christensen

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, boil or steam asparagus in enough water to cover until tender; chop and set aside.

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to full boil, place the pasta in the pot and return to a rolling boil; cook until al dente. Drain well.

  • In a large saucepan, saute garlic in the olive oil over medium-low heat until the garlic is golden brown.

  • Place butter and lemon juice in the saucepan. Heat until the butter has melted. Place the shrimp in the saucepan and cook until the shrimp turns pink. Place the mushrooms and asparagus into the saucepan, cook until mushrooms are tender.

  • Toss the shrimp and vegetable mixture with the egg noodles and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
653 calories; protein 24.7g; carbohydrates 45.4g; fat 42.2g; cholesterol 198.7mg; sodium 339.9mg. Full Nutrition
