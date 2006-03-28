Shrimp and Asparagus
This recipe is a delicious option for shrimp. Shrimp sauteed with asparagus and mushrooms, tossed with egg noodles.
I was quite impressed with this recipe! So easy and SO good!! I cooked the mushrooms, asparagus, butter and minced garlic in a separate pan. Then, at the same time I had the egg noodles cooking and also cooked the shrimp, butter, a pinch of minced garlic, the lemon juice and added a few dashes of Creole Seasoning. This reduced the cooking time and then I was able to just throw it all together and serve it warm. By adding the Creole seasoning, it gave it more flavor, and I will continue to do that each time I make this recipe. I have already shared this recipe with a couple friends who have all made it and thought it was wonderful! Thanks again for a quick, easy and very tasty meal!!Read More
I made the recipe as described and there was way too much butter. Also, I found it a little bland.Read More
I used angel hair pasta instead of egg noodles and only 1/2 cup of butter. I did what one reviewer suggested and sauted the asparagus in olive oil then set aside until I had sauted the shrimp a few minutes. I used the juice of one lemon. To spice up the flavor a bit, I added red pepper flakes and a bunch of Old Bay seasoning. It would have been a bit bland without the red pepper/Old Bay. My husband and I both enjoyed it with these changes. It was very good reheated the next day as well.
Okay, so my husband and I might not live as long as the rest of you who halved the butter, but we sure loved this recipe in all its buttery glory! The dish is very pretty and served with a salad and some crusty bread was a delicious dinner. Go wild; don't cut the butter!
Everyone I make this for loves it! Even the picky eaters asked for seconds. I have made this with egg noodles, angel hair and my personal favorite; linguine. I steam the asparagus while I cook my pasta. Once the asparagus is cooked I add it to a saucepan with my butter, olive oil, s&p, mushrooms and garlic. I saute them until my pasta is ready and then I add my shrimp in the veggie mixture. Cook for 3 minutes and add my pasta. Always is delicious.
Wonderful meal in one. Only thing I did different from the ingredients was only 8oz. of sliced mushrooms and 1/2 cup butter, and that was plenty. I didn't follow the cooking directions, the shrimp needs to be the last ingredient or it would be too tough by the time the mushrooms cook. I just sauteed the garlic in the oil and then added the butter, asparagus and mushrooms, once they were just about tender, I tossed in the shrimp for about three minutes until tender and pink. Then poured that mix into the already waiting egg noodles. I'm sure if you wanted to use a whole cup of butter it would be even better...but I didn't want the extra calories and no one here noticed.
Really good and easy. Did not use olive oil. Sauteed mushroom, garlic and asparagus in butter for 5 minutes. Mixed all that with cooked pasta. Sauteed shrimp and garlic in butter, then added lemon juice and red pepper flakes. Mixed everything with pasta and veggies, then added parmesan. Really good with garlic bread. Thanks for sharing your recipe =).
I'm giving this 4 stars because I did tweak it and will tweak further - but loved it overall. Halved the recipe for just my husband and myself and still have a lot left over. Used Angel Hair pasta instead of egg noodles. I sauted garlic (will use more next time) in olive oil (WAY TO MUCH called for in recipe (1/8 cup all that's needed for serving of 4 if that) and then added butter (again, to much - will use 1/4 cup for serving 4 instead of 1/2), lemon juice, asparagus (raw) and some white wine. Skipped mushrooms cause neither my husband or I like them. After the asparagus was almost fully cooked, I added 1 lb of lg shrimp and 1 tbsp of Salt Free Poultry seasoning and pepper to taste. Did not add any salt at all. When shrimp was fully cooked, I removed shrimp/asparagus from sauce, added 1 tbsp of cornstarch diluted in a splash of white wine to avoid clumping, to thicken the sauce - then tossed pasta, sauce and shrimp/asparagus together. Served w/ fresh out of the oven pillsbury simply rustic french bread. Forgot to top w/ Parmesan, but didn't need it - was still good. So much oil left on the plate after we ate we used it for dipping w/ the bread. Could use more vegetables - maybe some zucchini and carrots - overall, taste is awesome - just trying to cut back on fats, cholesterol and salt, so reducing amt of oil and butter is good - use white wine and cornstarch to increase amt of sauce if you want more. Loved the simplicity of it. Looking forward to making again!
I followed another reviewers suggestion and cooked the asp in 2T olive oil with the garlic until al debate. Then I pushed the asp to the outside of the pan, added 1stick butter, lemon, s&p and the mushrooms. Once that was par-cooked, I pushed mushrooms to outside of pan and added shrimp. Finally I added the cooked pasta and a little more butter. The mushrooms added quite a bit of liquid. This was an easy way to make this a one pan dish. Rave reviews from the whole family. The asp have the dish depth I what would otherwise be a plain dish. It's a keeper -thanks for sharing!
This was not only easy to make but very good. I used whole wheat noodles, frozen shrimp (thawed and tails removed), cut the oil and butter in half and added some garlic pepper and a some red pepper flakes, but did use fresh juice from a lemon. The lemon seems to be the important ingredient. This one's a keeper.
Excellant............I used 1/2 the butter and oil as well as half the egg noodles. I doubled the lemon juice and added a sprinkle of crushed red pepper.....all suggestions from previous reviewers. It's as pretty as it is good.
This is a Keeper!! I made a few changes - The recipe time to cook the shrimp seemed really long and shrimp get tough when overcooked. I marinated the shrimp in lemon pepper seasoning and added a generous handful to the egg noodles when cooking. I sauteed the garlic and mushrooms per the recipe and then added the raw asparagus. Stirred it and added 1/4 cup of white wine, covered it and steamed the asparagus for about 2 min. Took the cover off, added the butter, shrimp and lemon juice which I increased to about 1/4 cup. When the shrimp were pink I added the noodles, hit it with the parmesan and an extra sprinkle of lemon pepper. It rocked my family's world. Thanks Allrecipes for the inspiration. Next time I'm adding Scallops.
Amazing! Easy and delish. I reduced the butter, increased the lemon, left out the mushrooms and added pepper flakes. Great dish for those busy work nights! Thanks.
I LOVE this recipe. I came across this accidently a couple years ago and have been using it since. I use linguine or spaghetti noodles instead. I use only 1/2 cup butter and a little more olive oil to compensate. If I don't have asparagus, I use spinach. I've thrown in tomatoes once too.
This is fairly basic, so other than the preparation method itself I have neither any criticism nor any kudos for this recipe. A number of steps can be saved merely by "stir-frying" the asparagus and mushrooms till nearly done, then adding the shrimp and cooking another few minutes. Not memorable by any means, but a pretty darn good dinner that came together in minutes simply using ingredients I had on hand.
didn't have mushrooms..still very, very good. One of my favorites. Make it EASIER: Just throw the shrimp in with the noodles during the last minute of cooking (and I use whole grain linguine). Use the bottled minced garlic if you aren't using mushrooms and then you avoid the saute step. This recipe only takes me about 10 minutes to throw together if my asparagus is washed and cut. I also like to just toss the asparagus w/olive oil and garlic salt and bake at 400 degrees till done. (Do this while the noodles cook) LOVE THIS.
4.5 Less oil, less butter, more garlic. Microwaved the aspargus and fresh mushrooms first until almost done and poured off the water. used frozen shrimp, thawed by running under the tap in a sieve with cold water running. Nice and quick to make!!! Also used fresh angel hair pasta. :)
AH-mazing!!!! I followed others advice and used half the butter which was enough, and a dash of old bay. For my own tweaks I used a combo of white, baby Bella and shiitake mushrooms, and used 1 shallot to replace 2 of the garlic cloves. this is a keeper. Wow.
I am not a fan of asparagus...but hubby LOVED this dish. I just didn't eat the green stuff (lol). He even made me write the ingredients down on the grocery list to make this again. Thanks for the post.
I loved this recipe, but I made a few changes after tasting the first batch which I made following the recipe. Thus only 4 stars. I found the mushrooms to offset the dish. I chose to saute the asparagus with a little olive oil and sea salt for about 4 minutes. Then I added some fresh basil, the lemon juice, about 2 tablespoons of more olive oil, half a tomato, and only 2 cloves of garlic (my boyfriend isn't big on garlic), and the shrimp. Cooked this for about 5 minutes while stirring and it came out PERFECT. Cooked the noodles and tossed it all together while still in the pan (this is key to allow the noodles and sauce to mix together.) You'll notice I omitted the whole cup of butter. Didn't find use for it with already having the olive oil. Makes it much more healthier and I think, less dense. This is a great dish, just needed a little bit of adjustment.
Very simple and comes together VERY quickly. I'd suggest having all the prep work done before starting to actually cook, or you may end up with overcooked shrimp. To use fewer pots/pans, I boiled the asparagus in the pasta water, before cooking the pasta. I also tossed it with orzo instead of the egg noodles. Excellent recipe! Thanks, Cathy!
This was good but too bland. My family was asking what the "sauce" was since it's just oil and butter? I did cut the fat by half and added onions. Next time I'm going to add 1 cup of parm. cheese to the oil/butter and add some cajun seasoning as someone else recommended. I would do this again with these changes. Thanks!!
You can't go wrong with anything that calls for a sauce made of olive oil, butter and garlic. Altogether it probably took me about 20 minutes to make everything, if you do the steps simaltaneously, so it is a very quick and easy dinner. I skipped the mushrooms because I didn't have any, but added onions and some diced tomatoes at the end. Delicious!
WONDERFUL!!! I made some minor changes, based on other reviews and personal taste. First, I didn't use the whole spears because the ends are always hard. So... I cut them in half, threw the bottom away and cut the top 1/2 into bite size pieces. I sautéed the asparagus for 5 mins in 2T extra virgin olive oil, 1 T butter and 1/2 tsp minced garlic. I added mushrooms and sautéed an additional min. Last, added shrimp (flash frozen type, thawed) and 3/4 tsp lemon juice. Once shrimp were warm (about 2 mins), I added to the cooked pasta. Again, WONDERFUL!!! Hubby and I really enjoyed the flavor of everything together and will be making again!
Excellent dish! Simple to make and tastes great! Doubled the garlic and the lemon.
There was something missing from this recipe when we first made it, the flavor was very mild. We added a bit more salt and put in about a tablespoon of Grey Poupon Dijon mustard and it was so incredible, it could be served in a place like Macaroni Grill!!!!
Very quick and tasty. I sauteed the garlic, mushrooms and asparagus together and used bow tie pasta.
I have to say that this recipe was delicious!! I didn't skimp on the butter but made a few additions. I added chopped onion to the garlic as well as some Cajun seasoning and cayenne pepper, also doubled the asparagus. I had made it previously without those changes and I felt it was lacking flavor, made with those simple changes it was such a nice meal, easy to make and full of flavor. Served it with a salad and crusty bread. Had it for a dinner party, everyone raved about how amazing it was! Big thank you to Cathy for sharing this!!
Nice! My husband and I both really enjoyed this dish. Used regular noodles instead of egg because I didn't have egg noodles on hand. Also used a combination of approximately 2 tsp of Brumbling Brown and a bit of olive oil instead of butter to cut the fat. Turned out fab and I will definitely be making this again!!!
This is a great meal! It has become a staple in our house. We use fresh green beans or sweet pea pods instead of asparagus. We cut the butter in half because it can get pretty greasy if you don't. And to make it easier on myself, I buy the shimp that are already peeled and deveined. I think you are a crazy person to do otherwise! But I am a mother of 4 and don't have the time or patience or stomach to do it myself. This dish is def. reccomended. It is also a great dish to serve when entertaining guests because it makes a lot!
Really yummy, quick, light (I used a LOT less of both oil and butter) dinner. I forgot the parm but we all still loved it! Would be great with crusty bread to sop up the juices!
Quick and easy recipe, a little bland before adding extra seasoning but I forgot the lemon juice so that probably didn't help. I added Lawry's to the mix, more black pepper and only used 2 tbs butter together with a little olive oil. 1 cup butter was just too much for me to handle! As I didn't have much shrimp, I used fake crab too, which added nicely to the meal. I would've used some white wine if I had some open but unfortunately I didn't. Will make again (with the white wine!)
Really, really good. I only used about 12 oz egg noodles and 1/2 the butter but kept everything else the same. Although I cooked the mushrooms about 5 minutes BEFORE adding the shrimp. Otherwise I believe the shrimp would have been over cooked. Will definitely make again.
Good, easy. But nothing spectacular.
very easy and it was great. I had fresh green beans and I used it instead of asparagus. A keeper.
Delicious! I did try the suggestion of one of the previous reviews and added about a teaspoon of red pepper flakes and doubled the amount of lemon juice. My husband absolutely LOVED it. I will definitely make this again and plan to share it with lots of family and friends.
I looked at this recipe the other day, thought I would use up the shrimp I had on hand. we all love shrimp. I felt like a 5 starr chef when making this dish. What a beautiful plate and the taste is out of this world!! You would be a great hit if you cooked this for a dinner party. Thank you so much for sharing I will make this again and again. I believe browning the garlic made all the difference in the world. YUM YUM.
I made this it was delicious!! my husband doesnt like shrimp or asparagus and went back for seconds. The only thing is the amounts. i didnt use a half a cup of olive oil that is way too much. i used maybe 1/4 a cup and i used 1/4 cup butter. and i used more lemon juice you couldnt really taste it otherwise. and i did 2 cloves of garlic and it was plenty.
My husband an I both LOVED this recipe. We were amazed that all of the ingredients played such a large role. It's like you could taste each individual ingredient an it all came together so nicely. We loved it.
Excellent!
We made this with penne pasta, but it was delicious and my kids loved it as well!
Really nice dish! I was worried about the shrimp getting overcooked, so i added the mushrooms before the shrimp, cooked them for about 2-3 minutes then added the shrimp. By the time the shrooms were nicely sauteed the shrimp were perfect!
The flavor of this dish wasn't bad, but I just couldn't get past the oily texture from all the butter and oil used. The sauce basically consisted of oil & butter.
Very yummy! The light lemon butter sauce complements the asparagus and shrimp well. To make this recipe healthier, I only used enough olive oil to coat the bottom of the pan and only 3 tbsp of imitation butter. I also increased the lemon juice to 2 tbsp and added 1 tsp crushed red pepper (as suggested by other reviewers).
Absolutly delicious. I substitute angel hair pasta for the egg noodles. I also bake the asparagus with a little olive oil instead of boiling. Other than that, I follow the recipe and it turns out wonderful everytime!
I was trying to find a way to make my kids eat asparagus without traumatizing them as I was. I have never made asparagus for myself as I have never liked them. This dish changed my mind and my kids ate it up as did my mom who loves asparagus.
This was awesome. I chickened out and only used 1/2 cup of butter and it seemed like it was plent.
I added julienne carrots and thinly sliced celery and pea pods with the mushrooms and used non hydrogenated margerine instead of butter and whole wheat egg noodles...absolutely delicious
great tasting meal .... doesn't need as much butter as the recipe calls for and I added Lawrys season salt too for more flavor ... overall we will make it again for SURE!! (oh I halved the noodle amount and doubled the shrimp ... we like more protein and less carbs)
Great recipe, my family loved it. I did cut the amount of butter and olive oil in half to make it a little healthier. I also used ziti noodles instead of the egg noodles, other than those small changes I followed the recipe exactly. It was wonderful, even my picky son liked it.
Fantastic recipe! My whole family, six kids included, loved it. My very particular husband said it's a winner...make it next week! It's great too because it's soooo easy. I did add a teaspoon of crushed red pepper for a little bite. Yummm!
My wife kept eating this meal for three days and it was perfect every single day. I did some modifications, and will do more next time. First, I split cooking of mushroom and asparagus on two different skillets. Each with olive oil, garlic, lemon, and butter. I then mixed the two together and added some shrimp. I then served it over vegetable linguine. Even though I used 1/2 cup of butter and 1/4 cup of olive oil, it was still way too much. Next time I will use total of 1/8 of a cup of olive oil and 1/4 cup of butter.
This is one of the best recipes I have tried from this site. I did cut both the butter and oil in half and it still tasted wonderful. My husband and I throughly enjoyed this recipe and have made it several times. Thank you.
Ok, I've been waiting for the price of asparagus to come down and for me to have both asparagus and shrimp in the house before I could finally make this recipe. First, I only used 1/4 cup of olive oil, and about 1/4 cup of butter. I omitted the mushrooms (sorry, don't eat fungus..) it was good, not great. Don't think it would have been better if it was swimming in and extra 1 cup of oil or butter - I would make again, just with a few mods to make it more healthy and more taste. Sorry!
I really enjoyed the flavors and presentation of this dish -- and our dinner guests did too! I served it over a pasta that was a whole wheat blend for the added health benefit. I also reduced the butter to 2T and used some "butter substitute" spray to make up the difference. To make the asparagus prep easier, I chopped the spears into 1 inch pieces BEFORE steaming them in the microwave for 4 minutes.
LOVE this recipe!! I used Spinach Egg noodles and frozen shrimp- HUGE HIT.
excellent! Very easy. Can't wait to try again and add a little red pepper, maybe some broccolli
I really liked the taste, but I think I failed to use enough shrimp and asparagus because it felt more like a side than a main dish. I will definitely make again, but adjust a bit.
Outstanding! I made this for my honey with Tinkyada gluten free spagetti. She raved! Its easy to overcook some of these ingredients so I steamed the asparagus al Dente', saute'd the shrimp and removed them, cooked the mushrooms and added the cooked shrimp and asparasas back just to heat. The recipe suggests cooking garlic till golden, but that makes it bitter. Cooking it 30 seconds or so till it is just fragrant is much better. Two or three bites into the meal she asked to make this one a "Keeper".
I loved this recipe, but like most eveyone else cut the oil & butter in half. I cut the shrimp in a butterfly pattern and that made them really appear larger. Next time I will eliminate the lemon juice, that, to me, seemed like it gave a sweet taste to the dish. I served it over thick spaghetti and that, I thought, would be better than noodles. and it was. This is such a quick & easy dish to make. I think, like one reviewer said,, will sautee the mushrooms separately as well as the asparagus. with some mniced garlic.
This is an awesome recipe!! I used organic rotini and cut up my asparagus into bite size pieces before steaming. I jazzed it up a bit and added shitake, oyster, portabella and button mushrooms, added juice of an entire lemon then topped with loads of italian asiago, pine nuts, unrefined salt and lots of fresh ground pepper!!!! Crazy delicious!
I only used about 3 to 5 tablespoons of butter. After adding the olive oil and garlic to the pan, i added half a bag of fresh baby spinach. I also added a packet of good seasons italian dressing seasoning. Also, I reserved about a cup to a cup and a half of the asparagus water for the pasta. Otherwise, it would have been too dry. This turned out to be very good. I didn't give it 5 stars because i made all these changes.
This was delicious. Took others advise and amended the amounts of the butter & olive oil . Next time I'm going to use a variety of mushrooms. Served over fluffy noodles. Yum
Surely the one cup of butter must be a missprint? I used one fourth cup butter and one eighth cup olive oil and it was more than enough! It was delicious, but I can't even imagine using that much butter!
I was leery of trying this...While I LOVE all the ingrediants, my husband is not an asparagus fan. However, we both really enjoyed this dish! It's light and fresh and even tastes good cold!
I made this recipes with linguine. I boil the asparagus while I cook my pasta. Once the asparagus were cooked I added it to a saucepan with my butter, olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic left out the mushrooms I just don't like mushrooms. I saute all the ingredients until my pasta was ready and then I add my shrimp in the veggie mixture. Cook for 5 - 8 minutes and add my pasta. Delicious.
Sooo Good. I will be making this again.
Very Yummy!
This was very, very, very bland. I followed recipe and the end product was just boring. I tried adding salt, lemon juice, pepper -- still bland. and the recipe makes A LOT, so leftovers weren't thrilling either. sorry, but try a different recipe.
Quick and easy...we enjoyed it!!!
Prepared this exactly as written and my husband actually gave it a #10, which surprised me because he doesn't think that shrimp is substantial enough for a meal! BTW, we did chop up some of our home grown habernaro peppers and spinkled it in our individual dishes to taste.
Followed others advice with less butter and oil. Skipped the mushrooms because of preference. Also added scallions for an additional flavor.
Very easy. I added bacon!
Not sure what i missed with this recipe, but i was expecting more with the great reviews it has recieved. I enjoyed the combination with the mushrooms,shrimp,etc. but think the past was too heavy with the vegtables. I did not put in a whole cup of butter as it seemed too much to me, but maybe that is what you need for the flavor? I dont think i will be making this one again.
Delicious! I took the advice of other reviewers. Here's what I did: I bought peel-and-eat shrimp that were already cooked, so I simply peeled them and pulled off the tails. Made the pasta, put it aside. (I used no-yoke egg noodles, they were great!) Next, I sauteed the garlic and cut-up asparagus pieces in some olive oil for about 4 minutes. (omitted mushrooms) Then I added just 1 stick of melted margarine and the lemon juice. Finally, added the shrimp. Since they were already cooked, I only needed to mix them in with everything for about a minute. I then poured everything from the pan onto the egg noodles and tossed well. Then added some Old Bay seasoning. Just now realized that I totally forgot the grated parm!! But the end result was buttery and subtly flavorful. You can always add tons more salt and spices if you need to, but we were happy with the resulting flavor, even with forgetting the parm! Loved it.
Loved how versatile this recipe is. Everyone has their own ideas; I used what else I had on hand. I used 1/4 c. butter, 1/4 c. olive oil; sauteed 3/4 c. green onions, 3 T. minced garlic, a red bell pepper sliced thinly, 1 T. finely minced basil, 1/8 tsp. oregano, 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper til tender, added the shrimp. Tossed around a very few minutes then added 1/2 dry sherry w/1T.cornstarch. I added the salt, black pepper and tossed the spaghetti in with the Parmesan cheese. This was really great!
This is the second time I have made this recipe. It's fantastic!!! I always add a little Zatarain's Creole Seasoning and Louisiana Creole Seasoning to mine to spice it up. Also decrease amount of Olive Oil and Butter by half and add more garlic and 1 whole lemon use different types of pasta too. It tastes as good as any fancy Italian Restaurant's dish. I'll make this over and over. Thank you for the recipe Cathy.
We loved this recipe! I did make a few changes though, based on other reviews. I cut the butter and olive oil in half, sauteed the asparagus with the olive oil and garlic, and then added the mushrooms and shrimp last. I also added 1/2 tsp of crushed red pepper to spice it up a little.
Delicious! I used fettuccine noodles because we don't really like egg noodles. I added a little green onions and about 1 1/2 lbs of asparagus steamed and frozen raw shrimp.
Turned out pretty bland until I added lots of my own to flavor it up a bit.
This is the only way I've gotten my 5 year old to willingly eat asparagus! This is best described as shrimp scampi plus pasta and veggies. DELICIOUS! I tried to cut back on the butter and oil, but I ended up having to add it back because it's the basis for the sauce. Definitely not a "light" recipe, but a wonderful treat every now and then. Will definitely mark this a "keeper" per my 5 year old's request.
This was okay. I followed the recipe but thought it needed a little more flavor and all of the butter was a little much for my taste. With all of the positive reviews I expected it to be better.
This was fabulous! Will definitely be a repeat in our house.
Meh
I'm really not a naked-shrimp person, but this recipe is amazing! I didn't change a thing and I was blown away by how delicious this was. I was a big girl and tried the shrimp and I have to admit I loved it!
WOW! what a wonderful recipe! My daughter and I are slowly removing animal products from our diet and this is a great "transition" food. Butter is not quite necessary and I can see myself making this again in the future without shrimp and more veggies. It was light and flavorful. I noticed my meat eating husband going back for seconds. Thanks so much for sharing this wonderful recipe
Excellent!!!! My husband and I loved this dish. I will be making it again!!
I found this very bland.
very good,easy preparation,I used different pasta shape,only 2 cloves of garlic.
Absolutely delicious! Saute'd the asparagus in the evoo and 1/2 the butter until true green, added baby bella shrooms and simmered until tender, then added 3X the garlic. Tossed in fresh pre cooked shrimp just until heated thru.Poured mixture in the egg noodle pot and tossed with parm. Wawlaw.....one of our favorites. Forgot the lemon juice so I'll try it next time.
My husband loved it. I ended up using less butter and more olive oil and served it with angel hair pasta. It was great.
Very good! I read the reviews and added some creole seasoning (not much)and was cautious of the amount of olive oil & butter. However, upon realizing that the butter & olive oil make up the sauce that will coat all of that pasta, I ended up using almost as much as the recipe called for. I did think there was a bit too much pasta, and ended up leaving about 1/4 of the pasta out before mixing everything together, but still used all of the butter sauce. We really enjoyed this.
This has got to be the best way to make kids eat vegetables, and the best part was preperation, wasn't hard, just your basic cooking ingredients. maritza
Recipe is tasty but cooking mushrooms with the shrimp does not work, they should be sautéed w the garlic, browned, remove, set aside. Add the cooked mushrooms once shrimp is pink.
This is a fantastic recipe and so quick and easy to make!
Great dish, omitted the butter for less calories, added more asparagus and mushrooms, great!
This is great. Cut oil and butter WAY down to save some fat. Had more than enough with 2T of oil and 2T of butter when adding shrimp. Added extra garlic and sauted in oil for a few minutes before adding asparagus. Added some white pepper and some finely chopped hot peppers to give a kick which we like. Added muchrooms when asparagus was getting soft and shrimp and butter after that. Served over rice and was just as good the next day.. Will make again. It was a keeper and easy!
This recipe was great! It was quick, easy, and very flavorful. I will definitely make it again.
This recipe is sort of bland. My mother liked it, but the kids wouldn't touch it and my husband thought it was boring. I took the advise of some reviewers and used more lemon juice and seafood seasoning...it just never came to life. It's ok for an everyday type meal, but I would not make it for company.
