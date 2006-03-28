Shrimp and Asparagus

I'm giving this 4 stars because I did tweak it and will tweak further - but loved it overall. Halved the recipe for just my husband and myself and still have a lot left over. Used Angel Hair pasta instead of egg noodles. I sauted garlic (will use more next time) in olive oil (WAY TO MUCH called for in recipe (1/8 cup all that's needed for serving of 4 if that) and then added butter (again, to much - will use 1/4 cup for serving 4 instead of 1/2), lemon juice, asparagus (raw) and some white wine. Skipped mushrooms cause neither my husband or I like them. After the asparagus was almost fully cooked, I added 1 lb of lg shrimp and 1 tbsp of Salt Free Poultry seasoning and pepper to taste. Did not add any salt at all. When shrimp was fully cooked, I removed shrimp/asparagus from sauce, added 1 tbsp of cornstarch diluted in a splash of white wine to avoid clumping, to thicken the sauce - then tossed pasta, sauce and shrimp/asparagus together. Served w/ fresh out of the oven pillsbury simply rustic french bread. Forgot to top w/ Parmesan, but didn't need it - was still good. So much oil left on the plate after we ate we used it for dipping w/ the bread. Could use more vegetables - maybe some zucchini and carrots - overall, taste is awesome - just trying to cut back on fats, cholesterol and salt, so reducing amt of oil and butter is good - use white wine and cornstarch to increase amt of sauce if you want more. Loved the simplicity of it. Looking forward to making again!