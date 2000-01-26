I cannot order better white clam sauce in a restaurant. My boyfriend begs me to make this! Thanks Mom! Serve this dish with fresh garlic bread and a nice white wine. I promise this is a keeper and you won't like any other white clam sauce!
EXCELLENT! easy, quick and very flavorful. I followed advice of others and cut down on the butter and I used a flavored olive oil (basil); I used more wine (maybe a 1/3-1/2 cup) and the red pepper flakes really sealed it. Will definitely cook this again.
I felt that this was not what I would consider restaurant quality. The flavor was ok, a little on the bland side. White clam sauce is one of my favorite dishes, but something was missing from this recipe. If I decide to give it another try, I would definately add fresh basil, parsley and some dried red pepper flakes to spice up the flavor a bit.
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2002
Incredible! I added mushrooms as was suggested in some of the other reviews and I waited until the end to add the clams and simmered them for just about 1-2 minutes, I didn't want chewy clams.
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2003
This recipe was soooo YUMMY! I confess to not being the best cook, but this dinner was the best clam sauce I had ever tasted! I reduced the unsalted butter to 1/3 cup, added 2.5 cans of clam juice (out of the 4 cans of clams) instead of the requested 2 cans of juice, used marsala wine instead of the requested dry white wine, put in about 1/2 tsp each of salt and pepper, put in a little extra garlic (I was using "ready to use" minced garlic)and used small shell pasta (all we had left) instead if linguine. I simmered the sauce on medium electric heat until the sauce was about 1/3-1/4 left, making it a nice consistency (about 20 minutes). I also served the dinner tossed in decorative bowls instead of plates to allow the sauce to soak into the shell pasta while eating. This dinner will be repeated in the near future! Hope these suggestions help!
I have made this recipe several times and it's one of our favorites! Here's my changes: chopped clams instead of minced (2 cans), 1/4 cup butter, no additional salt and a sprikle of parsley on top when served. Delicious!
Rating: 4 stars
04/04/2003
This sauce is almost as good as restaraunt sauce. I found it is best to increase the wine and garlic and decrease the butter. I also added fresh basil--that really jazzed it up.
I come from a long line of Italians and they all claim to have the "best" clam sauce ever, but puts theirs to shame!! I make this a lot for company and they all go crazy over it! The great thing about it is it's soooooo simple to make; a novice could make it and look like a pro.
Rating: 3 stars
08/20/2002
This lives up to its name!! I did modify it only slightly. I used whole baby clams which I added in for the last 4 minutes of cooking, they will be extremely tough after id you cook them the whole 20 minutes. I did drain half the juice as directed & ended up grabbing a bottle of clam juice & using half of it, next time I simply will reserve all the liquid. I didnt have white wine, so I used cooking sherry. Red wine vinegar will also work just as well for an emergency white wine substitution. Finally I used thin linguine & topped with asiago (which is a much better choice than parmesan for a dish like this). This was outstanding a new family favorite!
This really was the best clam sauce I ever had, even better than what I would get from the expensive seafood restaurant thats in my town! All I added was some fresh Parsley and a pinch of red pepper flakes, a teaspoon of lemon juice, and used 2 cans of chopped clams. Another great addition is Scott Ures Clams and Garlic with it (I also added the juice from that into the sauce). My husband who cant stand Linguini ate practically the whole pot!
I make this quite often. I use all the liquid and also add some mushrooms, some red pepper flakes and I tend to go a little heavy on the pepper. I add the clams near the end just to warm them up otherwise they tend to get a little to rubbery for my taste. Also add a handful of fresh parsley at the end.
I was in the mood for linguine and clam sauce and thought I'd look for something different from what I usually make, this looked interesting until it said to cook the canned clams for 20 minutes. Of course I would have to make a change add the clams at the last minute only to heat through. Considering most canned clams are already rubbery the 20 minute cooking time would turn them totally inedible. Best clam sauce recipe is from Marcella Hazen in her "Essentials of Italian Cooking" which is the one I typically make, you can't possibly go wrong unless you make changes to the ingredients.
Just a few things I'd change after I made this the first time...I'd add a palm full of pepperocino (crushed red pepper flakes), wich would of been sauteed briefly in the olive oil with the garlic until fragrant, then ad the onions. I'd also of prefered fresh clams, the canned clams tend to leave a lot desired for me. You can taste the difference...I'd also of swapped out 1/2 cup of butter for 1/2 cup of rosemary infused olive oil, or maybe garlic infused olive oil. The butter really wrecked my cholesterol intake for the day, but I've been good and deserved a dish to spoil myself with. To me this was just your run of the mill resturaunt style white clam sauce, though instead of dry white wine, I liked it better with a good sparkling wine in the sauce the second time around, I used a Prosecco, a sparkling, fruity white wine made in the Tre Venezie region of northeastern Italy. They are relatively cheap wines starting off at 10 dollars a bottle, though the bottle I used was Ruggeri Prosecco Cartizze at about $32. It was a vast improvement over dry white wine.
a great base that lends itself well to improvising. i threw in some dried basil, some fresh spicy oregano and finely chopped kale from the window box. a cooking tip that worked out great: as the sauce is reducing, toss in the al dente pasta and let it cook down together. it will soak up a lot of the liquid and get an incredibly buttery texture.
This was a great foundation! I, too, played with quantities and ingredients quite a bit. I reduced the recipe to half, used a lot more white wine, and added some fresh chopped parsley, basil, oregano and red pepper flakes to the mix. Didn't stir the clams in til the end because I didn't want them to be too chewy. A definite hit, and I will definitely make again! Thank you so much!
My All-Time Favorite White Clam Sauce recipe!... I didn't alter the recipe at all. I made it for family and friends, and EVERYONE was raving about it. My friend used to think her husbands clam sauce was the best, until she had this one!... Yummm!
Extremely rich taste and "very" filling. Undoubtedly, the predominance of butter is the reason. Although I personally have no issues with butter and I enjoyed the results greatly, I would like to try this recipe substituting more olive oil for butter with a lighter taste as an objective. Although I enjoyed it, others seemed to have a limited appetite for its extreme flavor richness.
This recipe represents the basic framework for an exemplary linguine and clams with garlic white wine sauce. For enhancement, simply saute the onions and 6 cloves of garlic (or to taste) in 3 tablespoons of olive oil and then add the entire contents of 4(6.5 ounce) cans of chopped clams, including the juice to your skillet. Also add an additional 2 tablespoons of olive to the skillet. Do not add butter. Then add one cup of white wine (or more) and two to three tablespoons of Italian seasoning. Simmer for twenty minutes or until the sauce is reduced and the seasonings have flavored the sauce. While the sauce is simmering, steam a couple of broccoli crowns till tender. Also dice two large fresh tomatoes. Chop one quarter cup fresh parsley. Add the broccoli and parsley to the sauce during the last three minutes of cooking the sauce. Spoon the sauce over the linguine and add the chopped fresh tomatoes. As an option, sprinkle some red pepper flakes and/or grated cheese.
This was great! All 3 of my kids (5, 6, & 18 mos) and my husband loved this. It is very rare that I find a recipe that everyone loves. I used 10 oz of fresh pasta, 2 cans of clams and added mushrooms. I kept everything else the same.
Rating: 4 stars
09/13/2006
I am giving this 4 stars because I changed the recipe- a lot and it turned out excellent. I used 2 cans of clam & their juice (can't imagine clam sauce without the juice!) and then halved the rest of the ingredients. I added parsley and marjoram (flakes, not ground). I also served with thin spaghetti instead of linguini. It was excellent.
This was a quick & easy recipe that I thoroughly enjoyed. My husband is not a fan, but I'll keep it anyway - he can eat peanut butter! lol I think the next time I make it, I'll add more garlic. Good stuff!
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2002
It was wonderful. Everybody loved it exept for my 11 year old brother, he had spent about 10 minutes just trying to pick out clams. I didn't know he "tried it before and don't like them" (you know what they mean by that, I'm sure). Great recepie. Thanks a lot. Next time I'll double the recepie, the kind of eaters we are it just wasn't enough.
This clam sauce was delicious but way too much butter.I cut it back to 4 T. and it was great. I also reduced the sauce a bit more, added fresh, well- scrubbed little neck clams to the pan and cooked the mixture with the lid on until they steamed open.Doing this requires less salt as the fresh clam juice has enough salt. A tablespoon of fresh chopped parsley and it's an impressive serve over linguini.
Simple, simple, simple and so good! You can thicken it up a bit with flour or cornstarch, but it doesn't really need it. Grate some fresh parmesan over the top and you're good to go. This is an easy dinner and always a winner.
You are so right that this is 'the' best clam sauce. I hadn't planned on making this for dinner so I didn't have all of the ingredients and it still turned out AWESOME!! Instead of white wine, I used sherry and in place of onions, I used shallots. Thanks so much for sharing Jodie B. I already forwarded this recipe to my sister.
This was great and so easy to make! I did cut the clams down to 2 cans and everyone thought it was perfect, but it would probably be just as great with 4 cans for the real clam lovers! Thanks for the recipe! I will make this again and again.
This was really excellent. I made it for a dinner guest and got rave reviews!! The only thing I added was some crushed red pepper and a splash of heavy cream. I'm sure it's equally good without these things but my husband insisted. I will certainly be making this again and I'm sure it will be requested. I served this with the white wine I used in the recipe, some garlic bread, and parmesan baked tomatoes instead of a standard salad. Excellent!
My wife and I are totally addicted to this wonderful recipe. We originally made it with whole clams and thought it was just ok, but later made it with chopped, and.....wow! We've had it 3 times a week for the past month. Good work!
What a GREAT recipe!!!! This was fantastic and easy. I added an extra clove of garlic, an extra tablespoon of olive oil and two extra tablespoons of white wine and I added 1 teaspoon of parsley flakes and it was wonderful. My kids even loved it. Absolutely no fish taste at all. Thanks so much!!!!
WOW WOW WOW... I couldn't stop eating this!! soooo good! I followed a few previous suggestions and added two handfulls of sliced mushrooms - cooked them with the onions and garlic, decreased the butter to 1/3 cup, used 4tbs of vermouth instead of white wine and topped the finish product off with freshly chopped basil and tomatoes - DELICIOUS!!!!!
Just ok, definitely not the best. I doctored it up to my taste. I like more clam juice DO NOT strain any fabulous clam liquor, I like chopped clams verses minced in my clam sauce. I suggest cutting back on the butter and add more wine, red pepper flakes and parsley + top w/Parmesan.
Excellent recipe - I'm a big fan of white clam sauce and this one is a keeper. I just prepared it using only olive oil (no butter, to keep the fats under control). Easy and delicious! thanks for sharing.
Yummy!!! I used just 3 cans of clams and 1/4 c. butter then reduced all of the liquid from the clams. I added the clams just prior to serving as I was concerned about them becoming too chewy. Also added some red pepper during the onion cooking time. Easy and delicious!!
This recipe is pretty good, but not great. I think it needed a lot more wine for more flavor. Half the butter and lots of fresh chopped parsley would make it a lot better. Next time I'll try a different recipe.
the basic recipe is good, but if you love whits clam sauce, quit messing around with minced clams. Try baby whole clams in the can and wow everyone with a few clams in the shell on top. Just add the clams in the shell to the sauce @ 3-4 min until the shells open( do covered). I also add crushed red pepper to the oil for @ 1 min while the garlic is cooking Yummo !!!!
I had never made a clam sauce before. As a matter of fact I don't think I've even tried one before. I like clams and the recipe was very simple however I wasn't really thrilled with the outcome. I thought it could have used some bacon. This just wasn't the sauce I had in mind.
This recipe was a great starting point. I added some white pepper, red pepper flakes, and some oregano and basil. I also cut down on the butter as others suggested. But, make sure you make less noodles if you cut down on the butter brecause you'll have less sauce. I used little neck clams instead of canned ones and they tasted amazing when I let them steam in the sauce. This recipe is super easy and tastes good!
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2005
Oh. My. Goodness. I just sneaked a quick taste before I called everyone to the table, and it's the BEST clam sauce ever. Even better than my beloved grandfather's. Sorry, Pop. Didn't have as much clams as called for, but it still rocks.
Awesome....I added mushrooms and black olives, along with the crushed pepper flakes and parsley like others. Added the clams about 5 minutes before serving. I tossed the liguini with the sauce for a few mintues. Will definitely make again.
I couldn't believe I had cooked something this good this easily! Based on other reviews here, and my own tastes, I did tweak the recipe: cutting the butter back to 1/4 cup, using three cans of clams plus one small can of button mushrooms, increasing the wine to 1/4 cup, and adding a pinch of red pepper flakes plus a tablespoon each chopped parsley and basil from my garden, which made it a little prettier as well as jazzing up the flavor. I appreciate this recipe so much for setting me on the track to some truly delicious pasta!
Yum! Everyone loved it. I omitted the wine and added a little parsley.
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2003
This was fabulous! We loved this dish. Thanks!!
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2001
Jodie, this was great. My husband never orders anything but Linguini and Clam Sauce and he said this was the best. I added fresh mushrooms and parsley and steamed some fresh clams for the topping. Going to make again this weekend. Thanks
This basic recipe is VERY GOOD. As many other have noted, it is a great and very safe place to begin. My modifications include: Using at least 50% Boiled Baby Clams as opposed to the minced or chopped clams. Fresh is perfectly OK too. I hold the clam 'meat' until near the end as it can become tough if cooked beyond warming. Many folks suggests some pepper flakes and I too use them, but this is a very personal thing! As a whole, the basic recipe needs more FLAVOR so I often add SMALL AMOUNTS of an herb or two - do not over do it! THis is CLAM SAUSE not (whatever herb). Reducing the butter is OK but some volume adjustment is necessary, just to have enough sauce. More wine, with reduction is one optioin. For those who won't use wine a little chicen broth is OK - if necessary. I generally use more garlic but that too is a persoinal taste thing. Reducing the sauce from "Broth+With" to a real "Sauce" is probably the most important part. If it is not reduced to a thicker state, it will not stick to the pasta - which is why we have Sauce in the first place. A great starter recipe and similar to my basic - for years. Thanks to the young woman (and her Mom) for sharing this.
I enjoyed this and it is a great quick meal. I used three cans of clams (were on sale 3 for $5). Also added half an onion, chopped, some Old Bay, and some red pepper flakes. I will make this again for sure.
Wonderful! Husband really loved it too. My picky 4 year old said "yum!" I used 6 big cloves of garlic and should've used more but it was still delicious. Only used about 1/4 cup of butter, added a can of mushrooms after sauteing the onions, added red pepper flakes and a little more clam juice. Used half minced and half chopped clams.
This was my first time making a clam sauce and my guy and I who are small eaters ate close to all of it! Really good! I used chopped clams instead of minced, I added 6-8 quartered mushrooms and didn't add the clams or mushrooms until the last few minutes. And of course lots of red pepper flakes :)
Delicious!! I tossed the liguini and sauce together in the large skillet under low heat before serving so the sauce soaked into the pasta. I topped it with fresh parsley and lemon juice, will definately make again soon!
Fantastic! I only used 3 cans of clams which worked out just fine. I also did not add the clams to the sauce until I had about 8 minutes left. I followed the rest of the recipe exactly - oh and I added some parsley at the end. With garlic bread & a salad - this was a fabulous Sunday dinner! Really loved it!
I gave this 5 stars with my slight changes. I used 2 cans chopped and 2 cans minced clams. It gives a little more "tooth" to the sauce. I added about 1/2 cup of wine to the sauce and cooked it down. Before serving I added the pasta to the sauce .toss and add 1/4 C parmesan cheese. Rough chop some fresh parsley and add. Terrific
