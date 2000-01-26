The Best Clam Sauce

I cannot order better white clam sauce in a restaurant. My boyfriend begs me to make this! Thanks Mom! Serve this dish with fresh garlic bread and a nice white wine. I promise this is a keeper and you won't like any other white clam sauce!

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add linguini and return water to a boil. Let linguini cook until al dente; drain well.

  • In a large skillet, saute the onion and garlic in olive oil until the onions are translucent. Drain the cans of minced clams, reserving half of the juice.

  • Stir the clams, reserved juice, butter, salt and pepper, and wine. Simmer the mixture for 20 minutes, until the sauce has reduced 1/3 and has thickened.

  • Spoon the clam sauce over the linguini and serve.

