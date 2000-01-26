The Best Clam Sauce

This basic recipe is VERY GOOD. As many other have noted, it is a great and very safe place to begin. My modifications include: Using at least 50% Boiled Baby Clams as opposed to the minced or chopped clams. Fresh is perfectly OK too. I hold the clam 'meat' until near the end as it can become tough if cooked beyond warming. Many folks suggests some pepper flakes and I too use them, but this is a very personal thing! As a whole, the basic recipe needs more FLAVOR so I often add SMALL AMOUNTS of an herb or two - do not over do it! THis is CLAM SAUSE not (whatever herb). Reducing the butter is OK but some volume adjustment is necessary, just to have enough sauce. More wine, with reduction is one optioin. For those who won't use wine a little chicen broth is OK - if necessary. I generally use more garlic but that too is a persoinal taste thing. Reducing the sauce from "Broth+With" to a real "Sauce" is probably the most important part. If it is not reduced to a thicker state, it will not stick to the pasta - which is why we have Sauce in the first place. A great starter recipe and similar to my basic - for years. Thanks to the young woman (and her Mom) for sharing this.