Cheesy Green Beans with Bacon

Cheese and bacon liven up plain green beans. This dish can be served immediately after preparing, but I often refrigerate it overnight to let the flavors blend together, then reheat it in a 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven until heated through.
I couldn't get into this recipe. The bacon taste seemed to dominate the entire dish, although that could be attributed to the type of bacon I used. But the cheese sauce was most disappointing - I expected the mixture to be coated in the creamy sauce, but instead all the cheese settled at the bottom of the serving dish. I happened to mention that the recipe was called "Cheesy Green Beans" and my husband said, "They had cheese in them?" Won't be trying this again.
I loved this recipe! This was cut in half (for 5 instead of 10), substituted a handful of dried mushrooms (on hand) for fresh, reduced the onion to 1/4 cup, and substituted 1/2 shredded colby/jack cheese (on hand). The flavors of the bacon & onion, and cheese with the green beans was awesome!
Great!! The only change I made was using velveeta block cheese instead of jarred cheese. This dish was wonderful.
I highly recommend using fresh green beans and a cheese sauce that's not processed. That being said, this was OK. I'm not against processed cheese, it's just that I don't care for the flavor of it. There are good cheese sauces on this site. So, next time - and there will be a next time - I will use fresh green beans and a homemade cheese sauce.
