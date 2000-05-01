Cheesy Green Beans with Bacon

Cheese and bacon liven up plain green beans. This dish can be served immediately after preparing, but I often refrigerate it overnight to let the flavors blend together, then reheat it in a 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven until heated through.

By CRFTYREE

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble, and set aside. Reserve 1/4 cup of bacon drippings in the skillet.

  • Place green beans and water in a medium saucepan, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 6 minutes, or until tender but crisp; drain.

  • Place mushrooms and onion into the skillet with the reserved bacon drippings. Cook and stir over medium-high heat for 10 minutes; drain. Reserving 2 tablespoons for topping, mix the crumbled bacon into the skillet. Stir in the green beans. Season with pepper, and transfer to a 2 quart baking dish.

  • Melt the cheese sauce in the microwave, and pour over the green bean mixture. Sprinkle with reserved bacon, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 43.7mg; sodium 948.3mg. Full Nutrition
