Peanut Butter Cup Cookies III

These were pretty good. I made the ones with butter at Christmas time, but was hoping that the shortening might increase the shelf life. Mine were very done in 8 minutes. The cookie part was crunchier, which surprised me. People enjoyed these ones much better. I made my balls .6oz- which fit perfectly in the mini muffin pan. This produced more than 40 cookies for me. I did push the candies in after they were finished cooking. I would like to try it the other way though, because they were a bit difficult to push all the way down. I don't understand the reviewer how said they were powdery. Perhaps it was the brand of peanut butter? While the other kind may be ok for sandwiches, name brands are a must for baking. Since this is the kind everyone seems to like better, it is what I will be making from now on.