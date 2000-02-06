Peanut Butter Cup Cookies III

These cookies are very peanut butter-y, with a mini peanut butter cup in the center. (The kind with the cookie center is great in this recipe!) My mom got this recipe from a friend who is allergic to sugar! So this poor soul makes treats and brings them to her friends to let her know if they are good or not.

By Heather

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
3 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease mini muffin pans. Sift together the flour and baking soda. Set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the white sugar, brown sugar, and shortening. Add the peanut butter and egg; mix until blended. Stir in the milk and vanilla alternately with the dry ingredients. Press rounded tablespoons of dough into the prepared mini muffin cups. Press dough up the sides of the cup, leaving a hole in the middle. Press a peanut butter cup into the center of each cup, being careful not to push all the way through the dough.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool completely before removing from pans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 10.6mg; sodium 106mg. Full Nutrition
