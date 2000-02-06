Peanut Butter Cup Cookies III

These cookies are very peanut butter-y, with a mini peanut butter cup in the center. (The kind with the cookie center is great in this recipe!) My mom got this recipe from a friend who is allergic to sugar! So this poor soul makes treats and brings them to her friends to let her know if they are good or not.
I found this recipe too powdery in consistency, i suggest making it with a little more milk as it drys out. Although when it is tweaked to your own tastes this recipe is good.....and as i like mine more on the chewy side i find it good to add 1 table spoon (40mls) treacle or golden syrup to the mixture.
My husband loved these cookies. I put instead a peaunut butter filled hersey kiss in the center and baked for a few more minutes to let it melt . Came out very good
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2004
These were a big hit in my house!! Not only did my 2 kids LOVE the, but so didn't all of their friends. Soon, I was baking dozens for not only my kids lunches but all of their friends also! Too funny! Try any recipe by "Heather" - they are all fabulous!
I've made a similar recipe many times. The recipe I've used doesn't call for any milk but the main difference is in my recipe the peanut butter cup is put in right after baking. I decided to try this version on a few. I think putting them in after baking works better -- the cookies look my attractive and there's less risk of them falling apart when removing from the cups. I did like the picture of an M&M in the center but was able to do this in the ones I put the peanut butter cup in after baking. The chocolate melts enough to keep the M&M in place. Also, I bake 10 minutes at 350. Anyway, they are very delicious!
I found this recipe too powdery in consistency, i suggest making it with a little more milk as it drys out. Although when it is tweaked to your own tastes this recipe is good.....and as i like mine more on the chewy side i find it good to add 1 table spoon (40mls) treacle or golden syrup to the mixture.
Fantastic!!! For birthdays my family lets the person pick there favorite desert and that's what we make (well I do). And my brother asked for somthing very peanut buttery. And I ended up making this one. I got rave reviews! Not only did he love it, but the rest of the family and friends loved it too. I liked them soooo much I kept a tray of them home for my self. And had some for breakfast. MMMMMMM They are great. Thankyou for the recipe
I used my own pb cookie recipe, and i ended up with way too much dough... probably should have halved it... Everything else I did the same, and they turned out great. My husbands words were, "Never make anything else ever again". I really like the idea of putting the cup in the dough before baking.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/29/2005
Very good if you're a big peanut butter fan. Make sure you dont bake these longer than 10minutes or they can get dry...next time i'll probably bake these for 8 or 9 minutes and i may try adding some mini chocolate chips to the batter.
I followed KJBARN99's review about the cookie sheet and pressing it the peanut butter cup in right out of the oven and it turned out great! Everyone that tried it including my boyfriend who does not eat to many cookies loved them. I will be making this again!
These were pretty good. I made the ones with butter at Christmas time, but was hoping that the shortening might increase the shelf life. Mine were very done in 8 minutes. The cookie part was crunchier, which surprised me. People enjoyed these ones much better. I made my balls .6oz- which fit perfectly in the mini muffin pan. This produced more than 40 cookies for me. I did push the candies in after they were finished cooking. I would like to try it the other way though, because they were a bit difficult to push all the way down. I don't understand the reviewer how said they were powdery. Perhaps it was the brand of peanut butter? While the other kind may be ok for sandwiches, name brands are a must for baking. Since this is the kind everyone seems to like better, it is what I will be making from now on.
I didn't like it--because of the fact that it is not original. 5 stars for the recipe, -3 stars for ripping it off from Freda Smith, who used it originally for the first peanut blossoms, which were entered into the 1957 Pillsbury Bake-off. The only difference here is that one inserts a mini peanut butter cup instead of a Hershey kiss. This modified version has since been published as such with proper accreditation and is widely known to many. Shame on Heather for not giving credit to the originator OR shame on her mom (or her mom's friend) who didn't divulge the information. This is plagiarism and is subject to a lawsuit, so beware before passing off a recipe as one's own unless certain that somebody else hasn't already published it. Still, this is a very good recipe (though I use--and would recommend) half butter and half shortening for a more dense texture and flavor).
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.