Hard Do Bread

4.3
52 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 13
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This recipe for Hard Do Bread (hard dough bread) is similar to the one sold in West Indian stores. It's a simple white bread that's just slightly sweet.

Recipe by Madge

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 40 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x5 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, dissolve yeast and sugar in warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine the yeast mixture with the oil, margarine, salt and 1 1/2 cups flour; stir well to combine. Mix in the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, beating well after each addition. When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and supple, about 8 minutes. Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

  • Deflate the dough and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and form into a loaf. Place the loaf into a lightly greased 9x5 inch loaf pan. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake in preheated oven for about 30 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the bottom of the loaf sounds hollow when tapped. Cool in pan 5 minutes and then turn out onto rack and cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 2.3g; sodium 108.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022