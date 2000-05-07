Hard Do Bread
This recipe for Hard Do Bread (hard dough bread) is similar to the one sold in West Indian stores. It's a simple white bread that's just slightly sweet.
I have lived and loved Jamaican hard-do-bread all my life. I moved from Kingston to Atlanta for college and found it hard to get anything fresh like back-a-yard . Although this recipe was not an exact replica, it was sure the best bread I have had since I have been in the United States. I would recommend that a dish with water be placed in the oven before and during the baking process. This extends the cooking time by 10-15 mins, but gives a soft yet dry finish,which is hard to find in any other bread.
This bread is good in its own right, but I did not find that it resembled hard-do bread, and I am very familiar with hard-do bread since I grew up on it. Instead of the oil and margarine, I used shortening. It also is a bread that has a slightly sweet taste, more so than normal bread, so that is something to be aware off. I liked the bread but it was not what I expected.
This bread is delicious. It is a heavier bread which is exactly what I was looking for and just the right sweetness...not too sweet. Thank you! : )
I don't really have any experience with this type of bread like some of the other reviewers. I have never had it in a restaurant, or even heard of it. My older son picked it out for us to make because he liked the name, LOL. It is really just a yeast bread that is a tiny bit sweet with a very thick, almost tough crust. I guess that is how it is supposed to be...anyway, we liked it alot! I hope my pic does it justice, like I said, I have never had or seen this type of bread. We just followed the recipe and it produced a nice, simple white loaf of bread! Thanks for the post, we enjoyed!
This recipe was very simple and delicious. It's not as hard as the traditional Jamaican "Hard Dough" bread, but it equally enjoyable. I went a step further and made them into dinner rolls. Also, I like that they stay soft for days. Bread lover-Trinbago/Antigua
not my favorite, but not too bad.
This bread was excellent. I am of Jamaican decent and my aunt always sends me hard do bread from the caribbean shops. While this is not an exact replica, the taste is spot on and the consistency is very very close! I will make this recipe MANY more times, it is delicious and extremely close to the original.
I have this bread over and over again and trust me it tastes like the real thing. This is my most used bread recipe ever!! It's a must try and a keeper!!!
I really liked this bread. It was very tasty and close to the taste of real hardo bread. Don't expect this bread to come out like the ones in the Jamaican bakery because it will not. It is alot lighter than real hardo bread. Still VERY good though. i almost ate the whole loaf in one sitting!
Excellent recipe, very much like the actual bread sold in Caribbean shops. Perfect the first time I tried. Will make again and again
This is great bread. As others have said, it's very close, but it's not quite the same as the one from our Jamaican shop. The texture is almost right, but the crust and taste are a bit off. My husband's family is from Jamaica; I didn't tell DH what kind of bread I made, and he liked it and said it "reminded" him of hard do. If someone figures out the secret to make it exactly right, I hope they share it. I'm tired of having to buy it all the time. *One time I mixed the dough in my bread machine and baked in the oven, but it changed the texture of the bread considerably.
Very good recipe! The taste/texture is very close to the store bought hard dough bread. I followed the recipe step by step. Just the right sweetness! Even better the next day...if it lasts that long (just delicious)! Will be making this again, and again, and again, and again, and... you get the point! Try it for what it is worth!
I found this recipe today and thought I'd try it for my Jamaican husband. It turned out wonderful. He said "it looks like Hard dough bread, smells like it and wow, tastes like it"! Will make this often, I am sure!
I love this bread! I am always baking and trying out new bread recipes, and this is one of my favorites so far. It makes great buns also.
This bread is very good; I have used it many times. It tastes very similar to the Hard Do Bread sold at the Yummy Bakery in Jamaica.
A sweeter bread that is dense. I don't know what this is supposed to be like to compare so just giving my opinion. Will keep this recipe, but don't know how often I'll make. Maybe as a bun I'd find more uses for it so will try that I think.
It's Jamaica-approved. My husband loved the bread. Although I will say that it's not the exact same consistency of hard do bread (which is a very dense bread). This one's a bit fluffier. But still great.
very close to what I'm used to.
OK...nothing special. Best friend made and brought this for a holiday meal.
This is a really good bread recipe. My fiance is Jamaican and was missing his warm fresh Hard Dough bread so I surprised him with this recipe and he has been begging for me to make it ever since! this is a quick and easy recipe that needs no alteration at all, however i brush the top with egg white before baking for color. I also calculate the recipe for 18 servings to fit my loaf pan, which is rather large. Great with jam or cheese!
This is the first time I have ever baked bread. It turned out beautiful and tasted bueatiful and good. Thank you for making this experience wonderful. My first Hard Dough Bread. :-))
Followed the directions exactly and it came out wonderful, even for the me--a first time bread maker. I love this bread! Much better than the store bought Hard Do Bread that I've bought. I make this all the time now and family/friends make requests for it!
Great tasting & Easy!! This was my first attempt at making bread and this recipe couldn't have made it a better experience. Super easy to follow and turned out great!! I made it as a hostess gift, and the poor girl didn't even get any because everyone else gobbled it up so quick.
I love hard dough bread. I grew up with a Jamaican step father and this is one of the things that I loved he would buy. This doesn’t taste like what I’m use to, but it’s good in it’s own right. It was gone before it had fully cooled!
I've been learning to make bread at home for fun and I've been trying various recipes. This one is pretty decent the bread came out as close to hardo bread that I eat at home in my West Indian culture. For people who are learning this is a good one to try; I added a little more butter about a teaspoon and a little bit more sugar. It made one loaf and I actually needed a little more flour than the recipe called for because the dough was sticking to the counter but I added the flour sparingly as I kneaded. The dough was nice and soft and as it baked it smelled heavenly! Bakery Bread will taste different than homemade bread because many of the ingredients are actually weighed and the yeast type but this is a good one...keep trying good bread takes practice!
My boyfriend's nationality is Jamaican and said that it is almost the exact same thing as hard do bread from the shops! My sister and friend also loved it and wanted me to make more. I didn't change the recipe at all, good as is. :-)
I made two loaves with this incredibly easy recipe yesterday. I used a bread machine on dough setting. I LOVE using the bread machine for kneading. Used equal parts bread flour and white whole wheat flour (just because we need to eat a little healthier). Used coconut oil instead of oil and margarine. I also added 4 teaspoons of gluten just in case I did not get the elasticity I was looking for. I think it would have been fine without. At the end of the kneading and rising in the machine, I punched down the dough and placed it in greased loaf pans for 15 mins. Then baked for 30 mins in 350F. I then spread a little coconut oil over the hot loaves. This is not the first time that I have made hard dough bread using whole wheat. I have found that I need to add a little more oil/fat because whole wheat can be on the dry side. Maybe I need to add a little more water?
very soft but too sweet for me
I just love this bread and so do my family. It's easy to make using my Kenwood Chef. It's very similar to the sweet type of bread we have had in France.
This is really good bread and so easy, I had to add extra water to the dough and the water in the over but otherwise it was awesome.
This was good, similar to the original but not quite the same texture. It is heavy and dense, but something that I can't put my finger on is different from the bread I'm used to from Jamaican bakeries in NYC. Try it though and see what you think.
This is the best recipe i have tried so far. I love this bread. It takes me back home everytime i baked it...Thank you
I found it to be very bland! Definitely not making this again.
Its edible, it doesn't taste great and it doesn't taste like hardo. Perhaps I've done something wrong
Definitely will make again.
Very good taste, but softer texture than hard do. I will be making this again and again.
First Time Making Bread Came Out Soft & Nice My Daughter N Husband Also Enjoyed It Thinking About Making My Own Bread Weekly Instead Of Buying At The Supermarket Great Recipe
When I made this recipe as written, I did not find it to have the crumb of hard do bread. The recipe calls for too much yeast. The second time around, I used 3 1/2 cups King Arther all purpose flour, 1 cup plus 3 tsp water, 1 1/2 tsp salt, and 3 tbs lard instead of butter/oil. I also brushed it w/ a whole egg and cream egg wash.
My bread was soft and nice, a little hard on the outside and soft on the inside. I thought it was going to be "tight" like the Grenada $2.00 bread. I will add some "almond meal" to this recipe next time to add some fiber to my bread. All around, my family enjoyed it.
I did make a few changes to make a bigger loaf (4 cups flour). I also increased the salt to 2 tsp. I also used scalded milk instead of water. I think the most important thing is to bake the bread after 15-20 minutes rise. This keeps it dense. Do not let it double in size. Great recipe. Made even better if you do a bread starter the day before or at least 2 hours before making the dough.
My new Beau loved it. Hopefully I can later tell our grandbabies that this recipe caught Granny a man.
Lovely but it has a much lighter density than the store-bought versions I've been used to. It's a nice addition to my recipe box but I'll keep looking for something that's a bit more dense.
So I decided to make bread for the first time and this was my first choice and it turned out great. I love this bread I grew up on this bread and now I'm going to be making this bread all the time!?
