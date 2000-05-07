Hard Do Bread

I made two loaves with this incredibly easy recipe yesterday. I used a bread machine on dough setting. I LOVE using the bread machine for kneading. Used equal parts bread flour and white whole wheat flour (just because we need to eat a little healthier). Used coconut oil instead of oil and margarine. I also added 4 teaspoons of gluten just in case I did not get the elasticity I was looking for. I think it would have been fine without. At the end of the kneading and rising in the machine, I punched down the dough and placed it in greased loaf pans for 15 mins. Then baked for 30 mins in 350F. I then spread a little coconut oil over the hot loaves. This is not the first time that I have made hard dough bread using whole wheat. I have found that I need to add a little more oil/fat because whole wheat can be on the dry side. Maybe I need to add a little more water?