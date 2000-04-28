Shredded Cereal Bread

Old recipe dating back to the 1930's. Lots of fiber and lots of flavor! If necessary, one tablespoon of active dry yeast can be substituted for the compressed fresh yeast in this recipe.

Recipe by Allegro

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 - 9x5 inch loaves
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, pour the boiling water over the biscuits Stir in salt, shortening and molasses. Cool to lukewarm.

  • In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add this to the lukewarm biscuit mixture. Stir in the flour, 1 cup at a time, beating well after each addition. When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and supple, about 8 minutes. Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 2 hours.

  • Deflate the dough and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough into three equal pieces and form into loaves. Place the loaves into two lightly greased 9x5 inch loaf pans. Brush tops of loaves with 1 tablespoon vegetable oil. Cover the loaves with a damp cloth and let rise until doubled in volume, about 1 hour. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes, until bottom of loaves sound hollow when tapped.

Per Serving:
195 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 40.4g; fat 1.4g; sodium 100.7mg. Full Nutrition
