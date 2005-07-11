Shrimp Mold

A great shrimp appetizer! Serve with crackers or toasted French bread.

Recipe by B. Gisclair

  • Heat soup in a small saucepan or in a microwave oven.

  • In a medium bowl, stir gelatin into cold water. Mix hot tomato soup into the gelatin liquid.

  • In a medium size mixing bowl, combine cream cheese and mayonnaise together. Mix soup mixture into the mayonnaise and cream cheese mixture. Mix well. Add shrimp, celery, and green onions.

  • Spoon the mixture into a 1 quart mold and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, but preferably overnight. Unmold onto a serving plate before serving.

Per Serving:
581 calories; protein 25.6g; carbohydrates 11.4g; fat 48.8g; cholesterol 231.2mg; sodium 924.6mg. Full Nutrition
