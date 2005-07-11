Shrimp Mold
A great shrimp appetizer! Serve with crackers or toasted French bread.
With a name like Gisclair he or she must be from the "Bayou". Anyway, although this is a popular recipe from Southeast Louisiana, I've played with it by adding garlic, a couple of shots of tabasco, dash of chili powder (just like I do with Shrimp Boulets) Now the recipe posted here is (Ce Bon) don't get wrong. Everyone has their own additives. Great recipe!!! I wish everyone knew about our Cajun heritage and food.Read More
I made this for the superbowl and it was not a hit. The flavor was ok but the texture was just weird and it was not an appetizing presentation. I replaced about half of the tomato soup with cocktail sauce and added some horseradish which was a nice addition, but it was a weird fish loaf. Only about an 8th of the ring mold was eaten by a crowd of 9 people. I will not be making this again. I'm glad I tried something new and different but based on all the positive reviews I was expecting better.Read More
I've made a variation of this recipe for years. I use a small food processor to finely chop the shrimp, celery, and onion. I Here in Maryland the "add-in" has to be OLD BAY seasoning!
I've also used this recipe for years and everyone likes it. It freezes well so is handy to have on hand for a quick appetizer.
Made this for Christmas Eve and it was a hit. You can use canned shrimp, but be sure to rinse it well in very hot water for the best taste.
This is a great recipe, but try it made with Miracle Whip. It's less oily and tastier
This has been a family favorite for years.. Long before the internet had ever been a concept. I was shocked to see it here, but then again, everything is on the internet right? When I make this for gatherings, people are usually afraid to try it, and then after I convince them to, they always love it! Even non-seafood lovers like me love this great cracker spread!
Directions don't give tips on boiling the srimp with liquid Crab Boil/seasonings. Recipe good & simple.
I had this at a friend's house, looked it up on here according to what she said the recipe was, and it is the same exact thing. It was really good, and sounds easy! When I have an opportunity to make it I will add some Kletchner's horseradish.
Wonderful. My godmother makes this for special occassions and it is nice to have the recipe so I can make it whenever. So glad I found this recipe. Thanks for posting
Wonderful....but to make even tastier: Add a tablespoon of dried dill (or more to taste) and omit the half the water and add a quarter cup of dry white wine to dissolve the gelatin. YUMMERS!
This is the only shrimp mold recipe needed. It's the old south version that we all grew up with.
I have been looking for this recipe..!! I lost it when I relocated... it is great!! easy!! and a bigtime favorite as an appetizer... Thank you B. Gisclair :)
Never used tomato soup in a shrimp mold. I have only used cream of mushroom soup! All the other ingredients are the same. Next time I will try it with the tomato soup.
my french-canadian grandma made this exact recipe for years and everyone loves it!
I make this all of the time! It is one of my most requested recipes! AWESOME!
My mom and I have been making this since the 1970's! We melt tomato soup with 12 oz of cream cheese unti Smooth. Then one unflavored gelatin with 1/4 cup cold water. once soup mixture is smooth and cool a bit then add gelatin. mix two cans of shrimp with the rest of the ingredients. I Love this!
It is very good but instead of tomato soup I use cream of shrimp soup. It gives it a much better flavor. Everyone loves it!
My mother has made this recipe during the holidays for as far back as I can remember. As perviously mentioned, miracle whip is used in place of the mayo. Yum!!
I was given a similar recipe back in 1975 by a friend in the Chicago area. I have been making a variation of this recipe every Christmas since and it is expected by family members! Mine uses similar ingredients with variation of: 1 cup mayo, 1 cup diced celery, 1 cup chopped green onion, 3 cups (or so) of chopped shrimp (frozen best), 9 oz (3 - 3oz) cream cheese, plus cream of tomato soup (undiluted), 2 envelopes of Knox gelatin and a little water. Wonderful recipe that shouldn't be as delicious as it is!
The recipe leaves out some vital preparation steps. The shrimp should be cooked all the way through and my preference is with a Louisiana style Shrimp and Crab boil. I would save the boiling water and use some of it to mix in with the soup and gelatin, that will really punch up the flavor. The celery and shrimp should be mixed in a food processor until uniformly granular and not a paste. The green onion should be thinly sliced and added in last, after everything else has cooled. This is really a 5 star recipe and is definitely a hit at family gatherings.
Amazing recipe! Made it as the recipe says, but used a food processor to chop shrimp. Was a big hit with everyone.
Best appetizer ever ! Variations- I used only 1/4 cup of water and 1 package of knox Gelatin. I also used 3/4 cup celery & onion combined finely chopped. 8 oz of cream cheese and 1.5 lbs of shrimp. Make sure the shrimp are drained and pat them til fully dry, no water in them. I usually put whole shrimps on the top in a circle around the mold so when you turn it upside-down and take it out of the mold they are on the bottom. I love serving this appetizer with original wheat thins.
I had this shrimp mold the first time 30 years ago. The ladies at the church were giving me a baby shower and this young lady's mom made it for the party. I have been looking for the recipe for 2 weeks, going through a dozen cookbooks. Almost defeated, I turned to google. Thank you sooooo much for sharing Beverly's recipe with the world! Did a double batch to share with family and friends for Thanksgiving this year!
I have made this mold over and over. My family and friends love this. Its easy to make This is the basic recipe I was taught as a kid. I added green chillies and jalapeños for my Texas folks and salt ,pepper garlic powder, Worcester sauce, I also boil raw shrimp in a little crab boil and salt for my family.
I also have been making this for many years and I warm half the can of tomato soup on the stove with the gelatin and then add it into the other half can of tomato soup and cream cheese/mayo and we also put a little lemon juice yes it has an odd texture but once tasted everyone loves it and sometimes I just put in a bowl and not a mold .. serve with gourmet crackers as they hold up better .. a favorite in my family!
I doubled this for a big party, and it was loved by all. Since it was so big I used my Bundt pan as a mold, just coat it with mayonnaise and it will slip right out. I also added white pepper to spice it up a bit.
I did not care for this recipe.
I added some red and green pepper finely minced the second time I made it and it was a bit more fullsome, but equally delicious. I also substituted part of the shrimp with fresh crabmeat. Yum!!
Made using Miracle Whip instead of mayo as suggested . It was a huge hit at my pool party. Next time I'll spice up the presentation with some peel n eat shrimp, cocktail sauce and fresh herbs .
I'm from South Louisiana so I use shrimp boiled in spicy seasonings. That's what gives mine it's absolutely delicious flavor. I also use a can of cream of mushroom soup instead of Mayo. This dish is always expected of me at family occasions.
Shrimp Mold is definitely a family favorite. We use boiled shrimp, as in Zatarains. Gives it a better flavor.
This is the recipe for what I call shrimp mouse.b so.e person added some of the ingredients and cooks it a little different but it all comes out the same
This has been a family favorite for years! I serve with an assortment of crackers.. toppables work great too!
Keep it like it is that my Favorite dip
I made this recipe for a Christmas get together with the in-laws this past week. I used Mayo and it didn't seem oily at all! It must have tasted okay too because there was very little left to bring home - even though it was a small gathering!
My mama has made this for years! So good. She adds hot sauce, cooks her shrimp in crab boil and adds a pinch of garlic salt. It’s a huge hit!
I did the recipe to a T and when I finished my hostess duties it was Gone! I was so upset because I had only a tablespoon and 3 crackers. I’m making it right now to enjoy for lent with my family and friends.
Delish! I am from New Orleans,La so we are Lucky enough to have delish crab boiled shrimp to add in which gives it a wonderful flavor! Everything else I follow the same. I always have to make this for Christmas Eve my family says it’s a must!
I make this with Can Crab instead of the shrimp! It is the all time "GO TO" that everyone loves
I’ve made this exact recipe hundreds of times. Always a crowd pleaser!!!
This recipe is fantastic!! I have been making it for years and everyone loves it. I only had it on a note card and had to hand copy it for others but now I can just print it out. Thank you so much!
I made s shrimp mold for Christmas and everyone loved it. Even my husband who isn't a big fan of seafood. I used Cocktail Sauce instead of tomato soup and the water from boiling the shrimp for more flavor. I also added extra seasoning to it...Mrs Dash table blend & lemon pepper, fresh diced red onion, celery and green onions. Now the recipe didn't tell you what to do with the shrimp (chop or grind/blend) usually these recipes call for grinding/blending. I finely chopped mine and used double the amount of shrimp. I used mini silicone loaf pans to make individual molds for everyone to use and not feel stressed because of Covid. I wish I would have taken a picture. I will next time I make them.
Love this recipe. Next time will add some horseradish or tobasco sauce for a tad of bite and possibly some red pimentos or peppers for color.
This recipe is JUST like the one I grew up on! I lost my moms recipe and couldn’t remember everything in it so Thank You So Much for posting this!!
This has always been a family favorite for holidays and entertaining....
I loved is. Reminds me of mom's.
My mother used to make this for my brother and everyone, I made it last year for my fiancé and called my brother and told him. He called yesterday and ask if I could make him 2 this year!
