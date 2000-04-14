Zucchini Bread VI

This is a lighter version of zucchini bread. It has a nice lemon flavor and plenty of pecans.

By Phyllis Province

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x5 inch loaf
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan. Sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cinnamon.

  • In a large bowl, beat eggs with sugar for 10 minutes. Gradually add oil and beat for two more minutes. Mix in lemon extract, zucchini and pecans. Fold in flour mixture until evenly moistened; do not overmix. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into center of the loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 273.8mg. Full Nutrition
