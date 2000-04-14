Zucchini Bread VI
This is a lighter version of zucchini bread. It has a nice lemon flavor and plenty of pecans.
This bread is soooo good. If you leave out the pecans, sub all natural applesauce for veg oil and splenda for sugar, each serving is about 100 cals, 1 g. of fat and no sugar! These are absolutely fabulous.Read More
very moist but not much flavor. added more cinnamon and used 2/3c of apple sauce and 1/3c oil instead of all oil. added 2c of zuchini.Read More
I made a LOT of changes to this bread, but it still was delicious! Used whole wheat flour, brown sugar and used vanilla extract instead of lemon. I also substituted 3/4 cup of skim milk for the eggs and oil because my mom has an egg allergy. Some reviewers said this bread didn't have enough spice, so I took their advice and added 1/2 teaspoon each of nutmeg and cloves. The end result was a bread that rose well, tasted great and had a wonderful moist texture, which was suprising because it was virtually fat free (until my dad began to slather it in butter...;-) Thanks for an awesome recipe!
OOPS! Gave this recipe to my mom, suggested she follow the advice of "PERSONA" submitted in 2004, she used the honey, olive oil & less sugar but accidentally used lemon juice instead of lemon extract. It wasn't very lemony but it was, and I sware, the moistest, best zucchini bread I ever had. I intend to make the same mistake.
This is wonderfully light bread. I used about 3/4 cup sugar and substituted whole wheat flour for about half the all purpose flour. My sons who were afraid of zucchini even liked it.
so so so so good. So easy to make, and it made the whole house smell delicious. I'll never use another zucchini bread recipe!
My husband and I loved this bread! I used 2/3 cup white sugar and added 1/3 cup honey and used olive oil, just under the recommended amount. I also added 1/2 tsp. of nutmeg.
Made this recipe over the weekend and all I can say is...... This is Excellent!
mine turned out rather heavy, I think because I substituted applesauce for the oil. next time I may do half and half and see if that makes a difference. I also used real lemon zest instead of extract, and I have to say it was quite lemony, but luckily not too overpowering. Has a good flavor, i am pleased :-) thanks for a great recipe! edit: 24 hours later, my entire loaf has been completely eaten up by my family! They all complimented it, and I will be making a few more loaves tonight :-)
Very moist and yummy, but lacking something...Nutmeg or cloves maybe. Personally it didn't seem to have enough salt so I served with salted butter. The butter made a difference!Overall it was tasty and worth trying! By the way it cooks beautiafully!!
This was the first zucchini bread I ever made and it was the best I ever had.
Excellent Bread! We tried it warm with cream cheese (non-fat, of course!). And loved it!
This is great stuff. I added some raisins and ground cloves but sure it would have been great as listed.
This is, hands down, my favorite zucchini bread recipe I've ever tried. I subbed applesauce for the oil as I always do when baking, but otherwise stuck to the recipe and it was perfect. Moist but not too dense or heavy. I don't know why it never occurred to me to use lemon extract before, but it's just the thing all of my other zucchini bread recipes were lacking. I'll be making this for years to come.
Great texture, easy to put together and everyone loves it!! Great for this time of year and good for you! I substituted lemon juice, added extra cinnamon, and applie pie spice to mine, and it was absolutely wonderful, full of flavor. Would highly recommend!
Wonderful zucchini bread!! I made this for my daughter so I omitted the nuts b/c she is allergic. TERRIFIC! I even made a 2nd batch for my husband to take to the office. EVERYONE enjoyed!
My group of coffee ladies loved this recipe! Very yummy - I used vanilla extract as I didn't have any lemon and was still great.
When we made this we changed a lot of things. First of all, we used part whole wheat flour. And then we found out that we didn't have lemon extract, so we used coconut. We also used applesause instead of oil. And to finish it off, we added almonds and dried coconut to the batter. It was exceptionally good. I hope this is helpful!
This is an excellent bread and would recommend it to anyone who loves zucchini bread. I saved it to my recipe box and have shared it with my mom. Great recipe.
This recipe was EXCELLENT. The only thing I changed was the amount of sugar to about 2/3 to 3/4 cup.
Not as sweet as I expected, which isn't a bad thing, but can't taste much lemon. It was a hit at the office though!
Excellent! Instead of using a loaf pan I used 2-9" cake pans buttered, poured batter half way up, baked for 25 mins. Also, used the honey and sugar ratio that another reviewer suggested.
This bread is different any breads I have try before.... it is very good.
Edit: I've made it twice now, and by the time the middle is done, the outside is very much overdone! Any suggestions?? I'm really frustrated! *** Great bread--but the bake time was too long for my oven. I added 3/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract and used 3/4 cup sugar and 1/4 cup honey; otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly and it came out great! Except that it got overdone in 60 minutes--I'd recommend starting at 50 and checking from there.
It was ok, but it was too dry.
Great recipe; similar to one my Grandma Amy made in her wood stove many years ago. I used the zest of 1/2 lemon (tblsp) and 1 tsp fresh lemon juice instead of lemon extract. Lovely!/Lesley
I followed the recipe adding 1/2 tsp nutmeg and 1/2 cup raisins. Also added the topping suggested above...YUMM! Will definitely do this again...many times with ALL THIS ZUCCHINI! Thanks!
This is hands down the best zucchini bread I have ever had. It is absolutely delicious and does not lack in any flavor!! Beautiful and tasty results every time!
This is very good. I have never made zucchini bread before, and since I love lemon, I decided to give this a try. Loved it! The lemon flavor could have been even stronger for my taste, but otherwise this was excellent.
Very nice bread, with just a hint of lemon. I ate mine smothered in Lemon Curd. Delish!
I thought this was really dry and didn't taste like other Zucchini breads I've had. I'll try it again though with a little tweaking.
Easy to make and cooked great! But the final outcome was a little bland, even with adding some nutmeg. I think next time I'll up the spices and lemon extract to give it a little more flavor.
Excellent
I loved this....Best recipe I have found..I love the fact u add nuts...I love nuts in anything...Thanks...
I have spent the last 4 nights trying different kinds of zucchini bread recipes from this site and this is the BEST so far. I did exactly as the recipe stated and it soooooo good!!!
My mom made this with lemon juice and I absolutely could not get enough of it!! Everybody should try this one!
Overall good. I added lemon zest (zest from one whole lemon) and that seemed to bring out the lemon flavor. I also used lemon juice instead of the lemon extract - because I had the "naked" lemon after I zested it. Also added nutmeg. It was very good - but no fireworks. I will make again and keep experimenting. Thanks!
Great Bread! Easy to make and tasted wonderful! The pecans are a great addition!
LOVE the hint of lemon! And yes, it looks beautiful when it comes out of the oven. My family wants more!
This was wondeful and easy to make!
Wonderful! Nice and moist, crunchy top. Just the way we like it!
I made this recipe just as it was and it turned out great. I topped it with lemon flavored icing and added shaved lemon and lime peels for color. Great receipe
The only problem with this recipe is it takes a so long to prepare, however, it is worth the effort!
This bread was easy to make and almost perfect- the fatal flaw was that it was a little too lemon-y for my tastes. If I made it again I'd half the amount of lemon extract.
A lighter version of zucchini bread. I was disappointed that it didn't taste as lemony as I was expecting - it is not a lemon bread to be sure. However, we still devouring this yummy dessert bread. I added chocolate chips too and we enjoyed that.
So Good, and so easy to make, I felt like a real Baker after making this recipe. This is Zucchini Season in New England, I'll be making this One again- Thank you for the recipe.
I've never made zucchini bread before, but this was great! My kids loved it too.
Wanted to comment that the mixing time on the sugar and eggs seemed a little excessive. This bread is very dry with very little flavor. It does need more zucchini and more sugar/sweetner. Since I used vanilla extract instead of lemon I can't really comment on that. I will make this again but will not dry the liquid from my zucchini (dry or not to sry was not included in the directions). Other than the vanilla I followed the directions exactly and have made zucchini bread before, and this was not what I was expecting. But I will try it again with my own changes.
Can I just say, WOW!
Too all the people trying to sub applesauce for oil, and skipping the nuts......of course it is dry and heavy, you just elimated ALL sources of oil/fat. Eating super healthy usually does not = eating super yummy. I didn't have lemon extract so I put in 2 tbl spoons of lemon juice. Also I added an 1/8 tsp of cloves and 1/8 tsp of nutmeg, and used walnuts instead of pecans (function of cost). Cloves go a long way and although it is still pretty darn good, next time it will be just a pinch.
This was my first zucchini bread and I think I was expecting something different - it was moist and tasty, but didn't seem to have very much zucchini. I only used 1/4 of a large zucchini - I was hoping to use a lot more up!
When my dad first took a bite of this bread he said "Delicious!" However you can't really taste the lemon, so I didn't enjoy it as much. But it was still very good. Baked for 50 minutes instead of 60 and turned out very nicely.
I made this yesterday as is and it was delicious. I didnt have to bake it for the full hour, it was about 50 minutes.
This was good, but lacking something. It wasn't very flavourful.
OK but bland.
Delicious. I used half whole-meal flour and half regular flour. I added chocolate chips too. Smelled so good hot from the oven, but was great the next day as well. Even all the zucchini-hating kids devoured it.
This came out perfectly. Very moist. I omitted nuts only because I didn't have any on hand. I added lemon zest and Chinese Five Spice along with the cinnamon. I added in craisins as well. Delicious! Mine cooked for about 1.5 hrs.
It was good. I followed the recipe and I thought it was dry. I don't know what I would do different to make it not dry.
This is a keeper! Great taste & texture! I even made it a bit healthier by using 2 egg whites & 1 whole egg and using applesauce for a portion of the oil. The lemon taste is great.
I loved how easy and delicious this was! I don't really like zucchini but I have a new love of veggies now. I used more zucchini than called for in the recipe and it turned out so tasty and really moist.
I love this recipe. I sub vanilla extract for the lemon, walnuts for the pecans and I also add 2 full cups of grated zucchini. Everyone loves this bread, including picky kids. ;)
This is very...more-ish......because after one slice all you want is more more more!! :) so soft, reminds me of carrot cake. If you tried it and it didn't taste good, it's because you made it wrong!
I followed this recipe exactly just omitted the pecans because I can not eat them and it came out awesome, already ate two pieces. It is perfect and not too dense I will definitely make again.
Zucchini bread came out Fantastic, was enjoyed by everyone. Will be making this again real soon
I just took this bread out of the oven.Looks yummy, rose better then I expected. Can't wait to taste it. I'll post when I have. Didn't tweak a thing, except I omitted the nuts.
The only change I made was use Canola Oil instead of vegetable oil and I loved it. Shared with friend and she too will be making it. I loved the lemon flavor from the extract. Great addition to the regular recipes. Made it twice already!!!
This bread is really good! It has a rich flavor, and is moist. Instead of using pecans I used walnuts, and made four smaller loaves instead of one large loaf. I will definitely make this recipe again, as we have a lot of fresh zucchini.
It was a little dry, which is hard to do when working with Zucchini in baking.
Excellent recipe! Didn't change a thing!
great recipe i add allspice and a 1/4 cup of applesauce to it yummy.
I followed the recipe exactly. But my husband and I were disappointed. The bread came out beautiful. The lemon extract made the zucchini bread taste like a lemon bread. We could not get the taste of the normal cinnamon zucchini breads. I will make this again and use vanilla extract. No lemon.
Allrecipes should have an option to check a box if the review has modifications. it seems that MOST of these reviews have altered the recipe so how can this be and accurate review of this recipe. i would love to filter out reviews that didn't follow the recipe exactly as written. I haven't made it but i have to give it a rating in order to vent.
