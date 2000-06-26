Sylvia's Birthday Cake
This yellow cake is moist and light and works well with a milk and powdered sugar glaze. Made with a high-protein, nonhybridized strain of ancient wheat.
great cake for the family.
The cake was heavy and apart from being a big blob, it didn’t taste good AT ALL.
I made this last night for breakfast. My teenage daughter actually loaded this into our bread machine! Liquids first, ran on cake setting. I did add a 1/4 cup of craisins just to make it more breakfast-y. I also used agave instead of sugar (in pregnant on a special diet that's not fun) same measurement. It came out great! Slices well, not crumbly, but fluffy and moist. Would be good with just a little butter, powdered sugar, frosted, honey, cinnamon... Very light flavor. Perfect. Thanks!
