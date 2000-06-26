Sylvia's Birthday Cake

This yellow cake is moist and light and works well with a milk and powdered sugar glaze. Made with a high-protein, nonhybridized strain of ancient wheat.

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 10 inch round pan
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch round cake pan.

  • In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, soda and salt. Make a well in the center and add eggs, vanilla, oil and water. Mix until smooth. Pour batter into 10 inch round cake pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean. Allow to cool before frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 33.7g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 306.4mg. Full Nutrition
