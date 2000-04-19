Asparagus Casserole

This cheesy asparagus recipe is simple, quick, and fantastic!

Recipe by Big Mamma

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a medium-sized casserole dish.

  • Place eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil and immediately remove from heat. Cover and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.

  • In a heavy saucepan, melt the butter. Stir in the flour, salt, and pepper; blend thoroughly. Gradually stir in 3/4 cup of reserved asparagus liquid and the milk; cook (stirring constantly) until the sauce is thickened and smooth . If the mixture is too thick, more asparagus liquid or milk can be added until the mixture reaches the desired consistency. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and cayenne pepper. Remove the pan from the heat.

  • Layer the asparagus, eggs, cheese, and almonds into the casserole. Repeat the layering until all of the ingredients are used. Spoon the sauce over the layers and sprinkle with crumbs.

  • Bake in the preheated 350 degree F (175 degrees C) oven for 20 minutes; or until bubbly and lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
406 calories; protein 18.5g; carbohydrates 19.7g; fat 29.3g; cholesterol 199.1mg; sodium 727.8mg. Full Nutrition
