Asparagus Casserole
This cheesy asparagus recipe is simple, quick, and fantastic!
This is the best asparagus casserole I have ever had. My family prefers fresh asparagus, so I just made the substitution and it was still great!Read More
Easy and fast. I will not make again. Probably would have been better with fresh asparagus, I thought it was mushy and the bread crumbs didn't brown.Read More
One word, two syllables: YUMMM-MMMYYYY! The breadcrumbs didn't do so well on the top, so I just mixed em in after it cooked. Next time, I will just incorporate them. Great recipe.
My mother in law makes a variation of this recipe that is just fantastic. She uses fresh asparagus, quartered, and cooks them until they just start to soften (they finish cooking in the oven). Instead of layering the cheese, she creates a cheese sauce, and mixes that with the asparagus. Then layers that with the sliced boiled eggs. She also eliminates the almonds.. instead just tops the casserole with cheese and the breadcrumbs as written.
I made this recipe for Christmas dinner and it was really delicious. We ate dinner early and when it was time for a late snack this is the casserole I dug into. The only problem I came across was that when the recipe called for the eggs it didn't specify how the eggs were supposed to be added. It should have said beaten or mixed or some other direction so I just whipped them together and added.
I will definately make this again many times. I used sprinkle cheddar cheese instead of cubes and doubled the amount. I used a wisk to blend the sauce and it came out very creamy and delicious. Great holiday dish!!
My family loved this! I would recommend using grated cheese instead of the cubes because the cubes just don't melt well and left big yellow spots all over the top of the casserole. I also used fresh asparagus.
Excellent! I made this dish for a church potluck and it went so fast I didn't get much more then a taste. The only change I made was instead of bread crumbs I used the Durkee Cheese Onions on top. I have been asked to make again. Thanks so much for sharing this great recipe!
I didnt like this one. It was too thick, with too many toppings.
I made this last night and my husband and kids couldn't get enough of it! I'll have to make this again soon, because they are already asking for it again.
This is sooo rich. A little goes a long way. Would try using fresh asparagus and more of it because the canned gives it a somewhat offensive smell.
This dish was a winner with my family and friends.I prepared it for Thanksgiving and now everyone has requested it for Christmas. All asparagus lovers have to try this one! Thank You, Corinne San Antonio, TX
Used the French fried onions suggested by someone else, good! Also used fresh asparagus and the water from steaming it. We have an abundance of eggs in the Spring so I added 4 additional, they were alll small eggs too. Instead of cayenne, I added pepperjack cheese with the cheddar. I rarely measure out cheese, just add what feels right. No almonds on hand. It was good, but not super tasty; nothing to write home about. Might or might not make again. The hardboiled eggs caught me off guard since it isn't mentioned in the ingredient list.
I made this last Thanksgiving. My family really liked it.
I thought this was terrible. I used fresh asparagus and did everything else like the recipe said. I would never recommend this dish to anyone. Didn't have any taste and I even spiced it up a bit.
This is possibly the worst thing I have ever made.
I liked the taste of this casserole, but it is very rich with the sauce on it. The only thing I did different was use fresh asparagus. I just steamed it in the microwave first.
Everyone in my family loved this casserole with the exception of my son who just does not like cheese. I will probably leave out the almonds next time because we are not crazy about them in general. We found this to be a nice change from the usual broccoli or corn casserole. Asparagus is my personal favorite so I found it extra good! The eggs gave it something extra I have never found in a vegetable casserole before. This will be something I will make again and again. I just might try it with fresh asparagus when it is in season.
Traded up the eggs for mushrooms... Also used fresh asparagus. Delicious!!
Okay... I don't have any flour in the house so I used potato flakes instead, also I only have fresh asparagus so I used water from the blanch in lieu of the can juices, I also don't have Worcestershire Sauce so I added more cayenne, the bread crumbs were seasoned crackers that I popped in the blender to pulverize and I only have shredded not cubed cheese. Turns out this recipe is darned good even if you only have 1/3 of the ingredients!
Very delicious. Made with fresh asparagus. Used juice from microwaved fresh asparagus. Used Stove Top Stuffing instead of bread crumbs.
Not nearly enough asparagus for the amount of other ingredients. If I make it again, I will use 2 cans (or fresh asparagus) Also, I would melt the cheese in with the sauce, and butter the breadcrumbs so they have a chance to brown.
Sorry but we thought this was awful, very bland and a pile of mush. If you like flavor, pass on this one...
Should’ve doubled it! It was really good.
