Garlic Shrimp Scampi
A family pleaser for years! The more garlic the better for the garlic lovers of the world!
A family pleaser for years! The more garlic the better for the garlic lovers of the world!
This is a very good recipe, but I can't bring myself to give 5 stars to any recipe that tells me to discard garlic (?!). I made the following changes which I think made it better (my entire picky family loved it). First of all, I marinated the peeled shrimp WITH the garlic, coursely chopped, and about a tbs. Italian seasoning, some fresh ground pepper, and 1/4 cup olive oil for about 2 hours. I sauteed the shrimp until barely pink (with the garlic, of course), and I added the parm. cheese with the wine, and simmered for about 5 minutes, then used about 1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs to thicken. Came out great, sauce neither too thin nor thick, excellent flavor.Read More
A very simple recipe for scampi Not at all enough Garlic and why would you discard it? Try using 7-10 cloves and mince1/4 cup of onion in the mix with some fresh parsley.Read More
This is a very good recipe, but I can't bring myself to give 5 stars to any recipe that tells me to discard garlic (?!). I made the following changes which I think made it better (my entire picky family loved it). First of all, I marinated the peeled shrimp WITH the garlic, coursely chopped, and about a tbs. Italian seasoning, some fresh ground pepper, and 1/4 cup olive oil for about 2 hours. I sauteed the shrimp until barely pink (with the garlic, of course), and I added the parm. cheese with the wine, and simmered for about 5 minutes, then used about 1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs to thicken. Came out great, sauce neither too thin nor thick, excellent flavor.
This was very tastie with a few variations that I made -- I sauteed the shrimp in 1/3 cup olive oil and 6 cloves of garlic for 5 minutes while my angel hair pasta was cooking. Then I removed the shrimp and added 1 cup of white wine,a few basil and parsley flakes, and fresh ground pepper. I simmered this for a few minutes and at the end I added a couple teaspoons of ground seasoned croutons (I put them in the blender). I added one teaspoon at a time because it really thickens quick. I poured this mixture over the cooked noodles and sprinkled with more of the ground croutons and parmesan cheese.
I was low on dinner ideas one night and low on ingredients as well. I just happened to have everything required for this so I thought I'd give it a try. It was seriously, AMAZING. I felt so accomplished serving this gourmet dish (which was secretly very easy). I did make some changes: I used a LOT more garlic and left it in rather than pulling it out, used spaghetti rather than angel hair, used chicken broth instead of wine, used Italian bread crumbs, doubled the sauce, and added some lemon juice. (Most of which were changes I had read in previous reviews). Adding the breadcrumbs slowly is a must. Thanks for this fun and simple recipe. I am happy to know I have something impressive to cook for guests.
Great! Since I used precooked shrimp, it took about 15 minutes to make. I think next time I won't defrost the shrimp before adding it, so that it won't get as overcooked.
Ok, YUM!! I have never made shrimp scampi before and this was really good! I had to make 2 changes as I did not have bread crumbs on hand (thought I did when I settled on this recipe) or white wine (don't drink it). I did have chicken broth on hand and subbed it for the wine and crushed up caeser croutons to replace the bread crumbs. I had leftovers for breakfast and lunch the following day--couldn't stop eating it!! We adore garlic so I could help myself from using about 6 gloves sliced. Very high in calories but tasty for a once in a while supper! Thanks for such a yummy recipe!
Very good base recipe. Actually could have another half star (4.5). Agree with others about way too much bread crumbs. Added shallots, extra garlic and sliced portabello mushrooms. For more flavor, added fresh parsley, a bit of nutmeg and some lemon pepper seasoning. Still tasted like something was missing, although the guests all loved it - even took home the leftovers!
A very simple recipe for scampi Not at all enough Garlic and why would you discard it? Try using 7-10 cloves and mince1/4 cup of onion in the mix with some fresh parsley.
This was good. I didn't discard the garlic...who would....YUMMY. I used fett. noodles instead of angel hair. I really liked the result. Thanks for the post.
A wonderful recipe. Fast easy and delicious. My whole family loved it.I minced the garlic and left it in, and substitued chicken broth for the wine.Try it you'll be glad you did!
I minced the garlic and left it in. I crushed parmesan garlic croutons. I also added chopped parsley. It was delicious! It was fast and easy to cook. My family could not stop talking about how good the food was!
Yummy! Sauce will be doubled next time.
THIS IS THE BEST WAY TO MAKE SHRIMP SCAMPI! I made the following minor changes: I increased the garlic to 6 cloves. I saute the chopped garlic in 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup olive oil combined. I leave the garlic in and I saute shrimp. After adding the wine, I remove the shrimp with a slotted spoon. I don't use all the breadcrumbs, but whisk them in a bit at a time. I keep chicken broth on hand and add crumbs and broth until I get the consistency I want. Then I add the shrimp back in and mix to coat.
good rating for simplicity. Just a couple additions-KEEP GARLIC (why would you ever discard!). add shallots, chop up some fresh flat leaf parsley and throw it in your pasta (fresh parsley has a great flavor and makes the dish much more presentable), also try 50/50 olive oil to butter mix.
I keep forgetting to rate this, but after searching all over the internet for this recipe and remembering that I had it in my favorites file, I figured I'd better leave a review! This is simple, easy, elegant and delicious. I use minced garlic and leave it in (lazy) and if feeling spicy I'll add some Montreal steak seasoning or just some seasoned salt - it's very customizable. Thanks for sharing this!
Fabulous! I doubled the recipe so I could use the entire box of pasta (I used small wagon wheels because I have small children), but only used 1/2 cup of bread crumbs. I can't imagine using as much as the recipe called for! I added a cup of frozen green peas with the shrimp to make it more of a one dish meal. And I kept the garlic in the pan, but I took the shrimp out when I added the bread crumbs. I then mixed it all together again and poured over the pasta. My preschoolers and my husband loved it, and it gave me a great excuse to drink a glass of wine with dinner. :)
Simple and easy to adjust to your tastes. I listened to the other commentors and loaded on the garlic. I didn't remove it, but let it simmer. I left out the bread crumbs as well, opting to slip my pink shrimp into a nest of whipped parsnip. Don't knock it till you've tried it ^_^. The two flavors complemented each other very well.
I made this for guests the first time..they raved about it. It has become a family favorite. My husband does not care for the texture of the bread crumbs so I do omit these and thicken instead with flour. Still delicious! Thanks
I made some changes, I made it with whole wheat Italian pasta, left the garlic in and sauteed it smart balance spread instead of butter then I added cook shrimp to the melted spread and added white wine and the bread crumbs. I then added the pasta and for the finishing touch I added the juice of half fresh lemon. Delish!!!!!!!!
Recipe was decent. It did not take even half the breadcrumbs that it called for. I am only giving it 4 stars because it is missing something. I think it may need some crushed red pepper and some fresh lemon juice. I added fresh basil and oregano and it still wasn’t enough. I will make it again but will tweak it a bit more. I also used the minced garlic from the jar and left it in the sauce. Over all the flavor was good though. It’s a good base recipe that needs your own personal touch. Also from a health stand point I think I would add about half as much butter and add more wine.
Naturally I made adjustments, but the base recipe was a great start. I used 2 sticks of butter, increased the wine to 1/2 cup, and I minced the garlic and didn't remove it. I added: 1 small onion almost minced, 2 TBS fresh parsley, 1 TBS chives, 1 TSP lemon or lime zest, 1 TBS lemon or lime juice. I used Fetachini and after it was cooked I drained it and added some butter so it wouldn't stick. In a large sauce pan, melt butter, saute onion until tender, remove onion. Add shrimp and garlic and cook until pink. Stir in white wine and return the onion. I then added the bread crumbs until the thickness was to my liking. I served the pasta and shrimp on the side so each person could serve themselves the amount desired. Delicious!
This recipe is quite easily the best shrimp scampi recipe on this site. I have made a few, and I thank the person who put this recipe on here so much. This is the absolute best!
This is a great recipe. Left the sliced garlic in the butter and made sure it didn't brown. Used linguine and squeezed a little lemon juice over top at the end. Used the fine Italian breadcrumbs and only about 1/4 cup, which was plenty and was a really neat way to thicken the butter sauce.
Why throw away all the yummy garlic?? I minced it and kept it in the recipe--much yummier this way!
This recipe had things I needed to use up and avoided the oven on a hot summer day. I used 1/2 cup butter, but increased substituted chicken broth to 2/3 cup, and kept the shrimp at 1 lb. I used 4 huge garlic cloves, as well as some red pepper flakes and Italian seasoning. Definitely do not pour the stated amount of breadcrumbs, just do it slowly until it thickens to a consistency you like. Sprinkle with parm cheese and parsley before serving. Excellent fresh and as leftovers.
very good, but i'm leaving out the bread crumbs next time.
i really loved this. tasted so good, but next time i'll double the sauce.
This is my wife's absolute favorite dish i've made. We added some "rooster" sauce into the pasta when serving for some extra kick and for a little Thai flavor. Good Stuff.
Delicious! No I didnt discard the garlic, and I mixed the cheese with the breadcrumbs. I also added a tablespoon and a half of lemon juice. Definately will be making this again.
This recipe was very tasty. I will be making it again in the future.
Nice easy starter recipe. I read through some of the reviews and made some changes as well. When melting the butter I added minced garlic (what i had on hand). As i sautéed the shrimp i added some extra garlic powder (we love garlic) as well as some Italian seasonings and black pepper. I only used 1/2 cup of bread crumbs. After it was done i sliced up some sun dried tomatoes and mixed that in. This was a huge hit! The husband and 4 year old LOVED it. Next time around I plan on using Coconut oil to saute the shrimp...hopefully it will turn out just as good!
This dinner was great! I left in the garlic without it I think it would lack taste. When they say slowly put in bread crumbs listen. I didn't use all that it called for it would have been to much.
Was not very good. Make sure and use way less bread crumbs than recommended.
Omg!!!!! IT WAS DELICIOUS!!!!!
We really enjoyed this. I used italian flavored bread crumbs and a little extra garlic. This really created a great flavor. Best recipe I've found for Scampi.
easy and delicious.
Great recipe. Be sure not to add too many bread crumbs. I made that mistake but it was still wonderful.
Ohhh heavenly! I am one that usually alters recipes without hesitation, and must admit that after reading through this recipe, I had no desire to change anything! I prepared it as directed, and probably only used about 1/2 cup of bread crumbs. I just sprinkled & stirred, sprinkled & stirred until the sauce remained thin enough to coat the pasta well. I used "italian style" bread crumbs and vermicelli, only because that was what I had ... still PERFECT!
AWE-Some! I used 1/3 cup wine, 1/3 cup chicken broth, and used seasoned bread crumb, along with 4 cloves of garlic. Not a crumb left, and really easy
Really tasty. I added chopped parsley to it. When the pasta was done, I added it right to the shrimp mixture. Quick, and easy too!
I liked this recipe, the more garlic the better. But next time I make it I will either leave the bread crumbs out or cut them WAY back. Flavor was great, but it turned out to thick!
I do not know why I put the bread crumbs in this! It ruined the dish! Shrimp, wine, garlic and butter, and a touch of lemon juice. All you need! I don't know. maybe I thought it would add a "different flavor....." it didn't . Sorry.
I absolutely love it when I find a great recipe. From start to finish it took about 15 minutes and it was delicious. Everyone kept saying this is “wicked good”. The only suggestion I would make is to not use ¾ cup of bread crumbs. I like the butter to be more of a sauce so I used less than ¼ cup and it was perfect for us. Loved it.
Excellent recipe! I made it and both my wife and I loved it. I (did what I always do) and modified the recipe slighly. I added a bit of chicken broth to the wine and sprinkled in a few shakes of Basil and Italian Seasoning...that's it. I'm a saucy guy, so when I made it again 2 days later, I doubled the wine, chicken broth and bread crumbs...worked out perfectly! Thanks for the wonderful recipe!!
Very Tasty! Added a few other ingredients too!
so good and well worth it. i did'nt have white wine so i used chicken broth instead like others suggested and i did'nt have parmesan cheese either.
I use this recipe for all of my shrimp now!!! A must try!!!
This recipe was pretty good. I used a bit less garlic. I was not pleased with the taste of the white wine but it worked with the pasta. The one thing I did different was I put the pasta in a pan and poured this mixture over the pasta and mixed it together. Then I sprinkled more parmesan cheese over it. My friends loved it.
This is a great scampi base. I added a little olive oil (tsp) with the butter, increased garlic to 4 or 5 cloves (I didn not remove from pan) squeezed half a lemon, used only 1 tbsp. of bread crumbs and added some parsley along with the parmesan cheese. My family loved it. Thanks MLT!!
Tasty, easy and quick. I left in the garlic as I'm a big fan!
really fast and very tasty!! Made mine with a very light and fruity Reisling (what I had on hand) ... questioned it at first,but turned out delicious. also... minced the garlic in a press!! Wonderful!!!
Thanks Mary, this is a very tasty, and so easy. The entire family went for seconds. I used less then 1/4 cup of breadcrumbs in mine; and found it to be enough. Many thanks for this recipe! YUM!
This was very nice for date night! The man thought I had worked so hard, but it's easy! I even cut some time out by using the frozen already peeled and cleaned shrimp. I did add mushrooms just because I love them and even though it was date night we like extra garlic! Kept the Italian theme and made a Caesar salad and some garlic bread.
This was very good but I only gave it 4 stars because I didn't think it was over the top.
Wow, this just came together in a snap and was totally delicious! I used less butter and a little EVOO. I loved the addition of the breadcrumb in a saute, just binds the butter/oil/garlic together and gives that classic scampi taste. I added a little petit diced tomato fresh basil, and mushroom for some added veg. Terrific, quick, very nice recipe!
I quadrupled the recipe easily and made it for a crowd on Christmas Eve. Everyone loved it and it went together quickly so I could spend time with our guests. I nixed the cheese this time, and would add more garlic in the future if I was just making it for myself.
This is very good! My family loved it.I used extra garlic because we like a lot of garlic and kept it in the sauce. I only used a quarter cup of breadcrumbs in mine and also sprinkled fresh parsley on top. I will be making this often.
Wonderful! Added basil, oregano and a little crushed pepper. Will definitely make again.
I didn't use the recipe exactly as written. More like, used it as a template. Still my shrimp came out very well. Instead of white wine I used water and added a few spoonfulls of vinegar. Served it over fettucine. Was quick and yummy.
WOW! I've never made shrimp scampi before & now my family wants it every week. I used about 7 cloves of garlic (left them in) in the butter with a touch of extra virgin olive oil. Then I followed the recipe until after I cooked the shrimp, I added the zest of 1 lemon & juice of 1/2 a lemon. I only need a very small amount of bread crumbs to thicken the sauce. I also added about 1/4 cup of fresh parsley to the sauce. I had some frest asparagus I needed to use so I cleaned & quartered it. Then I steamed it above the pasta as it cooked. Once it was crisp tender, I stirred it into the scampi sauce too. Fantastic!! Thanks for a super fast & easy recipe.
I made this recipe for dinner the other night and it was a hit! I actually subsituted chicken broth for the white wine, but it was the best scampi sauce I'd ever made!
You can use chicken broth instead of white wine and it's just as tasty!
easy and very tasty. A new favourite in the family. Only change I caught down on butter.
Very easy to make and wonderful flavor. My family loves it.
This recipe is a great starting point...sautéed about 1 c of mushrooms, some chopped bell pepper and 2 sliced garlic cloves to the butter. I added 2 more cloves minced garlic with the shrimp. I also used red wine, a little less than 1/3 c, and added chicken broth to make 1/3 c. Served over fettuccine, this was fabulous! Kids asked e to make it tomorrow too. It's a keeper for sure.
I thought this was a great base recipe. I took the advice of others and used olive oil instead of butter and left the garlic in the sauce. I also added from fresh garden veggies - peppers (green and orange), zucchini, tomatoe, basil, and spinach. It was great. I will definitely use this recipe again.
5 Stars - EXCELLENT!! Adjusted for 3 servings and am looking forward to the microwaved left overs tomorrow! Used garlic & herbs bread crumbs and added a bit of salt and pepper. Wow!
I think this turned out ok, but didn't care for the bread crumbs. I found that the bread crumbs soaked up all of the garlic butter sauce, which left nothing to coat the noodles. I think if I make it a next time, I will omit the bread crumbs.
This was a quick and easy recipe. I used 1/2 the butter and added olive oil in its place. I love garlic so I did not throw it out after sauteeing it in the butter/olive oil. I also added in some fresh cauliflower which was a very nice addition.
I minced my garlic and left it in the butter and MAN did it smell awesome. I didn't use many bread crumbs at all, as the garlic thickened the sauce a bit. But I think I will double the sauce ingredients for the hubby next time. I don't eat meat, but I made this for my husband and he LOVED it. He said he could eat this about once a week. hehe He is normally not a huge seafood fan, but this is a new favorite.
This was totally awesome for very little effort. I used whole wheat pasta and I used 1 tbsp butter and 1 tbsp olive oil. I also used 1/2 parmesan cheese and 1/2 Italian seasoned bread crumbs to thicken the sauce (as suggested below) and it worked great. I was out of white, so I used Marsala wine and it was delicious. We halved the recipe as it was just 2 of us, but I could have eaten twice as much, it was so good. I've made scampi before, but from now on I will make it just like this!
Breadcrumbs (only used 1/4 cup) turned it thick and goopy! Probably would be okay without breadcrumbs.
Wow! This was my first time cooking with wine and I thought I had ruined the dish after I put the wine in. The smell was just not pleasant. So, I took a shrimp to try it before I served it and WOW OH WOW! It was delicious! Thank you for such a wonderful recipe! The entire meal was devoured!! This is a keeper!!
I'm giving this 5 starts for its great taste and ease of preparation. I used fettuccine instead of angel hair and it came out fantastic. My whole family raved.
My entire family loved this dish! It was VERY easy and tasty. I did take two bits of advice from the many reviews and used less than half of the bread crumbs. Also, I did not throw out the garlic. For those who like their food a little spicier, red pepper flakes would be excellent. Will definitely keep this one!
Great recipe! Better than that "Rosy Crustean" Eatery! ;) I know I spelled that wrong, but you get the idea. Bon Appetite!
This was SO good!!! I didn't discard the garlic and added some sliced cremini mushrooms after the shrimp was cooked, but before adding the wine. I also threw in some fresh basil for color. I served it with steamed broccoli and garlic bread. Even my husband who shys away from anything that is not a red sauce said this was "awesome".
This recipe was delicious! I made it with whole wheat pasta to make it a little healthier. I will definately make this again!
I wasn't sure what to make for dinner and only had frozen shrimp in the freezer, so I was looking for something simple to do with it. This was a delicious meal that was very easy and quick to prepare! I did make a few slight adjustments. As with some of the other reviewers, I left the garlic in and actually used 4 cloves, minced. (We love garlic in this house!) I also removed the shrimp once they were cooked so they didn't get overdone and retuned them to the pan once the sauce had thickened. In terms of the sauce, I really just eyeballed the amount of parmesan and breadcrumbs I used, but I definitely used more parmesan than breadcrumbs. While the sauce was excellent on its own, I added pepper and hot pepper flakes to my plate to kick the flavour up a bit. This recipe is a definite keeper. I will be making this again!
We were not thrilled with this recipe; too much wine and didn’t like the breadcrumbs mixed in. Will stick with my butter, minced garlic (and for goodness sake--leave the garlic in), 2 tablespoons of wine, and a sprinkling of Blackening seasoning.
I used more garlic (4 cloves) and no bread crumbs. Delicious!
This is a good basic scampi recipe. I did add a dash of lemon juice to mine. It made a big flavor difference.
Quick, easy and delicious! Had shrimp but not much else and came across this recipe. I only had penne pasta and it was great with it. I left the garlic in and the sauce smelled and tasted great!
This was very tasty. I kept in the garlic (and used more of it), added some green onions, pepper, basil and parsley. It was certainly tasty, but a bit greasy (that is a LOT of butter). I will definitely make it again, but probably cute back on the butter and substitute olive oil for part of it. Thanks for sharing!
My husband and I LOVE this recipe! Great, delicious, quick, easy meal for working parents/adults! Thanks for sharing!
Liked this recipe, simple and easy. Had pasta going while I cooked scampi, and added at last minute. Also after looking at other recipes decided to throw in some red pepper flakes while the garlic and shrimp were being sauted. Also right before the bread crumbs I did also throw in some sliced green onion. Husband loved it, tasty with a little kick!
This was amazingly good. The only change I made was to leave the garlic in (finely minced, not sliced) and to serve the shrimp without pasta. I was skeptical about the bread crumbs, but it wasn't the least bit "bready". The entire family loved this recipe.
This Shrimp Scampi is awesome!! I followed some of the other suggestions, like marinating the prawns/shrimp for 2 hrs, with olive oil, Italian seasoning, lots of garlic, fresh ground pepper & garlic seasoning......i also used ox chicken broth instead of the wine. Thanks so much for sharing your recipe :)
I just made this dish it was delicious! I added some more garlic and left it in, along with some chopped parsley and basil added a few scallops,used half butter and half olive oil WOW. Everyone loved it, I'm adding this recipe to our favorites. Would be great to impress dinner guests, thank you so much for this wonderful and easy recipe!
This was a great recipe. I added red pepper flakes & fresh chopped parsley at the end. Definitely a keeper!
Made this for my son's 15th birthday and it was delicious! Only recommendation would be to make a little more sauce if you like your pasta well coated. I also added a bit of fresh parsley at the end for some color.
I made this dish for our New Year's dinner, it was wonderful. It was the second time I have made it. The first time I followed the recipe exactly. Last night I tried champagne instead of white wine instead. It turned out excellent. This meal is quite easy to make and a good one to impress your friends and family.
This recipe was delicious. I have never made shrimp scampi before and this was very easy. I used slightly less bread crumbs than the recipe called for and still came out with a really nice consistency with the butter and wine used to sautee the shrimp. I also made mine with boiled spinach as I can not eat pasta. It was a nice combination with the shrimp and there was enough sauce left in the pan after removing the shrimp to add on the spinach.
A wonderful recipe. I made this for my wife and mother-in-law. They loved it and so did I. I was very pleased with the results. I made enough for four, I should have made it for six. Nothing was left over. I took the advise of other raters and used 1/4 cup breadcrumbs, (Italian style), and added a total of six cloves of garlic, (We are garlic lovers). I will be making this recipe often. My wife told me so. Thanks Mary Lynn.
Very good recipe! As my 9-year-old daughter said "This scampi is FABULOUS!" I did add about 1/4 teaspoon of salt while the shrimp was cooking, but I think it would have been fine without it. I served it over Garlic and Olive Oil flavored Pasta Roni instead of plain angel hair, because that was what I had on hand.
Extremely easy to prepare, quick and tasty. I followed the recipe exactly and will do so again. I am a novice when it comes to cooking with wine and could not find 'white wine' in the wine isle therefore used chardonnay. I am not sure if that was the right choice, however, I look forward to the next time to try another 'white wine'!
kept the garlic. didn't have wine so used chicken broth. husband love it!!
My favorite way to cook shrimp. I followed the recipe pretty exact. Added a dash of lemon juice. Add the bread crumbs super slow because it thickens very quickly.
This was by far the best shrimp scampi I've ever had. My husband called it the best shrimp he's ever had. I think the removal of the garlic is key - there's no way it can get burned or bitter. Also, the bread crumbs are an important vehicle for the butter. I served it with lemon wedges, which was great.
Just tried this recipe for dinner tonight.It was very good.I did not have wine so I used chicken broth.I added some fresh mushrooms I had on hand and also added lemon pepper seasoning.I served it over wheat farfalle pasta.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections