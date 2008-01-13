Garlic Shrimp Scampi

4.4
500 Ratings
  • 5 307
  • 4 145
  • 3 30
  • 2 12
  • 1 6

A family pleaser for years! The more garlic the better for the garlic lovers of the world!

Recipe by Mary Lynn Tumlin

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
42 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add angel hair pasta and return pot to boil. Cook until al dente. Drain well.

    Advertisement

  • In a large saucepan, melt butter, saute garlic until tender, remove garlic and discard. Add shrimp and cook until colored pink. Stir in white wine. The bread crumbs are used as thickening, so stir in a little at a time until desired thickness is reached.

  • Serve shrimp over angel hair pasta, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
660 calories; protein 45.1g; carbohydrates 48.4g; fat 29.6g; cholesterol 323.1mg; sodium 737.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022