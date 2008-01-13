Garlic Shrimp Scampi

I wasn't sure what to make for dinner and only had frozen shrimp in the freezer, so I was looking for something simple to do with it. This was a delicious meal that was very easy and quick to prepare! I did make a few slight adjustments. As with some of the other reviewers, I left the garlic in and actually used 4 cloves, minced. (We love garlic in this house!) I also removed the shrimp once they were cooked so they didn't get overdone and retuned them to the pan once the sauce had thickened. In terms of the sauce, I really just eyeballed the amount of parmesan and breadcrumbs I used, but I definitely used more parmesan than breadcrumbs. While the sauce was excellent on its own, I added pepper and hot pepper flakes to my plate to kick the flavour up a bit. This recipe is a definite keeper. I will be making this again!