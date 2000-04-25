Yogurt Salad Dressing
This is an Australian recipe for yogurt salad dressing. It can be used on potato salad, coleslaw or as a dressing on the side for grilled fish.
This is an Australian recipe for yogurt salad dressing. It can be used on potato salad, coleslaw or as a dressing on the side for grilled fish.
I served this recipe at an Australian International dinner I was hosting and everyone found it to bee to hot from the mustard. Next time I would use less mustard or maybe try a milder variety!Read More
Not what I expected.Read More
I served this recipe at an Australian International dinner I was hosting and everyone found it to bee to hot from the mustard. Next time I would use less mustard or maybe try a milder variety!
I was very pleased with this low cal, low fat alternative to regular salad dressing. Yogurt is so versatile and you can pretty much make any kind of mock dressing you want. The second time I tryed it I made a "Russian" version using catsup. Really good Buttercake and thanks!
Quick and simple -- and refreshing blend of lemon and dijon flavours. Great for summer salads.
wanted more lemony taste, so I added 50% more lemon and some grated lemon peel, but everyone thought it was delicious with shrimp.
This is a perfect low fat option to the normal dressing and so simple to make.....highly recommended!
Last night I made this for dinner to put on a chicken salad for my boyfriend. To me it was okay. I am giving it 4 stars because I added greek yogurt, instead of the regular yogurt so I think it is unfair to give it a true rating. The dressing had an acid taste to it, which can be a bother to people have a light stomach.
Easy-peasy, and very delicious. I use regular, not fat free yoghurt, and it was so nice and creamy.
For a low fat tartar sauce I added sweet pickle relish. I sneaked it by my tartar sauce lovin' daughter...turned out great, 'cuz she loved it!
Delicious. Quick and Easy! I put on an arugula salad with grilled fish. Thank you for submitting it.
A very good and healthy salad dressing ... thank U.
Not what I expected.
This was so easy and tasty, it would complement anything from a lamb dinner to a healthy caesar-ish salad.
I did not have any herbs in the fridge, but really had a craving for a hearty salad with yogurt dressing. I decided to give this recipe a try, and omitted the herbs. It turned out delicious! I have used this dressing in BBQ beef salad (spinach with BBQ beef) and Grilled Asparagus Salad. This dressing complemented both salads. It is healthy, creamy and extremely fulfilling.
Great base I could play with a little. I did add a half teaspoon each of onion/garlic powder and some fresh ground pepper. The husband and kids didn't much care for it but I thought it was pretty good. I'll make this again as a low cal dip just for me, maybe thinning it out a bit with lowfat buttermilk or fat free milk.
I only used 1/2 c of yogurt (I used Greek too.) because I was only making enough kale for 2. I did keep the lemon and mustard amounts the same to give it a bit more flavor.
Delicious! I've also made it with dried herbs (1/2 tsp), and it's still good!
I added some variations. -- a tablespoon of honey, a clove of garlic and some fresh herbs from the garden -- Basil and thyme. I didn't have any parsley. Also a touch of salt.
It was too acidic from lemon for me. So I went straight to using this middle eastern recipe for yogurt sauce instead that I've been using for a while. I'd recommend looking up "pasta with yogurt sauce" on allrecipes for a really good yogurt sauce.
I found this dressing to be very tart. I think 1 teaspoon of lemon juice would be plenty & I would probably add a little garlic & maybe 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise. I see it has earned 4 1/2 stars, so maybe it's just my taste.
What an easy and delicious recipe! I added a little milk and 1 spoon of light mayonese sauce. What a great lunch! high in protein, low in fat...
Not really a favourite in our house :(
no changes .. but I can modify with many ingredients.
I added sweet pickle and capers and I felt there was more it needed to be totally satisfying. It was a nice basic recipe that could easily be adapted to a person's palate. By itself, it's a little tart for my taste.
Very simple and flavorful. I doubled the batch for a party and then used one key lime flavored yogurt. So summer tasting
This was a total miss for us - the flavors totally didn't work for us (and we like all of them separately). All we tasted was the yogurt and lemon. After it sat for a couple of hours in the refrigerator, I tried to save it by adding more chives and parsley. After another hour I tasted it and dumped in some dill. Very disappointing, especially considering I bought the ingredients just for this recipe.
It was too acidic and bland for my taste, so I added honey and salt and pepper. Turned out pretty good after that.
Yum! I am trying not to eat a crazy amount of fat with my coleslaw and was hoping for inspiration on how to use yogurt to lighten it up. I actually did not use the cilantro or green onions in this case but just combined some greek yogurt, mustard, and lemon juice...I just started out conservative with the lemon and mustard (didn't really measure) and made it to taste. I also added a little mayo and salt and pepper at the end. I guess I didn't really make the recipe exactly but the inspiration turned out great. I just combined the dressing with shredded cabbage and carrot.
I only had vanilla yogurt so used it. The family loved it! They said to not change that.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections