Peppered Pecans

These are spicy as promised. The one thing missing is salt. If I make these again I will try adding a little salt with the spices. I used a heavy pan with a dark finish and my pecans smelled done after 12 minutes total baking time.
The recipe was very good. I added 1 teaspoon of garlic powder and salted the pecans. I think next time I make this I will add brown sugar to get that sweet/hot taste I love and omit the smoke flavor. great recipe thanks
Just OK Don't think I'd make again.
These are very very good! I did add a pinch of salt as well.
I made these last night and they were a huge hit. My husband likes things really spicy so I added more heat then called for and even I liked them. They are very addictive. He took some to the office this morning and I can't wait to hear how they were received. I will definitely make these again.
Very yummy. I used pecans almonds and walnuts. I added some salt brown sugar and cumin and omitted the smoke (didn't have any on hand).
Very good! Nice and spicy. Used fresh cracked walnuts off our tree instead of pecans. I had peppercorn medly so used that instead of black and white pepper. I made this before I read other reviews so next time will add garlic salt. Will definitely make again.
Yummy I just made some bout 5 minutes ago it was yummy!
Disappointed. Made according to directions...no changes. Rather bland. A little salt might have helped bring out some flavor but won't be making again. A nice roasted pecan is all I can say for it. Guess I'll use the pecans in salads.