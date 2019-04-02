Peppered Pecans

1 of 21

Rating: 4 stars These are spicy as promised. The one thing missing is salt. If I make these again I will try adding a little salt with the spices. I used a heavy pan with a dark finish and my pecans smelled done after 12 minutes total baking time. Helpful (36)

Rating: 3 stars The recipe was very good. I added 1 teaspoon of garlic powder and salted the pecans. I think next time I make this I will add brown sugar to get that sweet/hot taste I love and omit the smoke flavor. great recipe thanks Helpful (26)

Rating: 2 stars Just OK Don't think I'd make again. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars These are very very good! I did add a pinch of salt as well. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I made these last night and they were a huge hit. My husband likes things really spicy so I added more heat then called for and even I liked them. They are very addictive. He took some to the office this morning and I can't wait to hear how they were received. I will definitely make these again. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars Very yummy. I used pecans almonds and walnuts. I added some salt brown sugar and cumin and omitted the smoke (didn't have any on hand). Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars Very good! Nice and spicy. Used fresh cracked walnuts off our tree instead of pecans. I had peppercorn medly so used that instead of black and white pepper. I made this before I read other reviews so next time will add garlic salt. Will definitely make again. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars Yummy I just made some bout 5 minutes ago it was yummy! Helpful (7)