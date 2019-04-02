Peppered Pecans

Rating: 4 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

I like this roasted nut recipe because it doesn't use any added oil or butter - my husband likes this because it's nice and spicy! These have become a Thanksgiving tradition at our house, and make a tasty (albeit unusual) addition to salads, especially with the Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette from this site.

By JJOYB53

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
4 1/2 cups of peppered pecans
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray a large heavy roasting pan with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Mix black pepper, white pepper, cayenne pepper, paprika, and dried thyme in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Whisk egg whites in a large bowl until foamy. Add Worcestershire, hot sauce, and liquid smoke flavoring and whisk to mix. Drop in pecans and stir to coat well. Pour coated pecans into a colander to drain off extra egg white mixture; return to bowl and add the pepper mixture. Stir well to coat each pecan with spices.

  • Spread pecans in prepared roasting pan. Roast in preheated oven for 5 minutes and stir pecans; roast an additional 5 minutes and stir again. Turn off heat and roast pecans an additional 5 to 10 minutes until pecans are lightly browned and fragrant. Let cool and serve at room temperature.

Cook's Note

You can substitute 1/2 teaspoon of smoked paprika for regular paprika to add a nice smoky flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 3.6g; fat 16.4g; sodium 20.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (21)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Pam Ziegler Lutz
Rating: 4 stars
11/23/2008
These are spicy as promised. The one thing missing is salt. If I make these again I will try adding a little salt with the spices. I used a heavy pan with a dark finish and my pecans smelled done after 12 minutes total baking time. Read More
Helpful
(36)

Most helpful critical review

Jerry
Rating: 3 stars
12/13/2008
The recipe was very good. I added 1 teaspoon of garlic powder and salted the pecans. I think next time I make this I will add brown sugar to get that sweet/hot taste I love and omit the smoke flavor. great recipe thanks Read More
Helpful
(26)
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Pam Ziegler Lutz
Rating: 4 stars
11/22/2008
These are spicy as promised. The one thing missing is salt. If I make these again I will try adding a little salt with the spices. I used a heavy pan with a dark finish and my pecans smelled done after 12 minutes total baking time. Read More
Helpful
(36)
Jerry
Rating: 3 stars
12/13/2008
The recipe was very good. I added 1 teaspoon of garlic powder and salted the pecans. I think next time I make this I will add brown sugar to get that sweet/hot taste I love and omit the smoke flavor. great recipe thanks Read More
Helpful
(26)
Kim
Rating: 2 stars
12/28/2009
Just OK Don't think I'd make again. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Advertisement
Missy
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2009
These are very very good! I did add a pinch of salt as well. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Huzzer
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2010
I made these last night and they were a huge hit. My husband likes things really spicy so I added more heat then called for and even I liked them. They are very addictive. He took some to the office this morning and I can't wait to hear how they were received. I will definitely make these again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
KellyLynn
Rating: 4 stars
12/29/2010
Very yummy. I used pecans almonds and walnuts. I added some salt brown sugar and cumin and omitted the smoke (didn't have any on hand). Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
L. Starburst
Rating: 3 stars
12/14/2009
Very good! Nice and spicy. Used fresh cracked walnuts off our tree instead of pecans. I had peppercorn medly so used that instead of black and white pepper. I made this before I read other reviews so next time will add garlic salt. Will definitely make again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Fancifulgoddess
Rating: 4 stars
04/19/2010
Yummy I just made some bout 5 minutes ago it was yummy! Read More
Helpful
(7)
LKVESELKA
Rating: 3 stars
02/16/2011
Disappointed. Made according to directions...no changes. Rather bland. A little salt might have helped bring out some flavor but won't be making again. A nice roasted pecan is all I can say for it. Guess I'll use the pecans in salads. Read More
Helpful
(7)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022