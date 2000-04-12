Finnish Nissua
Nissua is a tender Finnish sweet bread made with cardamom. This bread is formed into braided loaves or wreaths, and topped with a simple frosting.
This is a great bread with a wonderful taste and a very good texture. I had a hard time choosing between 4 and 5 stars, but I settled on 4 because of a few minor issues that I have with the recipe. As a few people commented, I think it's better with double the cardamom, and I also had to increase the flour quite a bit (although I used all-purpose flour, so maybe that's why). But my biggest complaint is that the frosting looks kind of silly to me. Maybe I did something wrong, but it seemed to cover up the attractiveness of the bread, and lumpy things don't frost very well. Since I just made the bread for my family, it didn't really matter, but I think I'll have to experiment with the frosting to get it looking better. I'll probably try thinning it out into more of a glaze. UPDATE: I made this again and added more milk to the frosting to thin it out. The bread was much more attractive and was a huge hit with everyone who ate it! This is going into my permanent recipe box.Read More
I'm a pretty experienced bread baker and made this exactly per the recipe. Wow! Pretty tasteless. Way too little salt, but even accounting for that there is nothing special here.Read More
This was FABULOUS. My husband has been begging me to make the bread his Grandmother had made in his childhood. This is the best Nissua recipe yet - a keeper for sure. The only thing he said was that there should be more cardamom. I made 1 loaf regular, and made 2 into cinnamon-raisin loaves to share with the neighbors. It recieved rave reviews there also. Thanks so much for sharing!!
Have searched for 3 years for the perfect Nissu recipe and THIS IS IT! My bread came out identical to the picture above. I baked my bread on parchment paper on a cookie sheet for 21 minutes at 350 degrees and it was golden brown. I used my Mom's Glaze Recipe: 1 TBSP plus 1 Tsp of hot milk, 1/2 cup sifted confectioners sugar and 1/4 tsp. Vanilla Extract. I used a fine pastry brush for applying the glaze while it was still warm. This bread is a keeper! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe! I'd give it 10 stars!
Tried many nissua recipe's for my husband, this by far was the best, even my Finnish mother-in-law thought it great. I did have to use 1 more cup of flour than it called for. I also made 2 braided loave's and 1 cinnamon loaf, the cinnamon loaf was my husband's favorite.
Great recipe! I agree with those who recommended doubling the amount of cardamom...after all, that's what gives this bread its distinctive flavor! We prefer a bit less sweetness and omit the thick glaze. Instead, I mix 6 tablespoons of strong coffee with 6 tablespoons of sugar and brush this mixture on the loaves when they come out of the oven. When making these for Christmas, I'll sometimes brush with the coffee mixture, then sprinkle the loaves with red and green decorators sugar to make them festive. This bread is also great toasted and topped with cream cheese!
Traditionally, Nisu (Pulla) is not frosted. Instead, after it is braided and has risen and just before baking, brush the loaves with a beaten egg white and sprinkle with Pearl Sugar (available at IKEA) which is a coarse decorator sugar. Also, pre-ground cardamom does not hold a lot of flavor. Instead, buy whole-seed cardamom and grind it yourself with a mortar and pestle or a coffee grinder. It will be much more flavorful, and 1 teaspoonful will be plenty for this recipe. 1/2 teaspoon of freshly ground cardamom may even suffice.
I used to eat a lot of nisu in the UP of Michigan. I brushed my loaves with egg wash and sprinkled them with sugar. Delicious. Thanks for the recipe! P.S. This bread makes GREAT French toast.
I have made this for gifts and have brought to Christmas partys. In using it for the partys...I split the frosting up and die them green and red and drizzle over the top. Looks very festive. I find it tastes best the same day, so it has to be made and eaten.
Easier recipe to follow for the Cardomen bread
If you grind the cardamom using the pods instead of using already ground cardamom you will get a stronger flavor and won't have to use more than a teaspoon. Also using a glaze does give a better flavor than a frosting and you can then toast the bread for breakfast and you won't be as likely to set your toaster on fire. That's how I grew up eating it.
This is the first time I've ever tried to make bread, and it turned out amazing! Its just the right texture, though I did double up on the cardamom and I added half a teaspoon of cinnamon. It is the perfect kind of sweet for a bread, and they looked good coming out of the oven. It did take me almost 5 hours to make this bread, but this could be due to the fact that this is my very first time making bread. Overall this is an excellent recipe.
My husband's grandparents were Finnish. My FIL said that is one of his favorite memories from his mom is the bread that she made during the holidays. Well no one in the family has made the bread since she pasted away, until I came along. Last year was the first time I made this and everyone said it was great. The only thing I did differently is poured double boiled coffee over the bread and sprinkled sugar. It was prefect!
a wonderfully textured sweetbread. But set aside plenty of time as not to rush the raising !!!
I just made these for the first time today and they are very tasty. In spite of the recommendations about doubling the amount of cardemom I didn't do this. I'm not a huge cardemom fan and was afraid it would be too strong for my taste. Now I wish I had. In spite of adding a teaspoon of cinnamon and one of cardemom the bread really could use more spice. But overall it's very good and easy recipe. Although not fast it's great for a day when you'll be at home anyhow. I omitted the 1/2 cup water to proof the yeast and used some of the milk mixture and still needed to add more flour than called for, but that was no big deal.
This recipe brought back memories of the swedish coffee bread Mom use to make ! using recipe.com serving portions, I changed the recipe to a smaller amt. and it tasted delicious....
This is absolutely delicious! I braided the loaves into wreaths and they look spectacular. As many mentioned, I did add about another cup of flour (but, I live in Portland, OR, and it was very humid the day I baked it). The frosting was a nice addition, but not at all necessary - the bread alone is fantastic.
This bread had a really great, soft texture that really DOES taste like a danish minus the dollop of jelly on top. My only complaint was that it didn't have enough cardamom flavor to it. Even though I doubled the amount of it, I still couldn't taste it in the bread until the 3rd day. I also added over a cup of extra flour and it came out really nice. I might suggest baking it longer though, as 30 minutes didn't quite get them cooked through.
This recipe is very similar to the one that has been handed down through family for generations now. A few suggestions I have make it take longer but add a lot. 1. Let rise and knead down two more times for a total of 3 rises. 2.After braiding put in a prepared loaf pan instead of sheet pan, braid should not fill more than 1/3 of the loaf pan. 3. After baking brush a coffee glaze over the top consisting of roughly 50/50 warm coffee and confectioners sugar then frost when cooled. If left unfrosted with just coffee glaze over top it makes excellent toast!
I used well over a tablespoon of cardamom. Fresh ground cardamom gives much better flavor as well. I did add more flour also as the dough was much too sticky to knead. This recipe is very much like the one given to me by my Finnish grandmother!
This was pretty good. I have never had this before so I didn't know what to expect. The taste (and only the taste) reminds me of those flat round danishes with the dollop of fruit on top with the little bit of icing. I cannot make bread to save my life so I used my bread machine to make the dough. I added the ingredients in this order: milk, water (instead of activating yeast I added the water to the milk), eggs, margarine, sugar, salt, ground cardamom, flour, and yeast. I added all the liquids cold because my machine goes through a warm up stage. I skipped steps 1 - 3 and after my machine stopped (2 hours later) I started the recipe from step 4. The dough came out perfect. After baking, I found that my loaves stuck to the pan even though I lightly greased my pan. Also, 30 minutes seemed just a bit much for my loaves. Taste and texture together is a 4, but the braid makes a beautiful presentation (except the underside that stuck to the pan) I give a 5 out of 5. This is not something I would crave often, but this recipe is a keeper.
My Aunt Helen was Finnish and she would make this bread for the holidays. She was my mother's sister in law and my mother's family was Croatian and made their version of a sweet bread but was a round loaf like a Babka and used saffron instead of cardoman. I was always impressed with the braided loaf. Last time I saw Aunt Helen was New Years Day 1994 and she sent us home with 2 loaves. Last Christmas I decided to make it in her honor and found this recipe. Both my mother and I said it was as good as Aunt Helen's but needed a little more cardoman. So doubled the cardoman and it's now doing it's final rise. Only difference is we don't ice it. Use an egg wash and sugar crystals like in the photo. Smells like Aunt Helen's kitchen and fond memories of a great woman! Merry Christmas!!!
This turned out to be an excellent recipe. It's as good or better than either my mother or grandmother made.
Delicious, moist, slightly sweet and with the unmistakable flavor of freshly ground cardamom. We will definitely adopt this as a favorite. Turned out perfectly on our first try, when prepared without any modification to the recipe.
Was really good! Did not use cardamom. Brushed loaves with beaten egg white before baking, and added cinnamon sugar to the top. Only baked 26 minutes...
i will try this recipe though i have made "pulla" before. I do think though that the temp of 400deg. may be too hot for this.
I added 2 T. gluten and 2 T. dry milk powder (for sweetness). I also added twice as much cardamom as the recipe asks for because I really wanted to be able to taste it. This recipe isn't difficult to make and looks lovely when it's done.
Very tasty. I used butter instead of margarine and put a little cardamom in the icing
I have not baked it yet(at the second rise stage now) but having made the Pulla recently, expect it to be just as great. I followed the recipe exactly but still had to add more than an extra cup of flour, almost two to get it to a suitable workable dough.
I will make it again i did add a little more cardomen yummm
I doubled the cardamom, as suggested, and the bread is fragrant and nice, but the glaze is horrible. It was thick, unattractive, and superfluously sweet. After it hardens, it flakes off the bread slices when you bite into them. Also, be warned: this recipe takes forever
This took all morning, but it looks and tastes great. I did almost double the cardamom and think it could actually use a little more; I haven't added the icing because it doesn't really seem to fit the taste of the bread, but I'm going to try it with at least one of the loaves.
This is pretty much spot on, to the Finnish braided bread I had as a child.... Absolutely delicious!!! soooo good toasted the next day!!!
30 minutes is too long. I watch as to how brown it is. Usually 24 min. Don't overcook it. Also I use pearl sugar. That's how the true Finnish traditional Nisua is. Yes, at least 3 tsp of crushed cardamom, not fine grind. You need to taste the cardamom when eating.
Most of us have a story behind this bread, growing up with it on our tables with coffee. This recipe I found was by far the best and easiest to work with - I'm going to try my Great Grands recipe now that I have the hang of it but it's nearly identical. Made 13 loves in a day - this recipe and another - hands down winner right here!
It was so great to find this recipe. I grew up on this bread from my Finnish mother and Grandmother. Since they have both passed away, I have been looking for a recipe for this bread, but the closest I've found until now is Challah bread. My Grandmother made it both with and without the cardamon and I like it much better without. It is great unfrosted or topped with just an egg wash and sugar and then toasted with butter for breakfast and it also makes a great french toast
Sooo good,tender, just a little sweet will make again
Spectacular! I think next time I might add golden raisins. I brushed the top with egg/water wash and sprinkled sugar instead of glazing it.
I’ve never had success making bread. This recipe turned out great! I will make it again. It’s a little plain. Agree with everyone else to add more spice. I used fresh ground Cardamom about 1teaspoon then added another teaspoon of ground. Still barely taste the spice. Loved it though!
Agreed. The cardamom needs to be doubled. And also like the coffee/sugar glaze better - like mummi used to make.
Never tasted anything like it! We're enjoying it with a homemade raspberry jam.
It’s actually spelled Nisu, unfortunately I never got our family recipe. We came here from Finland. This is the closest I’ve found, so ty so much for that! We add the glaze on top as well as candied cherries
I proofed the yeast in 1/2 cup of the milk mixture, instead of water, and only needed another 1/2 cup of flour, which was added during the kneading process. I also doubled the cardamom. For the glaze I used strong coffee, with some cardamom added and confectioners sugar, drizzled onto warm loaves. I thought it came out good, and the elderly neighbor I made it for was very happy!
This turned out really well and reminded me of bread we used to get from a lady in a nearby village when I was growing up . I didn't make any changes this time but might add a little more ground cardamom or coarsely grind cardamom seeds instead.
This recipe has become a holiday tradition for me! The entire family loves it. The long prep time is worth it.
Excellent bread! It’s become a tradition at our holiday dinners!
This turned out excellent! Next time I will only frost the first and wrap the others well & frost later. It does dry out very fast. (Canuck is my married name, I'm Suomi:)
