Finnish Nissua

This is a great bread with a wonderful taste and a very good texture. I had a hard time choosing between 4 and 5 stars, but I settled on 4 because of a few minor issues that I have with the recipe. As a few people commented, I think it's better with double the cardamom, and I also had to increase the flour quite a bit (although I used all-purpose flour, so maybe that's why). But my biggest complaint is that the frosting looks kind of silly to me. Maybe I did something wrong, but it seemed to cover up the attractiveness of the bread, and lumpy things don't frost very well. Since I just made the bread for my family, it didn't really matter, but I think I'll have to experiment with the frosting to get it looking better. I'll probably try thinning it out into more of a glaze. UPDATE: I made this again and added more milk to the frosting to thin it out. The bread was much more attractive and was a huge hit with everyone who ate it! This is going into my permanent recipe box.

