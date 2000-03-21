Pistachio Cake
A green tube cake made by altering a cake mix with pistachio pudding and green food coloring.
I love this cake and make it often. Everyone at work loves it too. I frost it will a 16 oz container of Cool Whip mixed with a box of instant pistachio pudding and it is very moist and fabulous! I bake it in a bundt pan and it comes out perfect everytime.Read More
The pistachio cake recipies I have seen here seem to all mention one problem colapsing.I have found a very simple way to make this cake is to use one box of instant cake mix, one package of pistachio pudding(instant) one small container of sour cream and two eggs. Make sure you grease and flour the bundt pan. I also usualy bake at 300. For frosting use another package of the pistachio pudding and a pint of heavy wipping cream, whip this into a frosting and you are good to go. You can change up and add other ingredients as you wish such as chocolate chips and cherries. Ive also changed the cake and puddng mixes to make other flavors. I also reccomend making double the frosting because it is that good.Read More
I really liked the cake but I did tweak it a bit. After greasing the bundt pan with shortening I coated it with finely chopped almonds then poured the batter in. I also made a whipped cream icing but just powdered sugar would have been fine too. I just happened to have left over heavy cream and needed something to do with it. My cake did shrink a lot when it cooled but it kept it's shape and looked good. I did not add the extra food coloring I thought it was green enough.
Never add pudding to a cake mix that already has pudding in it. That's what makes it fail. Always start with a cake mix with NO pudding in the mix. Duncan Hines. Works every time.
This is now my favorite all around cake recipe! As for the pistachio..This was OK but on the subtle side. It did stay very moist & light yet stays together. I have made it a few times now and it has really grown on me...I use this combo in other flavored cakes as well. The flavor the 1st time wasn't quite strong enough. I made a pistachio pudding icing as some of the others mentioned (turned out well) and left out the food color as it was a nice light green. I also served it with Ben and Jerry Pistachio Ice Cream, that has a real flavor kick. I like the concept and color here but it needed a little more Oomph. Garnished with Kiwi slices, looked cute.
I've made this cake about 5 times. At least twice, it's completely collapsed during the cooling process, once it didn't rise at all. It always tastes good... but I can't count on it to come out well every time. So, it's a "family-only" cake until I can figure out how to get it to come perfectly every time. Suggestions welcome. auntiej500@netscape.net
This recipe was a winner. I made it for St. Patrick's day and brought it to work. It was so moist and delicious. I drizzled a frosting on the cake made with confectioner's sugar, milk and almond extract, green food coloring.
My family liked this "groovy green" cake. I used a heavy cast aluminum nonstick Bundt Pan. Sprayed with nonsalt cooking spray. Baked at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Let cool in the pan 15 mintues. Then flipped onto plate. Came out with no troubles. The only thing i did differently was only used 2 eggs and added 1/2 cup sour cream. Moist & good.
I made this cake for a St Patrick's/birthday party at the office and everyone loved it. I made it exactly as written with no changes.
I read some of the other suggestions...used 1 box cake mix, 1 box pistachio pudding mix, 2 eggs, 1/2 cup sour cream and the same water and vegetable oil. I used about 10 drops green coloring, and added about 1/4 cup crushed pineapple and coconut flakes, because I did not have almond extract and did not want it to be "boring". Nor did I have a bundt pan! So I made it in a glass 9 X 13 and baked it about 40 minutes on 350. Frosted with the cool whip and pistachio pudding frosting someone suggested, and it was Great! I hate to review the original recipe if I changed it up, had I had any almond extract and a bundt pan I would have made it according to directions. I think it would have come out great that way too. Thanks for sharing!
Fabulous cake! I had a little trouble with the cake collapsing out of the oven, but that may have been my fault. My personal opinion is that the cake tastes best straight out of the refrigerator. I frosted it with a light buttercream frosting and topped it with toasted coconut. Very good.
INcredible! I made a few variations to the recipe for a different flavor (icing, etc.), but this recipe is fabulous! The cake is super-moist, and the flavor is the perfect strength...Unforgettable at parties!
Really moist cake! I had to use vanilla puddinig (I thought I had pistachio but nope) so I used vanilla extract instead. Very pretty for St. Paddy's Day! Used chocolate canned frosting, heated it in the microwave to drizzle. 5 stars for fast and easy!
This recipe was wonderful! I add a 1/2 C. of sour cream, 1/2 chopped pistachios and 1 tsp (vs. 1/2 tsp.) of Almond flavoring. I melted white chocolate chips w/ several dashes of lime juice for icing.
I made these into cupcakes and used butter cream frosting. They bake at about 15-20 minutes. It was very moist and delicious. I will definitely make them again.
I almost hate to rate and review this recipe because I followed the advice of another reviewer and changed the recipe a bit. I followed everything except the eggs, I only used 2, and I added 1/2 cup of sour cream. Everything else was the same. I was so excited watching it bake through the oven door, it was getting so nice and tall, looked beautiful! I took it out after 50 minutes at 350 degrees and it looked gorgeous. After about 10 minutes or so of cooling in the pan on a rack, I went in to find it less than 1/2 it's size! It had collapsed and is now very dense in the middle. So sad because I wanted to take it to a neighbors for St. Patrick's Day dinner. I don't know what caused the collapse, I've read so many reviews saying they had the same problem. I even read one reviewer that said to be sure and get a cake mix that doesn't already have pudding in the mix, so I got one that didn't. I've made many bundt cake recipes that call for adding pudding to the cake mixe and I've never had this happen to me before. I am wondering if it maybe has too much water. 1 1/2 cups is alot I think. I'll keep reading the reviews, hopefully someday, someone will explain why this happens and have a fix for it. Hope you all have more luck with this recipe than I did. So disappointed...
I read all of reviews carefully before I made this cake. I confess I did not make as written but I must give this five stars. Changes I made based on the reviews, I used Betty Crocker super moist butter recipe cake mix, two jumbo eggs, 1 1/2 cups skim milk and 1/2 cup sour cream, I did not add the food coloring. It was good the first day, but was even better the second day. It was soooooo moist and the flavor was not overpowering. I didn't frost the cake as I thought it tasted fine as is. Good recipe.....give it a try.
I was looking for a cake that would coincide with St. Patties day and came across this one. When I sampled the batter, I was hoping for more of a pistachio flavor, but figured that I would give it a shot this way first. After frosting it with the whipped topping/pudding mix, I was glad that I stayed with the recipe. What a light and refreshing cake. Definitely a keeper. In reading the reviews, I saw that a lot of people were having problems with the cake falling. I have used cake mixes for a lot of different things and when it comes to adding pudding to the mix, I have always followed the directions on the back of the cake mix box, as the different brands all vary in the amount of oil, water and eggs that needs to be added. So I stuck to my method and then just added the almond extract and it came out perfect. Hope this helps.
This one gets 5 stars for being so quick, easy and pretty! Followed the recipe with the exception of the green food coloring...left that out. The cake had a very pretty pale lemon-lime color.
We just came back from the Inaugural Cruise on the NCL Epic and they had a pistachio pound cake that my wife just loved. I tried this recipe as this was the closest I could find. This cake came out AWESOME.My wife it. The pudding kept it very moist and she was impressed. I used the sugar free pudding instead to try and cut a few calories.
Followed the recipe for the most part, but made a few changes...used 3 eggs and added 4oz. of vanilla yogurt for extra moisture (because of complaints of dryness); used canola oil instead because it's healthier; mixed 1/4 cup brown sugar, 2 tsp. cinnamon, and 1/2 cup chopped walnuts and sprinkled the mixture in between two layers of the batter in the bundt cake pan (this is my grandmother's twist on the recipe and it makes it so much more heavenly!); worked quickly so that the pudding didn't set and had no problem getting it into the cake pan...also omitted the food coloring and it stil had a pretty pastel green color even with the yellow cake mix!
Loved the recipe but made it sugar free by using Pillsbury's sugar free yellow cake mix and Jello's sugar free instant pistachio pudding. I also sprinkled sugar free powdered sugar (3 T Splenda + 2 T cornstarch processed in a mini-blender) on the top. Next time I'll try sugar free Cool Whip with sugar free pistachio pudding for the frosting.
I've made this pistachio cake recipe for many years and my mother has been making it since at least the seventies. Reminds me of my childhood. Perfect every time and people just love it. Mom came up with a pistachio frosting using pudding mix and a Dream Wip envelope. Wonderful!! Frosting can be made low fat by using skim milk.
I have been making this recipe since I was a kid. Here's a wonderful topping: 1 envelope Dream Whip, 1 pkg pistachio pudding, 1.5 cups cold milk. Whip Dream Whip, milk and pudding mix in a chilled bowl. Beat. It's such a creamy topping for this cake. Add extra green food coloring to topping and cake mix for a great, very green St. Patrick's Day cake!
I agree that there simply isn't enough pistachio flavor. Next time I will double the pistachio pudding., Also, I diced and toasted some pistachios and there them into the batter.. It helped!
Loved the cake, but I relied in the pudding to provide the green tint. It looked just fine--actually more natural, and "felt" healthier.
I made this recipe as cupcakes. They sunk a bit so next time I believe I would omit the fourth egg. Yummy flavor and everyone loved them! Topped with Irish cream frosting made from flavored coffee creamer.
Great idea. Tastes great. I will try this with other cake/ pudding combinations. One reviewer said to use the cake mix, pudding and only 2 eggs and some sour cream. The cake still needed 1/2 c water, another egg, 1/4 c oil and extract. My cake baked perfectly and did not collapse.
Correctly made this is a great and flavorful bundt cake. But this is a bad recipe. WAY to much water. If you want to make this, follow the directions on the cake mix for the qty of water/oil and baking time. Don't worry about the pudding mix, it just makes the cake more dense, like a pound cake. And take the advise of other posts and use white cake mix. I learned the hard way and didn't read the comments before making it the first time and followed the directions....total failure...batter was way to watery so it did not rise properly in the oven and fell when while cooling. On my 2nd try I ground some pistachios and used them to coat pan instead of flour and left a thicker base in the bottom. So, not frosting needed. I actually made
I have been making this cake for years now. It's requested by my family and friends quite alot. Yes it is a great basis for other flavored cakes as well. We like plain cake so just some powder sugar or whipped cream when serving. For those who have trouble with it collapsing, do not cool cake near an opened window or anywhere where there is a draft.
My mom use to make this and I hunted high and low for this recipe. I made this one and it's just like mom's. It's a hit everytime.
Love this cake! I will make this again and again and AGAIN! I couldn't find pistachio pudding so I made it an almond cake instead with vanilla pudding. This is an excellent cake! Highly recommend.
pretty darn good and I got a lot of compliments for its green color on St Patty's day. Very simple and moist. I followed the recipe to the T and it came out perfect. I didn't have any problems with it caving in. I think the key to good baking is that once you put it in the oven...just leave it alone! Don't mess with it or keep on opening the oven door. Once it cooled I made a simple glaze with powdered sugar and water. Very good:)
I made this recipe w/club soda instead of water, no food coloring. I used a cake mix w/pudding already in it and it came out perfectly in 55 min. Nice light green color & moist. I frosted it w/16oz cool whip mixed w/instant pistachio pudding and it was a hit for our St. Patrick's day dessert!
Followed the recipe exactly as written. Cake came out beautiful. Tastes like yellow cake. No pistachio taste whatsoever. If I made it again I would add actual pistachio nuts, more extract, maybe choc chips. What I have now is a green vanilla cake. Too bad it's not st. Patrick's day.
Excellent!! Everyone has been asking for the recipe ever since I made it. Thank you!
This was perfect... VERY moist and DELICIOUS!
Wonderful! Received rave review when I brought it to work for St. Patrick's Day!
I saw this recipe too late for Saint Patrick's Day, but I needed something for Easter. The green coloring appealed to me, so I made it as written, and I was very pleased with the taste and texture. This is a very moist cake, and with a little pink and yellow icing it was the perfect spring dessert.
This cake was VERY good! I had no issues of the cake falling. It actually rose higher than most cakes I've made. I think people are just doing something wrong. The only part of the recipe that I didn't follow was using a beater or standmixer. I used a good ol whisk and some elbow grease to mix it for 2-3 minutes. VERY GOOD!
Made this exactly as written...I used a 9x13 baking pan.. It came out perfectly, didnt sink in the middle at all...made it for St. Patricks day dinner everyone enjoyed it...thank you for the recipe
I LOVE THIS CAKE. I made it with the whipped cream&pistachio pudding mix frosting suggested in another review. AMAZING!!
i love this cake, but to keep it from collapsing i too took one egg away and added 1/2 cup sour cream - i also have added another box of pistachio pudding to give it a bolder taste and used a cup of oil and 1 cup of water to give it more of a pound cake texture - so moist and just love it
I love this recipe, but I beat it for 5 minutes on high instead of 3 minutes and find the cake keeps its shape every time! Never had a problem with it collapsing. I am going to switch out the pistachio with a cherry pudding, and add Cool Whip and cherry pie filling for a topping, for a Valentine's pot luck lunch at work.
I made this with a 15oz box of yellow cake mix instead of 18oz and I had no problems at all with it falling and it turned out wonderfully.
Easy and delicious. Tried it with pound cake mix and it didn't work as well as the original specifics in case anyone is thinking about using a pound cake mix. Delicious recipe!
I made this today. I used "pudding in the mix" cake, too. But I added a heaping teaspoon of baking powder to prevent cake from falling as other reviewers complained about. It turned out beautifully!
i just made thia with much success.. I had a white cake mix with pudding on hand so use that and used only 1 cup water-I baked it in a bundt pan 50 min - delicous and moist. I could taste the pistachio flavor also. I mixed some pistachio pudding into cool whip to serve a dollop on top . but yummy plain with dusitng of conf sugar. I will be making again.
Such an unfortunate experience-- visually and in taste. The texture of this cake is not pleasant; something about using a pudding mix makes the crumb very dense, not like a cake at all and it collapses. Will NOT make this cake again.
I've been making this cake for 20 years. The only difference is: my recipe calls for 8 oz. of lemon/lime soda rather than 1-1/2 cups of water. Also, as a review mentioned, always use a cake mix without pudding in the mix. I never frosted the cake... I loved the flavor of the cake and didn't want to "corrupt" it with frosting. My favorite cake ever.
My husband is diabetic so I used a diabetic yellow cake mix and diabetic pudding. He absolutely loved it and so did I. Very moist and yummy! Will definately make this again!
Really liked this recipe. I used Duncan Hines cake mix as advised in the comments. I also added chopped pistachios and a powder sugar/butter glaze. I don't think that the food coloring is necessary unless you want the cake to be really green. Anyhow, my coworkers love me.
This was a great recipe! I used white cake mix instead of yellow, and didn't use the food colouring because the pudding gave it a nice light green colour. I also made it in cupcake form, and it easily made over 2 dozen in about 20 minutes. I finished them with a cream cheese frosting and crushed walnuts as garnish and they were a MAJOR hit. I definitely recommend the recipe!
Moist and delicious!! I took the advice of another cook and included slivered almonds on the top which looked nice. My friends and I simply ate slices of the cake plain and it was quite delicious as is but I'll probably throw some icing on top for St. Patrick's Day coming up.
I like how simple this recipe is. Sometimes you just want to make something quick and not go the full "from scratch" route. I only used 1 1/4 cups of water because I noticed that my box of cake mix was only 15.25 oz. I think next time I could even go with just 1 cup of water. I did use Pillsbury with pudding already in the mix and I didn't have any issues with the cake sinking, as some other reviewers mentioned. I also added some chopped pistachios to the batter which, made it so much better. I think the taste of the cake as is definitely needs more pistachio flavor. I wouldn't have liked it as much without the real chopped pistachios in it. I think next time I will try this recipe using a mix that doesn't contain pudding (Duncan Hines), maybe use two packages of pistachio pudding, add a full teaspoon of the almond extract or use actual pistachio extract, add more chopped pistachios, and omit the green food coloring. I thought the color was just fine without it. However, the extra green would be nice for a holiday such as St. Patrick's or Christmas. Overall, it was a quick and easy recipe that produced a good enough cake. My family enjoyed it. Thanks!
Wow this cake is amazing! I love it
This turned out fairly well for me. I had to improvise because the cake mix I had was a smaller amount. Baked it in a bundt pan and while it wasn't the prettiest looking cake I ever made, it was fun to cut into it and see the green color, and the taste was good and people came back for more.
Great in color and wonderful for a 'dish to pass' event.
I used a white cake mix (thought I had a yellow mix). Also I went to a cake speciality store and found pistachio extract. I used that instead of the almond. When I made with out my pistachio extract and used almond it was OK flavor. Waiting on my hubby's comments since I sent it with him to work.
I've been making this cake for at least 15 years. I do not use the 1.5 cups of water, but instead replace whatever water the box cake mix says with Sprite or 7-up. Also use whatever eggs and oil the box cake mix instructions say. Then to make it really exciting, I add about 1 cup of mini-chocolate chips.
Not pistachio-y at all. Too dense. I won't be making this again.
My family loved this recipe! I will make this again!
Lovely, lovely, lovely!! To finish it I made a glaze of 2 cups powdered sugar, 1/4 teaspoon almond extract, 1 Tablespoon milk and 5 drops of green food coloring. The glaze was darker than the cake. The "best baker in town" pronounced it perfect. Thanks for making me look good (again) AR.
Tried this with white cake mix with no pudding in cake box. Used two 9x5 loaf pans. This was really, really good! Yes, batter is thick and hard to spread, but baked up nicely. Golden on outside, moist inside. Gave as gifts and will make it again for sure!
Excellent...my children at the whole thing in 2 days and want me to make it again!
For many of you that changed this recipe and made a frosting of whip cream and pistachio pudding----that's just the old "Watergate cake" recipe for frosting...the cake is a bit different with the almond extract and food coloring I guess...just not a real big deal---but it is good!!
I love this!! After I grease the bundt pan i sprinkle cinnamon and sugar. Then I add half the batter and do another layer of cinnamon sugar. Add the rest of the batter and again coat with cinnamon sugar. It's a crowd pleaser. Oh and I sift my pistachio pudding mix. And I omit the food coloring.
This cake is pretty good. Quick and easy, and it was fun for St Pat's. Unfortunately I went and ruined it with a cream cheese frosting. Don't do the same thing! It is actually better just plain with no frosting.
Use fluorescent green food color if you can find it. Good without glaze or icing.
I turned this into a layer cake with lime frosting. Turned out great. Was a hit. The only things I changed was using only 3 of the 4 eggs, and cut the water back by 1/4 cup. No problems at all. Very moist cake. Delicious.
Made this cake, it was good and I'd probably make it again. Didn't have an 18.25 cake mix and used a regular size Duncan Hines yellow mix, had to tweak the recipe due to mix size, so I only added 1 1/4 cup water and 3 eggs, also added 1/2 cup chopped walnuts. Had no issues of the cake falling as others have noted. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Something is wrong with this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly and did use a cake mix with no pudding in the mix. It collapsed about 2 minutes out of the oven. 1 1/2 cups water seems like a lot so I wonder if something is wrong with that measurement. Very disappointing!!! Was going to take it to a St. Patrick's Day dinner.
I made this with 2 round cake pans and I did the cool whip and pudding frosting. After all the comments about Oooo A GREEN CAKE yuck, everyone loved it!
I just made this- I followed the advice of reviewers and used a cake mix that dd not contain pudding, used 2 eggs and half a cup of sour cream. I substituted the water for milk. Once I took the cake out of the oven it literally shriveled before my eyes! The cake still looks pretty, just smaller. I cut into the cake. 2/3 of the inside was textured like a solid custard- it actually tasted good. I liked it because it was not too sweet and it did have a nice pistachio flavor.
I made this recipe BUT I made a few changes. I used white cake , I did not use,have,or,add almond extract;and I added 10 drops of green. This was an awsome recipe and very moist.I will defently make this again.Go ahead and try it my way and you'll agree.
I am going to an Italian Fest in August and decided that I would make an Italian Flag layer cake - similar to an Italian Spumoni cake minus the chocolate - so I needed a pistachio layer, vanilla layer and a cherry layer. Due to the problems (cake not rising or falling) I read from the other reviewers I decided that I should probably run a trial on this layer. As I need a very large cake I used the above recipe x 2 and cooked it in a large roasting pan at 350°F for ~35 minutes. I also used a cake mix - Pillsbury Super Moist White - with pudding in the mix - After letting it cool for 30 min the cake came out perfectly intact. I did not have any problems with making or baking this cake per the above instructions. Great Cake - rave reviews from the colleagues and neighbors who benefitted by this trial run. Thanks
I made this cake for a holiday party and it was a hit! Very moist and tasty. I topped it with green sugar and powdered sugar.
I didn't find that it tasted like pistachios. I couldn't find baking pistachios so I used hazelnuts to add to the flavor. I'd recommend trying a white cake, you may get more of the flavor from the pudding in that case. Easy to make, turned out well after baking.
I have an old family recipe for pistachio cake that NEVER stays gooey or collapses. Try using pistachio gelatin packet instead of the pudding.
It was a quick, tasty birthday cake!
I used to packages of pistachio pudding and skipped the food coloring. Came out great! Thanks!
Very moist and the pistachio flavor was subtle with the almond extract. Would absolutly lake again
This is very easy to make, (followed the recipe exactly.) However I really didn't taste much Pistachio at all. So- I probably won't make this again. It was a little disappointing. And guests wondered why the yellow cake I made was green. :-( (Because they couldn't taste the pistachio flavor either)
Because of the new smaller sized cake mixes, I find the following helpful: New cake mixes. Add 6 tablespoons flour To the "new improved" cake mix and proceed with the recipe as usual, per Cake Mix Doctor site. I've done this and it works. No need if using the cake mix for a cobbler or dump cake. Tavo
As is I would only give it a 3 just because it is a little boring tasting. It really needs a glaze added to it. I will say that it is a very moist cake. Not sure if I would bother making again.
Check the ounces in your boxed cake mix to prevent falling! I was scared to make this cake because I read several reviews that said the cake collapsed during baking AND my Mom always made this cake for holidays. It's a family favorite, a legend amongst my family and friends and she even mailed to family out of state. Friends begged her for one, and she was happy so many people loved it. My Mom is no longer with us and I don't have the exact recipe she used, I just knew "pistachio pudding cake". I was even asked by several people after my Mom passed if I had the receipe for "the pistachio pudding cake." You can now understand my state of mind over making what should have been a simple cake. I promised to make the cake for my brother, he was looking forward to a much missed, sweet reminder of our Mom and he was on his way over for dinner, and, this cake. He even asked me when I asked him if he would like me to make it ..."you have the exact recipe, right?" These reasons made check the ingredients carefully. My cake mix was 3oz. short of the amount in the receipe, which a Google search said is a little over 3/4 of a cup. Yikes, no time to go to back to the store! On line research yielded that cornstarch in equal amounts is a good sub for cake flour. I added the cornstarch, the cake was moist, fluffy, as we remembered it and no evidence of cornstarch add. I didn't know all brands don't have the same amount of cake mix, so check before using so your cake does not fall.
Awesome. I didn't add any food coloring cuz I liked the pastel green color without it.
It was delicious, but next time I think I'll put cream cheese frosting on it or maybe a vanilla glaze.
This was cute and tasted pretty good. I used PP's advice to sub 1 cup of sour cream for 2 of the eggs and had no trouble with my cake collapsing. Next time I think I will try making some sort of glaze or frosting.
Eh, it tastes like a green box cake. Nothing really special. Next time I'd add more almond extract and some real pistachios to see if that peps things up. Very average. I had no problems with my cake falling and I did get cake mix that had no pudding in it (duncan hines) as one other reviewer suggested.
Very moist & tasty! Really easy to make too. Thanks for the great recipe.
My mom makes a great pistachio cake and rather than call her for the recipe I decided to find one on this site. This recipe was awful. I followed directions to a T but it collapsed. When I went to cut and serve it it was very crumbly and fell apart. The green food coloring wasn't necessary. And finally, the almond extract totally overpowered the pistachio flavoring and ruined the flavor of this cake. I hate to criticize but to me this recipe was really bad.
I tried this for Christmas. We loved how moist it was. I did not use a bundt pan and instead I used a glass rectangle pan and baked it for 20 minutes less than what it called for. Also, I did not use any green food coloring, it was green enough! I replaced the powdered sugar coating with cream cheese frosting and it is an amazing combination! I will definitely make this recipe again!
Loved this! And huge hit at my St Pattys Day work potluck.
I have baked this cake, and before I bake it I get some Hersheys Syrup pour on the top of the cake and swirl it around with a butter knife, then bake it, and it is really tasty. I use a butter cream icing or pistachio pudding icing.
Absolutely Perfect! I dusted it with powder sugar. No need for an icing! I baked it in a 9" cake pan because i didnt have a 10" bundt pan. It was done in 45-50 minutes.
So moist, so delicious! My mom used to make a pistachio cake for me as a kid and she would frost it with chocolate icing. I enjoyed this cake with a dusting of powdered sugar to let the pistachio flavor really come through. I was nervous about not tasting the pistachio because of other reviews. Btw, I had a cake mix with pudding already in it, that's what I had on hand, but I didn't have any issues with the cake collapsing as I read in other reviews.
I made this cake for my husband's birthday. I was kind of nervous because I don't bake often. However, the cake was fairly easy to make. After reading the reviews, I decided to stick to the recipe and not change it up. The cake baked for exactly 50 minutes. I allowed it to cool for 15 minutes in the pan and then placed it on a wire rack to cool completely. The cake did not collapse. I sprinkled it with powdered sugar and roasted coconut. I think the secret to keep the cake from collapsing is mixing the batter for exactly two minutes. And then I let it sit for about 4-5 minutes. It was nice and fluffy. The only thing I may do differently next time is glaze it with some type of icing.
Very fast and easy to make! I was looking for a last minute dessert. This was the first to go at the church supper. I did not have almond extract or green food coloring. For a glaze I heated 1/2 container chocolate frosting in the microwave for 20 seconds and drizzled on top. The kids want to make it again. Thanks Marcia!
