Pistachio Cake

348 Ratings
  • 5 221
  • 4 80
  • 3 26
  • 2 11
  • 1 10

A green tube cake made by altering a cake mix with pistachio pudding and green food coloring.

By MACC

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
50 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10 inch tube pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch tube pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl mix together cake mix and pudding mix. Make a well in the center and pour in eggs, water, oil, almond extract and green food coloring. Blend ingredients, then beat for 2 minutes at medium speed.

  • Pour into prepared 10 inch tube pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 50 to 55 minutes, or until cake springs back when lightly pressed. Cool in pan 15 minutes. Turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 35.2g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 53.9mg; sodium 361.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/02/2022