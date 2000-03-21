Pistachio Cake

Check the ounces in your boxed cake mix to prevent falling! I was scared to make this cake because I read several reviews that said the cake collapsed during baking AND my Mom always made this cake for holidays. It's a family favorite, a legend amongst my family and friends and she even mailed to family out of state. Friends begged her for one, and she was happy so many people loved it. My Mom is no longer with us and I don't have the exact recipe she used, I just knew "pistachio pudding cake". I was even asked by several people after my Mom passed if I had the receipe for "the pistachio pudding cake." You can now understand my state of mind over making what should have been a simple cake. I promised to make the cake for my brother, he was looking forward to a much missed, sweet reminder of our Mom and he was on his way over for dinner, and, this cake. He even asked me when I asked him if he would like me to make it ..."you have the exact recipe, right?" These reasons made check the ingredients carefully. My cake mix was 3oz. short of the amount in the receipe, which a Google search said is a little over 3/4 of a cup. Yikes, no time to go to back to the store! On line research yielded that cornstarch in equal amounts is a good sub for cake flour. I added the cornstarch, the cake was moist, fluffy, as we remembered it and no evidence of cornstarch add. I didn't know all brands don't have the same amount of cake mix, so check before using so your cake does not fall.