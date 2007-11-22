Vanilla Wafer Cake III

I had never heard of a Vanilla Wafer Cake before but after a little research I learned this is a classic, “retro” cake, the recipe for which is all over the internet, be it in blogs, web sites or even on quaint, hand-written recipe cards. I was pumped to try this! I figured a recipe this well-recognized and that has stood the test of time has got to be good. But it wasn’t for me. While the flavor really was quite good, I found this heavy as a brick, overly sweet, and soaked with butter. I had plans for a nice finish on this cake but it didn’t happen as I ended up tossing it. For those who still would like to try it, keep in mind that certain brands have sneakily reduced the volume in the box of a vanilla wafers from 12 ounces to 11 ounces. To make up the difference, you may want to do as I did and add 2 T. of flour. (I noticed that Vanilla Wafer Cake IV, also from this site, is essentially the same recipe but calls for 1/2 cup less of both sugar and butter and just might be a better bet)

Read More