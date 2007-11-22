Vanilla Wafer Cake III

The coconut and nuts make this cake dense and flavorful. It is unbelievably easy to make, using crushed cookies instead of flour.

Recipe by Jan H

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt pan
Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9-inch Bundt cake pan.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and sugar. Beat in the eggs, one at a time. Next, stir in the milk. Finally, stir in the vanilla wafers, coconut and nuts. Pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 1 1/2 hours in the preheated oven. Allow cake to cool in the pan for at least 10 minutes before inverting onto a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
454 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 50.1g; fat 27g; cholesterol 115.3mg; sodium 215.6mg. Full Nutrition
