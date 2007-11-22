Vanilla Wafer Cake III
The coconut and nuts make this cake dense and flavorful. It is unbelievably easy to make, using crushed cookies instead of flour.
The coconut and nuts make this cake dense and flavorful. It is unbelievably easy to make, using crushed cookies instead of flour.
This cake is absolutely delicious. I had lost a recipe for a similar cake I used to make, so I was very happy to run onto this recipe. I cut the sugar to 1-1/2 cups and it is perfect. I make a cream cheese frosting, add 1 cup each of pecans and coconut to it and frost the cake. It is always a huge hit and I always have to give out the recipe.Read More
I had never heard of a Vanilla Wafer Cake before but after a little research I learned this is a classic, “retro” cake, the recipe for which is all over the internet, be it in blogs, web sites or even on quaint, hand-written recipe cards. I was pumped to try this! I figured a recipe this well-recognized and that has stood the test of time has got to be good. But it wasn’t for me. While the flavor really was quite good, I found this heavy as a brick, overly sweet, and soaked with butter. I had plans for a nice finish on this cake but it didn’t happen as I ended up tossing it. For those who still would like to try it, keep in mind that certain brands have sneakily reduced the volume in the box of a vanilla wafers from 12 ounces to 11 ounces. To make up the difference, you may want to do as I did and add 2 T. of flour. (I noticed that Vanilla Wafer Cake IV, also from this site, is essentially the same recipe but calls for 1/2 cup less of both sugar and butter and just might be a better bet)Read More
This cake is absolutely delicious. I had lost a recipe for a similar cake I used to make, so I was very happy to run onto this recipe. I cut the sugar to 1-1/2 cups and it is perfect. I make a cream cheese frosting, add 1 cup each of pecans and coconut to it and frost the cake. It is always a huge hit and I always have to give out the recipe.
This is one of the best cakes that I have ever had. It is a very heavy cake, but very moist. A real hit.
This cake has been a big hit with my family for years.
I had never heard of a Vanilla Wafer Cake before but after a little research I learned this is a classic, “retro” cake, the recipe for which is all over the internet, be it in blogs, web sites or even on quaint, hand-written recipe cards. I was pumped to try this! I figured a recipe this well-recognized and that has stood the test of time has got to be good. But it wasn’t for me. While the flavor really was quite good, I found this heavy as a brick, overly sweet, and soaked with butter. I had plans for a nice finish on this cake but it didn’t happen as I ended up tossing it. For those who still would like to try it, keep in mind that certain brands have sneakily reduced the volume in the box of a vanilla wafers from 12 ounces to 11 ounces. To make up the difference, you may want to do as I did and add 2 T. of flour. (I noticed that Vanilla Wafer Cake IV, also from this site, is essentially the same recipe but calls for 1/2 cup less of both sugar and butter and just might be a better bet)
Very good! I used pecans and it tasted great.
This was the first time I followed this particular recipe for a Vanilla Wafer Cake. The cake is way too heavy and may need less butter and sugar. I have made Vanilla Wafer Cake IV before with no problem and it was a hit. However, I will not be following this particular recipe again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections