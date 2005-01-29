Pan Dulces

I am from Guatemala and I live here, so you can imagine that I eat Pan Dulce, some call it Pan de Manteca, but not as much as I would like because it shows in the hips:)!. I love the taste and it is a comfort food in the afternoon. Just to share how we eat the Pan Dulce: 1. With a hot cup of coffee! the regular one. Break the bread in half, with your hands, and pour it in the coffee a few seconds to make it moist, just the piece you are going to bite, repeat after each bite. This is the most authentic and popular way to eat it. 2. I particularly like to slice the bread and spread some butter on the bottom slice, place the top and eat with the coffee way (1). My mom always told me that this is the most delicious way to eat Pan Dulce but you can only do it when you are alone or in the company of close frinds. Hope you enjoy as much as I do!