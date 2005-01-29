Pan Dulces
These Mexican sweet buns are great to make during the winter time, especially for Christmas! People love the sugar topping that browns when they bake.
I live in Mexico and this bread is very authentic. I've made it 2 times, the first time I used all the flour and they turned out more like biscuits. The 2nd time I used 4 cups and didn't knead it as long, they turned out perfect. This bread needs the topping to be real pan. But forget crumbly, make it pasty and spread it on. Perfect!Read More
the bread was yummy but my topping did not turn out like the picture mine was clumpyRead More
I live in Mexico and this bread is very authentic. I've made it 2 times, the first time I used all the flour and they turned out more like biscuits. The 2nd time I used 4 cups and didn't knead it as long, they turned out perfect. This bread needs the topping to be real pan. But forget crumbly, make it pasty and spread it on. Perfect!
Great recipe! Will definitley make again; whole family loved them. They're best right out of the oven. I gave the recipe to my friends and they loved them. I put all ingredients in bread maker on dough setting much easier that way.
I found this recipe when helping my son with a project. They were a huge hit at home and school. I've started making them for the family. The changes I made was to add a tsp of vanilla to the topping to make it pasty, and to make 32 smaller buns rather then 16 large buns. These were still the size of a regular bagel so that was fine by me. As a tip make the topping first, spoon it onto plastic wrap, roll it into a log and chill while making the dough. Then slice into small rounds with a hot, wet knife and place them onto the buns before baking. Saves a lot of time this way...
IT WAS A VERY GOOD RECIPE JUST LIKE MY GRANDMOTHER USED TO MAKE WHEN I WAS A KID. I DIDN'T NEED ALL 5 C. OF FLOUR. WILL DEFINETLY MAKE AGAIN. THANKS!!
This was the first time I've ever made a yeast bread of any sort. I was very pleased with the results. If I can make these, anyone can. I will make these again.
This was my 1st time making this and it turned out yummy! Last time i baked bread i used the conchas recipe(on allrecipe.com) and my bread turned out hard and small. Instead of making 16 little dough balls, i made 8. They turned out the same size as the ones that you would get at a mexican bakery would make them.(Mexican portions). I also notice that people say that their bread turned out hard..its because they bake small little dough balls for 20mins.over cooking=hard bread.. You should double the size and still cook them for 20mins. If your bread isnt rising well then crank up the oven to 400 for one min. turn it off, put the dough in the warm oven &let it rise(40mins) while you are making the sugar topping. I followed the recipe exactly(used 4c.flour and 1c.flour while i was kneading it for 10mins) and i added 1/3c. brown sugar to make the bread a bit more moist They turn out amazing and the aroma will sure make your neighbors mouth water!
This is a very good bread. It has a good texture and is simple to make. I find that if you over mix the topping just enough you can spread it easily on the dough, then score it like they do in those mexican bakeries. So far I've made this bread 3x for my family, it's also good w/o the topping as either a dinner roll or with some cinnamon-sugar mix on top of it.
This recipe is a little labor intensive just as any other home made bread, but very good. Thanks to the tips from the other cooks. This recipe is definitely a keeper and better than the other one that is posted. Thanks.
Exxccellentt!! These are very delicious and soft. I too, used less than 5 c. flour and put all ingredients in the bread maker. That made it very simple, the kids enjoyed helping me. The aroma of this bread was flowing throughout the house, it made our mouths water. YUMMYY! Thanks!
Were very good. Only used about 4 1/2 cups of flour, it seemed like too much. More chewy like bread then others I have tasted but still good!
ooo-weeh! Thank you for this wonderful bread. I can't get enough of it.
these mexican sweet buns are really great. I made some this week and they turned out great.
I am from Guatemala and I live here, so you can imagine that I eat Pan Dulce, some call it Pan de Manteca, but not as much as I would like because it shows in the hips:)!. I love the taste and it is a comfort food in the afternoon. Just to share how we eat the Pan Dulce: 1. With a hot cup of coffee! the regular one. Break the bread in half, with your hands, and pour it in the coffee a few seconds to make it moist, just the piece you are going to bite, repeat after each bite. This is the most authentic and popular way to eat it. 2. I particularly like to slice the bread and spread some butter on the bottom slice, place the top and eat with the coffee way (1). My mom always told me that this is the most delicious way to eat Pan Dulce but you can only do it when you are alone or in the company of close frinds. Hope you enjoy as much as I do!
I only used 4 cups of flour per the previous reviews and added a few tablespoons of milk to the topping to make it more spreadable rather than crumbly. These were so yummy, I have already passed on the recipe to a few of my friends!
I love this recipe. I went to college in New Mexico and missed these SO MUCH! A quick tip is if you are trying to watch your weight. Instead of making 16 buns cut it again to make 32 little rolls. Then you get all the yummy in smaller doses.
After cooling (and savoring that first one off the pan!) I slip each roll into a separate sandwich bag and then freeze. When you want one, just pop a bag into the microwave and hit defrost. You'll have a warm, soft treat with your coffee.....
I live in Phoenix, AZ so it's not difficult to find these in the stores. I've always wanted to make them but been intimidated by the number of steps. The soft fluffy rolls are so worth it! Not as dense as I seem to find in the stores. I think next time I will try adding a little anise seed to the dough like you find in the bakeries. I did end up using the egg white leftover from using yolks in the topping to glaze the buns before topping them, it helped the crumb topping stay on and gave the areas that showed thru a nice glossy appearance. Thank you for the great recipe & instructions! Will definitely be a keeper.
This is a nice sweet bread that has a great taste and texture. I simply made it into dinner rolls w/o the topping, it was delicious. I'll definitely make this a keeper and I'll probably use it again for christmas morning. This time I'll make the topping for it. The advice the other users had was helpful. I may try to put some coco powder in the struesel for a different variety or maybe some type of jam filling in the center of the bread before I make it.
These are wonderful. Followed advice of others and used only 4c of flour. Used the dough cycle on the bread machine to minimize effort. Wow, are they Good!
I really enjoyed the sweet topping on these buns. The bread maker made it faster and easier to make the dough. Thanks for the hints. I think I'll try making this bread for a Sunday brunch after church.
My husband is a full blooded Mexican and he just loves these. I only gave it four stars because of the topping. There was simply no way to "crunble" it over the bread. I ended up patting it into ovals and placing a "disc" on each bun. Next time I will omit the egg and see if that works better.
This recipe is a winner, thanks for the helpful tips. I brought the breadmaker out of the closet and boy did it come in handy. This was a very outstanding and comforting bread to have with the morning coffee.
Yum!!! I made these for my daughter to take to school for a brunch party, and they turned out so well it was hard to let them go! Not too dense, not too airy, but just right! I was grateful for my bread maker machine dough cycle making this a bit easier. I used 4 1/2 c. flour like some other reviewers recommended, and chose to whisk the dough by hand instead of using my electric mixer. For the topping, I added a couple tablespoons of cocoa powder. It turned out like a paste with the yolks added. Rather than using the rolling pin, I pinched off and hand-rolled the dough into little balls, about golf ball size, and placed them on parchment paper on the baking pan. They waited on the pan under cover for 40 minutes like the instructions said but they did not rise much. Really loved how these turned out. Will definitely make again!
These were good, though I didn't make the topping (warned off by previous reviews). They weren't as sweet as I'd hoped, though, so when they came out of the oven I brushed them with a combination of melted butter, water, and sugar. I also tried putting a Hershey kiss inside, and those turned out very well!
I was very pleased with this recipe. It's very homemade like, its definitely comfort food. It was gone the same day I made it. I'll keep this recipe for good. The tips were helpful.
It was delicious!! I loved it i did not put the crumbs on top though.. I would make it again.
All of the tips the others gave were extremely helpful, thanks everybody. My Pan came out perfect and was gone that same day. No more Mexican Bakery for me. This is the real deal. YUMMY!
I made the dough in my bread machine, and only used 4 cups flour (I had the 5th on hand in case the dough was too sticky) but it was just fine. If anything you probably could use 3 3/4 cups flour for a better texture, they were a little dense. I only put the topping on a few since I wasn't sure if we'd like it. I'm glad I did, because the topping never got crispy brown. It just stayed the nasty white color and are a little tough. The ones that I left plain looked really nice like dinner rolls. My husband thinks they are pretty good, we both agree on 4 stars. We're pretty picky with out rolls though, this is a really good recipe (minus 1 cup flour) and I may make this again since it was pretty easy.
I made these for the first time last year and they were awesome!! I've tried 5 times since yesterday and have been unable to get the dough to rise. Finally "proofed" the yeast separately-- hope that was the trick. It's covered and I'm hoping it dies the first rising. If not, I won't give up-- I just may wait a while to try it again. They're definitely worth it!
these have a great texture and flavor, so much fresher than store bought. I made these and they were gone in no time.I used about 4-41/2 cups of flour as others suggested the only problem I had was spreading the topping as others suggested, it flattened them out some next time I will try crumbling it over the tops instead.great recipe, thanks
If the stampede back to the baking pan for seconds was any indication that these were delicious, I would say Pan Dulces rated all five stars...thanks for the great recipe!
These were great. The bread had that awesome sweet, doughy flavor, and the topping added a nice sweet crunch. I was impatient and hungry so I didn't let the dough rise for a full 40 minutes the second time around, and instead of putting them on 2 sheets I put them on one cookie sheet. I put a lot of topping on each roll as there was plenty to go around, and baked them for 23 minutes before they were browned. Delicious! Will definitely make these again.
Fantastic dough, easy to work with and very smoothly textured. Scalding the milk first certainly helps keep the dough from being sticky, however, it also could make it easy to kill the yeast if it does not cool properly. I too used my bread machine which made this so much easier. I also substituted higher gluten flour for the all-purpose flour, as I would in any roll/bread application. The topping is different, but delicious on these delicately flavored rolls.
These were very good! I didn't use all 5 cups of flour, I probably used 4 1/2. I also had a hard time getting the topping to be "crumbly." But they still turned out to be very tasty. The only problem - the topping got soft and mushy after a few days, since we didn't eat them very quickly.
Love it! Easy to make when you make the dough in the bread machine! I can't wait to make this again!
AS DORA WOULD SAY....DELICIOSO!
Here's a tip: bake 15mins if you want a soft, melt in your mouth topping, and bake 20mins if you want a crispier/chewy topping. Hope it helps!
Great recipe! Made this for my daughter's Spanish class food day and everyone loved it. Used 4 1/2 cups of flour in bread machine as suggested by others. One suggestion is to flatten about 1 tablespoon of topping between parchment paper, spray the top with a little water, place on top and pat it down a bit around the edges. Thanks for a great recipe!
I wasn't sure what to expect, as I've never eaten Pan Dulce, but these were very good! I appreciated the other reviews, especially about the topping. Mine was very sticky, so I just spread it on thickly and was delighted with the crunch and flavor! I'm bringing them to a Mexican friend for the ultimate taste test!
Very good bread. I liked the topping more than anything. I don't understand why one of the reviewers said white & pasty, perhaps she used egg "whites" instead of egg "yolk" as instructed. My bread topping was a nice golden color with just a bit of crunchy sweetness that made the bread excellent. It was awsome straight out of the oven. I'll definitely make this again.
I really hate giving bad reviews especially if it may have been because of something I did wrong, but I followed this recipe exactly. These came out way too dense, not fluffy like the Pan dulce my mother in law makes. I dont think I will attempt this recipe again.
This was gorgeous. We're having a Mexican themed new year (07-08) and I wanted to go a little further than Tequila! I didn't get the pink look despite adding red food colouring and a touch of cinnamon. For some reason, the dough didn't rise well but I'm unfamiliar with American recipes and I;ll try it agin with the metric measurement to report back!! Would vanilla seeds be an acceptable addition to the dough?
I admit I had to use a half cup of bread flour, but these did not come out as expected. They ewere tasty, but came out more like a cross between dinner rolls and biscuits than the pan dulce we are used to. I will try it again though. I will say this-make sure to let the milk and butter cool before adding the yeast! Anything more than slightly lukewarm will cause the bread not to rise.
Great recipe will do again
EXCELLENT!!! I must have make mine smaller then intended, I ended up with 22 and they were a good size! I bet they'd be even better with a little honey drizzled over them...
Very tasty. A little dense, but still very good!
This was a very good recipe and everyone who tasted them complemented me. I found them to be a little dry myself, but I think I may have made them too big so they seemed that way. The taste was delicious though.
Made a half batch. Added some cinnamon to the topping and looked at this video to help out forming the topping correctly: http://youtu.be/FdTJU_QkBis It's not as sweet as the conchas from the Mexican store, it's more like regular bread roll with sugar on top. Silk tasty though! Mine didn't rise well, not sure if it's our climate or what.
I didn't like em that much...
It was every bit as delicious as described in Hungry Hearts, that's what made me try it. I didn't make any modifications but I'm planning on using egg replacement next time.
Loved it! It's very similar to what I remember from Guatemala. I did flatten out the topping a little more than the photo which might have kept it from being quite as crumbly as other people's comments. Will definitely make again! Provecho :)
Made it for a party, and it was a huge hit!
Nothing like traditional Pan Dulce (AKA Pan De Huevo)i grew up eating in San Andtonio, but over all a decent roll with or without the topping. I added a bit of water to the topping and flattened it into disks the same size as the rolls and cut designs,as this is more traditional and looks nicer
Very delicious! My 6 year old grand daughter and I made these together. We used just under 4 cups of flour. We made 16, they were the perfect size. Keep a very close eye on the baking time. If you overcook them at all they are dry. The first pan looked barely browned, but were dry. The second pan I was afraid was undertone, they were brown on the bottom but not on the top. They were perfect! 15 min was the perfect baking time for me. We added a little vanilla to the topping to make a paste, and piped a design. My grand daughter made smiley faces.I used a piping bag with a large round tip, but you could use a baggie with the corner snipped off. The topping does melt and spread, so keep that in mind. We tinted the topping with food color, like the ones in the Mexican bakeries. In the Mexican bakeries they are all colors! Including chocolate. My granddaughter was inspired by the new Disney Princess, Elena of Avelor to make these, we had a lot of fun.
Followed jesstalavera advise and used 4 cups flour. Made the crumble topping into a paste as well, I used Brown sugar and cinnamon instead of just sugar. Also let the dough rise in the oiled bowl for more like 2 hours, by accident. These were really soft and tasty, the only change I will make for next time is to spread the Brown sugar paste on the flattened dough prior to rolling it into its final shape.
Excellent! These are a little more decadent than what I grew up with but they are wonderful--esp. with a cup of cocoa or coffee-MMMMMmmmmmm. Don't change a thang!
Bread was easy to make, topping was delicious. All it needs is a tad more sugar in the dough. Thank you for posting.
The bread was definitely too dry when 5 cups were used. Next time I'll cut it down like others. But other than that, a great recipe. I will definitely try again.
I followed JESSTALAVERA's suggestion to cut flour to 4 cups and knead less. I also mixed the topping and rolled it up in wax paper. I sliced the log of topping into 16 slices, rolled each slice flat and then crisscrossed the slices with a knife. Turned out beautifully and are definitely a hit with our family.
