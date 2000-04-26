Butter Crescents

Delicious! I wanted to make "pigs-in-a-blanket" using crescent rolls and didn't want to use the store-bought crescents. TIP#1: If you want flaky rolls, 1)roll the dough out, 2)spread w/melted butter, 3)fold it, 4)spread w/butter, 5)fold, roll out and repeat. TIP#2: If you don't want burnt bottoms, use an aluminum baking sheet W/O DARK BOTTOM, NO AIR-BAKE, AND NOT DARK NON-STICK. Also, my oven has 4 rack positions: I put mine on the 2nd from the top which browns the tops better and gives the bottoms a little more space from the heat. TIP#3: Proof your yeast first and it will rise in the time suggested. Dissolve yeast in water as stated and add 1/2t. sugar; let sit in an oven that was preheated to WARM FOR 15 SECONDS (Don't forget to turn oven off after 15 sec.). In about 10-15 min. the mixture should have doubled. If it's done nothing, try again with different yeast. It's okay if the recipe takes longer to rise than suggested--they taste better that way! I let mine rise in the refrigerator all day. I also add only 3T. sugar in total and 1t. salt.