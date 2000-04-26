Butter Crescents
Melt in your mouth crescent rolls! This recipe takes a little time but is well worth the wait.
They were fairly easy to make, but I thought they lacked flavor. I used butter instead of an egg wash, but I don't think that made much of a difference. I think they need more salt. I tried the recipe a second time, and I made sure I used salted butter. I added another 1/4 tsp of salt to the recipe, and I also added some salt to the butter wash. The turned out great, and were a big hit at Thanksgiving.Read More
I didn't like these at all, I thought they were heavy. Not really what I expected and I followed the recipe to a T.Read More
Very yummy! I made them in my bread machine on the dough cycle and they turned out wonderful! I am now using this recipe in place of pre-made crescent dough in other recipes.
These are super crescent rolls! I was a bit worried about sugar being in the recipe, but it adds just a hint of sweetness, and they're still great with savory flavors, like gravy. They have a rich, buttery taste and a light texture. I've used the dough as a topping for casseroles and pot pies, and it works great. It puffs up in the oven more than you'd expect. You can also roll them up with bacon and cheese or tiny sausages before baking them and have a great snack. The time spent on these is worth it! (And it always seems to take my dough a little longer to rise than the recipe states.) Thank you so much for posting this recipe!
Excellent! I made the dough in my bread machine on dough cycle. The recipes does make more rolls than stated, unless you like ENORMOUS rolls. I did have trouble with the rolls getting too dark on the bottom before the tops browned, baking them at 350 helped. These are delicious,everyone in my picky family loved them.
Outstanding! I used bread flour rather than all-purpose and probably added an additional 1 c. of flour in the kneading process. The first rising time was about 2 hrs. Definately will make about 24 crescents rather than the 12 the recipe yields. Making 12 makes HUGE rolls! Did not brush the rolls with anything before baking and they were wonderful!
Great recipe. Good looking rolls, easy directions. You can make a softer finish by coating with melted butter, instead of egg, prior to baking. This dough is ample enough to produce even more rolls. By rolling out in larger circles, you can get 12 good-sized rolls or 14 slightly smaller rolls per circle.
This is one of the best Crescent recipes I have found, and one of the tastiest. Another variation I have tried is to butter the inside triangles and coat with cinnamon and sugar. Makes for a superb breakfast roll!
Excellent! These rolls were easy to make, and tasted great! Keep an eye on them...My rolls were ready in ten minutes. Everybody loved them.
I made these for thanksgiving last year. They turned out perfectly. My Dad said they reminded him of his childhood.
Exceedingly yummy. I used half whole wheat, half unbleached wheat flour. They were light and slightly sweet and gone within minutes! The texture and flavor are similar to those of Parker House Rolls. Mmmmmmm.
very nice flavor, easy to make (for a bread) stays soft for quite while after baked. For some reason, the dough didn't rise like should have, but I don't think it was the recipe's fault :) Yummy!
I accidentally overcooked these a little bit (I like mine golden, and they came out "dark golden", to say the least), but they were still nice and soft when warm. These taste best warm, and become pleasantly soft again when re-heated. My husband and I ate more of these rolls for dinner than we did of the main dish!
Delicious! I wanted to make "pigs-in-a-blanket" using crescent rolls and didn't want to use the store-bought crescents. TIP#1: If you want flaky rolls, 1)roll the dough out, 2)spread w/melted butter, 3)fold it, 4)spread w/butter, 5)fold, roll out and repeat. TIP#2: If you don't want burnt bottoms, use an aluminum baking sheet W/O DARK BOTTOM, NO AIR-BAKE, AND NOT DARK NON-STICK. Also, my oven has 4 rack positions: I put mine on the 2nd from the top which browns the tops better and gives the bottoms a little more space from the heat. TIP#3: Proof your yeast first and it will rise in the time suggested. Dissolve yeast in water as stated and add 1/2t. sugar; let sit in an oven that was preheated to WARM FOR 15 SECONDS (Don't forget to turn oven off after 15 sec.). In about 10-15 min. the mixture should have doubled. If it's done nothing, try again with different yeast. It's okay if the recipe takes longer to rise than suggested--they taste better that way! I let mine rise in the refrigerator all day. I also add only 3T. sugar in total and 1t. salt.
VERY, VERY, VERY DELICIOUS!!! I've never made such excellent cresents in my life! This recipe is a KEEPER. They turned out GREAT on my first try. I will make these cresents again!! THANKS, Sam A.
These are really good! I usually don't do well with yeast breads but I have made these twice and they came out great. Thanks for the recipe!
Wonderful rolls & so easy to make! Made them for Thanksgiving & they were a huge hit.
Your Butter crescents are eexcellent. What fillings would you suggest so that they are termed croissants or stuffed butter crescents?
These were good, but I thought they would be a little more softer. Have a regular bread taste.
Worked GREAT! I even used cheap flour (the kind in a 25# cloth bag) and old yeast - yet it rose just like it should and made roles that 3 days later are still soft enough to eat!
Very good!!!
YUM! The kids dug right in to these. I cut the recipe in half and made 8 pretty nice sized cresents. My only complaint is that they needed more butter flavor. I only added an egg yolk, (because I had separated & used the white for a different recipe & cutting it in 1/2 called for 1/2 egg)... ANYWAY, I brushed butter on the top before baking instead of the egg. Good recipe Rita, thanks.
These crescents are the best. They were easy to make and everybody loved them. My husband keeps asking me to make them again.
Worth making!!! Delicious!!! The time involved was worth it when I saw the looks on my guests faces when I told them these were HOMEMADE!!! A keeper! Thanks Rita!!!
A overall good recipe but tasted more like a cross between a dinner roll and a crescent roll but i think that is due to the fact that I dont have a hand mixer and stirred it by hand but my husband still loved it and i will be making it in the near future!
These are wonderful, my family just gobbled them up. They make a great base for cinnamon rolls too. I have made these several times.
The whole family loved these! Much bigger and better than the doughboy's!
Made these last night. Awesome!! Light, fluffy, wonderful tasting white crescents!!
This is a great recipe to always have. If you want to make dinner rolls, keep this recipe on hand. My family loves them.
They are really delicious and well worth the short wait.
delicious! they disappeared quickly, very good
These rolls were really good. Everyone in my family loved them. I used whole wheat flour for 1/3 of the flour called for in the recipe. Yummy!
This recipe is a really good dough recipe. I have used it for all kinds of things from plain white bread to cinnamon buns. EVEN BUTTER CRESCENTS!! Go Figure.
These are a nice "dinner roll". Those expecting to end up with croissants or even Pillsbury flaky crescents are going to be sadly disappointed though. Croissants take a LOT of labor, rolling, spreading cold butter, folding, chilling and repeating several times to get layers of dough and butter which create the buttery, flaky layers. That said, I would never go to the work of making my own croissant dough, but these are easy and very tasty and something I'll make when I want a nice roll. SO much better than the frozen dough... I have better luck with bread from scratch, my frozen rolls NEVER rise!
Excellent recipe!! I made rolls with one round and freeze the other for later use. Divide each round into eight wedges...they rise up and tastier when little small.
These rolls are definitely worth the time & effort! I first made them for a small dinner party and made them smaller. Delicious! For Christmas Eve dinner I made them a bit larger, and for a New Year's luncheon, I made them large for use with sandwiches. I've been told that I am to make the rolls for every family event from now on! My entire family loves them, and I love the compliments!
Although these do take some time, my family really loved these. I sprinkled some garlic powder on them prior to rolling them up. I served them with beef ravioli.
These are so so so so yummy. I will make them again and again. I spread a layer of melted butter on them before I rolled them up as others suggested. I served them with chili for dinner and I think they will also be good for breakfast warmed with honey...I plan to try rolling them up with a brown sugar/cinnamon/butter mixture sometime too.
Ok, I've made this recipe about 25 times now, give or take. To make them worthy of five stars, consider the following: 1) You need a bread machine. I'm not strong enough to make a good dough by hand, but the dough cycle on the bread machine is. 2) Followed as-is, they are heavy and not at all like one would expect. After the bread machine is done, remove dough and roll out. Spread dough with butter and fold. Spread with butter, and fold again. Roll it out, and repeat until dough no longer "cooperates". You'll see what I mean...at that point, cut into the triangles and roll up. I reccomend cooking at a cooler temperature if you are having problems with them being done all the way through, 325 degrees works well. Hope this helps!
These crescents are absolutely delicious - and quite impressive-looking as well.
These are wonderful! I throw everything in my bread machine and run the dough setting. Roll, rise and bake ... they come out perfect everytime.
My family and I found this recipe delicious!!! We found it on the sweet side, but not a sweet roll. I made it to go with a spicy chili and it was a nice combination. I only use whole wheat flour and thought it might be heavy but they weren't. I had extra dough and going to try this as a loaf for dinner tonight. I will defiantly make this recipe again. Thanks for sharing.
This recipe is very tasty. Instead of making rolls, I used it to make a huge 12" pizza pocket with instead of using regular pizza dough (hubby doesn't like pizza crust). It came out very tasty and now hubby asks me to make this on a regular basis. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe.
These are a great homemade alternative to store bought crescent rolls! I have used them to wrap hot dogs, in various Pampered Chef recipes that call for crescent rolls, and to wrap up filling for breakfast pockets for my kids. The dough is quick and easy to mix up in a KitchenAid and is so easy to work with. I toss it all into the mixing bowl using hot water and milk(which melts the butter), and 2 1/4 teaspoons of yeast rather than a packet and I have never had an issue with the dough rising. However, I do think it needs a tad more salt. I use unsalted butter so I up the salt to 1 1/2 teaspoons, making it about the same as the ratio of salt I use when making bread dough. If you have been looking for a homemade version of crescent rolls to use in recipes give this one a try.
This is my new roll recipe, I made it for Christmas and got 3 requests for the recipe. My husband loved it, but it is time consuming. I will probably only make this on special occasions. Note: this is not supposed to be a crescent roll dough, it is a dinner roll dough that is shaped into crescents. Delicious!!
An instant family favorite, and actually easy to make!
Excellent. Very soft and not too dense. Will use this receipe again.
Superb! This will be my new standard crescent roll recipe. Simple to make, dough is easy to handle. These rolls came out gorgeous, huge, fluffy, golden and yummy!
Wonderful! I tried this recipe for the first time a few years ago and used the bread machine. They came out pretty terrible. THey were hard and dense. I tried them again last night and mixed them up by hand (i don't have a beater) and they were perfect. We ate nearly the whole batch in one night. My DH says i need to make them for company from now on. I agree with the others that they are pretty big. I think you could make 16 easy. Mine puffed up like balloons and i didn't even let them rise as long as stated. I brushed them with a little margarine before going in the oven and although it probably didn't do much taste wise it geve it a nice brownness. I think egg is overkill sometimes. I will definately use butter next time.
These were amazing, I've recently fallen in love with cooking and I find a lot of recipes from this website. All the ones I have tried have been great, but this one was incredible. They were easy to make (i've never made rolls before) and they tasted DELICIOUS. I made them for a party and everyone raved about them. I definitely suggest this recipe!
These crescents had a decent flavour but could have used a bit more salt. I wanted something different to have with my beef stew other than the usual biscuits I make. For the time and effort I put in to these though I was disappointed with the texture. They were too dense and doughy. I'd rather stick to my biscuits or buy the pillsbury variety crescent roll in the future to save time.
OMG! so easy and so addictive! At first I thought the batter was a little sweet, but once baked, they are awesomely good!SAMME is right, worth the wait! I test receipes all the time as I bake for a FARMERS Market. I will be adding these to my weekly baking for the market. Only tweak, I didn't do the egg wash, they browned beautifully without it.
These rolls were so light and fluffy, it could work for any roll recipe not just crescents. This is my new roll reipe! My husband especially liked them.
Mine had a very good taste, but were a bit dry.
fabulous...and easy. Definately a keeper.
I scaled down the recipe to half. It supposed to make only 6, but I had made 10. I made 4 tuna buns and 6 crescents, all mini size. I wanted to try different flavour of crescent, so I made 3 originals, 2 with brown sugar and 1 with chocolate chips. All turned out nice, I prefer tuna bun and brown sugar crescent. Note: The brown sugar I used is different from what we normally use in baking.
These did not rise, I followed the directions exactly they still tasted OK but nothing special, I am new to bread if there are any secret tips let me know and maybe I will try these again.
I have been searching for the supreme roll recipe. This one has a delicious flavor, nice appearance, good texture...but it just doesn't have the heavenly, airy, 'light-as-a-feather' quality I am looking for. I know it is possible because once I had some rolls that were so light that I vowed to find the recipe! I think it might have been a potato-based dough so I'll keep searching. But, this one IS yummy, but more like the usual homemade bread rolls.
Ok as a sweet bread. Not a crescent though.
This is a good recipe that was a hit at Thanksgiving. It's worth the time to get that homemade flavor. I would recommend using salted butter for some extra flavor, though.
I made these in my bread machine using the pizza dough cycle and they turned out wonderful. I put turkey sausages (or cheese (babybel) instead of the sausages sometimes) in them. I followed the recipe to the letter, except that I only warmed the milk in the microwave and let the butter melt in it afterwards. I may even use this dough to make hot dog buns. make sure you leave enough space between the crescents while baking them because they get bigger. next time I'll cook them at 190 degrees though, mine browned a bit too fast.
These are by far the best rolls, they have a nice soft sweetness to them. You can heat them up days after and they still taste great.
Nice Recipe! doubled the salt,sub buttermilk and brushed with the egg white only. will make again!
For some reason my dough did not rise(Any suggestion?), Maybe my water was too hot for yeast(not sure).But whatever it is, it's yummy anyway.
The crescents turned out well immediately after they were baked. But they turned slightly hard after a few hours. What could the problem be? The same thing happens when i bake other breads e.g. cinnamon rolls.
I have made this recipe several times and have passed it on to family and friends. I scaled the recipe to triple the yeild and I always cut it into 8 wedges(this gives me 4 dozen). They still come up large and are so good they never last. We have taken them to group functions and there are never any leftovers. My family also likes to slice them in 1/2 to use as a hot dog bun. I froze some once after they were shaped, when It came time to use them we just let them thaw and rise. They were good but not as good as when you use the dough fresh. I also do not brush with egg. Instead I brush with melted butter just before and just after they are in the oven.
Yumm, When I rolled it out I made it a little thicker to create fatter rolls. These were delicious. I would also highly recommend serving with honey butter. I will definatly make again
I made the dough in the bread machine (yeast went in dry on top of the flour). I made these into 18-20 simple round rolls instead of shaping them into crescents... what can I say, I'm a lazy cook. They turned out very good. The texture was super light and buttery- they almost melted in your mouth. This texture would have been perfect for crescent rolls, since I like my round rolls to be slightly more firm (so I can butter them with out squashing them flat). Next time I will take the time to make crescents.
These are kind of heavy. Honestly, they tasted more like dinner rolls than light and fluffy crescents.
These were alright, but they're not anything like the crescents you'll get from the canned dough at the grocery store. These just don't have that typical light, airy flakiness that crescents usually have. I don't see how these are any different than dinner roll dough rolled into a crescent shape.
I just made these rolls and we love them! I think next time I shall take other reviewers advice and brush melted butter on before I roll them up to give them an added buttery flavor. I think they could use something more in the way of flavor. Otherwise they are perfect! I definitely plan on making these again. And again.
The best cresent rolls!!!! Better than my granny's! I used my bread machine to make the dough. Super easy and super tasty. Thank you so much for sharing your recipe!
Delicious! My family loves them, in fact, I'm making some right now! I use 1/3 cup honey in place of the granulated sugar and brush with milk instead of egg whites, and they turn out perfect every time! Thanks Rita!
These are great! I used 2 cups whole wheat flour (1 cup Bob's Red Mill, one cup King Arthur White Whole Wheat) and added a little vital wheat gluten. I had to leave home, so it rose about 1 hour, 30-40 minutes the first rise, which was fine. I made 16 large rolls- it just made more sense to cut each circle into 8 instead of 6 triangles. The directions on this recipe were clear and easy to follow. It produced beautiful, light, yummy rolls. I brushed a tiny bit of butter on the rolls as they came out of the oven (omitted the egg wash). Yummy recipe- try it with some whole wheat flour!
These seemed like a dinner roll you'd get at a steak house. Way better then the refrigerated/ canned crescent rolls. I made 3 batches of these for Thanksgiving. All my guest said they were great. Recipe definately makes more than 1 dozen, unless you want really big rolls. These are just as good w/out the egg brushed on.
These were very "yeasty"...but otherwise unflavorfull and they make WAY more rolls than stated if you want typical-size crescent rolls. They weren't as light as you'd expect.
I'm a newcomer to making bread however I felt that this recipe did not live up to expectations that I received as a result of reading the reviews. I was expecting more along the lines of a croissant, I was sadly misled and disappointed. The rolls themselves were too floury in my opinion, I would not make these again.
I used 1/2 WW & 1/2 AP flour, which always changes the texture of the rolls, I doubled the recipe, and made a dozen 3-part rolls, a dozen crescents, and 14 cinnamon rolls. Tried 2 of the cinnamon rolls this morning and they are tender and delicious. The remainder of the rolls will go into the freezer for convenient use. The recipe is simple and easy to make.
so easy and really good moist and fluffy. I filled some with chopped semi-sweet chocolate, and the others with milk chocolate b4 rolling into crescents. Make sure you stuff them well, cuz the chocolates melt down and the dough puffs up quite a bit! Really good and everyone loved them. thanks for this recipe!
These rolls were excellent and the dough was a delight to work with! I did increase the salt to 1 t. and think I would go w/ 1.5 teaspoons next time. However, they tasted like my regular yeast roll recipe (but definitely better!), and not too much like crescent rolls. I had refrigerated crescents the night before I made these so they were fresh in my mind. The flakiness wasn't there, although they were incredibly soft. I baked at 375 degrees for 12 minutes and they were perfect! I will keep looking for a crescent recipe, but these did get great raves from the family and will replace my favorite yeast roll recipe!
these rolls are easy to make.they taste great.i used salted butter and an extra 1/4 tsp of salt.my kids love them.i also brushed them with butter right before baking.
these were really soft and good. i would add more salt to them next time as they really seemed to need that to bring out more of the flavor (i might do the salted butter next time like someone suggested). i used butter instead of the egg wash, but next time i'll do the egg wash to make them brown on top.
You can't go wrong with these rolls. They are fantastic and a Thanksgiving family must have!! I suggest bumping the salt to at least 1 1/4 t.
Nice and fluffy. Use the other half for cinnamon rolls. thank
Delicious!!!! The recipe was simple to follow, and the results were phenomenal! I was a bit short on time, and perhaps rushed the rising periods, but they were still scrumptious! Thanks!!!
I am AWFUL at rolling out dough... making biscuits or rolls but these came out great. The dough rolled out really well and wasn't at all sticky. Plus, they were even better the second day, reheated in the microwave or toaster oven.
We thought these were great. Very simple and delicious.
I have used this recipe several times, and I love it! It's a great bread to accompany things like home-made chicken and dumplings or beef stew. They do make big crescents, so I usually cut the first round into eight sections and make those, and use the other half to make cinnamon twists for desert. *yum* A very versatile and delicious recipe. Thanks so much for sharing!
Awesome, awesome, awesome!! My family could not stop eating these. Good thing I doubled the recipe!! My only recommendation is to use only the egg white, not the whole egg, for coating the top.
It was delicious but very hard to make and time consuming. I thought it lacked some flavour but still worth making.
Awesome! Thanks so much for this recipe. It will definitely be used many times!
These rolls are amazing! I did not make them by hand, though. I added all of the ingredients to my bread machine and let it do the work for me. The dough was a little wet, so I had to add an extra tbs of flour. In an hour & a half, I had a massive ball of dough. It made way more than 12 rolls. I had at least double that. And they rose up so high that I will have to roll the dough out a little thinner next time. I did not brush anything on them. They were very tender, flaky, and flavorful. Next time I make them, I think I will wrap some of those little weiner dogs inside.
This is very nice. Definitely make it again. I divided the dough into triangle shaped sections, but i figured that it would be better to roll it with a rolling pin cos when we roll up the crescents, it is too thick. They are gonna be left to rise for another 30 mins in the last stage so no worries for it to be not soft inside when baked. It worked for me and i get better shaped crescents like this. Hope this helps.
I do not cook with yeast very much but this is really easy and I have not messed it up yet. However, you need to double the salt. These also freeze great.
These are yummy and fun to make if you enjoy working with breads. They are eaten up as soon as I make them!
I have make this twice. Used my bread machine. Just put the ingredients in the order for my machine. Also made dinner rolls out of this recipe. Just great taste.
I let the bread machine mix the dough, then took it manually from there. This is the best roll recipe I have ever tried. Great job! I did however, brush the rolls with butter rather than eggs, and also rolled out to the thickness of a pie crust and cut into about 16 rolls per round. They were the hit of the Thanksgiving diner this year.
These rolls are delicious! They have a very subtle sweetness to them which my daughter loved. They were a bit difficult for me to roll out & I believe they should have been rolled a bit thinner, but they just kept bouncing back & I just gave in. But I will definately try again!
This is a wonderful recipe that turns out soft, golden-hued rolls that pair very well with a subtle soup. I would add a 1.5 tspns salt than the 1/2 tspn recommended in the recipe.
