Sugar Cream Pie IV

4 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A simple and delicious pie made from sugar and cream, accented with just the right amount of nutmeg and vanilla.

By teresa

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine white sugar, flour, brown sugar, and salt. Gradually stir in boiling water until mixture is smooth. Mix in cream, nutmeg, and vanilla. Pour mixture into pastry shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake an additional 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 60.1g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 33.2mg; sodium 277.7mg. Full Nutrition
