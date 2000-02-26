Sugar Cream Pie IV
A simple and delicious pie made from sugar and cream, accented with just the right amount of nutmeg and vanilla.
The key to making a perfect sugar cream pie is how you mix the ingredients. If it's coming out soupy, you over mixed. I made one once where I thought it would be a good idea to mix all the dry and wet ingredients together, then add to the pie shell, bad idea. It never set! The way I learned to make them was to add the dry ingredients to the pie shell, then add the wet ingredients and mix carefully using only 2 fingers so you don't tear the crust. It sounds odd, but it works perfectly everytime. Hope this helps.
I'd never had a pie like this, let alone made one. I thought it was just okay. The Woman I Love took a spoonful of the filling, and she thought it was good, and tasted a bit like a maple sugar donut. But I had the whole pie to myself otherwise, and I managed to finish it all in 5 days. I was a little mixed-up when preparing this, and didn't mix everything in the exact order given, but I did use all the correct ingredients and proportions. Maybe my oven is a little off, or maybe it's the altitude (6200 feet), but this pie wound up being kind of soupy with the given baking time. Even after chilling in the fridge until the next day, it still hadn't entirely set. So I'd recommend that others might want to bake this longer, or perhaps cut down a little on the water used.
I really enjoyed this pie but you really should use a deep shell for this. Also the cooking time was off for me. I had to bake mine longer than 40 min. I loved the taste but I think next time I will use cinnamon instead of nutmeg. I also used a full tsp of vanilla. Overall though...nice flavor and texture!
This did not turn out as I had expected. More like an egg custard.
