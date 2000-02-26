Sugar Cream Pie IV

I'd never had a pie like this, let alone made one. I thought it was just okay. The Woman I Love took a spoonful of the filling, and she thought it was good, and tasted a bit like a maple sugar donut. But I had the whole pie to myself otherwise, and I managed to finish it all in 5 days. I was a little mixed-up when preparing this, and didn't mix everything in the exact order given, but I did use all the correct ingredients and proportions. Maybe my oven is a little off, or maybe it's the altitude (6200 feet), but this pie wound up being kind of soupy with the given baking time. Even after chilling in the fridge until the next day, it still hadn't entirely set. So I'd recommend that others might want to bake this longer, or perhaps cut down a little on the water used.

