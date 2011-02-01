Snack Crackers
Oyster crackers coated in delicious ranch-style dressing.
These were fantastic. I make different flavored crackers like this a lot and here is a tip.....mix the oil and seasonings in a little tupperware or jar ahead of time and shake it every so often for a few hours then pour over the crackers. That way, all of the oil is flavored as it seeps into the crackers.Read More
With the amount of seasonings and oil, I think I should have used 2 packages of crackers. The ranch flavor was especially too strong. It's a good idea, easy, no baking necessary, but I'll need to tweak if I do it again.Read More
Oh my gosh I love these! My mom used to make these at Christmas time every year but for some reason she stopped. I just put these in a tupperware container, put the lid on, and shook every ten minutes. I can't stop eating these! Thank you for posting Jodi!!!
For a delicious change, substitute small square cheese crackers(Cheese Nips)...addictive!
Very good, ended up being a little too oily though, I would use slightly less oil, otherwise, yummy!
Thanks for posting this. I lost the recipe i had. I usually add a little more garlic and a little less oil and sometimes bake them for a short time. Kids love these little snacks
I love these crackers! But I gave it four stars because the directions are awful. Did anyone notice that there's no baking temp?? And you really only need 1/3 C of oil - why have the extra calories when you really don't need to? I baked mine at 300 degrees for 15 minutes. I think if you set the oven at 200 you might be able to bake them for an hour... but why? Especially when you can bake them for 15 minutes instead. The crackers were a hit at my NYE party and now that I know how to actually cook them, I'll be making them a lot for school lunches.
Very good, very easy. Three year old liked them. I used 1/3 cup oil total - half canola and half olive - and added freshly ground mixed peppercorns. Next time I think I might use 1/4 cup olive oil & 1/4 cup canola, and double up on the ranch mix for even more flavor.
Excellent! I made a double batch and cut the oil down to 3/4 of a cup instead of 1 cup after reading the suggestions from others.
Good, easy, and tasty recipe. I didn't use the entire ranch dressing, I just mixed and added until I got just the right taste - yummy!
I altered this recipe. I used cheeze nips instead of oyster crackers, also.. I cut way down on the oil as suggested by other reviews. I liked the flavor but not the moistness from the oil so instead, I mix all ingredients together, put the crackers on a baking sheet, and bake for maybe 4 minutes at 350.
So Good. I always add lemon pepper and a little more dill. Already sent some to Afghanistan and just made more. Yummmmmy!!!
I substituted cayenne pepper for the dill, and it turned out really well. Very addictive and easy!
These were good. I thought they could have used more dill and both Hubs and I thought they needed a little salt. Without it we thought these were a little bland. Keep the napkins handy because these leave an oily residue on your fingers.
Addictive! Strong on the garlic and they are a little oily. The dill flavor comes through a little stronger the next day. Easy, simple, tasty, thanks!
Really ymmy! Have made this many times and everyone loves it!
Yummay! I used my own homemade dry ranch dressing mix and added a teaspoon of onion powder as well as a little chili powder and fresh ground pepper. Excellent snack food.
I love these. They are bursting with flavor! I left out the dill weed (didn't have any), but kept everything else the same. I will definitely make these again.
These are a delicious snack for a party or just anytime. My father-in-law has made them for years and I finally made them myself. Its the easiest snack you will ever make.
This recipe is one of the best I've come by. My great-grandmother used to make these and they taste just like hers.
I've been making a version of these for years! I love the added dill and garlic, though! If you want some kick, add some red pepper flakes to taste to the mix! I've always used unsalted top saltines, but I might try oyster crackers for my next round. Love these and cannot stop eating them!
I made this recipe for years and it is perfect. My college age son loves the taste and he can easily have friend over and not spend a ton of money. I did not like the lemon pepper as many recipes have so your recipe is perfect. No baking necessary. Very inexpensive but great taste.
I've made this for years and it's always a standout.
I made change to this one. I mixed all the ingredients as instructed. After mixing them well. I added the crackers ( by small amounts ) Stirring them well and them addeding more crackers. Once ALL the crackers were in I let the bowl sit for about 5-10 mintues. ( while oven heated ) Of coarse putting them in the oven. Once taken out and cooled, these crackers were OUTSTANDING. They had more flaver and not so bland compared to past servings I have made.
I cut down oil as others suggested (3/4 for a double batch) & used 16 oz bags of crackers -recipe was still fine. Next time I make this I prob won't use ALL the ranch mix & maybe cut down the garl.pwdr to 3/4 tsp even tho I like the taste of both (act. love garlic) it was a little strong. Def keeper! Double batch for a large party!!
Addicting. My 4 year old loved them.
these are oh so yummy thank you
This is a great recipe - so easy and everyone just seems to love them. Every time I make them - I am asked for the recipe. Thanks so much!
My kids loved this, they said it was awsome!
Everybody loved it! Was such a hit! My husband keeps asking for more!
My daughter wanted me to make these crackers, so I have this one a try. Wonderful! Live the taste and my daughter said these were her favorite!
I love these little crackers. This is a great snack while on the go I follow the recipe exactly although I double the batch. One batch I make the way the recipe reads and the second batch I add some cayenne pepper and red pepper flakes. My son dives into the spicy one and sometimes the rest of the family can grab a few handfuls before he devours it. I love these and thank you for posting.
These were great! So tasty and when stored in an airtight container, they kept well for several days!
This is the one.
Easy and tasty. My sister-in-law said this recipe is easier than hers and just as good. No changes to it. Will definitely make again. (In fact the ingredients are already in my pantry.)
Great snacks! Takes no time at all to prepare!
Baked for 10 minutes stirring halfway through.
These were okay; a little too strong tasting for me. Maybe too much dill? Might be better with less.
I use 3/4 cup Wesson oil which has been warmed in the micro for 35 seconds. Never oily. Add oil over crackers, mix & ten add dry ingr.
These crackers are our favorite, my mother made these many years ago and gave me the recipe which I lost, and was glad to find it again on Allrecipes. Hard to resist, I always add extra dill as we all love dill
These are a family favorite!!
These are awesome. But they are much better if you bake at 250 for 15 mins, it cuts down on the grease.
Very simple and very good. My 2 teens especially enjoyed them.
yes, I put it in the oven at 250 degrees for 1 hour stirring every 10 min, also used Good Seasons Italian Dressing mix. made a great snack for my Bingo Friends. This one is also great.
Way too salty.
delish!
This recipe is so easy and tasty! I didn’t change a thing, but placed them on a baking sheet for 3 minutes on 350 as suggested by another review. Made them as a snack for a long road trip! Will definitely make again.
An oldie but a goodie! Have plenty of beverage available as you might get thirsty after eating these! Thanks.
