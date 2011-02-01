Snack Crackers

4.6
59 Ratings
  • 5 41
  • 4 16
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Oyster crackers coated in delicious ranch-style dressing.

Recipe by JODI

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together ranch dressing mix, garlic powder, dill and vegetable oil. Add crackers and mix gently until the crackers are coated with the mixture. Stir every 10 minutes for 1 hour. Store in an airtight jar.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 19.6g; fat 14.2g; sodium 699.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022