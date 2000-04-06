Fake Whip Cream Frosting

8 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

This is a healthy and tasty alternative to whipped cream! Try it on one of your favorite healthy cakes.

By Sara

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine confectioners' sugar, egg white, grated apple and vanilla. Beat on high speed of an electric mixer until desired consistency is achieved.

    Advertisement

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, Making Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
37 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 8.7g; sodium 4.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022