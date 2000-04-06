Fake Whip Cream Frosting

I honestly don't understand why no one liked this recipe. My family (kids included) loved it and requested it again for our Saturday night cakes. I mixed in mashed strawberries and frosted a chocolate cake with this frosting, which might have made the difference from other people's results. For those of you who didn't like it: you might try adding berries (fresh or frozen) and also using the frosting on a different cake. Not all cakes do well with certain kinds of frosting, even if they are dubbed "versitle" in terms of what you can frost them with. Also, as with any recipe, you need to be careful, when preparing it. One little slip in the preperation can ruin the recipe, in terms of what it is. Thank you!

Read More