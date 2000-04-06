Fake Whip Cream Frosting

I honestly don't understand why no one liked this recipe. My family (kids included) loved it and requested it again for our Saturday night cakes. I mixed in mashed strawberries and frosted a chocolate cake with this frosting, which might have made the difference from other people's results. For those of you who didn't like it: you might try adding berries (fresh or frozen) and also using the frosting on a different cake. Not all cakes do well with certain kinds of frosting, even if they are dubbed "versitle" in terms of what you can frost them with. Also, as with any recipe, you need to be careful, when preparing it. One little slip in the preperation can ruin the recipe, in terms of what it is. Thank you!
This recipe has potential. I added a little bit of cream of tartar after mixing it for awhile and not having any substance...and it ended up turning out excellent. Went wonderfully on top of my angel food cupcakes!
I agree, I do not understand why the other people reated this recipe so low. Mine was so tasty and light and fluffy. I agree with the other review of addind in fruit. I mashed up stawberries (about 1 1/2C) and whipped it on high speed untill my disired consistency came. This would be delicious on top of fresh fruit, waffles, and desserts!!!
01/21/2004
i did not like this recipe because it just looks like brown sugar...
I think this recipe is completely misnamed. It's not a whipped cream recipe. It's a frosting recipe that you could use instead of whipped cream. If you are out of whipped cream and need to make some to as a replacement in a different recipe this is NOT your recipe.
05/25/2005
I did not like this recipe. It seems like it is missing a key ingredient or something. Very strange texture. Certainly not a replacement for whipped topping in my opinion. Maybe you will have better luck!
So, this recipe only receives three stars after some serious tweakage. For starters, grating an apple seems like an awful lot of work when there is applesauce on hand. So we used unsweetened applesauce. Slightly more powdered sugar was used than the recipe calls for (for thickening purposes). Next, with our safety being top priority, we microwaved the uncooked egg mixture. The microwavezation also made the recipe frothier. A definite plus. Good luck, this one is tricky to your tastebuds!
