Split Pea and Ham Soup II

I had lots of broth when I cooked the bone and ham, so I used 2 20-oz packages of split peas, 2 onions and 2 carrots (that was about a cup of carrots). I sautéed the onion and carrots together in a little bit of olive oil and added them to the broth once I removed the fat from cooling it all night and heated it up. I threw in the peas, and the ham, and because I had used left over honey-baked ham, I added a dash of Worcestershire sauce a teaspoon of thyme, a dash of Cholula hot sauce and 3 bay leaves to cut the sweetness a little. I heated it up a little bit, but had to stop due to unexpected company. Today I started it back and put it on low on the stove and left for about an hour and a half. Well, luck was with me, because I accidentally have hit the button on the stove and it was on High the whole time I was gone! I thought for sure the peas would be stuck to the bottom of the pot – but all that happened was the peas broke down and the soup was done! I did run the immersion blender around a little just to make sure most of it was liquidated. I can’t believe how lucky I was, and also because this soup is GREAT. Thanks for a great recipe!