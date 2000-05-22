Split Pea and Ham Soup II

I am fifty years old, and I picked this recipe up watching my mother make it when I war young, and I'm sure she learned it from her mother. It's a great Split Pea soup recipe for the frugal. Serve with crusty French bread for dunking, a sprinkle of pepper and a pat of butter on the top of the soup.
I put my ham bone in my 7 quart crock pot right after supper and simmered it over night. I added everything else in the morning except the peas and also added some basil oregano and thyme as well as some chopped celery then added the peas after lunch. We went out for our boxing day shopping and had a great soup for supper that tasted just like my moms. Thanks for a great recipe.
Simmering overnight makes for a rich stock but don't forget to simmer with chopped onion, carrots and celery, discarding them upon straining the stock. Next time I plan to use about half the amount of pepper - it was a bit too spicy. Also because I like my soup thick I used 2 lbs of split peas instead of 1 lb.
I added about 2 cups of cubed potatoes to this recipe. I put them in the pot about 30 minutes before it was completely done. They were cooked just right and were an excellent addition to the recipe. I also added a bit of salt and extra freshly-ground black pepper. I will certainly make this soup again!
I had lots of broth when I cooked the bone and ham, so I used 2 20-oz packages of split peas, 2 onions and 2 carrots (that was about a cup of carrots). I sautéed the onion and carrots together in a little bit of olive oil and added them to the broth once I removed the fat from cooling it all night and heated it up. I threw in the peas, and the ham, and because I had used left over honey-baked ham, I added a dash of Worcestershire sauce a teaspoon of thyme, a dash of Cholula hot sauce and 3 bay leaves to cut the sweetness a little. I heated it up a little bit, but had to stop due to unexpected company. Today I started it back and put it on low on the stove and left for about an hour and a half. Well, luck was with me, because I accidentally have hit the button on the stove and it was on High the whole time I was gone! I thought for sure the peas would be stuck to the bottom of the pot – but all that happened was the peas broke down and the soup was done! I did run the immersion blender around a little just to make sure most of it was liquidated. I can’t believe how lucky I was, and also because this soup is GREAT. Thanks for a great recipe!
I like my soup a little thicker, so I added an extra half bag of peas, and also added 2 diced potatoes 15 min after the carrots. Reduce the pepper to one teaspoon and this is still quite peppery. Great recipe!
I simmered my ham bone overnight in my Crock Pot with some onion and carrots then strained it in the morning and added yellow split peas as that is what I had on hand, some onion, about 2 cups of chopped ham, and the garlic. My Crock Pot was about 2/3 full with broth. I added some leftover cooked, chopped baby carrots about an hour before serving. I simmered it on low all day after bringing it to a boil on high. I just needed to add salt and pepper at the end. It was delicious!
I'm a new cook and was looking to make my first homemade soup with a leftover ham bone from Christmas dinner. This recipe was great!!! I used a crockpot. Covered the bone with water, added a couple garlic cloves and rosemary. Simmered for the whole day then strained and seperated the meat from the bone, cartiledge, etc. Put it in a bowl in the fridge overnight and skimmed the fat off the next morning. Returned to the crock pot, added my soaked split peas and some onion and let simmer. Later I used a hand blender to make it smooth. Then I added some diced potato and carrots and the remaining ham and cooked for another hour. Loved it!
This is a good recipe, just as it is ... of course, it's almost exactly the recipe included on the split pea package. I still find myself wishing that reviewers could comment on a recipe without grading it. Sometimes the suggestions are good, but it makes no sense to grade a recipe as 5 star when the changes made have created an entirely different recipe. At any rate, I like the seasonings in plain split pea soup. I probably use more onion, but I love onion. And I like my soup smooth and creamy so I blend it and add a little milk or cream. My kids always liked it over thin buttered egg noodles ... yummy.
I chopped all the vegetables very small. Plus I added celery again chopped very small. I really like the fact that plain water was not added to the soup. Instead the liquid was ham stock. I skimmed off the fat from the ham stock before adding it to the soup. And added back a portion of this stock to the vegetables and peas to eye ball the correct amount for the pea soup. I saved the extra ham stock to the side to add if needed to get the correct soupiness of the spilt pea. My husband hates vegetables- carrots/celery but since they were so small he didn't object. Plus I soaked the peas in stock while the vegetables were cooking. Very easy and fast for split pea soup.We both loved it. thanks..
My newest boyfriend LOVES pea soup and we've been eating it at our favorite diner for months. Now that I have my own kitchen finally, I decided to make some pea soup for the first time. I pretty much followed this recipe cooking a big fat hambone in the slow cooker overnight. Because it does not specify how much water/juice to use, I followed the directions on the 3 1lb bags of peas I used in a large pot. I chopped my ham and carrot up really fine. The soup tastes fabulous and was very hearty. My BF however thought it needed to be thinned down a tad so I did that. Next time I'll use more ham, carrot, browned onion and maybe even sliced baby portobella mushrooms! This is a keeper!
The best way to serve split pea soup, after cooking the onion carrots, celery and split peas, with or without the ham hock (if cooked in a stock pot in a 325 oven, there is no chance of scorching on the bottom) is my mother's special step. You cook the split peas until they are just smushy, take out enough for about 6-8 servings, or just go ahead and pour a can of evaporated milk into the soup just before serving. Reheat in the microwave to prevent scorching. It is just the best!Evaporated milk makes the soup!
This is an excellent recipe. Our local ham shop that sells hams of a honeybaked variety will sell you a ham bone for about $5 USD if you don't want ham to accompany this soup. It still has a lot of meat on the bone as well.
As-is, this recipe is rather bland. I added 2 bay leaves, 1/2 t. of celery seed and doubled the garlic before adding the peas and carrots. Before serving, add a splash of balsamic vinegar to each bowl of soup and swirl it for color & zing. Very tasty with a few personalizations!
I love these straight to the point recipes! It was a nice simple recipe to get my pea soup groove on. I added shallots, celery and thyme just because I had them in the around. Unreal how rich and buttery the split peas will make the soup taste without the addition of butter or cream
Delicious! Just like my Dad used to make. I followed the recipe exactly. It took the peas longer to break down than I thought it would but when they did it was a wonderful soup. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This was good, but Im made the mistake of adding more peas because I like a thicker soup. Please don't make this mistake, as my wholoe batch is ruined. The flavor was pretty staight forward; no surprises here.
I grew up with Mum and Gran making Pea & ham soup. We all loved it. But the garlic gives this the special touch. Takes it from the good to the great. Thank's it was that easy. And I know how to cook. It is always thie smallest ingrediant that makes for a great taste
very good. i added about 1/2 tsp whole peppercorns to the stock, and cut the ground pepper in the soup to 1/2 tsp. another reviewer suggested adding a diced potato to the soup, which was a nice addition.
I found this recipe to be very good, although I would recommend an adult to supervise any children when making this soup, you need to make sure they do not get close to the boiling pot. Overall taste was very good. Appearance was appealing and mouth watering.
I followed this recipe as written with the exception of adding 2 bay leaves and salt and it turned out great. I also used some chicken broth instead of all water for more flavor. The only thing that i found was that the recipe does not specify how much liquid to use. I used 10 cups which seemed to be just about right, possibly even a bit less. Other than that great recipe! Will use again!
I used a part tip from 2/28/06 review and simmered the bone overnight in crockpot, refrigerated and defatted. To the 16 cups of ham base, followed recipe adding two bay leaves and another pound of peas...delicious.
I do this much the same except I add celery but no garlic, remove the bone chop the ham and for a 6 qt. pot use 1 pkg. yellow split peas. It is the best came from my Mother & Gradmother. The best, always get raves for it's flavour.
Dear Clinton, I'm 79yrs and my Mother made the same recipes for me many times, your is almost the same, the chopped up ham is a special treat, thanks for reminding me. Will probably make it this week. I also add some Sherry at the end.
This is the same recipe I have been using for many years but as a single man I do not always have a ham bone on hand. Recently I have been buying smoked turkey parts (legs and wings) and I find that the soup is as tasty as a ham based soup and probably a little healthier. I also add two potatoes cubed with the carrots. Bon appitite.
AMAZING. I'm a college student and ended up not being able to go home for Easter dinner, so I made my own. I used the left over ham for this recipe and it was amazing. I ate this soup for a week and never got sick of it! Thank you!
I made this tonight. It was a great recipe but I altered it just a little. I put the ham hock in the crock pot overnight like a couple of the other posters suggested and left out the carrots. I think that next time I am going to add a little more garlic to the water while cooking the ham hock. I also think that adding more pepper and salt would help.
We tried this recipe after Easter, when we had a ham bone to use up. This is a simple recipe with simple ingredients that's absolutely delicious. It's very much like my mother's pea soup. It brought back those pleasant childhood memories. This is an excellent soup to have on a cold day!
The flavor was outstanding. My Dad used to make split pea and ham soup. It is as I remembered except for the carrots. They didn't change the flavor that much, but added a little color to contrast the green peas. My husband loved it.
Maybe I was wrong to put this in the crock pot, but mine turned out very bland. Not cohesive like my mom's, either. I cooked the ham bone over night, then added the other ingredients to simmer all day. I then pureed everything in the blender and added it to a stock pot to simmer for another hour. The peas were still a bit hard and so were the carrots. Next time I think I'll try a recipe that is made for a crock pot
Very pleased with this recipe, my first time to make pea soup. I followed suggestions to cook ham bone in my crock pot and then used the stock for the soup base, adding sauteed garlic and carrots with the split peas. A pleaser at lunch today.
I make my pea soup using low salt chicken broth and Italian sausage, however, I made a spiral ham recently and decided to use it for this recipe. I didn't think this had enough seasonings and needed to add more to get the flavor I wanted. For me personally, this was just way too salty, but my family thought it was pretty good. Thank you.
Tasty! I used turkey kielbasa instead of ham hock, and a mix of split peas and red lentils. Added some celery, green pepper sauce, smoke flavoring and red wine. Would have added a potato as well, but we were out. Used beef broth instead of just water. Very man-friendly soup, which was just what I was looking for! :)
Awesome ... ! I gave this a 4 Star rather than a 5 because it was a great base soup and I tweaked it for more flavour (so 1 star belongs to me) LOL I filled a large stock pot with water and put in my ham bone. I cut up lots of ham in order to get rid of it (probably 1/8 of a shank of ham. I made the recipe pretty much as it was written except I doubled the celery & carrots due to the large pot I was making. I added a waxed carton of chicken broth, an envelope of vegetable Oxo granules, a bay leaf, some Season All seasoning and some (1/4 tsp) of crushed garlic (the jar kind). I used 1 small bag of whole yellow peas and 1/2 small bag of split yellow peas which I forgot to presoak but it turned out okay and about 1/4 cup of barley. It is sooooo good! We're eating this as a late lunch and will have it for dinner along with some nice, fresh Italian bread. Another keeper recipe. Thank you for sharing it with us.
Very good tasting!!! everybody keeps asking me to make more...
Simple. Inexpensive. Nostalgic. Goodness. Stick to the recipe. I had to add in a cup of cubed potatoes because I used too much broth but if I didn't I wouldn't have. This recipe is perfect as-is if you are in the mood for a taste of Grandma's house
It took me 13 years to get my husband to taste pea soup and this was the lucky recipe he tried. Now he requests it often. I do 1/2 the pepper now (it was a little too much for me the first time). I do most in the crock pot and when I add peas and carrots I use the stove top for the recommended amount of time. Sometimes I need to add extra water or chicken broth. This is a great recipe - my husband still hates peas but loves this pea soup!
I haven't cooked with split peas for a while and forgot that you should soak them first. This wasn't in the instructions, so I ended up having to cook the soup on medium for another 1 1/2 hours or so. It tasted pretty good, but don't forget to account for that!
Love this recipe. I increased the amount of peas, used a ham steak (which I still simmered) used half the carrots and all the onion and garlic. I adjusted the water to accommodate the extra peas. It is amazingly rich and yummy. Making cornbread to go with it for tonight's dinner!
Made it for the first time pretty much as written, and it was delicious. I'm sure this is a very forgiving recipe like most soups. Because I'm in Australia and because I prefer to create as little washing up as possible, I didn't actually measure any quantities. I used a whole ham hock, 1.5 packets of split peas, 2 carrots, a large onion and half a bulb of garlic (I love garlic) and 2 bay leaves. It was absolutely delicious when it was done, but then I absen-mindedly overdid it with the salt. So I cooked an additional packet of peas til they were soft but still held their shape, and stirred this into the salty soup. This was a great way to add some texture and extend the soup even further. Next time I think I'll add some chilli, I think a bit of heat would go really well with these flavours.
This recipe was perfect for the base, but I don't generally have a whole ham very often, so I tweaked the recipe just a bit. My butcher generally has ham hocks available so I use them to create my broth. He will also cut me a nice thick slice of ham steak that I cube since there is never enough meat on the hocks. I also end up with a lot of broth, so I add two onions and four carrots. With the extra meat and veggies, I still get a nice thick pea soup, even with a single pound of peas. Great recipe thanks for posting.
Good except for the ground black pepper quantity. Pepper overpowered every other flavor. I would start with less than half of the recipe amount and only add more to taste after the peas have cooked down. I started with a double recipe and had to double that without pepper to save the recipe and it was still peppery to my taste. Bless the person who gets the last bowl of this recipe at full power.
Simmered a ham bone for 24 hours. Removed bone and separated the bone, fat and ham. Added the ham back into the broth. Had made a pound of bacon earlier. Put some broth in the bacon pan and worked out the bacon brownings and added to the broth. Put mixture in refrigerator for 24 hours. Skimmed off the hardened fat. Added the onion, pepper and garlic as written. Added the carrots and peas. Added 1 tsp smoked paprika and 1/2 t crushed red pepper. Cooked as written. Yummmmmmmm.
Quite simply, the best split pea soup I've ever made or eaten. I've tried numerous recipes, including old family recipes, and this is by far the best. The only thing I changed was to add a diced potato for the last half hour of cooking. Otherwise, I followed the recipe to the letter. I let my ham bone simmer overnight in the crock pot. Easy peasy, so to speak. Try this recipe, and enjoy!
I put my ham bone in the crockpot and simmer overnight. In the morning, discard the bone. I like to set the crock pot in the freezer to let the fat come to the top and then when the fat is hardened I scoop it off. I then add all the other ingredients (except pepper, i just dont like pepper). Cook on high for a couple hours and then turn to low until peas break down. There is no need to puree any of the mixture. Basic recipe but delicious!
Made in the slow cooker. Placed the ham bone in with water one day and the next day let it cook with all the ingredients. Came home from work and meal ready with a nice loaf of crusty italian bread. Easy and good.
