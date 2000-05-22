Split Pea and Ham Soup II

4.6
134 Ratings
  • 5 93
  • 4 32
  • 3 7
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

I am fifty years old, and I picked this recipe up watching my mother make it when I war young, and I'm sure she learned it from her mother. It's a great Split Pea soup recipe for the frugal. Serve with crusty French bread for dunking, a sprinkle of pepper and a pat of butter on the top of the soup.

Recipe by Clinton C Wigen

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 day
total:
1 day 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
  • Place the ham bone in a large pot over high heat. Add water to cover, bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and let simmer overnight. Allow to cool and clean the stock, discarding the bone, excess fat, and any cartilage. Return any good ham meat to the pot and bring back to a boil.

  • Add the onion, garlic and ground black pepper and allow to simmer for 1 hour. Then pour in the split peas and the carrots and allow to simmer for at least 1 more hour to allow the peas to break down. Stir together well and season to taste.

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 26.6g; carbohydrates 38.2g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 35.2mg; sodium 694.3mg. Full Nutrition
