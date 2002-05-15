Olive Chicken II
Chicken breasts simmered with wine, chicken broth, olives, tomatoes and a smattering of herbs and spices. Serve with saffron rice, if desired.
Our family and dinner guests enjoyed this dish last night with steamed rice. I had to prepare the dish early, so I browned the chicken, then put everything together and let it cook in a crock pot on high for 4 hours. During the last hour, I added fresh thyme, and it was wonderful! Thank you.Read More
Like others I found this way too bland as written and I honestly think 45 minutes is way too long to cook the chicken as it ends up turning out rubbery. The second time I made this I doctored it up with loads more garlic, lots of fresh basil and oregano and substituted heavy cream for the chicken broth. I also removed the chicken breasts after browning them, made the sauce, brought that to a simmer then re-added the chicken and simmered it for 20 minutes. It turned out much better for my tastebuds.Read More
This was ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS! I give it 5 stars, cause seriously, I was really nervous making it... I didn't see how the olives would be good mixed with tomatoes and wine, but it was exquisite! Will definitely make again, and I have already forwarded the recipe to my sister! One thing I changed... only had 3 breast, which was plenty for my husband and I, but kept other measurements the same. Also used one can of diced tomatoes... drained it and added 2 fresh tomatoes quartered. Delicious.. As recommended, I served it over Saffron rice, what a great idea.. TOO GOOD!
I am embarrassed to say, I have had this sitting in my RB for over 5 years LOL and finally got around to making it. It was a desperation dinner, but it was very good. All I had was a dozen chicken legs in the freezer so I thought I would give it a try. It was GREAT. We LOVE LOVE LOVE green olives and DD had a great time cutting the olives for this. I only had one Roma tomato and a few grape tomatoes so I used one can (10 oz?) of diced tomatoes, didn't drain and also the fresh ones I had on hand. A LOT of green olives, maybe 30-40, mostly cut in half, and dried Italian seasoning (no bay leaf). Also, I only used 2 large cloves of garlic, next time will go for 4. I didn't have any white wine so I used about half of the tomato can full of chicken broth and a splash of Merlot. I covered and baked for around an hour and the chicken was falling off the bone. I served it over white rice and with English peas. It was a huge hit! Both my 5 & 2y/o ate 2 chicken legs each. Hubby took leftovers to work. This is a keeper for our family for sure!! Thanks for sharing!
Great dish. The olives mellow considerably as they cook. I skipped the white wine and added additional chiken broth to replace the liquid. I also used canned diced tomatoes. I have been making a version of this for years that involves breading and frying the chicken before simmering it - I like the ease of prep on this version. My other version doesn't include tomatoes - it's good both ways.
I made this recipe exactly as written and it turned out fantastic! To the reviewers that found it dry or overcooked, try flipping the chicken over halfway through, and I even basted it every 10 minutes or so. As per other reviewers, I was afraid the final product would be too salty, so I didn't add any salt and it was perfect. I used all chicken stock, as I don't care for wine in cooking, and used cornstarch to thicken the sauce when it was done to pour on the top. It was great!
Very yummy! I totally forget to put the tomatoes in but it turned out great. As a couple of people noted I added some corn starch at the end to thicken the sauce. Served over rice. Will make again. Will probably bake next time because the chicken was not very tender.
Although modified a bit, I think I achieved a similar result. Rather than thyme, I used Italian Seasoning which had thyme in it. I also used canned diced tomatoes (no fresh on hand), 1/2 black olives & 1/2 green olives (thought the appearance would be better), and no broth as the chicken breasts were frozen which gave off sufficient liquid with the wine. I did deglaze the pan with flour and wine but also had to add 3-4 T. concentrated dried tomato paste to help thicken it. Having only 4 chicken breast halves, the sauce was sufficient to serve over pasta. This is a quick meal which will become one of my go-to recipes when I just can't think what to cook!
Good flavors. I used thin sliced chicken breast cutlets, pounded uniformly thin. This reduced the cooking time to almost nothing. I also added a few canned artichoke hearts cut into quarters, just because I had them on hand. I also noticed if can substitute black olives such as calamata and the flavor is still very good. A keeper. Thank you for this recipe.
This is fantastic! I find that the only change that I make is to omit the extra salt (seasoning the chicken, etc.) because the olives add enough salt. I just season it with Italian seasoning before browning.
....sound delicious...this is not a review , rather an opinion, breast of chicken, as like any lean meat, will toughen up the more you cook it... I think 7 to 10 mins depending on thickness will do the trick on this dish...unless you prefer to use bone in chicken legs...like the ones in the ilustratiion.
This is really lovely, very tender. I've made it many times, and it's always a hit. Great as leftovers too.
This was alright, but even adding in some basil and doubling the garlic and olives, it was still pretty bland.
I *LOVE* the flavor of this dish - I also was skeptical cause of the olives, but I ended up eating those as well, their flavor mellowed out with the wine and tomatoes. I loved the tomatoes - I was going to get canned but then got fresh and I'm glad I did. I used a pino grigio which worked great - I didn't want my dish sweeter so I did not use a dessert wine or anything. I used manzanella spanish olives. I don't know how everyone else got tender chicken - mine was hard and flavorless. I'mg oing to use dark meat next time cause that will definitely work, or will crock pot the chicken all day after reducing the sauce. Can't wait for lunch!
Made this the other night and just getting to write a review. It is great mix of flavors, really surprising when you look at the ingredient list. Only thing I changed was added more garlic, we love our garlic. I always chop the garlic really fine and leave it in the sauce. I have also done a very similiar recipe with fish and we loved it also. I use a firm fish like cod and quickly brown the fish on one side, remove to plate make sauce and then add the fish back and let simmer till fish is done. Very quick, easy and everyone loved it also.
Made this for my parents' last night to rave reviews! My chicken cooked super fast so I had to take it out, boil the sauce to reduce it and thicken it up with a little cornstarch. Unfortunately, I reduced it a little too late and didn't have the amount of sauce I wanted but it was still a winner!
This is so easy to make, and tastes so good! I followed the recipe exactly, and the hardest part about cooking it is waiting for it to be done simmering. I've subbed veggie broth for the chicken broth, and it makes no difference. And, they taste even better the day after you make them :)
My husband and I loved this dish. I used skinless chicken thighs since I had them on hand and diced canned tomatos, otherwise followed the recipe exactly. The flavors of the wine, olives and thyme made this dish just delectable.
If cooked as written, it would not have much flavor. I started out making it as is, but quickly realized the other reviewers who made suggestions about adding cream, reducing broth, and adding fresh basil and oregano were spot on. It was better this way, but still I would not make it again.
kinda bland
Great ricipe, very easy. Used can of diced tomatoes. This will be one of my new staples
My family loved this one! I'm an olive fan and loved the tangyness of the sauce. I followed the recipe exactly and served it with brown rice with some sauteed veggies and a little of the chicken sauce stirred in. This will definitely become a regular meal in our house and was a welcome change from the same ole stuff.
I changed this recipe up just a bit. I used kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes and added quartered artichokes. The flavor was great but the olives bring a lot of salt into this recipe. I would definitely cut back on the amount of olives and omit any table salt for seasoning. The chicken cooked in about twenty minutes. I think 45 minutes would have made it too tough. I added some heavy cream to the sauce along with cornstarch at the end. This made for a rich and creamy sauce so I served it over linguine. Turned out fabulous! My husband couldn't get enough.
Very yummy. For my husband and I, I cut the recipe in half and then only used 2 chicken breasts (this gave us extra sauce to pour over rice.) I used extras olives and thickened the sauce a little with corn starch.
The flavor of this dish is very good and we both enjoyed it! I used cherry tomatoes, halved, and doubled the olives, as mine were very small. I went about this a little differently. I browned the chicken and removed it from the pan. I simmered the sauce ingredients for a few minutes before adding back the chicken. I covered my pan and simmered for only about 5 minutes at which point my chicken was perfectly tender and cooked through. Simmering for 45 minutes is not necessary and would probably toughen up the chicken. At the end I did thicken the sauce with a little cornstarch mixed with water, just enough to give it some body. I served this over saffron rice, which was a wonderful idea!
Very easy and tasty. I usually use fresh ingredients, but in this case I did use canned Italian style diced tomatoes. I only used chicken broth due to an allergy to wine, but used 2 TBSP Italian dressing to cook the chicken in instead of oil (I halved the recipe) as I find chicken cooked in only olive oil is flavorless. Other than these minor changes to adapt to our taste I followed the directions carefully and served over rice!
This was really good. It is a keeper in my house. I did not peel my tomatoes but did squeeze most of the seeds out. I also thickened my juice with water/cornstarch mix. This was even better the next day.
This was tasty! I did make a few changes. I used all chicken broth (no wine) and 1 canned tomato's and fresh tomato's. Also added plenty of garlic and left it in and canned black olives. Paired it w/ lemon couscous.
The chicken was a bit dry and the sauce could have saved it but it was just too salty for my taste. I found the recipe itself a little confusing...says to use 4 crushed cloves of garlic and then says to remove the garlic and bay leaf at the end. I obviously couldn't remove the garlic at that point but ended up removing the olives instead because they were just too overpowering. I don't think I would make this again, thanks though.
This recipe was delicious. A++++++!! I used thin cut chicken, and the flavor got in really well and the chicken wasn't tough at all. In fact, it was really tender. Definitely a keeper!
Maybe the green olives I used were just too salty. This recipe was just ok. Not great.
My family loves this chicken. I use 2 cans of Italian-seasoned diced tomatoes instead of the fresh tomatoes to make it a little saucier and serve it over rice. It even works great in the crock-pot!
Very tasty. I used small vine ripe tomatoes which were sweet and delicious. I added them during the last 5 minutes so they wouldn't completely dissolve. I think I will add more olives next time because they really add a nice flavor to the dish. Watch your cooking time. This cooked a lot faster than the recommended time.
Great recipe, easy to fix, great taste. What more could you ask for. Served on a bed of pasta with olive oil & garlic. Perfect. Thanks for sharing.
I halved this recipe still using the same amount of olives as I love olives. I did not peel the tomatoes and that was not a problem, I did however core them. The chicken was tender and it did not take 45 minutes to cook. I do think there was still too much liquid. But overall it was still a decent recipe and I got my olive fix!
I made this according to the recipe, but I just didn't care for it. My husband ate it and said it was okay.
Absolutely delicious!! My husband does NOT like olives but scarfed this down! I used cherry tomatoes and halved them and it worked great! The wine and olives give it an amazing taste. Highly recommend it!!
This was great I did not have wine so I added a can of broth and can of diced garlic tomatos istead of fresh. The sauce was watery so I just threw the minute rice in with them. The leftovers were fought over the next day it was that good. Thanks for the recipe, try this if you like olives this is a keeper!
Very good! I took the advice of others and added some seasoning...just a little oregano & basil. I also floured the chicken before I browned it & used a can of diced tomatoes since I didn't have any fresh ones. I served it over brown rice. It was very tasty. I will definately make this again...but try it in the crock pot. Thanks for the recipe. I love green olives!
4.5 stars! Really good. I added some onion like another reviewer suggested, and I don't like green olives so I used sun-dried tomatoes instead. Really good!!
This is now one of my favorite combinations. I think next time I will perpare and simmer the sauce and poach halibut in it during the last 10 min of cooking. This is really, really good.
Thought this was good. I had about a half of a jar of garlic stuffed green olives that I've been trying to figure out what to use them in to get rid of them. This recipe was it. Instead of 8 chicken breasts, I took three large breasts and sliced them into thirds. Browned the chicken in a skillet and then added garlic, bay leaf, thyme, pepper, 1 large tomato(diced), my half a jar of green olives(chopped), a jar of pimentos (without the olives), 1 1/4 cup white wine, 1 1/4 cup chicken broth. Brought to a boil and reduced heat to medium and continued to let the liquid reduce. Served with saffron rice and roasted broccoli. Turned out very good and all of my green olives are gone :) Thanks for the recipe!
This dish was so easy to make and turned out great. I used canned diced tomatoes with all of their juices and let it cook until the liquid reduced by half. The chicken came out so tender you didn't even need a knife. I served this with a box of rice pilaf. Even my 6 year old loved it!
Delicious -- mine took a little over 45 minutes (55), but I had large Chicken Breast.
Good! I added an onion and doubled the olives. I also used twice as much garlic and left the cloves in, They were deicious.
very nice Mediterranean dish. Used 2 thighs and 2 legs bone-in instead of boneless breasts. Had a sweeter wine so there was no tartness w/the tomatoes. Added 1 medium onion cut into slices and put into the sautee w/chicken for some substance. Used black olives from family orchard and added a bit more thyme and a sprinkle of basil. Served w/saffron rice as suggested, and was very nice meal. Even w/bone in meat it was very quick and easy but w/quality taste.
It smelled great, but lacked flavor. I don't know that I would make it again, but if I did I would probably consider using two cloves of chopped garlic and frying the chicken with them. Later, I would add the other ingredients minus the broth and just add a 1/2 chicken bouillon cube and a little bit of water. 45 minutes was too long, I'm sure it would have been fine after 20min. Good luck, I hope you can pull more flavor out of your dish than mine had!
This was just fantastic - I was amazed at how flavorful the chicken was from just a few key ingredients. And so so tender. Great weeknight meal.
This was excellent! I used diced canned tomatoes (with liquid), as I didn't have fresh, and ended up having to thicken the sauce with a little corn starch and water, but otherwise I did everything else the same and it was so good!
Used 6 drumsticks, skipped the wine, and used chicken bouillon and some chili powder instead of chicken stock. Mixed everything together, covered and baked for an hour. The result was a very rich soup that went along great with rice. Will definitely make again.
I'm lazy... I threw all of it in the crockpot and it was awesome. Made some white rice with wine and sweet onion and I just tore myself away from the kitchen eating out of the pan. I guess I should say I edited the recipe some. I used a whole bulb of garlic with the cloves just thrown in... and a lot of pepper. Will make again with more olive. Awesome crockpot recipe when I don't have time to cook.
I made this as written except with all chicken broth in place of wine. The 45 minutes cooking time seemed far too long which made my chicken breast a bit tough and dry but the flavor was excellent. I think I will use a bit less liquid and shorten the cooking time to 20-25 minutes, maybe less, just until the meat is cooked through. One MUST love the green olive flavor to appreciate this recipe as it really stands out even over the fresh garlic. I found it to be wonderful, but hubby said "so-so".
The flavors are great but the sauce is very runny. I had to remove the chicken after 45 mins. and boil the sauce to reduce it. Next time...and there will be a next, I will cut the stock in half. Thanks!!!
I liked this recipe better than hubby did. It's the sauce that makes the recipe! The chicken is just chicken but the sauce is good on potatoes or rice!
This is delicious! The only change I made was using chicken broth for all the liquid. I used four Roma tomatoes and it turned out wonderful. The different flavors were fabulous together.
This was sooo very delicious! I wasn't sure how the tomatoes would taste, but they complimented this dish so well! It has wonderful flavor and my husband loved it as well. I served it with rice pilaf and steamed spinach. Thank You so much!!!
I gave the dish a 5; teenaged boys a 3/4. I found the olives a nice tart balance to the chicken and wine. I added extra garlic and simmered the dish quite a long time. I will make this one again.
my husband loved this dinner. i thickened the sauce with a t of cornstarch mixed with water and served it with angel hair pasta.
This was amazingly deliscious. I made it exactly as directed but used bone-in chicken and cooked it for 1 hour. It came out perfect. The dish made the house smell so good. I used the sauce on top of white rice and it was so yummy. The enitre family loved it! Thanks for an awesome recipe!
I Love this recipe and have made it many times. My kids (5 and 7) requested this dish while recovering from tonsillectomies. I have started making just a few slight modifications, but stay true to the heart of this recipe. I usually use boneless skinless chicken thighs. In the off season I substitute canned Italian seasoned tomatoes for the fresh tomatoes and the thyme. And I ALWAYS double the sauce (except the olives) so that I can add cooked angel hair pasta just before serving. Trick is to simmer it on low until all the flavors have blended. Definitely a restaurant quality meal!!
Easy and delicious. The only change I made was to use a small can of sliced black olives because that is what I had. Served it over wide egg noodles.
Ok this was the most amazing tasting chicken ever. We used chicken thigh and cut it up into small 1 inch chunks. We marinated it in extra virgin olive oil and olives. Then we sauteed it along with some tomatoes, onions all the spices and chili peppers(We like it really hot). And then added some wine. Didn't even add the chicken broth. Yummy tender chicken. One of the best I have had. Thanks for the recipe.....This one is gonna be a regular for us from now on.
Extremely easy to make and tastes great! Chicken comes out really tender and juicy. I loved it and I don't even like green olives, although my 3 year old and my husband adore olives, and they couldn't get enough.... Tasted great with some vegetable risotto!
DH and I loved this super-easy dish! We love olives, so I doubled the amount, and used chicken broth only since I had no white wine open. I definitely recommend browning the chicken without salt, as the olives make it salty enough. (I thought it was a touch too salty, but DH disagreed!) Can't wait to try this one with the wine!
This recipe was wonderful! I don't like tomato so I left those out but made everything else exactly as written except scaled down for one. My 2 yr old daughter and I ate every bit! The second time i made it, I cubed it into small chunks before cooking and added black olives. When it was done I spooned it into a half a whole wheat pita with hummus...oh man! Spectacular!
This recipe wasn't a hit with my family. My son didn't care for the olive.
Nothing special. I LOVE all the ingredients...but I feel like it was just missing something.
I'd give this one 5 stars, but it ended up with way too much liquid. However, it was delicious and easy.
a keeper!!I changed a few things.lightly floured chicken breasts.Browned in olive oil and butter.No salt.Used canned diced tomatoes undrained.Also added a can of ripe pitted olives,as we like them.they made a nice complement with the green olives.Dry vermouth as the wine.Wanted to try out a new cast iron pot,so used that and let all simmer for about 1 1/2 hours.Really delicious.Will serve to company this week.Served with brown wild rice,salad thats all you need.
This was so very good. We love olives & tomatoes, so I followed the recipe to the "T" and it was yummy. I used a can of tiny cherry tomatoes w/ some of the juice & it was almost perfect! Also added onions, as we love them. This one's a keeper!!!
Fantastic! My husband and I thoroughly enjoyed this recipe! No flavor overpowered any other. Very well balanced. I served it with garlic mashed potatoes to pick up on the garlic in the chicken. Thank you, Christine!
We didn't have all of the ingredients, so impromised.....no fresh tomatoes so we used Rotel spicey tomatoes-one can. We have wonderful jalepeno and garlic stuffed green olives, so we used those. Yep-we kicked it up a couple of notches...also served it with "homemade" egg noodles! Definately a keeper!
The chicken was really really juicy. Absolutely fabulous. My husband and I really loved the entire dish.
Fairly nice chicken.
We thought the chicken was bland with an odd sauce.
This was a very easy and delicious recipe. Will be making it again soon!
Tasted great and even better the next day. I added the juice of one lemon and come capers.
Excellent, flavored-packed chicken. I used a whole chicken rather than breasts, canned tomatoes rather than fresh, and added a good shake of basil. I was out of white wine, so I used red, but white would have been better. This was great served over rice!
Very good recipe. I would not change a thing!
I used pre-sliced olives for convenience. I added some cornstarch as someone suggested. It did cook fairly fast no more than ten minutes needed after the browning stage. It was a very quick and easy meal to put together. I will probably make it again sometime.
This is an awesome recipe. I drain and rinse my olives (I made mine with calamata olives.). I used bone in chicken breasts. Because of the bone in, I covered the mixture for the final cooking stretch due to concern that the bone in chicken breasts would dry out, as I cooked it. I also thickened the sauce right before serving with a little bit of cornstarch. This is definitely a keeper! My family absolutely loved it!
I decided not to use boneless skinless chicken breasts, so I just used some chicken legs that I had around. They needed the full 45 minutes. This recipe was tasty, but a bit briny for me. Perhaps that's because I don't love green olives that much. My husband, who loves green olives, really enjoyed this recipe.
Not for us. The green olive taste was way too strong. Maybe black olives would have been better?
Cook in Crock Pot - then serve with spaghetti after taking out the juice and thickning up with Corn Starch. Cut up chicken and put in the sauce while thickening.
The first time I made this I absolutely loved it. I had leftovers two days later and it tasted even better. Next time, I cooked it up two days in advance and had all that extra marinating flavor at the first serving. The family agrees... this is a winner. (Used canned diced tomatoes and served over rice.)
This recipe was very good. the sauce was delicious and reminded me of the recipe for Spanish Cod on this website that is also very good. The only thing I did not like about this recipe was that the cooking time listed was too long, so just be aware of when the chicken is done to avoid overcooking.
This smelled really good while it was cooking, but seemed to be lacking flavor.
Very good flavor! Next time, I am going to thickin the sauce at the end... It was alittle too runny.
I was eager to try this recipe, but was a little disappointed with the results. The chicken became overcooked with the amount of cooking time specified. I also disliked the thyme seasoning, which seemed to conflict with the taste of the olives. In addition, it wasn't quite sweet enough so I found myself adding a teaspoon of brown sugar to the sauce. I don't think I will make it again.
I loved this recipe. Thank you to the other reviewers. I did thicken the sauce by whisking corn starch into a small amount of cold water. I also added about 2 tbls.of onion. I only had cheap chardonnay, but the taste was still good. I served it with rice made with chicken broth. My husband who isn't crazy about olives, said that it was real good.
6-10-11: This produced a lot of juice, was kind of bland.
The sauce goes wonderfully over rice! I made extra sauce and mixed it in the rice because it gives it fabulous flavor. What a fabulous sauce. Chicken does cook quicker than recipe says, so just keep an eye on it.
Very good dish. The only downfall was that it was very watery. My husband and I both loved it. Maybe I will half the stock next time.
Loved it!! The only thing I did different was when chicken was done, (I used thighs), I thickened to a medium sauce to pour over rice and chicken! A big thumbs up!
Eh, it's alright.
I love olives and was looking for a way to cook with them. This recipe is very good...I would give it 4 stars but feel the olives almost need to be pureed or chopped with a parmesan mix and placed inside the chicken breasts... would enhance the olive flavor within the chicken better. Otherwise... very tasty!!
This was different but good. I love olives...I only simmered the chicken for about 10 minutes or so...not 45 minutes..My goodness, it would have tasted like rubber...I probably won't make it again, but I am glad I tried it :)
We just had this for supper. Very good. The only thing I did different is that I marinated chicken in Italian salad dressing for 2 hours. Served over fettuccini.
