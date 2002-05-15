Olive Chicken II

I am embarrassed to say, I have had this sitting in my RB for over 5 years LOL and finally got around to making it. It was a desperation dinner, but it was very good. All I had was a dozen chicken legs in the freezer so I thought I would give it a try. It was GREAT. We LOVE LOVE LOVE green olives and DD had a great time cutting the olives for this. I only had one Roma tomato and a few grape tomatoes so I used one can (10 oz?) of diced tomatoes, didn't drain and also the fresh ones I had on hand. A LOT of green olives, maybe 30-40, mostly cut in half, and dried Italian seasoning (no bay leaf). Also, I only used 2 large cloves of garlic, next time will go for 4. I didn't have any white wine so I used about half of the tomato can full of chicken broth and a splash of Merlot. I covered and baked for around an hour and the chicken was falling off the bone. I served it over white rice and with English peas. It was a huge hit! Both my 5 & 2y/o ate 2 chicken legs each. Hubby took leftovers to work. This is a keeper for our family for sure!! Thanks for sharing!