Olive Chicken II

165 Ratings
  • 5 82
  • 4 52
  • 3 21
  • 2 8
  • 1 2

Chicken breasts simmered with wine, chicken broth, olives, tomatoes and a smattering of herbs and spices. Serve with saffron rice, if desired.

By LEG52

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season chicken with salt. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat; brown chicken in oil, about 5 minutes each side. Add garlic, bay leaf, thyme and pepper and mix well, then stir in tomatoes, olives, wine and broth.

    Advertisement

  • Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for 45 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear. Remove garlic and bay leaf and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 30.7g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 68.8mg; sodium 1013.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022