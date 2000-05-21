Oatmeal Applesauce Bread
Applesauce is the reason this bread is so moist and tender. It's a snap to make in your bread machine too!
Just what a bread should be like, and quite healthy as well as tasty. I used unsweetened applesauce and exact amounts of ingredients (2.5 teaspoons yeast since I had a jar, not packages). Give this a try!Read More
The bread is more solid like. Not much taste.Read More
This is a great recipe! I used apple juice instead of water. No sugar but a tablespoon of molasses. 2 cups flour and 1/2 cup oats. Is so yummy. I also tried it with putting a cinnamon swirl in the bread by rolling it out into a rectangle, putting just a little bit of applesauce on it and sprinkling a brown sugar/cinnamon mix on it, rolling it up short end, sealing it with a little water and put in the bread pan seal side down. YUM-O
MMMM Smells like oatmeal cookies when baking. Very good, lightly sweet bread. Don't really taste the applesauce, but still very good and moist! I am making another loaf tonight. Followed the recipe exactly.
The first time I made this, it wasn't moist or tender, but the taste was great - so I tweaked it a bit - substituted 1 c. of whole wheat flour, used milk instead of powdered milk, added some more spice and upped the applesauce by an extra table spoon - and now it is fantastic.
Great recipe just as it is, but you can tweak it without fear of ruining it. Used apple butter in stead of sauce, brown sugar instead of white, reduced flour 1/4 cup and used 1/2 cup oatmeal. I don't have yeast packets so I used two teaspoons dry yeast (elevation 5300 feet). everyone likes both versions. Next time I make it I will use some of the other reviewers suggestions such as using some whole wheat and I'll add some dried cranberries. Oh yeah....I'll hide the loaf until breakfast so I can have more than one slice!
This made a great breakfast bread! I used 2 tablespoons of honey instead of white sugar to make it a little sweeter, and because I don't like to use white sugar, and everyone loved it for breakfast with peanut butter. With my substitution it needed to bake a few minutes longer.
I liked this a lot. It rises nicely (but I added 2 T. gluten). It's also easy to make. I used half whole wheat flour.
Rock on buddy, this is an awesome recipe! I didn't have rolled oats so I used quick oats, and I also used 1/2 cup of them and reduced the flour by 1/4 cup to compensate. I also subbed some whole wheat flour for some of the white flour. Very moist, slices pretty easy, I made mine on the light crust setting.
This is SO good. I didn't have rolled oats, so I used old fashioned oats instead. Worked fine. I also added a little more cinnamon than the recipe called for because I wanted it to taste "breakfasty" which it did. I assembled it the night before and programmed the bread machine to have it ready when we woke up. Yumm-o. If you do that, be sure to add a little extra water, so it doesn't dry out over night. Will for sure make again!
I followed the recipe and put it in my 2lb breadmaker at the "rapid" and "light crust" settings (i.e. 2hrs) and it came out great. Light, smooth, and just subtly sweet. Perfect warm with butter and honey. Could also use for sandwiches.
Very nice bread. Very Moist and not too sweet, just the way I like it ;) Only thing was that the top of the bread sunk, I think I should have added abit more flour.
This is a great recipe! I have to admit I haven't tried it "as is" because I tend to healthify things, but even the healthier version is delicious and I get complimented on it, so I imagine the original would be yummier if anything. I replace the sugar with honey, 1 cup of the flour with whole wheat flour, and the butter with coconut oil, and it turns out fabulously. I do have to add more water than the recipe says (about 3-5 tbsp) but I'm not sure if that's the recipe or because of our dry environment or the whole wheat flour. I would definitely recommend this recipe!
I made a loaf of this bread for my grandmother, and she said it was fantastic. The taste, texture, everything. Coming from a former home economics teacher and renowned cook, that meant a lot!
Awesome bread. I didn't have milk powder so I just left it out. I also used all purpose flour. It still turned out perfect.
This bread is awesome - even though it doesn't taste applesauce-y or oatmeal-y. That part was disappointing. But as a general bread, it's really quite delicious. We modified it by using 1 cup bread flour, 1.25 c whole wheat flour, (1 tbsp vital wheat gluten) and 1.25 tsp of cinnamon (instead of 1/2 tsp) and instead of white sugar, an organic sugar in the raw. Cooked it on whole wheat setting, medium crust so it came out really light and airy. Next time will try more applesauce, more oats, probably honey instead of sugar.
I made these as rolls instead of as a loaf. Amazing! They were soft, light brown colored, and had a slight oaty taste. My mom loved them. I would make them again. I think I subbed the dry milk powder for 3 tablespoons of milk without any problems.
Very nice bread. I switched the amounts of applesauce and water so I'd get more of an applesauce taste (and so I could use up some applesauce!). I put in a little moe than 1/4 cup of water, so I increased the flour by 1/4 cup to compensate. This made a pretty small loaf, and I mixed the dough in the bread machine, then took it out, let it rise for 30 mins, and baked at 375 for 40 minutes. It turned out soft inside with a nice chewy crust. It could've been the applesauce I used (sugar free strawberry applesauce), but it has a bit of a sour taste that I like. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe is great but like most reviewers, I tweaked it a little. I doubled down on the butter and cinnamon, halved the sugar, and used unsweetened applesauce. I also subbed the last 1/4 cup of flour with whole wheat. My dough came out a little sticky during the kneading, so I added about 3 tablespoons of extra flour and more than a tablespoon of extra oatmeal as the machine worked it. Right before the bake cycle, I sprinkled a few more oatmeal bits on top. As it rose, the house filled with the most delicious aroma! I wish I'd thought to toss in some nutmeg or allspice, maybe even some cardamom. I will definitely do so next time. And there will be a next time - this recipe makes a wonderful bread!
This tastes like what my European boyfriend calls "real bread." I didn't use butter at all (since applesauce can be used as a substitute for butter), but the inside had a nice, hearty structure to it. It doesn't taste or smell much like cinnamon or apples, so it's great for dipping into soup. The outside of the bread was too hard, but I suspect it has more to do with my bread machine than this recipe, since all of my loaves come out a little overcooked. Will have to try again and shave 5-10 minutes off the baking time at the end. Next time, I'll experiment with putting chopped apples and walnuts in it, plus allspice and nutmeg (to make it more like apple pie).
could use a little more cinnamon, but really really good warm for brunch!
Yum!! Came out perfect.
This recipe made delicious bread! As mentioned by the OP, the applesauce gives the bread a moist texture. It toasted beautifully for breakfast this morning and I am now enjoying it as a ham sandwich. I will be making this bread regularly!
This was wonderful! The applesauce and cinnamon just made this total comfort food, both mixing it in the bread machine, baking it, AND eating it with some butter smeared on top! I didn't have powdered milk, so added about a tbsp. of fat free half and half. I also added about 1/2 cup of raisins which got all crunched up beyond recognition in the final product (but added a little raisin flavor). I will add a few nuts next time. I did not bake it in the bread machine because I don't like the shape of the loaves, but made the recipe on the dough mode and put it in a greased loaf pan. I let it rise for about 1 hour and then baked at 350 degrees for about 35 minutes until it sounded hollow when tapped.
Very good bread that my son wants me to make again. It's soft and tasty. I didn't taste the cinnamon in it, but I think that's okay. We ate it with our pot roast dinner. It is also good toasted. I made the dough in the bread machine, put into a bread pan, let rise another 20 minutes and baked in 350 oven for 30 minutes. I put some melted butter on top as soon as it came out. Perfect.
Nice. No apple taste, but nice texture :)
Our family loves it! The first loaf didn't make it long enought to even make a single sandwich, it was cut up and eaten plain (Not even butter on it!) and everyone loved it!
I found this to be the best, most soft and flavorful bread machine bread I have ever had! The touch of applesauce gives it a light, sweet taste!
Smells great, tastes okay. I made this with one cup of bread flour and 1 1/4 cups of whole wheat flour. I would probably not use as much whole wheat next time so that it's not so dense and rises faster too.
Pretty good- just was hoping for something more flavorful. Really good with some butter with whipped honey.
I'm not sure what I'm doing wrong, but I've made this bread twice and both times it sank in the middle (or didn't rise enough and looked funny). The taste and smell were ok. I read where less yeast and more salt might help... but it looked the same. Would make again if I could fix this (it is embarrassing to serve).
Thank you for sharing this recipe; the bread turned out perfect with a great flavor.
I was so excited about this bread. Unfortunately, I didn't have any dry milk in the house, so I substituted regular milk. The bread turned out weird tasting. It wasn't moist. On the upside, it smelled good and my boyfriend likes it!
Very good stuff!!! I haven't tried any major variations yet, but it seems to be very good without any adjustments.
Delicious bread, but in my 2 lb Zojirushi it was pretty small. I think I'll dare double the recipe again...or has anyone done it with success? Also, I agree that increasing the cinnamon a bit might make it a bit more flavorful, but it's great as is. Looking forward to toast...seems like it'll toast beautifully...if it lasts that long!
a delicious light and fluffy bread! It made perfect loaves and toasts beautifully! I substituted soy for the dry milk to make it dairy free, and also two diced apples to make it a little more "chunky".... I needed to add a little more flour, probably due to the substitution of soy, but what a fantastic taste! Thanks for the recipie!
I have made this recipe 3 times now and it turned out tasty and perfect each time....good crust, easy, foolproof!
Very good texture! I added 2 Tbsp. Wheat gluten and 1/2 c. Raisins. It was delicious but I may add more applesauce, more oatmeal, and more sugar next time to achieve a sweeter result. Thanks for the great recipe!
This bread was just ok. It does not work very well for sandwiches. I had to add a lot of flour and I thought the cinnamon gave it a weird taste. I won't be making this again.
Great recipe! Easy to make and turns out prefect every time.. I have made this 3 times and debating whether to make it again or something else. I'm having to much retired fun.
A big gooey mess. I followed the recipe.
I substitute apple juice for the water and honey for the sugar. Great taste.
An excellent sweet bread. I added 1/4 cup raisins and 1/4 cup chopped walnuts, and increased the cinnamon to 1.5 Tbsp. It made a small, solid loaf, just sweet enough!
This is a very good basic bread recipe. Very tasty!
I made this and thought it had great texture but didn't care for the flavor. My hubby didn't care for it either. I will be finishing my loaf up as morning toast though.
It's my new favorite bread! I followed the instructions according to the recipe, I just added two more tablespoons of applesauce. The bread was delicious, next time I will use 1/2 teaspoon of salt instead of one.
