Oatmeal Applesauce Bread

4.4
52 Ratings
  • 5 34
  • 4 10
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Applesauce is the reason this bread is so moist and tender. It's a snap to make in your bread machine too!

Recipe by Arvilla

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 1 1/2 pound loaf
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select cycle; press Start.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 22g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 2.7mg; sodium 204.9mg. Full Nutrition
