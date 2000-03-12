Sesame Shrimp Stir-Fry
This quick and tasty main dish has a double hit of sesame oil and seeds that add nutty flavor to crisp peppers and shrimp.
Can I give this 10 stars?? Excellent dish! Couple changes I made.. I used fresh grated ginger instead of powdered and added some lemon zest to the shrimp. I used 8-12 shrimp per pound then partial way through I butterflied them in half. The larger shrimp the better you are, these things are as succulant as lobster tails!! A+++ recipe, great reviews from guests! Thanks for adding it :)Read More
theres only one problem with this recipe. you should never cook in sesame oil!!! its for flavor only! cook in regular vegetable oil or another oil of your choice, but if you use sesame oil to fry in it will be too strong and will burn easily! for the sesame flavor, add a few teaspoons of the sesame oil to the sauce. other than that this is an excellent recipe.Read More
wow...what a yummy recipe! i used canola oil and added a little sesame oil at the end. also, i used about 3/4 tsp of wasabi powder instead of cayenne pepper. also, i substituted fresh ginger pressed through the garlic press and left out the salt. added a little soy sauce too (why not, huh?). i left out the red pepper and added broccoli and sweet onion. i used frozen broccoli and sugar snap peas, but i think i'll use fresh next time and add mushrooms and water chestnuts. my husband and i got some fresh large gulf shrimp and we had no idea what to do with them. thank goodness we found this recipe!
This was good and easy. I did change a few things. I added 1/4 cup soy sauce to the spices when I marinated the shrimp. Instead of chicken broth I used about 1/2 cup of rice wine and used about 1 tsp of cornstarch. I also substituted soy sauce for the teriyaki sauce. I used powered ginger, but would love to try this with fresh. It turned out very well. My hubby liked it too.
We liked this dish and consider it a keeper but will make some modifications next time. Agree that the ginger should be fresh and the sesame seeds toasted. We used Hoison sauce instead of the Teriyaki. Next time we will substitute tabasco for the cayenne pepper in the marinade. Will also add cashews for a bit of texture. (This dish paired well with Sauvignon Blanc).
Really liked this recipe! It was very easy and has a great flavor. The only reason I didn't give it five stars is that it needs more sauce. Next time I'll just add more teriyaki sauce, and the cornstarch/chicken broth combo. This will definatly become a regular on our menu rotation!
I definitely agree with "WMAQ" regarding the sesame oil issue. I sauteed in canola oil and flavored with the sesame oil. I used packaged frozen stir fried vegies which made this dish finish up very quickly. Instead of the rice, I boiled up some Ramen Noodles and threw them right into the mix. The sesame oil added such a great flavor and hubby gobbled this up like he hadn't been fed in a week! Thanks Debbie!
Unnessarily complicated. Why do we need directions for cooking rice. The final result is not worth all those measurements. Just ok for us.
I loved this recipe it was my first time attempting to make it and it came out great, smelled delicious and had amazing flavor. I followed the instruction and added my own choice of vegtables (asian baby corn, zuchinni,carrots, bell peppers,broccoli.) I did a review of the comments before hand and decided to make the changes, I added the sesame oil afterwards used olive oil first, baked the sesame seeds seperate and I added a bit of honey to the broth and cornstarch.
This was pretty good ... great for a lunch box together with Tamaki/Koshihikari rice. I made this twice, once with fresh ginger (grated) and the other time with a poweder ginger. Needless to say, fresh ginger tastes much better - the whole dish tastes much tangier. But then once in a while when you feel lazy, you can use powdered ginger, it still tastes okay!
I love this recipe and it is my husbands favorite!! It looks harder than it is and once you have cooked it once or twice it gets easier. If you start to cook this and realize you have no cornstarch you can just add a little more sesame seed oil and make it a stir fry!!!!
This was just okay. Did not have the flavorfulness I was expecting! Just a word to the wise, sesame seeds do get old as I did find out. So make sure yours are fresh for the best flavor!
Absolutely fabulous! We used canola oil and ground ginger, even ground garlic. We added broccoli and used green peppers instead of red. Other than looking a little monochromatic, it was perfect. My young kids devoured it! Thanks for such a great recipe.
great flavors; i added water chestnuts for a nice crunch. so colorful! yum yum yum!
This is an awesome flavorful dish! I used brown basmati rice... and also took advice fr. other reviews.. and stir fried in olive oil ... adding 1 tsp sesame at the end. I will make this many times.
This was really good. I made a few changes b/c I didn't have everything on hand. I added 1/3 tsp ginger and cayenne pepper, 4 cloves garlic, 1/4 cup sweet onion chopped. I followed other's advice and used canola oil instead of sesame oil. I did sprinkle a little sesame oil on top at the end. I used 2 tbs plum sauce and 1 tbs soy sauce instead of teriyaki sauce. I also added about 1 tsp chili garlic sauce for some extra kick. I didn't use pepper b/c we don't like them but I did add broccoli. I cut the cornstarch to 1 heaping tsp and I omitted the salt. This was great over noodles.
Excellent flavor. I used 1/2 cup rice wine instead of the chicken broth and cornstarch (thank you to the previous reviewer). I omitted the salt and used peanut oil to fry instead of sesame oil. Be sure to dissolve the cornstarch prior to adding it to the wok. This would work well with beef or chicken as well. Yummy!
This was just okay. I was surprised b/c of all the great reviews. I felt like it needed something else...was good spiciness, but otherwise kind of bland. Maybe I should've doubled all the marinade ingredients and teriyaki sauce? I did use fresh ginger, and also added the sesame oil at the end per other reviews. Probably won't make again. Still looking for the perfect shrimp stir-fry recipe!
I thought this was excellent! I might use fresh ginger next time instead of ground just to see the taste difference. A keeper!
I made it for a dinner party for 4 and doubled the recipe. I had a little left over but it WOWed the guests. It was tremendously easy also! A definate do-over!
We really liked this recipe. We used fresh grated ginger instead and amped up the spice a bit with the cayenne and pepper. I really don't think this recipe needs to be thickened with flour at all...I ended up adding broth to make the sauce less thick in the end. Just our preference to have a saucy(ish) dish instead. Everything else was really great!!!
excellent stir fry! Excellent flavor to the shrimp
I added carrots and mushrooms and doubled up on the bell pepper. I also sprinkled more sesame seeds on while cooking everything together. Served with brown rice.
I've made this so many times, you can use just about any veggies you have on hand. Water Chestnuts are very good in it. I use olive oil but add some shakes of sesame oil for flavor. The broth with the cornstarch and teriyaki make this dish. Serve over white rice.
This was great! I used 1/2 soy sauce in the teriyaki, and added the sauce to the initial marinade. I also added additional vegetables, like baby corn, sliced white onions, and water chestnuts. This is great served with lumpia or Korean Cucumber Salad. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was good. I left out the peppers and subbed carrots in (due to an allergy in the family). I also just estimated the sesame oil and teriyaki sauce, and added a little soy sauce. I used already cooked leftover white rice to make it faster. Good dish, will make again!
good!
The sauce was very tasty, but I will not use the frozen vegetables in the future. The fresh veggies I used were much better.
this recipe was better than i even expected! thanks so much for sharing. instead of rice, i served with lo mein style noodles. the only other thing i changed was to add some crushed red pepper to make it even spicier (i like spicy!). i will definitely be making this again, and can't wait to try it with chicken for those in my family allergic to seafood.
This was wonderful! Rarely do I follow a recipe exactly but I did this one and it turned out great. The only thing I might have done a little differently was to use a box of frozen sugar snap peas instead of fresh. I did have everything ready to add ahead of time and I used my timer to cook the ingredients the times suggested. Try it, you won't be disappointed.
Very good basic recipe to play around with.
Excellent recipe. I used packaged stir fry vegetables but next time I will chop up my own vegetables as I tend to like the personalized taste of homecooked meals. This is definitely a keeper. The only thing I will omit is the chicken broth and cornstarch mixture.
My husband & I really enjoyed this dish. It was easy and for a stir fry dish, a minimum of chopping was required! I found the sugar snap peas in the frozen food section of my grocery store. I did cut the cayenne pepper in half.
this recipe provided the base for the dish I made, but I altered to my tastes. I marinated the shrimp for about 30 minutes and added the teriaki to the marinade, rather than when stir-frying the veggies. Also added about 1/4 cup of rice wine to the marinade for more authentic taste. Omitted cornstarch & chick broth at the end because I prefer a thinner sauce. Used 1/2 a red bell pepper & a pack of frozen snow peas, rather than sugar snaps. Also added extra red pepper flakes. It was really good! Will make it again! Served over good ol' yellow Vigo rice. Yum!
Wow, this recipe is SO good. It is my husbands favorite dish now. Well worth the time.
This is really easy and VERY tasty. I think next time I'll use chili oil and add red pepper flakes to give it a kick!
This was ok but not spectacular. I used 50/50 shrimp and chicken and changed up the vegetagbles some. The sauce is not the prettiest color...a murky brown color. It just doesn't make a very attractive looking dish.
Perfect amount of heat. I only made it for two, but the cayenne and sauce was still perfect. I did not add snow peas, but instead used zucchini and baby Asian corn. I will make this often.
It was delicious! I added more cayenne than the recipe cos I love spice and it turned out great.
This recipe was delicious...I followed the directions exactly and then just added more vegetables. Served it over rice and had leftovers the next day which were even better. Thanks for the great recipe. I will be making it again or sure!
I will leave out some of the cayenne pepper next time! OMG, it was hot but good! I added more chicken broth to thin out the sauce. Very good!
OMIGOSH, this is so good! I halved the recipe because I didn't want too many leftovers as seafood doesn't really do great the next day. I just finished it for my lunch and it was great. My alterations: Brown rice instead of white (takes 2X as long but so much better for you), T fresh ginger instead of ground, double the garlic, sesame seeds and all veggies, saute w/olive oil, add 1 T of sesame oil w/teriyaki sauce and I also shook in about a teaspoon of Emeril's Essence (don't do this if you don't like spicey).
This dish was restaurant quality, just amazing! I can't say how difficult it was since it was made for me, but I can say that he's tried other recipes on here and not done so well. We didn't have cornstarch so used a bit of white flour instead to thicken.
I haven't tried this recipe yet but I do make a ton of stir frys and noticed some people had a problem with the prep time. If I am in a real hurry I find that there are good quality frozen stir fry veggie mixtures which I use. It cuts prep time significantly. Just a thought.
i made this and it as very tasty and easy to make. But next time, I will double the sauce.
I can't begin to tell you how good this is. I have made it for several get togethers (quadrupled the recipe) and let me tell you how many rave reviews I have received. I would not change a thing with the recipe, although I marinated overnight. The flavours are intense. This one is so a keeper!
Have made this about 4 times in the last 2 months - I am always surprised at how much flavor there is for such an easy dish!
Really enjoyed this recipe. Followed the recipe except I regular oil instead of the sesame (but added a tsp of sesame oil at the very end of cooking for flavor) and also added in some sriracha for some extra heat. Served over some brown rice. Yum!
We enjoyed this dish and put it over brown rice. Very good. Thanks for the post.
Loved this recipe! I followed the recipe excluding peppers and replaced them with broccoli... I am allergic to peppers. I have made this recipe 3 times already.
Even though the recipe called for a small amount of cayenne and pepper, it did make it pretty spicy. My husband is from New Orleans and even said it was pretty hot. But, it was very delicious! We will be making this very often.
EWW
yummy stuffs! addede veggies oinion, broccili, red perper, pak choi, and served over thin rice noodle. But like others have said, cook in veg oil and add the sesame oil later... also toaste the sesame seed in the toaster over and spinkle of top!!!
sesame and cayenne add some sparkle, and the recipe is super easy to follow. The whole is just a little flat, though.
Very tasty and not too hot. I will make it again but would double the sauce. It was so pasty that I thinned it with a little extra chicken broth. I will also cut down on the amount of peas and add some carrots.
Awesome recipe. I added yellow squash to my veggie mix. I am sure zucchini squash would be great as well.
Great recipe! I also used canola oil and then forgot to add sesame oil, but it still turned out well. I also added soy sauce to the shrimp marinade, which worked well since I used minced garlic and some of it stuck to the sides of the bag. Also added broccoli, zucchini, and mushrooms! A little spicy, but really good!
Really good! I will definitely use again!
I used mushrooms, sugar snap peas, and broccoli as my veggies. It was delicious!
Excellent dish! My whole family loved it!
Great Recipe! I made sort of a same version. Instead, I just fried shrimp with Soy Sauce and Sesame oil. (I needed something quick) It was delicious!
LOVED THIS ONE, AS DID THE FAMILY! DEFINITELY WILL BE INCORPORATING THIS IN THE MENU. BE CAUTIOUS IF THE CAYENNE PEPPER IF YOU'RE COOKING FOR LITTLE ONES!!!
The best shrimp stir fry I've ever had! Better than take out. Try over jasmine rice and adjust spices to taste (can get very spicy if you're not careful) Both my husband and brother in law loved it!
Great meal. Everyone has loved it. It takes just one pan if you make it with stir fry noodles. Just mix them in after adding the broth. If I premeasure everything and cut vegetables beforehand, this great recipe is simple enough to take camping from the car or river.
Amazing although I did make some changes. You definately need to use the fresh ginger as there is no comparison, second, along with the teriyaki sauce, I added Mirin and soy souce. I did not use shrimp but chicken instead. I did not use the peas and red peppers but everything else you can imagine from celery, bamboo shoots, peas, brocolli, pineapples, onions, cashews and carrots. I wanted to make sure I didnt over cook these, so I flash boiled the green peppers, carrots and broccoli and then put them over ice. When I did the stir fry it only took a second to pull it all together. Again, make sure you dont cook your meat in the sesame oil, only add it to the marinade... peanut oil was a nice addition. I also put this over rice noodles.... Delish and healthy for the kids! Thanks!
This was pretty good. I only added a sprinkle of cayenne because 1/4 tsp seemed like too much. Even the sprinkle made it spicy enough (and I like spicy food). I also added 2 tbsp of honey to the sauce after it thickened, because I thought it should be a bit sweeter (I used Kikkoman's teriyaki). I'll probably make this again.
Wow. What a great mixture of veggies! The sauce turned out wonderfully thick and tasty, too!
Debbie~thanks for a great recipe. My husband loved this dish. I couldn't believe how fast it was to make, with such great flavors. Tasted like I had spent hours in the kitchen. My daughter-in-law is a vegitarian, I substituted chicken broth with vegetable broth and will triple the recipe next week when we have our family get together.
I made this last night and followed the recipe exactly with the exception of adding 2 cloves of garlic instead of 1 clove (because we both love garlic!). Both my husband & I loved this dish! It has a kick to it, which was a nice surprise! When I asked my husband if this was a "keep" recipe or just okay his response was, "definitely make again & often!"... I totally agree! Super easy to make! This is a must try!
I added some teriyaki to the marinade, and let the shrimp sit for about 8 hours. I pretty much just eyeballed the other ingredients. The end result was very tasty, and it took no time at all to make. Good stuff. Thanks, Debbie!
The spiciness was perfect. Next time I make it I will either leave out the cornstarch or cut back on it to have a thinner sauce. I will definitely make this again though...
Just got done making this, it was very good. I add mushrooms and soy sauce. Very versatile recipe.
Smelled and tasted like restaurant quality! Added broccoli - I'm sure many other veggies would taste great in it too.
This recipe was excellent! I added broccoli and left out the red peppers.
this was very tasty - i followed the recipe except added some hoisin sauce, about 1 tablespoon as a sub for the teriyaki -oh and added an extra clove of garlic. Served on whole wheat noodles.
Very Good, loved the sauce, I will double the recipe next time though.
Oops, I cooked it in the sesame oil before I read the reviews. Oh well. Looks good and is healthy!
This is a great str fry recipe, the sauce is very yummy. I have made it with shrimp and chicken and variety of veggies and it turns out good every time. I marinate the meat in sesame oil and teriyaki sauce for a few hours before cooking.
This was my first ever time cooking shrimp and it turned out excellent. My husband loved it! I served it with "Soy and Ginger" Yakisoba noodles instead of rice.
I didn't have teryiaki on hand so used soy sauce, hunan and a bit of brown sugar. also added green peppers, mushrooms quartered and large pieces of onion, a sprinkle of cashews, and omitted salt. It was great!!
This was great! I really liked the consistency of the sauce, and the sesame seeds / oil gave it a really nice nutty flavor. The ONLY thing I am going to change for next time is to just use a pinch of the cayenne pepper - it was too spicy for my family with the amount listed.
Delicious! I didn't have all the ingredients and still loved this recipe!
Super tasty!
Whenever my husband compliments a dish, it gets a 5 star rating! He said it was good and light. I did not have green onions or cayenne pepper to add. I used a teriyaki sauce recipe from this site since I didn't have that either! We also added some carrots and substituted pasta for rice. Added the pasta to the wok and let the flavors blend before serving.
Not bad. Ours turned out to be tasty although the marinade didn't get through all the shrimp. Some were heavily spiced and some had no flavours at all. I'll try it again and perhaps make double the marinade and see what happens.
My daughter and I loved this. I made the recipe as given omitting the sugar snap peas and used brown rice. Excellent!!!! I am going to try it with chicken. I did add some teriyaki to the marinade and let the shrimp sit for about an hour for lots of flavor.
I'm not sure why but we didn't think this had a ton of taste. It was fairly easy and quick which was nice. I followed directions except for sauted in vegi oil and added the sesame oil later (1t). I might try it again though. Good use of shrimp
This was really good! Next time I may get pre-peeled/de-veined though. Prep time took a lot longer because I had to do this before hand.
This was pretty good. The only thing I added was some crush red pepper to the saute and added come cayenne pepper to the sauce but it still did not have to much of a kick.. but overall its a great base to build on. Thank you for the recipe
Great recipe! Easy and delicious, with just the right amount of spiciness. I added mushrooms and used soy instead of teriayki sauce, and it was a big hit with my family. I served it with the Green Salad with Cranberry Vinaigrette found on this site and it was a good match.
No real favor - just the heat of the cayenne. My husband said it was 'ok' at best - I wont be making again.
A true hit. I substituted sesame for peanut oil, ground for fresh ginger, and used red bell, green onion, matchstick-cut carrots and long green beans. The flavor in this recipe is absolutely to die for! Make sure you toast the sesame seeds first to bring out the flavor, and as another reviewer pointed out the cornstarch needs to be fully dissolved in the broth before adding.
This recipe was really tasteful and plentiful! I overlooked the quantity of sugar snap peas, so be mindful to put in only 1/2 lbs! The flavor of the shrimp is outstanding with that marinade! It is fun to cook, I use my 12.5" stainless steel fryer and it was fun to flip the veggies and shrimp saute =) Enjoy
All I can say if my four year old picky daughter finished her plate this recipe is a winner !!! Absolutely delicious and so easy to make !!!
Needs snow peas, NOT sugar snaps. Sugar snaps are better eaten raw, cooked they are thick and turn out fibrous and terrible even if I string them. I made the recipe twice as written and the use of sugar snaps ruined it both times. Third time, I used the thinner podded snow peas, and it was terrific. I will keep this recipe handy as it's a decent base and easy to modify. I had no trouble marinating the shrimp with sesame oil, I just did the majority the sauteeing with olive oil and didn't have a problem with the smaller amount of sesame oil overheating. I also used fresh ginger, and added cashews and shiitake mushrooms.
I enjoyed this immensely. good flavor, healthy veggies, even liked the sesame seeds. The one complaint I heard was that it was a bit too spicy and both my husband and daughter were heading for the Tums. Next time, I would cut the cayenne in half, but this recipe is a keeper.
Made pretty much as stated except cut down on cayenne pepper and didn't have peas so used broccoli. Husband loved it. He said the slight heat from the pepper was nice.
A wonderful base of a recipe. Needs more stir-fry sauce, and it's wonderful that you can add or subtract so many things: bell peppers, onion strips, water chestnuts, carrots...
Good recipe...pretty simple. Did not have teriaki sauce but used House of Tsang's Sizzling Stir fry sauce as well as fresh garlic in marinade. Doubled recipe by using pound of chicken (marinated in same bag as shrimp, but picked out the chicken to cook that longer than shrimp) Also used frozen snow peas and fresh red peppers. Next time I will try w/fresh ginger...just didn't have any.
