Sesame Shrimp Stir-Fry

This quick and tasty main dish has a double hit of sesame oil and seeds that add nutty flavor to crisp peppers and shrimp.

Recipe by Debbie

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, bring salted water to a boil. Add rice, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • While rice is simmering, combine shrimp, ginger, cayenne pepper, garlic, sesame seeds and black pepper in a large plastic food storage bag. Allow to marinate in the refrigerator.

  • Heat sesame oil in a large wok or skillet. Add red bell pepper and green onions; saute 3 to 4 minutes to soften slightly Add teriyaki sauce. Add peas and shrimp with seasoning; saute 4 minutes or until shrimp are opaque.

  • Stir cornstarch into chicken broth and add to wok; cook, stirring until mixture boils. Sprinkle with salt. Spoon shrimp mixture over rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; protein 24.2g; carbohydrates 50.5g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 172.9mg; sodium 885.3mg. Full Nutrition
