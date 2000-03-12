Sesame Shrimp Stir-Fry

Amazing although I did make some changes. You definately need to use the fresh ginger as there is no comparison, second, along with the teriyaki sauce, I added Mirin and soy souce. I did not use shrimp but chicken instead. I did not use the peas and red peppers but everything else you can imagine from celery, bamboo shoots, peas, brocolli, pineapples, onions, cashews and carrots. I wanted to make sure I didnt over cook these, so I flash boiled the green peppers, carrots and broccoli and then put them over ice. When I did the stir fry it only took a second to pull it all together. Again, make sure you dont cook your meat in the sesame oil, only add it to the marinade... peanut oil was a nice addition. I also put this over rice noodles.... Delish and healthy for the kids! Thanks!