Eggless Crepes
This is a great egg-free version of the classic French crepe that can be used as as snack, lunch item, or dessert (this was developed from the vegan version).
This is a great egg-free version of the classic French crepe that can be used as as snack, lunch item, or dessert (this was developed from the vegan version).
I actually didn't refrigerate for 2 hours and they still turned out. This was a nice, simple recipe that worked perfectly for our needs. We ate the crapes with fruit and whipped cream. Yum!Read More
I was excited when I found this recipe, because my 15 month old is allergic to eggs. Although the taste alright, it was very rubbery & he wouldn't have anything to do with it. I won't make this again. Thanks anyway Monica.Read More
I actually didn't refrigerate for 2 hours and they still turned out. This was a nice, simple recipe that worked perfectly for our needs. We ate the crapes with fruit and whipped cream. Yum!
We found this recipe excellent. Prepared as directed it turns out wonderfully. We has searched in the past for an eggless crepe recipe for our family and had given up when a teacher gave us this one. Having someone allergic to eggs is challenging and is frustrating for the person who is limited on what they can eat. This one is a real winner. Thanks.
I was excited when I found this recipe, because my 15 month old is allergic to eggs. Although the taste alright, it was very rubbery & he wouldn't have anything to do with it. I won't make this again. Thanks anyway Monica.
I asked my son what he wanted for supper on the way home. He said "those really thin pancake things you put strawberries in and stuff." So, always enjoying the health benefits of a vegan diet, I came across this egg less recipe. It was glorious. Tasted great! We couldn't wait the two hours in the refrigerator, so we iced the liquid portion of the batter after mixing in the butter. (yeah, the butter solidified but didn't affect the outcome at all). The challenge was to get the batter thin enough in the pan. Don't let the pan get too hot and smooth out the batter with your scooping spoon very thinly before it sets up.
This is a delicious recipe that I made since my son has an egg allergy. I have almost no cooking experience and found the recipe easy -- and my wife liked them better than real crepes! Make sure the pan is HOT before adding the batter and spread the batter very thin very quickly (swirling pan as per the directions). The result is really light and crispy crepes. A little powdered sugar on top makes them look great and taste even better. The only problem is that I can't make them fast enough to keep up with how quickly they're eaten!
These were awesome- Even without the eggs! I wanted to make crepes, but realized I was out of eggs! Then I found this recipe- It worked out perfect! I filled mine with Nutella and bananas---yummmm!
I tried to make this and was very disappointed. It didn't taste good, and the texture was very questionable. My children refused to eat it, and I can't say I blame them. Hawaii Mom
Thank you to Monica who submitted this recipe! My girlfriends daughter is seriously allergic to eggs and milk-she was SO EXCITED when we made these together!!! She diluted Nutriwhip for the milk and they worked great!
delicious and life saving recipe! i made this on mothers day for my mom and she loved it, as did i . great vanilla flavor and i dont know what those two are talking about because it had great texture and was not rubbery at all.
I found these to be delicious. the vanilla really shines thru and I found the texture to be perfect. I stuffed the crepes with banana and chocolate chips that i warmed thru until the chocolate melted. also I added an additional tsp of vanilla and 2 tsp of butter to the banana mixture. bon apetit!!!
Finally, crêpes I can eat! I've never liked eggs, and this recipe worked well with vegan alternatives (soymilk and dairy-free butter). I would use a little less oil on the skillet as they turned out a little on the greasy side (maybe from cooking on cast iron/heat differences?), but my family loved the taste and the crispy edges. Thanks for posting this awesome recipe! Now I can enjoy crêpes!
These are great! I halved the recipe and they turned out nicely. The taste is good and they come out nice and crispy on the edges. I eat them with Nutella.
Great recipe!!!i substitute milk with club soda and butter with olive oil.
I'm on a low protein diet, and these were perfect for that! I replaced the skim milk with low fat evaporated milk because that's what my old recipe used. I also did not refrigerate. It worked great! I actually like these better than the eggy ones. I filled mine with grated pears, cinnamon, light ricotta cheese and a little lemon zest. Next time I'm going to try replacing half of the butter with applesauce to lower the sodium and fat.
These crepes did not turn out well they were messy and did not taste good. I am still learning how to pick out good recipes from bad ones. I would not recommend this recipe to young unexperienced chefs.
Have always made crepes for my dad until we found out that he is allergic to eggs. Made these for him and he likes them even better. Thanks for the awesome recipe!
Thank you for sharing this recipe! We were out of eggs, so I was happy to stumble on this and still be able to make my crepes. I thought these held together just fine, and the texture and flavor were good!
Really great recipe. These "crepes" are softer, and tastier. If you don't like (or are allergic to) eggs, this is the recipe for you. Make sure you are using a lightly greased crepe pan, and make sure heat is on medium. This can become vegan too if you substitue soy or rice milk, and non dairy margarine for binders.
Perfect recipe for working with kids. Add more sugar if you want it sweeter. We used cooking spray.
These were really good. I did not have eggs so I was looking for an egg-less crepe. I used vanilla almond milk and followed the recipe. I used cream cheese mixed with a little bit of sugar to sweeten it to fill the crepes once they were cooked. My husband couldn't get enough! Thanks for posting the recipe!
was a little rubbery but good!
Made these for breakfast. Was able to make changes to also have them be gluten free and dairy free. Total winner!
I ran out of eggs and this was the first eggless recipe that I found. It's simple but be careful when you mix the melted butter since it will solidify. Next time I'll just use oil to avoid this. I found it to be too greasy. You really don't even need to oil the pan. Taste and texture were ok. I'll keep the recipe just for days like today when I don't have eggs.
I was out of eggs and just wanted a dessert to try out with my Certo liquid pectin Triple Berry Jam. I was bummed that there was a two hour wait so left batter covered at room temp for about 45 minutes. There were little bubbles coming up in the batter. The first crepe was a disaster. Heat too low. Second was better, then it was yummy after that with my electric smooth top stove set on 6-7 using a well pre-heated & oiled Anolon griddle. Served with light schmears of butter, jam then powdered sugar sprinkled on top. Also thought plain butter and powered sugar was very good. Husband said, "I don't like crepes" but ate most of them like pancakes with butter and syrup.
I used pumpkin spice egg nog in place of milk. Delicious!
Runny, didn't cook well, didn't tast good:(
I LOVED IT IT WAS AWESOMELY AMAZING GREATLYS
Really tasty!
These were good. I used coconut oil instead of vegetable oil in the pan and it gave it just an additional touch of sweetness to supplement the fresh berry and whip cream filling. Less is more when pouring the batter in the pan. Too much batter and they won't cook up as well.
This recipe calls for 2tbsp of vanilla. I wasn't thinking and added it and this recipe doesn't need any vanilla, let alone 2 tbsp. I had to throw out the whole batter and find a new recipe.
The batter wouldn't hold together and it was entirely too oily.I will never make this recipe again
Making eggless crepes is a great idea! I really think this is an eggcelent recipe and I was rather eggcited to find it! This is also a not very eggspensive meal to make. I had to make some eggstra because it was just that good! Eggstremely happy with the result!!!!
SOME OF THE BEST CREPES I EVER TASTED!!!! I actually didn't put them in the fridge for 2 hrs but they are so great as they are. Just cook them at a medium heat. They have almost a little salty taste but they melt in your mouth as they are buttery hot along with some bananas and maple syrup make it so perfect
These were a little too sweet for my taste and the vanilla was a little overwhelming. They also didn't get as thin as they should have. But I was out of eggs and had a craving. They did the trick.
Made it for my parents and sister and it worked out perfectly! The crepes were a good texture unlike what I see other people saying. I doubled the recipe because 4 crepes wouldn't be enough and ended up making about 12 (I don't make them nearly as big as everyone else!). When I had to add the vanilla extract I only had 2 tablespoons worth (I needed 4) although I think using half as much of what's called for vanilla extract worked out nicely.
DELICIOUS! Just be careful with any crepe because they burn easily.
I didnt refrigerate the batter before making the crepes but they turned out well.
Oily and thick. Flavors are good but wrong texture
Kids enjoyed them quite a bit!
I omitted the refrigeration part and I omitted the vegetable oil as the butter is enough. Still excellent!
I used vanilla oatmilk in lue of milk and water. First one didnt hold shape so i fiddled around with the flour to milk ratio. Also pretty small amount of batter next time i would double or triple this. Still a great eggless option for quarantine times.
I knew what I wanted to do and which ingredients I needed, but I didn’t have the right measurements. This recipe helped me get the ratios right of wet to dry, though I only used the flour, salt, water and 2% milk. I omitted the rest. I sifted the flour and carefully whisked the dry into the wet a little at a time to avoid lumps. I didn’t refrigerate the batter. After frying the crepes, I stuffed them with a mixture of ricotta, egg, garlic salt, and parsley flakes, placed them in a tomato-sauced 9x13, topped with some more sauce and some freshly shredded mozzarella, and baked uncovered for 30min at 325... The result: Manicotti, the way mom used to make!
Didn't taste very nice and kept sticking to my non-stick pan.
Made it without sugar because I'm on that band wagon. Very good when covered with fresh berries and mashed banana.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections