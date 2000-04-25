Eggless Crepes

This is a great egg-free version of the classic French crepe that can be used as as snack, lunch item, or dessert (this was developed from the vegan version).

Recipe by Monica Shah

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
16 - 6 inch crepes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together milk, water, melted butter, and vanilla extract. In a small bowl, thoroughly mix flour, sugar, and salt. Whisk flour mixture into milk mixture until batter is smooth. Cover and refrigerate 2 hours.

  • Warm a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with a small amount of vegetable oil and pour in about 2 tablespoons of crepe batter. Swirl pan to allow batter to spread out thinly. Cook until edges are crispy and golden, then flip to cook other side until lightly browned. Repeat with remaining batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 29.3g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 31.1mg; sodium 241.1mg. Full Nutrition
