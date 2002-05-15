Seafood Piccata
Shrimp, scallops and crabmeat sauteed in a white wine and lemon sauce and tossed with hot cooked pasta shells. Every time I cook for a large group, this is requested. Great tasting and really simple to make!
Shrimp, scallops and crabmeat sauteed in a white wine and lemon sauce and tossed with hot cooked pasta shells. Every time I cook for a large group, this is requested. Great tasting and really simple to make!
My husband loved it! I used angel hair pasta. I followed a previous reviewer's suggestion to saute the green onions, mushrooms, and garlic first and then add the seafood so that the seafood wouldn't be overcooked. That worked well. I cut the recipe in half, and I was very glad that I did as it made quite a bit. A little tip that I'll follow when I make this again: if you use angel hair pasta, after you drain it, stir in a very small amount of oil to prevent the pasta from becoming one big clump. By the time I finished with the seafood sauce, I had a huge clump of pasta that was all glued together!Read More
This did not turn out for me... It turned out like a soup. I had to take out the prawns and scallops after they were cooked because it was in so much liquid. I tried to boil it off but the shrimp and scallops were getting cold... It needs a thickening agent or a lot less liquidRead More
My husband loved it! I used angel hair pasta. I followed a previous reviewer's suggestion to saute the green onions, mushrooms, and garlic first and then add the seafood so that the seafood wouldn't be overcooked. That worked well. I cut the recipe in half, and I was very glad that I did as it made quite a bit. A little tip that I'll follow when I make this again: if you use angel hair pasta, after you drain it, stir in a very small amount of oil to prevent the pasta from becoming one big clump. By the time I finished with the seafood sauce, I had a huge clump of pasta that was all glued together!
One of the best seafood recipes I have ever eaten! Two cost-saving things I did were to use imitation crabmeat in place of lump crabmeat or clawmeat, and bay scallops instead of the larger sea scallops (Beth didn't specify which anyway). Re the procedure, in my opinion, 13-15 min. total is too long to cook all this delicate seafood. So I sauteed the green onions, garlic and mushrooms alone for 5 min., then added all the seafood & cooked just til the shrimp turned completely pink, then proceeded with Step 3. I've made this twice now, both times halfing the recipe, which generously serves 6 people. Thanks, Beth, for the great recipe!
With a few minor changes, this is a delicious recipe. As per other reviewers, saute vegs and garlic (only 1 tsp minced) first until tender. Then stir in 1/2 the recipe of seafood (i.e., 1/2# of each shrimp, bay scallops, and crabmeat-I used imitation crabmeat). Saute till seafood is cooked. Then stir in the remaining ingredients (I used 1 cup of chicken broth made with granules + 1/3 cup of white wine, 6 T. fresh lemon juice, 1/2 cup of butter). Then, thicken with 2 T. cornstarch to about the same amount of water. Serve over angel hair pasta. This served one normal sized eater plus two big eaters and a little leftover (possibly one small eater serving).
This was FANTASTIC! And fast & easy to prepare. By far the best Allrecipes recipe we ever tried, and I've been a fan for at least 4 yrs now. Used a lot of reviewers tips for this one, so might not be fair to rate the recipe, but since the recipe is based on the original (who doesn't tweak???) I guess it should count. Halving the recipe was enough for 2 plus generous leftovers for tomorrow. First, I cut down butter by 1/2 (2 T). Subbed some wine with chicken stock (1/2c each) and the grn onion w/vidalia. Used 1 lb total seafood - shrimp and lobster (imitation) - that was PLENTY of meat - no need for 1.5 pounds! If you've never used it, you can find fresh herbs in the produce department in tubes that last for a cpl months and it cuts down on prep time for washing and chopping! I used approx 1T each parsley and basil. [Also can get minced garlic in jars in produce dept!] I sauteed the veggies & warmed the sauce sauce first, then added the seafood last so it doesn't overcook. Slightly thickened sauce w/Wondra [another great kitchen must-have! in baking goods aisle] b4 adding seafood & liquid. Served w/linguine. YUMMMM!!!! The lemon juice measurement remained same @ 3T for the halved recipe and is a MUST! Not too strong at all, it enhances this light seafood dish! Will most definitely go into our regular rotation. Many thanks for the posting!
I'm giving this 5 stars because my two four year-olds and two year-old devoured this, and my pickiest four year-old, who never finishes anything and NEVER asks for seconds, finished her first helping and asked for seconds. I used penne pasta. I didn't have mushrooms or green onions, so I used broccoli, zucchini, and yellow onion. I also used a pre-bagged seafood mix to cut down on prep time. I also added a generous amount of freshly grated parmesan cheese. I was a bit concerned at the amount of liquid 2 cups of white wine, a cube of butter, and 6 Tbls of lemon made, but it came out fabulous. This was kid-friendly and could just as easily have been served to company!
This is a keeper! I modified this recipe because my sister is allergic to crabmeat; I use 1/2 lb. scallops, 1 lb. shrimp, & 1-1/2 lbs. catfish. My mother-in-law actually asked ME for a recipe! Thanks, Beth!
Made this for supper tonight and everyone seemed to enjoy it. I did make a few changes: I substituted 1.5 cups of wine for chicken broth (will probably do 1 cup each next time); used linguine instead of shells, I also added in some freshly chopped basil which I think added to the flavor; finally I spiced up the seafood a bit with a sprinkle of Zatarain's crab boil. The lemon flavor was wonderful and not too overpowering. The dish was quick to make and didn't take a whole lot of effort. This one will be going into my recipe book.
Perfect. I made for my husband and mother and we were all crazy about it. Perfect Piccata sauce. FYI: Piccata sauce is supposed to be thin.
This did not turn out for me... It turned out like a soup. I had to take out the prawns and scallops after they were cooked because it was in so much liquid. I tried to boil it off but the shrimp and scallops were getting cold... It needs a thickening agent or a lot less liquid
I wanted to try this recipe out because i like all the ingredients and my bf and I are always looking for seafood dishes. I had to cut the recipe way down as i was only cooking for myself. This dish has the potential to be very, very good but it needs a little kick. I like my food with very powerful flavors and this fairs more on the lightly flavored side of things. Next time i will add much more garlic and probably red pepper. That said this dish is easy to prepare and has the potential to please most seafood lovers.
We used angel hair pasta for this, and it was delicious! There were only two of us, so I cut the recipe in half and we had leftovers the second night. Made a delicious, quick seafood dinner! I'm thinking maybe next time I'll sprinkle some fresh parmesan cheese over it.
This was pretty good. I just used flounder instead of scallops, shrimp, and crab. I added summer squash, sundried tomatoes and spinach (for color) as well as garlic. Then I tossed piccata sauce and flounder into pasta. Yum!
wow!what to say? this was phenomenal! we are both big seafood fans and it was nice finding a recipe that was not a white creamy thick and heavy sauce. i made alot of changes though. i didnt have white wine so i used vermouth, only a half a cup with half chicken broth. i only used bay scallops that i had, added broccoli and shredded carrots, green onion and twice the garllic.i did add black pepper,old bay seasoning and a smidge of dill. at the end i did thinken it up a bit with flour, but after adding some parmesan it got thick so again, lol, i thined it out with the wine so we could dunk some custy bread in the sauce.i have to say this is one of the best seafood recipes ive ever tried, it taste like restaurant food.very impressive and even a big hit with my picky eater boyfriend. for everyone who wasnt impressed, play around with it, cut back on the wine,dont forget the lemon though, add different seasonings, switch up the veggies, even different pasta can make a difference. i used linguine.this recipe is deffinatly one i will be making again! thankyou!
Made this using Christine A's (July 15, 2007) review. (THX!) Didn't have crabmeat but had plenty of shrimp and bay scallops. Turned out excellent! Used fresh herbs and jarred minced garlic, vidalia onion in place of green. Used half wine - half chicken broth. And all the lemon juice, slightly thickened with Wondra and served over angel hair pasta (highly recommend!) My husband and I LOVED it! Thanks much!
Outstanding! I used Trader Joe's Lemon Pepper Papparadelle pasta instead of seashells and that added just the right compliment. I agree about waiting to put seafood in until the absolute last minute for tender perfection. I halved the recipe for 3 of us & had PLENTY leftover. I would also recommend doubling the amount of mushrooms (if you love them like my family does).
This recipe was ok, i used spaghetti pasta and the sauce was just a little bland and to much liquid so next time i make it i will have to adjust the liquid quantities
My husband and I loved this recipe. We did tweek it a bit after reading some of the other reviews. We will certainly be eating this again and I'm eager to fix it for guests.
Made this tonight and it was delicious. I followed the recipe exact and it was good, the only thing I would do diff is maybe add in 1cup wine and 1cup chicken broth. This has a heavy wine flavor..but still good. I also added 1/2 cup Italian Parsley to saute mixture.
My first attempt at piccata minus the can! I like it - I added veggie broth to cut some of the wine taste, added capers and cut out some of the butter. To save on cash I use a Trader Joes bag o' frozen seafood - shrimp, bay scallops and calamari. YUMM!
Awesome Recipe. Sauce was a bit runny but a little corn starch took care of that. Been eating the leftovers for lunch all week !!!!
I have to say... this just didn't do it for me. The ingredients make it sound delicious but it ends up tasting like expensive tuna casserole. I headed out for McDonald's after this failed dinner.
Excellent recipe! I only used 1/2 of the butter suggested in the recipe.
I guess "different strokes, for different folks" would apply here. I didn't care for this recipe.
Wow I should have taken the advice of others who made half the recipe! This was enough for three meals for my family of three. We enjoyed it very much though I have to admit that the flavor of the wine was a tad strong for my taste so I'll probably lessen it just a little the next time. Also I forgot to buy parsley and think that would add a nice touch to the flavor. Overall a good dish that I will be making again.
I made this last night. The only changes I made where, that I added some fresh basil, and I used spaghetti. My husband loved it. Thanks Beth
We really did not care for this dish at all. The wine was way overpowering and there was too much sauce for the amount of pasta.
Because the garden is full of great vegies right now made some changes and everyone loved it. From the garden -Used 2 stalks of rainbow chard, basil, cilantro. Also used 1 10 oz can chopped tomatoes with chili and lime and reduced white wine by 1 cup. Used lime juice instead of lemon which I poured over the crab and shrimp while waiting for pasta to cook. Cut butter by half. It's a keeper.
Delish!!! I think it would go better with rice to soak up all of the juice.
I am a huge seafood fan so I thought I was give this recipe a go. Unfortunately I found the taste of the wine a bit overpowering, and couldn't detect many other flavours. If I made again I would either decrease the amount of wine or try a different one.
Very easy and very good! Makes a lot of food, but my husband and kids loved the leftovers. I reduced the cooking time of seafood, based on others. Perfect!
Made this for Father's Day and what a hit. So easy and very good. The sauce has a wonderful aroma and is light but full of flavor. I thought I would need to increase the portions a little but there was plenty for everyone. I used imatation crab and didn't have quite enough green onions so I used shallots also. This goes on my to make often list.
This was fantastic! My husband won't stop talking about it. Possibly the best dish I've had on this site. The combination of wine and lemon juice was perfect. I added extra garlic, left out the scallops, and used imitation crab meat instead of real. I also scaled this down to two servings and we have enough leftover for lunch tomorrow. I will definitely be making this again.
REALLY good...I used more garlic than called for but otherwise followed the recipe exactly...delicious as well as fast and easy.
Hubby and I rate this seafood dish highly because you can feel like your eating wrong but its all very good for you! And I don't like fish much thanks bunches we used whole wheat fresh linguini way to go!!!
This bears little resemblance to any Piccata I'd previously made, which intrigued me. Thus my making it. AND? It was quite a waste of 50$ worth of good seafood. The broth was far too acidic. Want to fix this? Cut the lemon in half and replace the wine with chicken broth. That would be about all it takes but for my money, there are far better well rounded seafood broths out there.
Followed this recipe to the letter and wasn't impressed - it was much more bland than I expected. Also, the 2 cups of white wine is WAY too much. It makes it more of a soup, and the seafood gets WAY overcooked if you try to reduce it. The recipe is a good idea, and sounded tasty, but the recipe is just terrible. I won't make this again, but will keep trying for that elusive seafood dish.
My wife and I had a nice romantic dinner over this one!!! This was the first recipe we tried from this site and it was awesome. This was also the first meal made with my new Wolfgang Puck cookware. The kids loved the leftovers when they returned home later. Thanks.....I never thought I could make such great food in my kitchen!!!
This is an awesome dish. Really. I made it for my brothers BD, and he just raved about it. I did change the recipe a bit - thickened the sauce a litte with about 1/2 cup flour at the end; added (quite a bit) more parsley... as well as reducing the lemon juice. I don't think there needs to be as much butter as they called for - I used about 1/2 cup butter and 1/3 cup oil to fry the garlic/mushrooms in, and left it at that. As I said, it was sooo good. Thanks a lot for sharing this one.
It was plain despite spicing it up and adding lots of garlic.
This turned out great! So easy to make. I followed previous recommendations to cook veggies first. Also did half wine and half chicken broth. Next time I will probably do even a little less wine. It tasted wonderful with home made Italian bread.
This recipe was good. However, rather than cooking the seafood for 5 minutes prior to adding the sauce mixture, next time I will add the seafood once the sauce mixture is added. The shrimp overcooked and were tough. I added fresh parmesan and served over angel hair. Very yummy!
I made this to pour over rice, thinking there would be way less liquid because I halved the recipe, but I was wrong. There was way too much liquid. I would play with the liquid quantities next time, but the overall flavor was good. Probably would be better on pasta.
Needed to thicken the sauce.
there must be a typo in this recipe because when I made it I got wine soup, it might have been good, but two cups of wine made it absolutely horrible tasting!!!!!!
I followed the recipe only replacing the water with clam juice. Wow was this a dish to die for. My wife felt it was even better the next day.
This was sooooo good! Easy to make and makes alot. Could cut ingredients in half for a smaller amount, but leftovers are good as a cold salad topper! Would recommend for a large group because it does make so much and is quick and easy!
Really tasty but in my opinion a bit too lemony. My girlfriend disagreed though. So overall, very good
Pretty good recipe. The sauce is thin (and supposed to be!). If you get the small scallops, they cook fast, so I put them in about a minute after the shrimp.
I thought this was just ok...it was to much wine in my opinion, I would go with 1 cup and substitute either a cup of water from the pasta or chicken broth. I also thought is was odd there was no salt or pepper for seasoning just the garlic and parsley. I added about a tablespoon of capers because I have never heard of piccata without it. This needs some seasoning. I will most likely not be making again especially since I spent $35 on the seafood. Thanks for the recipe....
While this had a good flavor, I will be using much less wine next time. I used linguine instead of seashells, and I will try basil next time for more flavor and MUCH more garlic. The wine was overpowering and made the meal really soupy, but I am sure it will taste better the next day when all the flavors come together and thickens. All in all, it was a fun dish to make, very quick to do. A little pepper can add some heat to it, and I used 2 lbs of shrimp instead of one, as everyone likes shrimp here.
This was just okay. The only substitution I made was to swap half of the wine with chicken broth. I ended up adding lots more garlic and some pepper at the end because there was just no flavor. Maybe if I increased and then thickened the sauce ...
We liked this, and it was a good change from a lot of "creamy" seafood recipes. We halved the butter as well, and the result was loved by all. An instant addition to my dinner repertoire.
made some changes to make it a little more healthy--less olive oil, half the butter. we didn't have any scallops, so we used clams instead. in the end, it was delicious! we used linguine, but next time will use smaller pasta--it'd be easier to eat that way, with a spoon, because it *is* a little soupy, but very very good.
Like everyone else I changed a few things. I used wild rice instead of pasta and took the advice of other contributors and sautéed the green onions, mushrooms (which I added more of) and garlic first . I like that the sauce is light and don't think it needed to be thickened. We ate like a lighter thinner gumbo and loved it.
This is excellent! I made this for a candlelight dinner for my sweetie. He raved about this recipe and said it was better than eating out. Will definately make it again.
I served this when my daughter and her husband were visiting. It was easy to prepare, but not short on taste! Everyone enjoyed it!
This recipe makes a lot of food. At the time we made it the seafood was cheaper to buy than beef. What a treat for us midwesterners.
This was great!! Even my husband raved (that says alot). I think I would like to try it with angel hair pasta.
This was a good, but not great, recipe. It was easy, but I felt like it lacked something -- not sure what, though. I added some cherry tomatoes at the very end (I thought it needed a bit more color), which I think helped some. Maybe it could have used a teeny bit of red pepper flakes or a splash of cream.
I made this with a few changes, primarily I substituted calamari and mussels instead of crab and scallops. I think if the sauce was a little thicker where it attached to the ingredients better it would be better. But overall it did taste good.
This recipe was great! Even though I varied it a little since I did not have all of the seafood ingredients, only 1/2 the crabmeat and no scallops, but we made it anyway following the recipe. Next time we'll make it as the recipe discribes and I'm sure it will be even better. It was easy and wonderful!
Have made this twice now with variations on the seafood and wine. Each time it came out perfect!
I didn't particularly care for this recipe, but the son in law and the wife loved it! I didn't think it was too tough to prepare! IF you like shrimp it's a must try
Needed a sauce. Didn't enjoy the multiple seafood. Like to focus on one main ingredient. Served with salad. Won't make this again.
It wasn't bad, but 2 cups of wine was *way* too much! Trying to reduce it resulted in overcooked seafood. I liked it better the next day when I drained off the "sauce" and added red sauce to it.
I made this tonight with a few minor modifications (nothing too crazy) and it was delicious!! Hubby and I both rated it 5 stars.
Recipe made way too much sauce and the sauce was too thin. We didn't like the shell pasta with it either. Will not make again.
Easy recipe and quick. I am not a fish lover, this recipe was OK but I don't think I will make again. My husband liked it and had seconds.
Prepared this as written and was very disappointed. My family definitely did not like it, they thought it was too bland. I doctored up the leftovers and it became very good - so two stars since it wasn't a total loss but it's pretty expensive to have to play with it to eat it.
So... I followed the directions, including using a "large pot." Dude, was not good. It's got way too much wine in it and by the time it warms up the shrimp are like rubber.
I like this recipe…but added blackened seasoning to my shrimp and scallops…added lots of minced garlic and chopped shallots and freshly grated Parmesan cheese and capers and freshly small squeezed lemon juice …tossed in fresh chopped parsley at the end…only had spaghetti noodles cooked perfectly set my noodles to the side added additional garlic powder and butter to my noodles and a little kosher salt….Yummo!
I stayed close to the original with some adjustments based on what I had available. I used shallots instead of green onions, added sugar snap peas (snow peas would be better), and only used shrimp. I did half white wine and half chicken broth. It could use some spice next time (cayenne or something like it). The general opinion was that it was very good. It is very versatile and could be used with a variety of veggies and seafood depending upon what you have available. I added the shrimp after sautéing the veggies. Then I removed them to cook down the sauce. I added a little bit of Wondra, as others suggested, to thicken the sauce a bit. After the sauce got to the consistency I wanted I put the shrimp back and served it. We put fresh grated parmesan on top. YUM!
I LOVED this! I did a few changes, per the other reviews: used 1 cup white wine and 1 cup chicken broth (instead of the 2 cups wine), and used only 2 Tbsp. of butter (that's all it needed!) Threw the seafood in last. So good!
Excellent! Everyone loved it and gobbled it up! I didn't change anything
This is great!
Loved it. Will make it again
Really great recipe! I also added some (about 5 strips diced) bacon and sauteed the onion garlic anf mushrooms with it i would add a little less lemon juice next time. Easy to make!
Used chicken broth instead of wine, coconut oil instead of butter, added some pine nuts & shredded parm cheese on top. Really good!
I am my own chef.... Used a frozen seafood mix.... Added lemon zest, capers and chicken broth (had no white wine) and it was great!
The recipe was delicious! I substituted asparagus spears sliced diagonally in 1" pieces, in lieu of teh scallops. Midway through the mushroom & onion sauteing, I added the asparagus. The rest of the recipe was followed successfully. I will definitely be making this again.
So delicious!! Substituted calamari for crabmeat and omitted the parsley. Served with grated Parmesan cheese. Will definitely make this again!
Made for a party along with a chicken piccata..both were great, but this one was awesome!
Wonderful recipe. I followed what other reviewers suggested, cooking vegetables first. I made without crab, as I didn’t have any. I did add shredded mozzarella after plating, on my plate I added a few capers. Will make again.
I used larger shrimp and I also decreased some of the garlic and added fresh ginger
I scaled the recipe back to 2 servings and made other minor changes to use ingredients that I had on hand. I pan seared sea scallops and added them at the end along with clams, mussels and lobster. I cooked the linguine, a better fit I thought, and then added it to the skillet to absorb some of the liquid. This is a much lighter dish than the usual but I thought that it needed a little something. Thanks for sharing.
I don't usually rate a recipe until I've tried it in its original form; however, I am doing Keto so I had to tweak this one a bit. My rating is on the base recipe since I ended up changing a few things at the end of making it. I substituted butter for the olive oil just as a personal preference and didn't have any crab on hand so I used 2 lbs. of shrimp & 12 oz. of scallops. I used a very heaping cup of sliced mushrooms but still found it lacking to the ratio of almost 3 lbs. of meat so next time I will definitely add more. I omitted the green onions as I'm not a fan and didn't have any dry white wine so I used my own homemade muscadine wine which gave it a slightly sweet taste that I really enjoyed mixed with the savory of the shrimp & scallops. Since I wasn't using a pasta to toss with the sauce, I removed the seafood & mushrooms and ended up cooking the liquid down for about 10-15 minutes on high, then added some heavy cream & guar gum to thicken it - the sauce was very, very thin prior to doing this and even if I was to put it on noodles, it would have been far too thin for my preference - essentially it was just wine, lemon juice & butter! Overall this was a great recipe at its core, but with some additional tweaks it was quite excellent.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections