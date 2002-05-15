Seafood Piccata

I don't usually rate a recipe until I've tried it in its original form; however, I am doing Keto so I had to tweak this one a bit. My rating is on the base recipe since I ended up changing a few things at the end of making it. I substituted butter for the olive oil just as a personal preference and didn't have any crab on hand so I used 2 lbs. of shrimp & 12 oz. of scallops. I used a very heaping cup of sliced mushrooms but still found it lacking to the ratio of almost 3 lbs. of meat so next time I will definitely add more. I omitted the green onions as I'm not a fan and didn't have any dry white wine so I used my own homemade muscadine wine which gave it a slightly sweet taste that I really enjoyed mixed with the savory of the shrimp & scallops. Since I wasn't using a pasta to toss with the sauce, I removed the seafood & mushrooms and ended up cooking the liquid down for about 10-15 minutes on high, then added some heavy cream & guar gum to thicken it - the sauce was very, very thin prior to doing this and even if I was to put it on noodles, it would have been far too thin for my preference - essentially it was just wine, lemon juice & butter! Overall this was a great recipe at its core, but with some additional tweaks it was quite excellent.