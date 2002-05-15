Seafood Piccata

Shrimp, scallops and crabmeat sauteed in a white wine and lemon sauce and tossed with hot cooked pasta shells. Every time I cook for a large group, this is requested. Great tasting and really simple to make!

By Beth Lewis

prep:
35 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to boil, add pasta shells, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente; drain.

  • Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Saute mushrooms, green onions, and garlic until tender. Stir in shrimp, scallops, and crabmeat. Cook for 5 minutes, or until shrimp is pink. Stir in wine, lemon juice, and butter; cook until heated through.

  • Toss pasta with seafood sauce and parsley.

Per Serving:
614 calories; protein 39.2g; carbohydrates 47.4g; fat 25g; cholesterol 169mg; sodium 434.2mg. Full Nutrition
