Simple Salmon Chowder II

This is a hearty but mild flavored fish chowder. It's a great way to use a piece of salmon that's too small to do much else with. Serve with toasted sourdough bread.

Recipe by Chris Smith

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Dice the bacon and fry in soup pot until crisp. Remove bacon to paper towel.

  • Add chopped onion to the bacon grease and cook until the onion has softened a bit. Add chicken stock, scalloped potato mix, undrained can of corn, and fresh ground pepper (to your taste). Bring to a boil, then simmer for about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, trim the tapered edges from the salmon filet. Smash the trimmings with meat pounder and add to the pot. Check the remaining filet for stray bones and remove. Cut salmon into 1/2 inch to 3/4 inch cubes and reserve.

  • When potatoes are rehydrated but still a little firm, add the salmon, bacon, green onion, and the dill. Cook for 5 more minutes. Add the milk and evaporated milk; stir and cook until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 10g; cholesterol 48.2mg; sodium 640.7mg. Full Nutrition
