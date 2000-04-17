Simple Salmon Chowder II
This is a hearty but mild flavored fish chowder. It's a great way to use a piece of salmon that's too small to do much else with. Serve with toasted sourdough bread.
WOW! I was very skeptical about this recipe. I've tried too many cream soup recipes in the past that just didn't pan out. Seafood chowder has always been my favorite, so when I found this unique recipe, I was really hoping that it would be as fantastic as others said it was. This recipe didn't let me down. It was outstanding. I added two extra strips of bacon simply because, well, it's yummy. I also added the entire 12 ounce can of evaporated milk and then added some Idahoan flavored mashed potato flakes until the chowder was the thickness that I desired. Yum!
Not like Mom's
Very thick, tasty chowder. Didn't see green onions in the ingredient list, though it says to add them at the end. I used frozen corn rather than canned, and a full can of evaporated milk. Also, it would serve no more than 4 to 6, at least in our house. As one reviewer suggested, this is excellent with the Cheddar Bay biscuits found on this site. Also, I like to crunch up the dry scalloped potatoes when they are still in the plastic wrap--makes for smaller chunks of potato.
This soup was a big hit...everybody loved it. I used leftover salmon all flaked up. I used a can of yellow and white corn mixed. It was delicious! I also needed some potato flakes to thicken it up just a bit. However I will make this again!
This was so easy to do on a weeknight after work. Can compete with restaurant chowders. I was skeptical to use a packaged scallop mix, but it turned out great. The recipe does not make it entirely clear....but DO add the seasoning pack with the dried potatoes. My only suggestion is to use fresh dill and triple the amount. It gives the dish a great depth and flavor. My husband likes it even better the next day with a french bagette for dipping.
I altered this recipe a bit. I used leftover cooked potato cubes instead of scalloped potatoes, added 2 tbsp. of flour to thicken the soup slightly, frozen corn instead of canned, and I did not have evaporated milk so left that out too. It was very good, even my kids liked it. It's a great way to use up cooked salmon and potatoes.
I just about passed this one up due to the packaged potato mix. Glad I didn't. We had put a large salmon fillet on the grill the night before and I had a few pieces left. I did not have evaporated milk or dill. (I did have a box of sour cream and onion potato's... which has been in my cupboard forever because of my distaste for processed foods) Still, the soup was one of the best I've tasted and absolutely the best I've ever made. Very impressed.
Living in ak. we get a lot of salmon. this is a out standing soup.Thanks
Hey chowder lovers...don't look any further. You won't find a better, more upscale restaurant chowder recipe anywhere! This is to die for!! I did break up the dried potatoes a little and because I didn't have evaporated milk or whole milk,instead I used 1 1/2 cups of fat free half and half...excellent! Just don't let the half and half come to a boil. Thanks Chris for sharing this wonderful recipe with us.
I would have sent a photo but it was all gone before I remembered you needed a picture. This is a wonderful, simple, and versatile recipe. I made only minor changes, at least I thought they were minor. I used homemade fish stock rather than chicken broth. I don’t know that this made a big difference but I used a halibut frame and the usual veggies, etc. to make the broth. This is something we keep in the freezer so if you don’t have it, no big deal. The other change was using fresh dill, as suggested by another reviewer. One final “change” might have been the salmon used. Being the “season” I bought fresh Copper River salmon. I suspect that any fresh salmon would be as good. I plan on trying it with farmed Atlantic salmon just to see how it is. I really think you could use almost any seafood for this but what a great way to use small salmon chunks!
I modified this recipe for a Soup Cookoff fundraiser--and won first place! I used cubed potatoes instead of the scalloped mix. To thicken, I mixed together several tablespoons of cornstarch with broth, and added to mixture. I used light cream instead of evaporated milk. I used half salmon/half smoked lox. Used frozen corn, and increased amount. Fresh dill. And also a dash of cayenne pepper. Yummy!
I made this for my husband the other night and we LOVED it!! Can't see, though how this could be 8 servings unless you serve in cups. It's more like 6 servings. Anyway, we think it would also be good with canned salmon or scallops or clams or any seafood. I'm going to experiment in the future. Thanks for the recipe!
Served at a party and am still receiving compliments!
YUMMY!!! I read all the reviews first so I too ended up adding a bit of smoked salmon (since my husband smoked a batch over the weekend), I also added a quarter cup of potato flakes and instead of the packaged potoatos I cubed up some baby reds. Instead of the milk and evaporated milk I used the same amount of heavy cream for a good rich flavor. This was scrumptious! Even my picky kids ate it without complaint!!!
This was the best chowder ever! So easy and very delicious! My husband doesn't usually like seafood chowder, in fact when he dished it up I noticed no salmon. When I asked him to try it, he did, reluctantly. He had three bowls and took some the following day to work! He said he couldn't wait for lunch because he kept thinking about that chowder. This definately a 5 star recipe! Thanks!
I was actually really surprised by how much I liked this recipe! I've never tried to make a fish soup before and was very pleased with the results. Using the mix is a great idea, however, I think it does make the soup a bit too salty, I think next time I'll use less of it and more fresh herbs. Overall good though! Will make again.
This really is the best receipe-my boyfriend just asked for it AGAIN today. Ive made this probably ten times and always leave it in the crockpot all day-delicious!! ...added more dill as others suggested!
used too much salmon and it was really fishy tasting. Use less next time and it will probably be fine.
I made this last night with just a minor change as I already had leftover boiled potatoes. After cooking the onions with a little butter I added some flour to make a roux before adding the broth. I then added the cooked potatoes and two cans of corn along with a can of 2% evaporated milk, before adding the salmon and then seasoned with dill and pepper. I just had some today for lunch. Delicious! Thanks for the very easy recipe!
My husband loved this... and we just returned from the Canadian Maritimes so we had lots of comparisons. I used a combination of salmon and tilapia and the results were delicious. I also left out the bacon and used 2 tablespoons of butter instead. I'm always looking for ways to lighten up recipes.
Excellent! My 11year old, who "doesn't like fish!" ate most of it. My husband who does not like salmon, ate it, although asked if I could try it with smoked salmon (which he likes) next time. I loved it! I didn't have scalloped potato mix, used fresh potatoes and then used some corn starch and instant mashed potatoes. I'm going to try your original version next time. Thanks again for the great recipe.
Our first Salmon Chowder. Super fast and simple! The author's description "hearty but mild flavored" is what made my decision to chose this recipe over the other Salmon Chowders and it is as described. We really enjoyed the milder salmon flavor and the consistancy and heartiness is perfect for us. The subtle smokey flavor from the bacon is very nice. I followed the recipe, using low sodium chicken stock (due to the amount of salt in the packaged potato mix), fresh dill (approx. 2 tsp) instead if dried and more pepper to taste. Everyone really enjoyed this and we will make it again. The only change I will make is to replace the packaged sliced potatoes with fresh cubed, but still use the seasoning envelope (don't know what I will do with the packaged potatoes?) Hubby and kids didn't seem to be bothered by the texture of the dried potatoes but I really noticed the difference. Thanks for sharing a great recipe!
Great recipe! I followed as directed but used one can of canned salmon as that is what I had, and it was fantastic. I am making it again and doing ham this time, instead of salmon. Just a wonderfully easy and very yummy soup. Thanks so much!
Really good - the addition of the scalloped potato mix makes this recipe great! A keeper.
A great way to use salmon. My 6yr old hates salmon and he ate 2 bowls. I will be keeping this one for sure. Thank you so much!!
Using the packaged scalloped potatoes made the chowder look a bit 'cheap' so next time I'll use fresh cubed potatoes instead. Very tasty though! I upped the dill to 1 tsp, replaced the 1 cup milk with 1.5 cup fat free half & half, and added a dash of cayenne pepper for some kick.
I made this a few months ago and it turned out very good, I did omit the corn and used red potatoes instead. I also added carrots to give it more color. All in all the original recipe will do fine, I just used what I had in the house.
I made this just as written. It was very flavorful, although it might be too salty for some people. I used 4 4-oz. boneless salmon fillets. It was easy to throw together and I will definitely make it again. It was good reheated.
I think this is great!!! So easy and fast, wish all recipes could be so simple. will make again.
Loved it. I like dill, so added a touch more. Like others, I was doubtful about the packaged potatoes, but they work in this recipe. Makes it simple to prepare.
This recipe is amazing! My husband and I loved it. For a fish chowder, the taste is definitely not overwhelming. The mix of flavors is fantastic and I highly recommend this recipe!
Very good recipe and quick and easy to make. I found it a little thin for my tastes, though, and would probably start with a Roux next time.
So easy and so delicious!
I made this recipe for dinner tonight and it was a big hit! Simple and delicious, hardy and warming on a cold fall evening.
Delicious! This dish always gets rave reviews when I make it.
OMG this was soooo good. I can see myself making this all time when the weather cools off. The only change was that I used a can of creamed corn because that was all I had. Had a nice texture, wasn't too thin or too heavy. The bacon adds a really nice flavor too.
We enjoyed this very much. I used some leftover salmon that my hubs had done in the smoker grill. Very tasty. Loved the dill. I did add about 2c. of steamed broccoli florets for some extra color. This recipe lends itself to other additions like that. If I ever have that much salmon left over again, this is how I'll use it.
WOW. This is by far the best soup I have ever made!! I was going to follow other suggestions to add flour because I like my soup thick, but forgot to add it. When the soup was done, it was SO thick and perfect, it didn't even need it!! This soup was so delicious, thank you!!
I love this chowder! It's so easy and has a great flavor, perfect for a cold winter night.
Pretty good and quite easy to put together. I didn't realize that I didn't have any evaporated milk when I started to make this recipe, so I just used liquid nonfat coffee creamer instead. It did the trick. Also increased the dill as others suggested. Because I grow my own I used fresh.
Tasty and simple to make. Watch out for too much salt from the chicken broth and packaged potato mix. Next time I'll use low sodium broth diluted. The bacon is definitely a nice touch.
This is a keeper! I had done a search for scallops and bacon (what I had on hand) and this recipe came up because of the "scalloped" potatoes. So I used bay scallops instead of the fish, and it turned out great! My husband is a big clam chowder fan and he loved it, asked when I would make it again.
Awesome.
Yummy! I did add celery to mine, because I like celery in chowder. Served with the Cheddar Bay Biscuits also on the site. Very creative way to use up a small amount of salmon!
Real tasty! I modified to yield more and with ingredients on hand. I also used frozen corn with added water. Organic chicken broth large carton and whole can evap milk and added sea salt as needed for my taste. I also used turkey bacon cooked in some butter we don't do pork but it was yummy!
Simple and absolutely delicious! I didn't have potatoes, and I added a package of frozen spinach and used light coconut milk instead of milk, and it STILL turned out great! :)
Yummy and sssssooooo simple! Followed the recipe as is.
It was pretty good. I could really taste the scalloped potato mix. It made it very thick. I think next time I'll chop up a couple of potatoes.
Absolutely loved it! I replaced the milk/condensed milk combination with one full can of condensed milk. My wife is begging me to make it again!
My sister and I made this recipe this afternoon for lunch. FABULOUS! Everyone loved it! Only substitute was instead of evaporated milk we used regular milk and a little half n half.
Awesome chowder! I about tripled the amount of dill (unlike a previous reviewer, I AM a huge fan), and I used quite a bit of pepper. Additionally, I added about a tablespoon each of garlic powder and onion powder. With the chowder, I served french bread brushed with butter (mixed with finely-chopped onion and garlic), toasted for a few minutes under the broiler. My husband gave this the 5-star rating, and he said that this is now his preference over the clam chowder I've always made (which he's often requested). Thank you for a wonderful addition to my recipe collection!
It was good..I am not a big fish fan. Two of my three children liked it. I will try again with a different fish.
It seemed a bit bland and watered down. Needs some cream, or more milk, and less chicken broth. I'd make it again, but gotta work on it a bit.
This recipe is good for using up leftovers--I used it to stretch the small piece of salmon I had left over from the night before, and added just frozen veggies and fresh potatoes instead of a mix. I added flour to thicken the chowder as well. The chowder makes a nice starter or side for a cold-weather meal.
This was SOOO good! It was not very fishy tasting, but the salmon gives it such a good flavour, I will make this again!
This recipe is brilliant. It made for an easy weeknight meal and a great alterative to oven roasted salmon. I used turkey bacon and a whole can of evaporated skim milk instead of the milk/evaporated milk mix. I also added a 1/2 cup of diced carrots to add some color, fiber and vitamin A. In case anyone else was wondering, as I was, whether to use the powder season mix for the scalloped potatoes,the answer is YES. It thickens the chowder and adds a little salty/cheesy flavor.
Great Recipe! I followed the recipe and only changed the dried dill for fresh dill. It's delicious.
It was just ok, nothing great what so ever. Have had much better tasting recipes. Will not go in my recipe box. Followed recipe to a t, no changes
This was so good, I could hardly believe I made it. Tasted even better the next day.
Really good soup! Kids loved it. Added a little more bacon, next time I will add another green onion and some celery. We ate it with garlic bread, and I added tobasco to mine to turn up the heat.
Excellent chowder! I made with 1 1/2 c. fat free half and half, on another reviewer's suggestion and to reduce the fat. I used turkey bacon too to cut the fat a bit. I also used about 1 1/2 teaspoons of dill, since I like dill a lot. Very tasty and easy the leftovers re-warm well too.
This was so easy and really really fantastic. Great cold winter weeknight soup! The only size box of scalloped potatoes in my local store was a family size (around 8 oz), but I threw in all of the potatoes and 3/4 of the seasoning packet and the soup was delish! Thanks!
Delicious!!! I will be making this again very soon, but I'll use a white fish next time. Mmmmmmmmm.
As a lot of us do, I also altered the recipe. I didn't have green onions, but used yellow ones instead. As well, I used fresh potatoes, omitted the corn and also substituted cream rather than the evaporated milk. I will be making this one again.
This is a great recipe. Its a good one that is easy to add your own touch too! It was very delicious!
Simple, tasty and fast!
Love this! Not fishy at all! I added box mashed potatoes for thickness as one of the suggestions said and left out the dill (I’m not a fan of dill) I also added carrots and swapped the corn for cream corn! Delicious!!
Definetly 5 stars
I always make changes, LOL, but this is awesome exactly as the recipe goes, too. (I've made it several times now. Always a bit differently, but always turns out delicious! The biggest *difference* is that I usually use leftover salmon that's already cooked.)
One of our favorite soups. Easy yummy and very customizable. I’ve made it with fresh and canned salmon. I’ve made it without the bacon. Great every single time. I have three kids and them agreeing on a meal rarely happens. This is a winner with all of them!
i will make this again
I deviated a bit, adding zuchini, cayenne and omitting bacon and the mix. My kids even loved it, a first for them eating fish!
The soup was excellent and my skeptical husband even liked it. I would definitely make it again. I had to modify it based on not having all of the ingredients on hand. I used canned coconut milk rather than condensed milk, less cheese because I didn't have enough and did not have the corn. I can't imagine it being any better.
Loved it!
I can't believe how easy this was and it tasted so gourmet! It was a filling dinner and the whole family loved it. I will definitely make it again.
Delicious. I used fish stock and I added carrots cut like match sticks and celery. My boyfriend had three bowls and my sons had seconds... will make again. For the potatoes my boyfriend picked up bacon and cheddar flavored scalloped potatoes. I threw the whole package in, dehydrated potatoes and flavoring.
This turned out really well. Hubs actually got seconds and he doesn't even like fish! I made the recipe mostly as laid out. I didn't have scalloped potato mix so peeled and diced a russet potato instead. I used a blend of 2 % milk and heavy cream and it provided a not too thin, not too thick consistency. I used a leftover hunk of cooked steelhead I had and added it last so it wouldn't break apart. I added about 1.5 T cilantro hot sauce. I also added a couple dashes of Old Bay. I am giving this recipe 4 stars instead of 5 because it would benefit from more flavor nuances.
After making this recipe once, I was hooked. I've made it 5 or 6 times now and it's DELICIOUS!
I made this soup using smoked salmon, celery, carrots and onion and finely chopped. Garlic added to the flour. I did not use the potatoe flakes I used a flour to thicken.
Guess I would have liked a creamier soup base and the scalloped potato mix just didn't do it for me. Good but not great. Needs some tweaking. Would use fresh dill and real, unprocessed potatoes next time.
This was awesome. I used 3 medium potatoes, 1/2 cup of flour and 1/2 cup of sour cream instead of the scalloped potato mix. I used frozen corn rather than canned corn. I added 1/2 tsp of salt. I substituted 1 cup of whipping cream for the milk and evaporated milk. Finished with a very creamy chowder.
just made it. added kale, jalapeno, cilantro with diced baby red potatoes and EXTRA salmon. this is a great dish
what else can I say but I love this recipe!
So good and so easy. I really like the idea of using the scalloped potato mix, a real time saver. Will make it again.
Delicious
Perfect:)
I love salmon chowder ever since we visited Ireland. Addicted! This is so close. I added some celery, carrots and additional bacon. as well. Husband raves.
This was great! I used smoked salmon and loved it. Great idea with the potato mix - thick and yummy AND easy!!
This was okay. Partly my fault as I used salmon fillets with skin on and that didn't work well. Flavours were very good though.
I used cooked potatoes I had on hand. (I seldom use processed items.) It was very tasty. Will be making it again.
My husband made-up this chowder for me about 6 year's ago, he followed the recipe to a tee. I was quiet worried because he doesn't like cooking and generally isn't very goods at it but this was delicious. I have made-up it severally times sincerely, the only change I made was to use creamo instead of evaporated milk. I have also made-up it with halibut, clams, muscles, scallops and clams for more of a west coast chowder, if you user this recipe you will never need another chowder recipe. Absolute FABULOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!
Very Tasty!
I used pancetta instead of bacon. My husband really liked it.
I cut the recipe in half & I used a piece & a half of leftover salmon (Alaska Salmon Bake with Pecan Crunch Coating...I figured the pecans would disappear among the potatoes in this soup & they did). I used real bacon bits instead of frying bacon but I did use some bacon drippings to saute the onions in (I don't use it very often so I keep the drippings in my fridge). The soup was kinda thick so I thinned it out some more w/ additional broth. I was going to toss the other half of the pkg of scalloped potatoes in the trash (was just a fluke they were in my pantry in the first place LOL) but we enjoyed this quick & easy soup so much that I saved them in a ziploc until we have leftover salmon again. I really like dill in my salmon chowders so I doubled the amount. Good soup, Chris Smith...we enjoyed it!
This is my go-to chowder. It's so easy. It's good as is, but I do add a couple things to make it go further and be healthier. I add peas and surimi (fake crab) along the salmon and corn.
