Simple Salmon Chowder II

I would have sent a photo but it was all gone before I remembered you needed a picture. This is a wonderful, simple, and versatile recipe. I made only minor changes, at least I thought they were minor. I used homemade fish stock rather than chicken broth. I don’t know that this made a big difference but I used a halibut frame and the usual veggies, etc. to make the broth. This is something we keep in the freezer so if you don’t have it, no big deal. The other change was using fresh dill, as suggested by another reviewer. One final “change” might have been the salmon used. Being the “season” I bought fresh Copper River salmon. I suspect that any fresh salmon would be as good. I plan on trying it with farmed Atlantic salmon just to see how it is. I really think you could use almost any seafood for this but what a great way to use small salmon chunks!