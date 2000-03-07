That's-a Meatloaf
Interesting, elegant twist on the same old meatloaf. Good enough for company, easy enough for everyday.
OMG this is the best meatloaf ive ever had. I told my husband that I was making meatloaf, he was grumpy about it until he tasted it and kept saying "this is good, this is sooo good" He even took the rest of it to work for lunch(it was half of the meatloaf!)lol. I made this as is, except i used honey ham, and provolone and it was GREAT. Loved it. I did top it with a ketchup and brown sugar glaze though, it was sooo wonderful and juicy, Oh and make sure you roll it out first on sprayed plastic wrap, it helps you guide the meat better. Also make sure you close the sides VERy well, so the cheese doesnt ooze out! loved it, NOW THATS A MEATLOAF~~~Read More
the meatloaf was OKbe forwarned - the meat did not seem to cook through - the part just by the ham still had a raw taste & was a bit pink. I would not recommend this approach to meatloaf.Read More
This is one of my favorite recipes; have used it for years and everyone compliments me when I serve it. Just wanted to say that it is best to leave an inch around the edges of the meat and put the rectangle of hamburger on a larger sheet of foil and use it to roll the loaf into a cylinder. Be sure to press the ends together well to prevent cheese from oozing out, as well as the long seam. I usually bake in a broiler pan on the foil, punching some holes in the foil so the fat can drip down. Can melt mozzarella cheese wedges on top the last 5 minutes of baking time. Hope this helps.
This was delicious! I made this recipe and substituted 1 lb. of ground turkey for 1 of the pounds of ground beef. Also, I used 1 lb. ground sirloin because it's a leaner cut. So, the resulting change was 1 lb. of ground turkey mixed with 1 lb. of ground sirloin instead of 2 lbs. of ground beef. I also cut the cooking time to 1 hour. If using turkey like I did, the cooking time could possibly be cut down to 50 to 55 minutes since the turkey cooks much faster than beef. Next time I make this, I might add a tomato based sauce on top.
In response to gabbysmom, if you cooked the meatloaf at 350F for 75 minutes, the ground beef probably wasn't raw. Most likely, the meat was pink from the nitrates (or nitrites) in the cooked ham tranfering to the hamburger. This has happened to me when I have made this recipe; but if you check a cross-section, I think you will find that the flavor and texture are fine. That is why ham is pink!
This was the best meatloaf I have ever made. Hands down - and the only one I've actually loved. I did change out some of the ingredients only due to what I had on hand (1/2 turkey-1/2 spicy sausage, salami and pepperjack cheese) but this was one I would make again and again and again - and truly, I have never once said that about meatloaf. Thanks for the creative recipe, it is delicious!
Great starting point, but somewhat bland as is. As written, it should offend none. However, I used turkey in place of the beef (we're trying to limit red meats,) tripled the Parmesan and switched out the oregano for 1 Tb basil, the flavor of which we far prefer. Before rolling with the cheese and ham, I placed fresh basil leaves on top of the cheese, then rolled. Served atop a nest of fresh, home made linguine bathed in a fresh tomato-basil sauce, and passed more sauce to put over the meatloaf. Truly a memorable meal.
WOW!!!! This is the best!!! It's cheap, easy, and SO GOOD! New favorite!
I definitely will make this again. I didn't put the ham in the middle, just the cheese. Also used 3/4 c. crushed Club crackers instead of the bread. The spices are great and when it's cooking it smells really good. Hubby is somewhat of a meatloaf officianado (as most men are :) and he said this was one of the best I've made (I've tried about 4-5 from this site in the search for the ever ellusive "best"). Yummy!
This is an excellent meatloaf! I make this all of the time!
Every year on or around Valentines Day, I make a heart shaped meatloaf and spell "I luv you" on top of the loaf with raw onions. This is a tradition my kids have enjoyed since they were toddlers. This recipe was a little different and very tasty. I used ground turkey and obviously didn't roll it up, but split the meat in half and placed the filling on the bottom, topped with the other half and then shaped into my heart. The kids really enjoyed it. Thanks Dana!
This was a great meatloaf. However, I added a chopped onion for extra flavour and shaved Parmesan cheese. A real keeper for our cold Australian Winter (it is June)
This is a good twist on ordinary meatloaf - which I don't really care for. The seasonings were just right. I used Havarti cheese since I didn't have mozzarella and that gave it a nice twang. The hamburger was really hard to manage though after it was rolled up so it ended up kind of stuffed into the pan! So it wasn't pretty but it tasted good.
This was very good...will definitely make again!
I have been making this for years now. I use swiss cheese and prosciutto. I use Italian style bread crumbs.
This was so easy to make, came out perfect! My husband asked for seconds! I used Havarti cheese and honey maple ham
I always thought meatloaf was a little plain and boring, but this was amazing! I made it exactly as the recipe said, except I didn't have bread so I used ritz crackers and added some leftover onions from my fridge. I used someone's recommendation to roll using wax paper to guide, and that worked wonderful! My boyfriend loved it; he said he definitely wants it again!
Recipe was a little bland for our tastes. That said it works beautifully as written.
The name says it all! When I described the dish to my husband before preparing it, he said "Now that's what I call a meatloaf!". And, of course, he loved it! To me, it was a bit rich, a lot fat in one dish, but the flavor was very good!
definitely has an interesting twist for a meatloaf.. cant say it was bad but it wasn't go0d either.the search for the perfect meatloaf continues...
Good starter recipe, but needs help. First off, baking time is way off. With 10 minutes left, I put my meat thermometer in and it was just under 120. I jacked the oven up to 375 at that time and the total bake time was 98 minutes before I got to 162. Drained, left it rest a few and it was ready to serve. This recipe screams for salt, pepper and onions, as well as a sweet tomato sauce for the top. I will make this again with my revisions.
My husband is pretty much obsessed with this meat loaf. Said it's the best he's ever had.
UPDATE: MADE THIS AGAIN, BUT SUBBED JARRED MARINARA FOR TOMATO SAUCE. WOW! I ALSO USED HAM AND MOZZARELLA AS DIRECTED (DOUBLING THE CHEESE) AND AM GLAD I DID! FYI, THICK-SLICED HAM WORKS BEST... (I LIKE HORMEL DELI SLICED HAM). MY NEIGHBOR SAID THIS WAS THE BEST MEAL I'VE EVER MADE FOR HER. :) Meh. Despite using a garlic & herb flavored tomato sauce, Italian seasoned bread crumbs (all I had), I found this to be considerably bland. I'm not sure that ham and mozzarella would have been as flavorful as the Italian salami and provolone I substituted (1/4 lb. salami and 6 medium slices of provolone per Brat's suggestion - thanks!), but neither this change or using seasoned sauce and breadcrumbs seemed to help. To avoid a dry meatloaf, I brushed mine with what was left of my can of remaining tomato sauce (I purchased an 8 oz. can) and topped with aluminum foil. Now onto the positive. :) I found preparation to be a total BREEZE!!! I used one of my smaller cookie sheets, lined it with greased plastic wrap and then formed an 8x10 rectangle (my cookie sheet was approximately 9x12.5 in.; using it as a guide, I formed my meatloaf into a slightly smaller rectangle and then carefully rolled it up, pinching / sealing as I moved along). I ended up with a perfectly moist meatloaf and NO leakage! Mashed potatoes and frozen peas rounded out our filling meal. I'm not sure I'll be making this anytime soon, but will add a little more seasoning when I do. Thanks for sharing your recipe, DANA! :-)
This is the first time I have tried Meatloaf and it was pretty good. It definitely needed tomato sauce and mashed potato on the side to give it flavour; it was so easy to make and tasted good, so four stars from me!
This smelled wonderful, but was lacking something in taste. I used honey ham and mozz inside, and even though I thought I pressed the ends together pretty well, the cheese still seeped out. Next time I will need to figure out something to put on top, the top dried out so the kids wouldn't eat that part. Will make again, but will have to tweak a bit.
This is definitley going to replace my regular Meatloaf. Everybody loved it. Even my 6year old..the pickiest eater of all eaters ever, loved it....even asked for seconds and left nothing behind. Very easy to make. Will be making again and again!
This was extremely good!My whole family loved it!I used my homemade tomato sauce which gave it a nice italian flavor.I will definitley make this again.
I am not a meatloaf lover but I absolutely LOVE this recipe. I just finished cooking it about 10 minutes ago and I had a sneek sample before my family tried it. I'm so excited about how this recipe turned out. I did add a ketchup and brown sugar glaze. I will definetely try this recipe again and again.
Very good recipe. I made a honey mustard sauce to put on top of the ham and cheese. Added cilantro, onion and japlepeno peppers. The meatloaf tastes best cooked on very low heat........250 for about 2 1/2 hours. Serve with salad and garlic bread.
An excellent recipe! Very few changes based on what I had on hand: oatmeal instead of bread crumbs, shredded mozzarella and swiss on the ham slices, and added dried onions to the mixture. I used the advice from other reviewers and sealed the ends. I used waxed paper instead of foil to help roll it up: wrong, since the waxed paper gets too soggy in the process. I did bake it on foil on a broiler rack with the drips going into more foil on the pan itself. Great aroma, great taste. Use the foil!
I have been making this for over 35 years. I call it a Sicilian Meat roll. Got the recipe from a Better Homes and Gardens cookbook.
The meat ended up being raw near the ham .... I would try cooking the meatloaf without the ham/chs mixture & adding it at the end when all cooked??
The idea of adding a filling to the meatloaf is great. I would also try a vegetable filling, like spinach and cheese.Advise for those of you who find this meafloaf bland: use your favorite recipe but apply the filling technique.
Family loved this! Keeper!
This was a hit with my husband. It made it in the top 5 of meals that he loves. I found an easy way to roll up the meatloaf. I put mine on wax paper and started at one end and picked the paper up to start the roll. I would fold the ends in as I went and as I got towards the end I just rolled it seam down right into the pan. It turned out great! I also top mine with ketchup the last 10 minutes. Great hit!!
Pretty good. It's hard to roll up- I advise just layering the ham & cheese in the middle of the loaf. I used bread crumbs instead of crumbling bread & poured the rest of the tomato sauce on top.(left over from 8 oz can) I also used shredded mozz since I had that. Personally, I like the Sweet & Sour Meatloaf & Amish Meatloaf.(both from this site)
Nice presentation. I liked this recipe, but I think that the oregano flavor didn't go so well with the ham. Next time I make this, I will try it without the oregano. The only thing I changed in this is recipe is I substituted TVP (textured vegetable protein)for the bread crumbs. -we are watching our carb intake.
I'd given up on finding a meatloaf we all liked..This one everyone raves about, they actually ask for meatloaf now.
my husband and 2 year old loved it! followed the recipe exactly. spread meat mixture on foil to help with rolling into loaf. topped with ketchup.
I made this for a church dinner, and now I have several requests for it every time we have a church function involving food. I do use spaghetti sauce and cheese triangle on the top when it is cooked to make an attractive presentation. Thank you.
this meat loaf was so good, kids and all loved it. the only thing i did diffrent was i used 3 slices of provolone cheese, 3 slices of swiss cheese, and sprinkled a little mozz. on top of that. i also covered the top with some extra tom. sauce to keep it from drying out. yumm
This just tasted like meatloaf with ham and cheese in the middle.... It wasn't bad, but it wasn't great.
I thought this was a good twist but my boyfriend didn't care for it. I made it exactly as written except for the tomato sauce as I'm allergic to tomatoes. However if it wasn't for him needing to eat dinner, I would make it again.
This truly is a great tasting meatlof despite the fact that i omitted using ham and instead of ketchup i used chili sauce (my family likes it spicy).it turned out great and my family loves it!!
Great recipe. We used 8 slices of prosciutto and 1 cup of Parmesan cheese rather than 1/4 cup, because I love Parmesan cheese. It had so much flavor, tasted so great.
This is very much like my rolled italian meatloaf, so we knew we would like it. (I don't know that I use the same spices in the same proportions - it's meatloaf, so I just usually toss it together.) This recipe is infinitely improved by using italian wine salami, or capicolla (or any spicier italian meat) sliced paper thin at the deli. More than six slices, but about 1/4 lb. is plenty - just layer it on. Provolone works great in it too...mama mia!! The rolling part can be tricky - lay your meat our on foil sprayed with Pam (or such). Use foil to help you roll it - works great, and no sticking!
A family favorite! I make just a listed and comes out great every time. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I feel a bit guilty reviewing this recipe, because I made quite a few changes. But the essence of this wonderful recipe remained. That is one of the strengths of this recipe - it is flexible. I used prosciutto instead of ham, and fresh mozzarella. Following another reviewer's advice, I used chili sauce instead of catsup and I subbed oatmeal for bread crumbs. Suggestions for using a sheet of plastic wrap coated with nonstick spray were spot-on: this worked without a hitch. I cooked it for exactly 75 minutes, in a loaf pan, let it cool for about 15 minutes, and it sliced perfectly. It was delicious. Next time, I might try ham and cheddar and leave out the Italian seasonings. My DH and I both enjoyed it and I'll never make another boring meatloaf.
my fav meatloaf recipe thus far! So good and makes for a nice presentation. Only change i made was to substitute ketchup for the tomato sauce.
While the meatloaf itself is not exceptional, the filling certainly elevates the recipe. I might even skip the ham next time and just put a layer of provolone in there!
Very disappointing! Will not make again.
WOW!!! THE best meatloaf we've ever had! I think I'm married to the only man on earth who thrives on beef everything but doesn't like meatloaf. He curled his lip when I told him what was for supper last night, but he ended up having thirds! He even said he wanted meatloaf sandwiches for lunch today and had two! Amazing! Normally he thinks meatloaves are too plain and boring even with tons of seasoning, but he absolutely LOVED this one! Thank you so very much for giving me back my beloved meatloaf suppers I've missed for so long now! He even wants to try it again with dried beef instead of ham next time and told me to "definitely keep this recipe handy"! GREAT job!!!!
Delish. Always a few changes. No tomato sauce so I mixed Italian tomato paste with catsup making almost 1 full cup. I only had sliced provolone so I used that. Also I had 1/2 lb of spicey italian sausage & mixed that in has well. Spread the meat out on wax paper and pick paper up at end & roll. It works great and easy clean up. Will be making again.
This was a great meatloaf. It didn't call for any salt, but was plenty salty from the parmesan and the ham. My biggest worry was rolling it up- flattened it out on a piece of wax paper, and used the paper to roll it up- worked great. Very pretty. Even my pickiest eater was happy since this meatloaf has "pizza" cheese in it. This will definately take the place of my other meatloaf receipe.
I loved this recipe and so did my guests. It looked very elegant, but was a real comfort food on a cold day. Will make it again for sure!
I liked the idea of this a lot more than the finished dish. The meatloaf itself was really bland - I did end up doctoring that. Most of the photos before mine looked a lot 'hammier' than mine did - I don't know if they used more than called for or if mine just looks skimpier than it is. That ended up being okay, though, because I didn't really enjoy the ham part like I though I would. Darn it. Anyway, thanks for the recipe - it was fun to try, and easier than I thought it would be. :)
Absolutely wonderful!! A hit with the whole family!
My family loved this recipe. The only thing that I did differently was used Canadian back bacon instead of ham. My nine year old daughter who doesn't like meat ate her meatloaf first and wanted seconds immediately. The rest of my family was disappointed because there were no leftovers for later. I served it with whipped mashed potatoes, fake gravy and garlic vegetables.
Good. Didn't really find that I tasted the ham, but the flavor of everything else was very good.
This is a really good meatloaf recipe. I used venison so therefore did not cook it for the length of time it said to. Everyone enjoyed it and most went back for seconds. Definitely will be making again. Maybe chicken next time!
Excellent variation of an old favorite! I did use dried bread crumbs instead of fresh though and it worked great! Everyone in the family loved it!
Was looking for a different recipe that I could make easy . Great recipe I used corned beef and Swiss didn't have ham or mozzarella in house.
This was a nice, welcome change from just plain old meatloaf. Next time, I'll add onions and a few other spices or just use my normal meatloaf recipe along with the ham and cheese idea as it really does "dress up" the meatloaf a bit, but I would like a bit more flavor than this recipe gave.
This was ok. I wasn't impressed and felt that it was missing something.
Pretty darn good. Next time I'll add more cheese.
I really liked the idea of the ham and cheese in the meatloaf. I used my own meatloaf recipe.
This was my first meatloaf ever and my family LOVES IT!!! Even my picky eater.
I have made this twice for my family. Both times it has been good. The cheese and the ham add a good flavor. It is delicious the next day.
Would be good without the ham and cheese also. Excellent flavor.
I've made this recipe twice and what I like about it, besides being very good, is the leftovers slice nice for sandwiches. I made some changes the second time but liked the original recipe better. I chuckle to myself when I read reviews that say they made a recipe for the first time with changes and didn't like it. Always try a recipe for the first time as written to know what it should taste like.
It was great. I did not add mozzarella cheese and used deli thin turkey slices. It was a big hit. My toddler and kindergartener both had second helpings. A success!
This is a good recipe for meatloaf, definitely out of the ordinary. My husband says it is "just OK", but I'd make it again. I used provolone instead of mozzarella, which I think was my big mistake. Otherwise, no problems.
Excellent. Everybody loved it.
Everyone loved it. Used Beef, Bison, and Pork instead of just beef.
This was AWESOME! I used bread crumbs instead of bread (it is what I had on hand). Also poured remainder of sauce over the top and sprinkled with parmesan. I have already passed the recipe along to my friends and family!
Great! I followed the directions exactly. I ran out of dried parsley so I used cilantro. I didn't taste a different. I used hvarti cheese. That was really good. Next time, I will slice the ham in strips in the same direction that I will slice the meatloaf. That will make it easier to cut. I cooked it for 75 minutes and I didn't not have a problem with it being raw or the ham turning the meat pink.. I used regular sandwich ham-nothing special.
This was OK. It was a pain to roll the meat unless it's quite cold and firm. I found that semi-frozen was the way to go. I then (like the picture) put together a tomato sauce topper (ketchup, molasses, liquid smoke) and covered the top surface. The core meat just didn't have the flavor that I'd hoped for.
5 stars for great starter recipe idea but I changed it a lot. First I use ground turkey instead of beef, less fat and cholesterol. Then I sauté diced onion and bell pepper low and slow till onion is translucent. I use Italian style breadcrumbs instead of bread and Italian seasoning instead of oregano and parsley. I use crushed tomatoes instead of sauce and add a little more than directed because its thicker and add another egg. Mix it all up in a large bowl. You can use any kind of lunchmeat or cheese you want. By the way after spending a LOT of time rolling it up like the recipe suggests I had a revelation... put half of the meat mixture in a rectangular pan, make the edges a little higher, then add the cheese, then lunchmeat, then put the other half of the meat mixture on top and seal the bottom and top edges together to prevent cheese leakage. It takes much less time to cook this way. Bake till temp reaches 165 then turn off oven and add favorite jarred spaghetti sauce on top. We warm extra in a sauce pan and add even more when served. Absolutely delicious. My family's favorite meatloaf!!
This meatloaf looks wonderful to me! I personally love meatloaf. Husband is just opposite. He will only eat meatloaf sandwiches once it's cooled. He doesn't know what he's missing!
First time I made it as written. BLAND! Second try, I added minced onion, salt, crushed red pepper flakes and more oregano. I also added grated Romano cheese, same quantity as the Parmesan. Bingo! Great flavor. I'll make it again, with My modifications.
EXCELLENT recipe. As written, it is a bit short on spice. I HIGHLY recommend doctoring this up like you would any meat dish with your typical spices. For two pounds of meat, only three teaspoons of spices is not very much. The other flavors add quite a bit of flavor, but it needs more to give that kick over the top. Also, made a ketchup/brown sugar glaze. About 1/3 cup of ketchup, about 1/8 cup of brown sugar, a couple teaspoons of mustard, a few splashes of Worcestershire sauce, and spread onto the meatloaf at about 45 minutes in to cook time. This one will definitely be made again. Wife and daughter loved this. For "just a meatloaf" this was something special.
the meat loaf that i make is similar but i also line up hard boiled eggs length wise down the center so that when i slice it so you get a piece of egg with every slice.
One of my favorite recipes. I do not add ham, just cheese in the middle. All plates are clean in my family after this dinner. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was a really great meatloaf and different than the way I usually make it. I used cheddar jack cheese and some homemade ranch bread crumbs. Very flavorful and moist. Thanks for the recipe, DanaJ!
Awesome recipe, I didn't use the ham inside(not my favorite) & I alternated the mozzarella with pepper jack slices. My husband said it's the only meatloaf I can ever make again :)
Cheese burger meat loaf is so moist and my family's favorite. We cook ours in the crook pot. 5 hrs on low. Or 3 and 1/2 on high. Love it. We use liptons onion soup mix.
This is a great meatloaf recipe. My mom has a recipe that is so similar. The only addition she makes to the meat mixture is 1 can of Rotel's tomatoes and chiles. It adds a kick to it for those that like a little spice. She also calls her recipe Godfathers' Meatloaf. Thanks for adding yours! It was wonderful!
I really like the idea of this. I think it makes the everyday meatloaf more elegant without alot of fuss. I rolled mine up with tinfoil, and it was easy enough. But for the meat mixture, I had to tweak things up with what I had. I used dried crumbs instead of fresh, I used provolone cheese and chicken deli slices. This is a keeper! THX
Been using a recipe like this for years.My Mom passed it down to me.
an excellent meatloaf. i wrapped it in foil and cooked it a day before. therefore when i heated it the next day it cut easily into separated slices. everyone like it.
This was great! I received comments just as the description, like 'this is the best meatloaf I've ever had' and 'What a surprise in the middle!' and 'when you said you made meatloaf I thought oh I better get the ketchup out; but, instead ate it without, SO good without any ketchup even!'. I made this with turkey instead of ham, and cooked it for the 75min, it came out perfect. My son says I cannot make it any other way now :)
It was easy and tasty. My husband ate it even though he's not a meatloaf fan.
I left out the ham, used 1/2 beef 1/2 turkey. Thought this was delicious and will definitely make it again!
