That's-a Meatloaf

4.4
106 Ratings
  • 5 65
  • 4 30
  • 3 8
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Interesting, elegant twist on the same old meatloaf. Good enough for company, easy enough for everyday.

Recipe by DANAJ

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine the beef, eggs, tomato sauce, bread crumbs, cheese, garlic, parsley and oregano. Mix well and form into an 8x10 inch rectangle.

  • Place the ham over the rectangle mixture, and then the cheese over the ham. Roll up jelly-roll style so that you end up with a rolled loaf about 5x8 inches.

  • Place roll seam side down into a 5x9 inch loaf pan and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 75 minutes. Drain excess fat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
461 calories; protein 26.7g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 37g; cholesterol 161.8mg; sodium 375.3mg. Full Nutrition
