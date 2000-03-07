That's-a Meatloaf

UPDATE: MADE THIS AGAIN, BUT SUBBED JARRED MARINARA FOR TOMATO SAUCE. WOW! I ALSO USED HAM AND MOZZARELLA AS DIRECTED (DOUBLING THE CHEESE) AND AM GLAD I DID! FYI, THICK-SLICED HAM WORKS BEST... (I LIKE HORMEL DELI SLICED HAM). MY NEIGHBOR SAID THIS WAS THE BEST MEAL I'VE EVER MADE FOR HER. :) Meh. Despite using a garlic & herb flavored tomato sauce, Italian seasoned bread crumbs (all I had), I found this to be considerably bland. I'm not sure that ham and mozzarella would have been as flavorful as the Italian salami and provolone I substituted (1/4 lb. salami and 6 medium slices of provolone per Brat's suggestion - thanks!), but neither this change or using seasoned sauce and breadcrumbs seemed to help. To avoid a dry meatloaf, I brushed mine with what was left of my can of remaining tomato sauce (I purchased an 8 oz. can) and topped with aluminum foil. Now onto the positive. :) I found preparation to be a total BREEZE!!! I used one of my smaller cookie sheets, lined it with greased plastic wrap and then formed an 8x10 rectangle (my cookie sheet was approximately 9x12.5 in.; using it as a guide, I formed my meatloaf into a slightly smaller rectangle and then carefully rolled it up, pinching / sealing as I moved along). I ended up with a perfectly moist meatloaf and NO leakage! Mashed potatoes and frozen peas rounded out our filling meal. I'm not sure I'll be making this anytime soon, but will add a little more seasoning when I do. Thanks for sharing your recipe, DANA! :-)