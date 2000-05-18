Buttermilk Cinnamon Rolls
Easy, yeasted cinnamon rolls. A crowd always gathers when they come out of the oven. Favorite activity: scraping the goo off the bottom of the pan.
WONDERFUL!!! These cinnamon rolls were very quick and easy, the only changes I had to make were to add more flour (about a cup and a half or two cups) to keep it from being so sticky, and I added some cinnamon to the dough and about 1/4 cup sugar because I noticed the recipe didn't call for any. Also sugar helps the yeast proof faster. Since we love cinnamon, I put more into the brown sugar mix than the recipe called for. Also, I put them in the refrigerator overnight and they rose some, but not as much as I wanted so I let them rise in a warm place (the closet) for an hour before I baked them. The baking time was only 14 minutes for mine, and the cinnamon rolls were so perfect and golden and ENORMOUS! This recipe made 18 enormous cinnamon rolls. Seeing as it's only my mom and I, I'm going to give some to neighbors and friends. I topped them with homemade cream cheese frosting, but I don't think they needed it because they were already so moist and soft and wonderful. I don't think they were cakey or biscuity at all. As good as Cinnabon, just a lot cheaper! And if you crowd the pan a bit, the middles of the cinnamon rolls will come up just like Cinnabons. A couple tips: Warm the buttermilk over the lowest heat setting or it will start to curdle. Also, once you have your cinnamon roll log, stretch it out a bit if you need to to make it all the same thickness. And to cut them, get a piece of thread and put it around as much roll as you want to cut off, then pull theRead More
I followed this recipe exactly and well it came out horrible ! you need at least 8 cups of flour, I kept adding and the dough was so sticky. Then I couldn’t even cut in to it with out it still being so sticky, I bake a lot so I do know what I am doing . Don’t waste your time on this recipe, or money. Finally I just stuck the big log on a cookie sheet and baked it, looks terrible. I promise you if you do this recipe you’ll be very up set ! just terrible ! I always read the reviews and well it seem like it was going to be great, if so many people loved this recipe why did mine come out so horrible !!!!!!!! and a complete waste of time !!!! we looked at it and after this thing cooled off we tossed it in the trash :- (Read More
If I could give this 10 stars, I would. It is by far the best and easiest cinnamon bun recipe out there. I follow the dough recipe to the T, then vary the fillings. Mini chocolate chips with toasted pecans and a butter/cinnamon/brown sugar mix was a huge hit at the inn I was pastry chef for; had people driving all the way from Maine to get them. Orange zest and walnuts with a raw sugar/butter filling is divine with a light orange zest infused sugar icing glaze at the end. Make them at night, refrigerate overnight and bake in the morning for something that tastes like you spent hours and hours on it. Oh, and a note. If you warm the buttermilk too much, it curdles, but doesn't wreck it. Just stir with a wisk and dump it into the mixer. No worries!
Holy frijoles.....this makes a BIG cinnamon roll. I used my Kitchen Aid mixer to work with this recipe. I proofed the yeast with the warm water and an additional quarter cup of sugar (personal choice, as I wanted a sweeter dough) for ten minutes, then added the buttermilk and a half cup of melted butter in place of the vegetable oil while alternating with the dry ingredients. I did not need much more than a couple extra tablespoons of flour. When I made the filling, I upped the cinnamon to two and a half teaspoons of cinnamon and a teaspoon and a half of nutmeg. Again, that's personal preferance. I found this dough very easy to work with, one of the easiest I have worked with. Rose beautifully, was easy to roll out and roll back up and cut. Really just GREAT dough. Honestly. These even baked up really well. And I really liked that the melted butter was mixed with the brown sugar and spices. It really made making these rolls a snap for me. I don't know why I never thought of that before. The only problem I had was not using a deep enough pan. When the filling oozed out of the rolls, it bled all over my oven causing a small fire. Not fun. BUT, that is my fault, not reflective of the recipe. This was the best cinnamon roll recipe I've worked with made even better by personal changes of my own. I plan on frosting them with a homemade cream cheese cinnamon roll icing. Watch the baking time, though. These cook fast and can burn if you aren't watching carefully.
Made night before Christmas to bake in morning. Wow! Wonderful recipe with wonderful results. Texture was terrific: nice & chewy. Reheated beautifully day after Christmas. I made four changes. (1) BREAD flour instead of all purpose. Better texture because it has more protein, which is worked into tiny strands while you're kneading, and overnight. Yum. (2) Added 1/2 cup of white sugar to dry ingredients. (3) My new jar of "Active Dry" yeast had expired, grrr, arg, so I used "Rapid Rise" packets instead. Just followed the slightly different directions as given on packets, and dough came out perfectly. (4) No buttermilk, so I put 2 tablespoons white vinegar in milk. Three comments. (1) Several reviewers mentioned dough is very soft. True; you need to work it carefully, but that's the nature of the beast. Adding too much flour will mess up your texture. Instead, keep things cold and work surface and pin lightly dusted with flour. A little perforated-top flour shaker is great. Kneading & resting are important steps, so don't skip them. I measured bread flour by dipping cup into bag and leveling with knife -- and found recipe amount was spot on. (2) When applying filling, use stiff pastry or paint brush. Go all the way to the short edges of your rectangle of dough, but DON'T apply mixture to very edges of the long ends. Leave 'em bald so log seals better when you roll it up. (3) Clean knife between every few cuts on log.
These cinnamon rolls are delicious. They were very easy to make. I let my bread machine do the mixing and kneading. I had to add an extra 1/4-1/2 cup of flour, and I added about 1/2 teaspoon of extra cinnamon (I love cinnamon). I also added raisins, and lightly frosted them with cream cheese frosting. WOW!!!!! I will definitely be making these again.
These cinnamon rolls are easy to make with my dough hook in my Kitchenaid Mixer - they are light and fluffy. I make them into sticky buns by coating the bottom of the pan with molasses/pancake syrup/brown sugar - mixture of anything you would like. Turn them out immediately upon removing from the oven and they are heavenly. We have had raves about them. Thanks for sharing this easy, easy recipe.
Friends of mine wanted me to write this review. They usually browse the gourmet cooking sites, but needed and easy recipe. They knew I always use All Recipe.Com. They decided on this one and their whole family loved them. They said it was very easy and they turned out GREAT! They would highly recommend this recipe to everybody.
This recipe is easy and comes out great every time. I doubled it for Christmas morning breakfast and it was perfect. I add a glaze/frosting. The best part is, you can make them the night before and just stick them in the oven and 30 minutes later you have nice hot homemade cinnamon buns. Don't be scared by the long list of ingredients, it goes together perfectly and quickly.
We tried the recipe twice. The rolls tasted more like biscuits with a hint of cinnamon. The next day we added more cinnamon but they turned out kind of the same. We ended up just adding in extra sugar and cinnamon and turned the recipe into cokkies. I think I am going to stick with the Betty Crocker Cinnamon Roll Recipe. Right on, to anyone that gets these rolls to come out right. Send me a few so that I can try them! : )
Juicy, flavorful, and big! Be sure to let them rise really well. Any cinnamon roll lover will enjoy this recipe.
I have made these cinnamon rolls several times and have had great success each time. They get rave reviews wherever I take them. I also use a cream cheese glaze, 8oz cream cheese, 2 cups powdered sugar, 1 tsp vanilla and a little milk. It's the perfect finishing touch.
These were wonderfull. For everybody who had issues with it not having enough flour add 2 tablespoons of sugar in with the flour. The sugar is food for the yeast and allows the yeast to expand and do its job. When I did this it was easy to handle and they turned out delicious.
These are delicious but I didn't mix the sugar and butter. I just melted butter,brushed it on and sprinkled the cinnamon and suger. My mother even loves these and she thinks only German recipes are good!
Absolutely great!
This was the first time I have ever made cinnamon rolls, and I was very surprised at how easy they were. I made them the night before and then cooked them in the morning to bring to work. My co-workers were very impressed. I would definitely make these again! By the way, I made one batch with raisins and one with pecans, and both were outstanding.
These are absolutely delicious. I followed the recipe to a tee except for letting it rise the first time for closer to an hour. Like most others, I added a cream cheese frosting--adding a little to the very hot rolls and then letting it cool down to add the rest. The dough is very easy to work with. Very nice recipe!
These were excellent sticky rolls, but I wouldn't call them cinnamon rolls. I doubled the recommended amount of cinnamon, and the rolls still didn't taste cinnamon-y. That didn't keep them from being a huge success, though! They were large and had a nice texture. I suggest placing a sheet of parchment paper between the rolls and the pan to keep the filling from burning when it oozes out.
This was the first time I made cinnamon rolls and they turned out sooooo good! Great recipe! Everyone in the family loved them and I will use this recipe over and over.
These are an absolute hit every Friday. Very little prep and absolutly great taste. I have never had any left over and they make a trip to the office every Friday. Highly recomended. Digital probe thermometer makes yeast water temp check a snap.
Mine are in the oven right now so I don't know how they will taste but I can tell you one thing I would do different if I try this recipe again. I wouldn't melt the butter and mix it with the cinnamon and brown sugar. What a mess! 1/2 of it oozed out the side as I was rolling it up! I've made a lot of cinnamon rolls in the past (different recipe) and I just spread soft butter on the dough and sprinkled with cinnamon and brown sugar. Same result but a whole lot less messy.
Delicious!!! Now i can make cinnamon rolls as good as my husband's mom.
EXCELLENT, I've been looking for a good Cinnamon roll receipe that was as good as any bakery and I found it. We love it topped with cream cheese frosting!! My 3 kids and my Husband love it.
So yummy! It took me much longer than the estimated time, but was worth it in the end. We don't use buttermilk, so I made my own with 2% milk and cream of tartar - it worked like a charm!
I have been looking for a great cinnamon roll recipe for some time-I did NOT want a Cinnabon style recipe. This was fantastic! Fluffy, sweet and a gooey filling that made a wonderful caramelized bottom. My house still smells wonderful. I ate two of these hot and fresh from the oven! I did add 1/4 cup of sugar to the dough as suggested by another review and used rapid rise yeast.
These rolls are super easy to make and turned out beautifully. I prepared the dough in my Kitchenaid mixer and left it in the mixer bowl to rise before shaping in to rolls. Other reviewers suggested adding some sugar. I added about 1/3 cup white sugar to help out the yeast. Otherwise, no alterations are necessary. I tightly wrapped the leftovers in foil and they were tasty the next day.
I see the bisquit flavor is from the baking soda. Don't add baking soda at all.
This recipe does not take 1/2 hour to prepare. It takes about 1 hour, and you should definately do it overnight because they cook better. Definately recommend making some sort of frosting otherwise they are kind of dry - I used cream cheese frosting. I also split it into two pans and made them over two days - that is how I know they are better if kept in the ref. overnight. Good recipe though - would also be good with raisins in the dough.
They were good, but I would like to work with it to see if I can make the bread flakier instead of the cakelike consistency I ended up with
I had some buttermilk to use up so I thought I would give this recipe a try. I wanted to like this recipe but I found the dough a little tough and my family just didn't seem to like them. With the Cinnabon recipe I can't keep them in the pan this one I had cinnamon rolls that had to be thrown away at the end of the week.
This was a wonderful recipe for cinnamon rolls. I heated the buttermilk, which I made with lemon juice and whole milk, and it did curdle a bit, but it wasn't bad, and certainly didn't affect the flavor! I found the amount of flour to be sufficient, and in fact, I dusted the dough with a little flour all around before I let it rest, and it rolled out beautifully. After I sliced the roll, I put them into two 9-inch cake pans instead of the 10x14 pan, and they were very chewy and soft! Delicious! Topped them with cream cheese icing, and my kids wouldn't stay away from them!!
These taste fine, but 400 degrees F was a big mistake. I didn't even leave them in the whole time; I checked them at 15 minutes, which was too late, because they were scorched. ALSO: After rolling up the cinnamon goo inside the dough, I would suggest cooling/freezing the dough before slicing it, to eliminate mess and keep as much cinnamon inside as possible. The cinnamon can be easily doubled.
This recipe turned out perfectly. I added a quarter cup of sugar with the buttermilk and tripled the cinnamon, based on other revews. The only thing I had trouble with was the baking time. I baked them at 350 for ten minutes. I didn't feel like making icing but I did add some leftover butterscotch chips. Very nice! I'm making more this weekend and I'm adding currants this time. Once again, awesome recipe!
Fabulous! I had never made yeast cinnamon rolls before - the closest thing I ever came to was bisquick with butter spread on it and cinnamon/sugar sprinkled over it. These are out of this world - the buttermilk definitely makes this recipe! I did not change a thing. As soon as they came out of the oven, I drizzled an almond flavored glaze over them. I made these to share with my friend tomorrow, but I'm not sure any will be left! Perfect.
Awesome! This is definitely a five star recipe, but I made personal changes to make it a 10 star for us! I added 1/4 cup of sugar and a tablespoon of cinnamon to the dough from another reviewers suggestion. I cook at lot but am not an experienced baker - I was nervous to make them but they were SO EASY! The one mistake I made was I melted the butter (it was in a stick in the fridge) and than mixed together the brown sugar and cinnamon with it, then spread it over the dough I had rolled out (about a 10x14 rectangle). So when I went to roll it up...it squeezed the mixter out to the end of the roll and made a huge mess (my fault!). I ended up having to scoop up the mixture that squeezed out and spooned it over the top. Next time I will take the instructions from another cinnamon roll recipe on here and use a pastry brush to brush on the butter, then just sprinkle the brown sugar and cinnamon over it. the idea to cut it with a string - genius! I put it in two round cake pans, covered in fridge over night. Took them out the next morning and let them sit for about an hour and then baked at 375 for 20 minutes. Great New Years day breakfast! Awesome!
These are simple, amazingly fast and quite good. I made one-third of a recipe and I got a half dozen rolls. I substituted melted butter for the oil and added 1 T white sugar and 1/2 t vanilla to the dough. Flour amount was just right for me. I did use a little more butter and brown sugar in the filling than one-third of the recipe called for...I am glad I did.
Although these were very easy to make and are good to eat, I would not call them gooey. I got 19 rolls out of this recipe, so I may have rolled the dough a little larger, but I still think the next time I make them I will double the filling. I will keep the dough recipe just for use as a basic yeast dough for goodies like this, as it is very easy and tastes good. It also rises VERY fast. I sat the rolls next to my stove while it preheated, to rise for 30 minutes, just like the recipe said, and they more than doubled. I only give it three stars because there needed to be an icing and the filling was not enough, too dry. Fix that, and they'll be great!
These were not bad straight out of the oven, but quickly went stale. I prefer a really soft, tender and 'chewy' cinnamon roll, one that still tastes fresh half a day later. These were more biscuit like overall. In addition, I found the topping to be too heavy on the sugar. Rather than staying syrupy and clinging to the rolls, it all hardened onto the bottom of the pan.
I hate to give this such a low rating when everyone else raves but it just didn't work for our family. I am not sure what happened they just turned out doughy and not very sweet at all will have to keep looking for a cinnamon roll recipe
I made these with creamy buttermilk icing. They were refrigerated over night, and baked in the morning for a delicious start to the day.
What a beautiful dough this recipe makes. It smells so delicious, and it's compact, soft, very pliable. I prepared this exact recipe the first time and the rolls came out heavenly. The second time I substitured "Sugar in the Raw" for brown sugar and substituted 1/8 of the oil for 1 egg. The results are awesome!
I am a F & B Manager and a Pastry Chef also. I gave this recipe a test run and followed it to the letter. FANTASTIC RESULTS!!!!!! These rolls were a great treat for my guests.
These turned out perfectly. I followed the recipe as written but added an extra half cup of flour. I used my Kitchenaid to do the mixing and kneading. It worked perfectly. These were easy to roll and cut. I let them rise and then refrigerated them to bake first thing on Christmas morning and then smeared some homemade cream cheese frosting on top. Perfect!
These were delicious! I did find that 4-1/2 cups of flour didn't seem like enough. I did use an additional 1/2 cup or so, but I didn't want to spoil the recipe so I worked with it. It was a little difficult to roll up, but the end result brought raving reviews by my husband & co-workers. I followed an apple cider cinnamon roll recipe for the filling. (Taste of Home Fall Baking pg 111). All in all, the recipe will be making it into my next recipe book :) Definitely a keeper!
This recipes lacks sugar in the dough to make the yeast work appropriately and the sugar and melted butter is the consistency of a liquid that does not spread on dough-it pours. This recipes needs corrections!!
Prepared the Buttermilk Cinnamon rolls last night. Took them out of the refrigerator about an hour before I baked them. I followed the directions exactly. I did add a cream cheese frosting. I can't imagine how bland they would of been without it. The texture is biscuit like. I should of read more of the former reviews. I will not bake these again as cinnamon rolls but with some changes I think it might make a great dinner roll? Use butter, herbs & some cheeses with a nice garlic butter glaze. If you want a light melt in your mouth cinnamon roll, this isn't it.
They tasted good but came out more like buicuits with cinnamon. They had a slighly crispy crust with a fluffy buiscuit like texture in the middle. The cinnamon spiral disappeared and it was like a taste of cinnamon. Tasted good but resembled a sugar cookie dough I make so it tasted more like a fluffy sugar cookie than the cinnamon roll I'm used to. Good but going to keep looking for another recipe.
I really loved the rolls that came out, but I only have one addition to add. I live in a high altitude state, and idk maybe it's the altitude but at 17 minutes the gooey mixture was burning and the rolls were definitely done. I will try this again with a shorter cooking time, but they were still yummy, even nearly burned!
I LOVE this recipe. It is an easy dough but it tastes like you've been slaving all day!! You can make it in the evening and put it in the fridge overnight so it's ready to pop in the oven in the morning. This is an AWESOME recipe!
OMYGOSH!!!!! Tried this recipe yesterday and it is THE BEST recipe for cinnamon rolls that I have ever made! And so easy! My husband devoured 3 of them fresh out of the oven and when I offered one to my son-in-law, he told him he couldn't have any because he wanted them all! The only thing different I did, was I added 1/2 c. sugar to the buttermilk while I was warming it and I added raisins before rolling them up and cutting them. My mouth is watering just thinking about them. They're so easy, a person could make a batch every evening if they wanted to!
Coma inducing
I followed the recipe exactly.i did not have to add any extra flour, those that did must have skipped a step or did not read the recipe completely before making. The rolls turned out bigger than expected, but were delicious.
This recipe is so simple and delicious. Great to make Christmas Eve and to pop in the oven for a wonderful Christmas even breakfast. I recommend putting walnuts and raisins in it!
Wonderful!!! Made with my grandson and the whole family LOVED them. So easy to make!
So delicious! The winter day I made these, my daughter and her friend were leaving for work just as they came out of the oven. I quickly iced them, wrapped some in foil and sent both off with a packet of hot rolls. They shared with their co-workers who wanted to know where they could get more, LOL!!
AMAZING...Here are my changes... Organic whole milk 1/2 cup butter in place of veg. oil 4 1/2 cups whole white wheat flour (same fiber as w.w.) I added 1/2 cup evaporated cane juice to milk and butter mixture (I zapped in microwave instead of stove) flowered counter a tad more than "lightly" when I kneaded Lowered oven temp to 375 (20 mins was perfect)
These were very tasty! I modified the recipe, which is why I give it 3 stars as written. I added about 1/3 cup of sugar (white granulated) and a few generous shakes of cinnamon and a dash of ground cloves into the dough itself. Without it, I can understand why some reviewers simply called them biscuits. I also added some icing on top (made of powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract), which really finished it off. I had a really difficult time rolling the dough into a log. It didn't really "roll", more like "folded". And as it folded, it pushed all my gooey deliciousness out. I don't know if it's just me (this is my first time making cinnamon rolls), so maybe I just need practice on that part? But I was sad that a lot of my cinnamon sugar mixture simply oozed out when I was trying to roll it up. Because my roll was so flat, I also had to kind of fold them in half again as I put them on the pan. Regardless, after rising, they still looked decent (I left them rise for over an hour) and in the end, they still tasted good (great, with the icing on top). It only took about 15 minutes to cook, and even then I could have taken them out 1 or 2 minutes earlier. Will make again!
I thought these turned out very nice. I let the dough rise for 1 hour rather than 15 minutes. I also added 1/2 cup of raisins and 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts.
I love this recipe! I added 1/4 cup sugar and 1 Tablespoon cinnamon to the flour mixture and then doubled the cinnamon in the filling too. If you want to make ahead just drop the icing into was paper in small discs and then flash freeze. Pu them in a baggie in the freezer and then next morning you can just take out and use!! My family loves this recipe and I know you will too!
This recipe was so quick and easy. They taste wonderful and everyone loved them. I baked some right away and refrigerated the rest. Both batches came out excellent.
WOW...these are fantastic. I did use more butter and brown sugar/cinnamon than the recipe called for however. The dough is so tender and flaky. I made the dough in my stand mixer with dough hook and then let it rest about 20 minutes before rolling out. I then let them rest/rise in the pan about 30 minutes before baking them. They turned out fantastic. Will definitely make them again!
This was my first attempt at making cinnamon rolls from scratch and they turned out fantastic!! The dough is just perfect - soft and just the right taste. My husband ate about 6 or them at one sitting!! I did double the amount of brown sugar and cinnamon, but not the butter. I thought it would be too runny - I will add a little more next time and plan to roll the dough a little flatter. The only problem that I had was that I only had one 9x13 pan clean and so I put the rest on a flat cookie sheet. They spread out quite a bit when they cooked and the filling ran over the side, but they still tasted good. Next time I will use two 9x13 pans!
people that said these were no good should try again cause we made these exactly like the recipe and omg are they good. I will never use a different recipe for these and we did use a cream cheese glaze mmmm,thank you amy for a great recipe.
I enjoyed these rolls very much! Thanks for the reciepe!
These rolls were very easy to make, and they are delicious. They rose beautifully, and rose a bit more in the baking process. I did make a few changes. First, I added 1/4 cup of sugar to the yeast to proof it (and because I do like a sweeter dough). I also added 1/4 cup of sour cream to the buttermilk. I did not ice them--they do not need icing! If you are baking them in a 400 degree oven, do not leave them in for longer than 15 minutes, or they will burn. Excellent recipe, thanks to Amy for sharing!
These were GOOOOOOOOD. I made them on cookie sheets, so they would not stick together. I also made a cream cheese glaze. 1/2 cup of butter 8 oz of cream cheese 2 cups of powdered sugar 1 tsp vanilla put glaze on as soon as they come out of the oven. If you have anyleftovers, refridgerate them then heat them in the microwave for about 25sec, when reheating... I will be makinf these every sunday for my boys.
I was so happy to find an egg-free recipe (due to food allergies), & this one worked well. I used sour oat milk (1 1/2 T. vinegar plus enough oat milk to equal 1 1/2 c.; mix & let sit 5 minutes) in place of buttermilk. I ended up using my bread machine. Next time I won't "proof" the yeast beforehand though; I'll just add it dry to the bread machine as the last ingredient, adding the liquids first. Most cinnamon rolls have sugar in the dough, so I added 1/4c. sugar with the rest of the dry ingredients. I also used BREAD FLOUR. The dough turned out nice & soft, not sticky, and was VERY easy to work with (huge rectangle!). For the spread, I substituted white sugar for the brown sugar & added more cinnamon. I rolled the dough, starting at the long end, & used thread to cut the pieces (put thread under the dough log, bring both ends up, crossing each other, & pull out & down); this works much better than a knife, which tends to squash & seal the dough. Next time I will bake them in a 9x13" pan (10x15" is too big). The rolls need to touch each other on the sides so they raise more in the oven. I made a simple glaze of 1 c. powd.sugar & 1 t. vanilla extract mixed with enough "milk" to make it smooth & thin enough to drizzle. These really turned out great!
This was my first time trying cinnamon rolls. So, other than doubling the cinnamon, I followed recipe exactly.. topped with powder sugar glaze. They were really good. The dough itself was great and easy to work with, as for it needing extra flour, I put it on a bit more than lightly floured counter and let the kneading get it to the right amount. The best trick I read in reviews was to slice them with thread, it made it so much easier without smashing them :D But next time, I think I will partially melt the brown sugar with the butter, to spread easier, and be a bit less rich. Thank you for posting it, I will definitely make this again... next week :D
This recipe is amazing! I didn't need to change a thing. My husband is a loyal cinnabon 'eater' and he said he prefers this recipe. They are plenty sweet without any kind of frosting on top. The brown sugar gets yummy and crystalized on the bottom of the pan. I ashamed to say these didn't last more than 2 days in our home!!
They were good. Just not the over the top recipe I thought it was going to be. I was expecting more of a flaky crust..it was more like bread. Still a good flavor though.
This buttermilk cinnamon roll recipie is relatively simple. I'm not sure why so many people added so much more flour! I followed the recipie exactly, adding 4 1/2 cups of flour (stirring in one cup at a time), and it turned out perfect, slightly sticky, but that was fine! I added more cinnamon like mentioned in another review. These are good!
Yum! I've made these a few times, and they're improved with a little extra sugar (around 1/3 cup). I also needed some more flour to get the right consistency of the dough.
I haven't made any yeast rolls in many years. This recipe is easy to follow and the results are well worth the effort. The dough was easy to work with. My rolls were light and flaky; delicious right out of the oven
I loved these! If you don't have buttermilk you can add about 2 tbs of vinegar to your milk. They need some sort of icing/frosting . (which I did add)
My family loved this recipe,,the rolls were so soft and I added ground pecans with the brown sugar and melted butter. Now I will have to make these more best recipelll
Hmmmm... will have to try this again, many folks gave it rave reviews, but I found them to taste really yeasty. Maybe I did something wrong?
These turned out pretty good. I think what was missing for me, though, is the caramel taste from the cinnamon sugar mixture. A few reviews mentioned adding 1/4 cup or so of white sugar to get that caramel taste, which I will do next time. I also wish the recipe was a little more specific in details, such as how big to roll out the dough and into how pieces should the roll be cut into (even if it says a serving for 15 up at the top). I kneaded the dough 20 times, but there were still clumps of flour in the dough (I should have mixed better in the bowl before turning the dough on the surface). After I let the dough rest for 15 minutes, the dough wasn't as sticky and was a lot easier to work with. I was also craving the frosting, so I topped it with marshmallow creme and it did the trick! UPDATE: These kept really well for days at room temperature. I had covered them tightly so they wouldn't dry out. They also heat up really well in the microwave (25-30 seconds). This is a pretty good recipe for being less than an hour to make. Will make again.
A keeper for us! Next time I'll decrease the oven temp. a little though, as they did burn a bit at 400 degrees after 18-20 mins.
They did not raise but tasted good. Needs a glaze for them
What a fantastic recipe! I added raisens on top of the sugar/spice mix and refrigerated them overnight. By the time my oven had come up to the correct temp the rolls were ready to bake. Frosted them with a less sweet version of cream cheese frosting and chopped nuts. They are "to die for". Next time I may try dried cherries or craisens. Thanks for the recipe.
My first cinnamon rolls ever and I was pleased. They ate them so fast at work, it was amusing. I followed the recipe exactly and found an icing recipe on here with cream cheese,butter and powdered sugar & vanilla extract. Also, I refrigerated them overnight and didn't have time for them to get to "room temperature" so after 20 minutes or so on the counter I put them in the oven anyway. They were fine. Will make again, really easier that I had ever thought they would be.
First time making cinnamon buns, straightforward and really good.
Oh. My. Gosh. These are AMAZING! I put homemade cream cheese frosting on them about 30 minutes after they came out of the oven, and my husband, a big fan of Cinnabon, said that they're even better than Cinnabon! I used 1 c bread flour along with 3-1/2 c AP flour, and I used the overnight method...I cannot go on enough about how absolutely fantastic these were...and I chuckle about the review that said it was awful...well, if you put in 8 c of flour, then of course it will be awful - the recipe calls for 4-1/2!
Great recipe. As we have egg allergies in our family this was the perfect cinnamon roll recipe for us. I put all ingredients in my breadmaker and set it on dough, then rolled it out and followed instructions from there. I didn't have buttermilk so used milk with 2 T of lemon juice (let stand for 10min to curdle) and it came out fine. Fluffy, sweet, soft rolls .... perfect. Be careful not to overcook though. Yummy.
This recipe is amazing~I made this Sunday evening and it's all gone by Wed. Very easy to make and taste great..I used white sugar instead of brown, next time I will get some brown sugar and try this again. I also used a cream cheese icing on it...yummy. Thanks for sharing....
Regretfully, I have to give 3 stars. Actually I had a big expectation on this recipe. And with all good review, I expected a light, moist rolls. But I have to agree with Gosselin that there was a biscuit taste in it. Maybe I have to omit the baking soda. I tried so hard to keep the fluor in 4,5c with so much liquid in it (I reduced the liquid a bit). A bit sticky, but I finally can manage not to add more fluor. That's why I expected a light roll. But what I got was quite far. Sorry..
YUMMMM!! I am so excited about these! I have always used our family recipe. Which is good, but not restaurant good. I also loved that I could make them in the same day, not over night. I did modify a few things. I used half wheat, half white flour. I also cut more than HALF THE FAT by using applesauce instead of oil!! This is a new family favorite!
After making these a couple of times, I decided to spread softened butter over the dough rectangle (instead of melting the butter) -- it was much less messy. The dough is very sticky, but if you can manage it, the result is a moister cinnamon roll. My rolls also didn't need as long a baking time as the recipe calls for. Delicious, and makes enough that I can freeze some for another morning.
Very good. I made a pan of these for my fiance and I. They were gone in 2 days. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Oh yum! These cinnamon rolls are delicious. I did find that I had to add quite a bit of extra flour but that could be because of the weather and the location (Santiago, Chile). Will make these again!
AMAZING! I took the advice of some of the other reviewers and added 1/4 c sugar and 1 t cinnamon to the dough. I also covered mine in a caramel glaze when they were done -- deeeeeelicious! This will definitely be my cinnamon roll recipe from now on!
Super Yummy! I made these with 100% whole wheat flour for a healthier treat. Increased cinnamon to 2 1/2 tsp, and would use a full tbsp next time. There will definitely be a next time.
These buns are the best I've tried to make and I've been looking for a good recipe for a while. I've made this a few times now and the results are consistent.
Easy, fast, and delicious! This was the first time I've made cinnamon rolls, and they turned out wonderfully! I followed The Bunny Chef's suggestions of adding 1/4 cup sugar and 1 tsp cinnamon to the dough. Great recipe!
My family really enjoyed these ooey and gooey rolls. They were simple and easy to make. I made 2 batches and saved a batch in the refridgerater for the next morning. I did have a problem with the refridgerated batch not rising like the same day batch, but they still tasted good!These will definetly be made again!
I've always wanted to make homemade cinnamon rolls, but never have until just now. I made your recipe super late at night for my daughter's birthday breakfast in the morning. These cinnamon rolls turned out BEAUTIFULLY! I'm not Julia Child or anything, but I followed your recipe to the letter and they turned out GREAT! Thumbs up from the whole family!! Thank you for a recipe that I will cherish as my VERY FIRST homemade cinnamon rolls! I look forward to making these again & again, and I just know that they'll be a family tradition now! Thank you!!!
I haven't even made them yet, and my mouth is watering! They look absolutely yummy!
Since I love cinnamon rolls and my husband is not the biggest fan of them (especially the cinnabons where he only sees the calories and not the taste) I had to find a good recipe that will convince him to enjoy these goodies every now and then. I read quiet a few reviews on here and also the "least positive" ones and really cannot understand how this recipe could have failed. The yeast dough measurements worked out very good, part of the last half cup I kneaded in when I worked the dough on the surface. I dissolved the yeast in the warm water and let it sit for about 10 minutes until nice and foamy and then added just a little bit of sugar. I take one star down because of the brown sugar mixture. It indeed was too liquidy and once I rolled up my buns I ended up with it leaking everywhere and when I cut it, it even made a bigger mess. It should be thicker, I think. What I did, since I had not poured all of it on there I used the left overs from the bowl and just spread it over the rolls in the pan. They baked out light and fluffy and the taste was really nice. I hope they freeze well, I did them last night and we ended up with 26 medium size rolls, so I baked the big dish last night and let them cool over night in the dish the smaller dish, I covered and put in the fridge over night and baked them this morning. Both worked out great. This will be my cinnamon roll recipe from now on!
Wow! I'm a huge cinnamon roll fan and these are probably the best I've ever had. I made them the night before then took them out hr before baking to let them rise. Baked for 20 mins & frosted with Cinnamon Bun Icing from ASILMARIE here on allrecipes. Perf!!
