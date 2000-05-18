Buttermilk Cinnamon Rolls

Easy, yeasted cinnamon rolls. A crowd always gathers when they come out of the oven. Favorite activity: scraping the goo off the bottom of the pan.

Recipe by Amy

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 - 10x15 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes. In a small saucepan, heat the buttermilk until warm to the touch.

  • Pour the buttermilk and oil into the yeast mixture; mix well. Combine the flour, salt and baking soda. Stir the flour mixture into the liquid 1 cup at a time, until a soft dough forms. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead 20 times. Cover and let rest for 15 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together the butter, brown sugar and cinnamon.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll dough out into a large rectangle. Spread the brown sugar and butter mixture over the dough, roll up into a log and pinch the seam to seal. Slice into 1 inch pieces and place cut side up in a lightly greased 10x15 baking pan. Cover and let rise 30 minutes or cover and refrigerate overnight. If baking immediately, preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden brown. Let stand for 2 to 3 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 42.2g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 17.2mg; sodium 271mg. Full Nutrition
