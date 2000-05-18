Buttermilk Cinnamon Rolls

Since I love cinnamon rolls and my husband is not the biggest fan of them (especially the cinnabons where he only sees the calories and not the taste) I had to find a good recipe that will convince him to enjoy these goodies every now and then. I read quiet a few reviews on here and also the "least positive" ones and really cannot understand how this recipe could have failed. The yeast dough measurements worked out very good, part of the last half cup I kneaded in when I worked the dough on the surface. I dissolved the yeast in the warm water and let it sit for about 10 minutes until nice and foamy and then added just a little bit of sugar. I take one star down because of the brown sugar mixture. It indeed was too liquidy and once I rolled up my buns I ended up with it leaking everywhere and when I cut it, it even made a bigger mess. It should be thicker, I think. What I did, since I had not poured all of it on there I used the left overs from the bowl and just spread it over the rolls in the pan. They baked out light and fluffy and the taste was really nice. I hope they freeze well, I did them last night and we ended up with 26 medium size rolls, so I baked the big dish last night and let them cool over night in the dish the smaller dish, I covered and put in the fridge over night and baked them this morning. Both worked out great. This will be my cinnamon roll recipe from now on!