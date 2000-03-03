Seafood Enchiladas

These crab and shrimp stuffed enchiladas taste like the ones served at a popular Mexican restaurant in my area. My husband just loves them. After sprinkling the cheese over the enchiladas before baking, you can also garnish with tomatoes, cilantro, olive slices, or whatever other garnish you enjoy.
OK, the only time I rate a recipe is when it absolutely knocks our socks off. This one DID! I read all the reviews and made the following modifications: I doubled the batch of sauce, making a roux of the melted butter by stirring in 5 tbs of flour to make a paste and cooking it for about 1 minute (to get rid of the "raw" flavor of the flour). Then added the cream (oh btw, I used heavy cream instead of 1/2 & 1/2). I also added 1 can diced mild green chiles, 1 tsp of chili powder, 1 tsp of cumin and 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper & substited regular salt for the garlic salt. I heated this all to a simmer then poured it slowly into the sour cream whisking constantly to avoid the curdling that others experienced. The sauce came out creamy & perfect. Other mods: I added 2 cloves of minced garlic to the onion before sauteeing. I used imitation crab meat. (This would probably be 10 stars with the real thing). And also I added 1/4 of the sauce to the crab/shrimp onion mixture before rolling up the enchiladas to keep the insides creamy & moist. The 9 X 13 pan was perfect but it made 8 not 6 burrito sized enchiladas, tightly tucked in the pan. Good idea to garnish with either olives or green onions or cilantro. I didn't and it lacked eye appeal. The taste however, totally made up for any presentation issue!!! Thank you Cathy! And thank you all reviewers who helped take a wonderful base recipe and make it sublime!
I liked it but it was very rich. I followed the directions exactly - and I think it could have been less rich and more shrimp added to the recipe because it was not enough! I would double to filling recipe!
This recipe required several alterations! If you like "saucy" enchiladas then you will definitely need to double the sauce recipe. I recommend adding minced garlic. Use Pepper Jack cheese instead for some extra flavor and a little zip. Use fresh cilantro in place of the dried parsley - and to give the sauce some added flavor - use a small can of diced green chilies, add extra garlic powder, and some cumin. I use heavy cream in place of half/half and add a little whole milk - makes the sauce creamier. You can thicken the sauce with a little cornstarch if desired - however the sauce typically thickens in the oven. For those who complained about the sauce curdling - you CANNOT let the sauce boil once the sour cream has been added! Remove the sauce from the heat and add the sour cream at the end. Use corn tortillas if you want a more authentic flavor - especially the thick homemade style corn tortillas. Also, be sure to add a little of the sauce to the shrimp (I used only shrimp) mixture. Overall with the alterations it was a great meal - but not worth 5 stars.
With a little doctoring, this was great. The 9x13 in dish called for seemed way too roomy for just 6 enchiladas, so instead they went into a 7x11 in dish, and that was more snug--the sauce stayed where it was intended to. No problem with it being too thin, as some other reviewers had trouble with. I added 2 cloves of garlic to the onion, and 1/2 cup sour cream into the seafood. I used all (one lb) imitation crabmeat (don't laugh) and it came out really nicely. The sauce needed something...so it got 1/2 tsp cumin, 1/4 tsp coriander, and a dash or two of cayenne. And before sticking it in the oven, I garnished it with a handful of sliced black olives. Very happy with this one. Yup.
After reading the other reviews, I incorporated several changes. First, I added two cloves of garlic with the onion and used only shrimp (an entire lb. because it's what I had on hand). For the sauce I made a double batch and added a little flour to the butter, then added the half&half and sour cream - whisking constantly until it thickened (had no problem with curdling). Upon tasting it I substituted cilantro for the parsley and added chili powder, cumin, red pepper flakes and regular kosher salt instead of garlic salt. Mixed some of the sauce into the shrimp filling and filled tortillas as directed (could only fill 5 tortillas). Reserved some sauce and poured the rest over the filled tortillas and topped with additional cheese. Husband thought it was great, kids were so-so, but ate it nonetheless! Original recipe definitely needs to be kick up-but was a good base to start with.
This was a great recipe. My husband loved these. I did however make some slight variations: used two packages of the imitation crab meat,no shrimp,a mix of shredded colby and monterey jack cheese, and the smaller flour tortillas. Next time I will leave out the sour cream and use just a cream and butter sauce thickened with flour,sour cream causes the sauce to curdle and it is a little thin.
I've made this recipe for a year or so now, and everyone loves it. I do almost double the sauce portion, I like them moist. Thanks for sharing!
These were delicious with some changes for personal taste. I used 6 green onions instead of white or yellow, 8 ounces white cheddar cheese instead of Colby, 1/2 cup half/half, 2T butter, 1t garlic powder and 1/2 cup green enchilada sauce. Topped each enchilada with 2T parmesan cheese. They came out great. I wanted to cut the butter for obvious reasons, but others had commented that the sauce was a bit bland. Since I agreed, I made these changes. Perfect with modifications.Thanks for the opportunity to use our creativity with this wonderful recipe, Cathy!
I made this for my family, and added 1/2can of chopped olives, 1/2 can of green chiles. This added so much more flavor, and if you really want to jazz it up, add the green enchilada sauce either over the top or on the side.
I absolutely loved this recipe! My enchiladas were perfect, and the sauce was to die for! I used more shrimp, about 1/2 lb, and added some finely chopped fresh jalapeno to the seafood mix, along with a teaspoon of chipotle powder. For the sauce I used a little more sour cream and about 1/4 cup of clam broth for a "seafoody" taste. A dash of chipotle powder, too. I put the broiler on for about 2-3 minutes or so to crisp at the end. Garnished with fresh avocado, tomato, and chopped cilantro. A winner! Great recipe!
Made this tonight for the first time, and loved it! Found this recipe when looking for something to do with shrimp and tortillas. I read the reviews carefully and made the following changes: sauteed two cloves of garlic with the onion; used pepper jack, sliced finely; and only used shrimp, because it's all I had. After removing the shrimp and onion/garlic from the pan, I made the sauce in the same pan in order to absorb all of the flavor. I melted the butter first, then added some Wondra flour and whisked until smooth. I then added about a cup of light cream and continued whisking, adding garlic powder, kosher salt, and dried parsley. The sauce thickened more than I wanted, so I thinned it with whole milk. I poured it over the enchiladas, then topped that with the rest of the cheddar jack and one sliced jalapeno. The heat level was just perfect, and my husband couldn't stop raving about it. Thanks for sharing the recipe! I'll be making it again.
I just came accross this searching in google for a recipe of this nature to try out. I was craving seafood and mexican food at the same time. I had something similar to this recipe at a resturaunt. Wow! This meal was incredible!!! Easy to make as well. I however, had a few modifications. Fresh crab meat is the kicker here instead of imitation crab meat. It is a bit more expensive, but adds more flavor. I cut the tails off the shrimp. I added grounded red pepper and more garlic to the seafood/cheese mixture. I also added a few green diced chili peppers. I used heavy whipping cream so the sauce wouldn't be soupy. Using the heavy whipping cream thickens more as you bake too. I added jalapenos. I used a mexican blended cheese combination instead of colby cheese. I put guacomole a top the enchiladas before the sauce. What I recommed is not to use all of the sauce as it does tend to make the soft taco shells a bit too soft. What I love about this recipe is yes, you can add any garnish a top the enchiladas or any modifications to your liking and it will still be delish!! I am impressed and definately adding this to my recipe box!! Thank you for sharing this!! Very yummy!
These were 5 star after a few revisions...4 stars made as is. FILLING: I used 1 lb. imitation crab and omitted the shrimp. I added 3 cloves chopped garlic. For the cheese I used colby jack. I also added some of the sauce mixture and some sour cream until the filling was creamy. SAUCE: I doubled the sauce. I melted the butter then added about 1/2 cup flour to form a paste. Then I slowly whisked in the half and half. I added 1 can of hot green chiles, 1 tsp. chili powder and cumin, 1/4 tsp. cayenne, and salt and pepper to taste. After this I removed from heat and added sour cream. TOPPING: I sprinkled freshly chopped cilantro on the top before baking.
The first time we made this I got confused and used cooked shrimp. It was rubbery and not tasty. This time we used a 1 pound bag of raw shrimp (No crab- did not want to have to split up a bag of shrimp.) We followed other's suggestions and used corn tortillas, added cumin, a little fresh cilantro, and 1 chipotle with some adobo sauce. After cooking, I poured some green chile enchilada sauce (the can said "Hatch) on top and garnished with avocado and diced tomato from the garden. Half-way through the cooking process, we realized that we did not have enough 1/2 and 1/2. We ended up supplementing with buttermilk. We served this with some packaged green chile cilantro rice from Target (Archer Farms brand.) The combo was wonderful and tasted like "gourmet mexican." Leftovers were even better!
This recipe is five star worthy with some modifications. I am glad I read the reviews because I doubled the sauce and added in a can of shrimp bisque soup for additional seafood flavor. I also added some fresh chopped cilantro, chipotle pepper, white pepper, cumin, and coriander. I mixed some of the sauce into the crab meat mixture and used shredded chipotle cheddar cheese...they were truly restaurant quality!
This was a wonderful recipe...and EASY! I used pre-shredded sharp cheddar cheese. I also used minced onion instead of chopping up my own...my family likes that better. I took some ides from other reviews and added a couple of extra ingredients. I added to the onion, 1 tsp minced garlic with its juices, a small can of green chiles. I omitted the garlic salt. The only other change was about 2 tsp chipotle chili pepper. When eating this, I was instantly brought back in time to a favorite dish I loved to eat at our favorite Mexican restaurant when my husband & I were dating...15 years ago. My only complaint about the dish was the tortillas were soggy on the bottom, possible due to excess butter or maybe the crab meat releasing its juices...it was bagged and ready to eat. I probably should have drained it well first. I will, however, make this again!!!!
I didn't care for this recipe, but my husband loved it. The sauce that covers the enchiladas is not very good, and as another couple of reviewers said, it curdles when the ingredients blend. The first few bites of the enchiladas were good, but after that, the taste grew old, and I had a hard time finishing even half of one enchilada. I think this would be better with chicken or beef, and the seafood mixture might taste more appropriate over pasta.
This recipe is very good - sauce was great. I used a colby/monterey jack cheese blend, used the fajita-size tortillas, and added more shrimp. WE loved it, and are going to serve it when company comes to visit.
This was just ok for me. Can't put my finger on what it needs, but I thought the flavor was lacking. Actually, there is very little flavor in the fish, sour cream and half and half, and unfortunately the garlic just doesn't quite take this over the top. I don't think any other spices would help either. So, it was nice to try, but not something I would crave. Thanks for the recipe.
Excellent, I used the fat free 1/2 & 1/2 as I do on all sauces. used co/jack cheese. You realy need to enjoy this. So easy and so good. I also used granulated garlic instead of garlic salt to cut down on the sodium.
I made this for my boyfriend the first I cooked for him and he looked at me like he was in love. I even used the fat free imitation crab since I couldn't buy it fresh and it was still fantastic!
We have really enjoyed this recipe! It is really tasty!
This is an awesome base recipie! I followed some of the advice of other reviewers and added a small can of green chiles (chopped) to the sauce, a tsp of cumin and a tsp of chile powder too. I also doubled the sauce recipe and slowly added the first ingredients to the sour cream with great results. Used imitation crab instead of real crab with good results! Yum-O!
These were really wonderful! We subbed all low-fat products (sour cream, half and half, cheese), and I thought it turned out yummy. (We are also used to subbing low-fat or fat free products, so keep that in mind.) I added the sour cream off the heat so no curdling occurred. We used real crab meat and double the shrimp--and they were great. Even with the low fat ingredients, I could only eat one!
I can't believe I didn't like this at all. Maybe it was because I used canned crab meat. I love seafood but for some reason this was so "fishy" that I didn't enjoy it. My husband thought it was okay. It was easy to make which I liked. I might try it again and see what I can do to tweek it to my liking.
Don't do this recipe with imitation crab meat. I tried to be cheap and the taste became disdainful after a few bites. Other than that, I would recommend this to those that love seafood and mexican food. I had it with mexican rice and spanish corn.
This recipe was excellent. I only tweaked it a bit, adding chopped green chile to the shrimp/crab mix. This is a must and i added lots of cumin and cayenne. Due to cost i also substituted for imitation crab which tasted amazing and i can hardly imagine it being any better. This recipe tasted better than any seafood meal i have ever had from a mexican restaurant. This could easily be updated for a low fat approach, by substituting i cant believe its not butter skim milk fat free sour cream soy cheese and wheat tortillas, which i will try if i decide to diet.
Kicked up the spices a notch per other reviews. Still these were just 'okay'. Reminiscent of seafood lasagna -it seems like a good idea at the time, but then it doesn't really taste like anything.
These were absolutely delicious! I served them for a dinner party and everyone loved them. I added several garnishes - sliced olives, chopped cilantro, fresh chopped tomatoes and green tomatilla salsa. I prepared with Spanish Rice II - which was also very good. Will definately use this recipe again! Katie, Seattle
OMG. is all i can say..this was amazing!!! I did make a few changes . i added sour cream to the crab/shrimp mixture and added a can of salmon to the mixture as well. to the sour cream/ half and half mixture i added enchilada sauce and a packet of taco seasoning. sooooo creamy and appealing and delicous! my hubby said it was orgasmic! deff making this again!!
These didn't turn out as great as I had hoped. They were very rich, so rich that I had a hard time eating a whole one. However, my friend who came over to eat with me just loved them and asked for the recipe, so I guess it's just not to my tastes. I also will try a different kind of crab meat if I make these again, as I found the canned meat a bit fishy.
This was very good, although I used garlic powder instead and a bit more than was called for. I also made more of a casserole than regular enchiladas. I layered small flour tortillas in a pan topped with the meat mixture, another layer of tortillas, and then poured the sauce over all. It's a keeper.
A very good recipe that needs a little extra to get 5 stars. A little bland for Mexican food so I spice it up by adding minced garlic, cumin, diced green peppers and cayenne to the filling. Saute these with the onions and add some of the sauce to the filling when adding the seafood.
I warmed the sauce on the stove, (3 on my stove), a low heat. The sauce did not curdle. However, in the oven, it did, due to the high temperature. If I were to make it again, I wouldn't add the sauce until the enchiladas came out of the oven. My husband and I didn't like this recipe, so I won't be making this again.
This was fantastic. I added crab meat, shrimp, scallops and mexi-corn along with one cup of the sauce that goes over the top. (I doubled the sauce over the top) The enchiladas were moist and loaded with all the seafood. Oh yea, one other thing, I added 1/2 block of cream cheese to the seafood mixture and let it melt down for thicker consistency. Delishhhhhh!
I can't believe these turned out so good...especially after all the things I did to screw them up. Used skim milk instead of half and half, low fat sour cream, and half the amount of butter. And, I used shrimp and crab from pouches, not fresh. Even after all of that, these were awesome. Excellent flavor. Easy to make, even for those of us who aren't very good cooks.
5 stars because I simply adore all seafood. I was able to make 7 of these and squeezed them into a 9*9 baking dish so the sauce smothered all of them. If I used a 9*13 the sauce would just run on the bottom of the pan which is why most people double the sauce recipe. I tried using canned crab meat both times and it was very good, but I drained it with a strainer and squeezed it as dry as i could get it. Bad idea; you live and learn. Next time I'll use fresh crab, but if I have to use canned I'll drain it, not dry it so as to keep the crab flavor intact. Aren't great when microwaved More cheese on the outside than on the inside please. Not too much on the inside. I want to try adding more spices / vegetables. Maybe use half as much onions and add green onions instead?
so-so. wasn't crazy about the sauce. thought the filling would be a little blah so i added a can of diced green chilies and some corn. maybe if i tweaked it some i'd like it better. probably would not make it again without some SERIOUS changes.
My wife made these wonder Seafood Enchiladas for us one night. Altering the recipe with our refrigerator contents and personal tastes. She used bacon grease instead of butter and added mushrooms to saute the onion. She used heavy whipping cream instead of half-n-half in the sauce, and cojack instead of colby cheese, it's what we had on hand. She double the sauce and added just a bit to the seafood mixture. I'm very happy that she is making them again tonight, as otherwise I'd be craving them for who knows how long. You gotta try these if you like mexican seafood dishes. :)
This was a main course for a Cinco de Mayo dinner and it turned out great. I made it with canned crab and canned baby shrimp (minced in the food processor). The only 'problem' was, as other reviewers stated, the sauce 'curdled'... so I made a second batch of sauce and added to the pan after baking and it still 'curdled'. My mother suggests adding the sour cream very slowly after removing it from the heat - so it's lukewarm. I'll give it a try next time. There will definitely be a next time.
My family esp. my husband "inhaled" these up! I made a double batch and I changed the original recipe a little using the previous reviewers suggestions. I made a thin white sauce base using the butter and some cornstarch with half skim milk and half light cream. I let it cool to lukewarn and then stirred the sour cream in. No curdling problem. I also used a bit more garlic. I put a little of the sauce into the seafood mixture to bind it too. I cooked them for about 20 minutes before topping them for the last 10 with the cheese. We like the cheese to be nice and soft and gooey not baked too hard. We will have these again soon. Thanks.
These are heavenly! Substituted imitation crabmeat for fresh because I couldn't find any, and it still turned out delicious. Even the people in my family who supposedly hate shellfish loved it! Good to make for a crowd too, and there were no leftovers. This is a definite keeper.
Delicious. I don't usually tweak my recipes but I did after reading reviews on this one. To the shrimp I added garlic and a little cumin. The sauce needed help so I added a can of drained diced green chilies, cumin, chipotle pepper powder & cilantro instead of the parsley. I used less sauce because it was so runny and just drained out the green chilies that sunk to the bottom of the pot. Used lots of cheese on top as this seems to help thicken the sauce while cooking. Also no crab all shrimp. Very easy.
I've made this a few times, and it's always a crowd pleaser. I usually use 2/3 to 3/4 lb of shrimp and skip the crab, and I've found that corn tortillas tend to be better for enchiladas. I usually fry the tortillas in oil just the tiniest bit to keep them from cracking when they're rolled up. The sauce is delicious, I don't change a thing. It's rich, but not overpowering. I usually top with a little bit of guacamole or avocado salad. Delicious and very easy to make, but everyone who tastes it will think you've slaved all day.
This food goes above your expectations. I followed some others suggestions and used the heavy cream rather than the half and half and real crabmeat. IT WAS EXCELLENT!!!! I have not generally been a seafood person however this is one that I will make again. Also, I added fresh mushrooms to the crabmeat and shrimp filler.
This is my favorite meal to make, and everyone loves it. The first time I made it, I followed the recipe exactly, and I loved it. Since then, I have experimented, combined other recipes, and made so many changes that I have a completely new recipe that fits my taste perfectly. I would like to add that combining a little of the sauce to the inside filling works out really well. I serve this with Rice, beans, Chi-Chi's brand corn cake and margaritas. Oh, and I have always used imitation crabmeat as well.
Very easy! Added some left over pre-cooked shrimp and my kids loved it! They thought they were chicken enchilada's, as it's tough for us to get them to try ANY seafood.
This can be an excellent recipe with a few modifications. It's hard for me to imagine Mexican or Tex-Mex food made with garlic salt and Colby cheese. Cooking garlic with the onion and omitting the garlic salt, using Monterey Jack instead of Colby, and using cilantro instead of parsley makes this a really fine Mexican-style dish. Also, Mexican crema in place of sour cream is an added benefit.
These were incredible and incredibly easy! (Thanks Cathy!) I didn't have any parsley or cilantro (wish I did, it would have been even better), but it came out super anyway!! Also, I used corn tortillas for a more "authentic flavor". I made some with chicken and some with shrimp. Both of my kids (picky eaters) LOVED it!! This is going on my "foolproof-kid-friendly-meals" list. The only thing I might change would be the amount of the sauce...we like a lot of sauce! ;)
I have to agree with another reviewer, a few modifications and this was an excellent recipe. I made enough filling for 10 enchiladas by increasing the amount of shrimp and yes, the imitation crabmeat (which still tasted great by the way). I used gloves of fresh garlic sauted with the onions instead of garlic salt and used a monteray jack/colby cheese combo. I doubled the sauce ingredients, using fat free half and half and reduced fat sour cream in an attempt to cut down on the amount of fat and calories. I also used cilantro in place of the parsley and added slightly more sour cream in order to make the sauce a little thicker. I only poured 1/2 the sauce over the enchiladas before baking and saved the rest to add before serving. The sauce did curdle as other reviewers indicated that it would, however it wasn't a problem and they still looked and tasted terrific. Thanks for the recipe! My family devoured these and are already asking when I'm going to make them again.
I have been wanting to try a mexican dish with seafood and found thise recipe to be exactly what I wanted. I made a few modifications. 1) I used green onions instead of regular. I sauteed the white portion with a little of the green tops. (I saved the remaining green tops for garnish) 2) recipe lacks flavor (thus the 4 stars, sorry) I added cumin, salt, pepper, paprika and parsley to the meat mixture. 3) I used corn instead of flour tortillas. 4) I used heavy whipping cream versus the half-n-half. I also, seasoned up this sauce with a little cumin along with the garlic salt, parsely and a dash of pepper and paprika. 5) The key to not getting a curd like sauce is to whisk it. I actually will make it next time with about 3/4 cup or less of the cream (I thought this was too much) I spooned the sauce over the enchiladas just to get them wet NOT saturated. I found that there was too much sauce left over (for my taste) and I ended up tossing about 1/4 cup or so out once I used what I wanted. I then sprinkled with cheese and BAM!.......Once they came out the oven they were beautiful! I garnished them with sliced olives, green onions tops, avocado slices, a dollop of sour cream and squeezed fresh lime juice for added flavor (GOTTA HAVE LIME JUICE!) Had I not been so hungry I would've taken a photo to show how lovely they really looked =) I generally don't do measuring with alot of recipes when it comes to things like cheese, I added to both inside and out. When it cam
This does not taste like the restaurant seafood enchiladas I had in mind. I followed the recipe as listed and my husband did not like this dish and asked that I not make it again. I thought it was okay, but to get it to taste like the 'restaurant' kind, you need a lot of alterations.
these are delectable!!! i found them a cinch to put together and were soooo good!!! very rich. the only substitution that i made was adding campbell's shrimp bisque soup (about 1/2 of can) to sauce mixture. i even used fat free half and half and low fat sour cream to keep calories down. you will love!!!
Wonderful recipe! Did modify a bit according to other reviews. Used cumin and chopped green chilis in the sauce, also added chopped garlic to the onion mixture. Doubled the sauce. Snipped fresh cilantro on top before serving. We loved it.
I made a change and it worked well. I did not use crab. I used shrimp & sea scallops. They were large so I chopped them into small pieces. I also added diced mild green chilis for some flavor. This dish was great. I topped the echiladas with a green sauce.
Very tasty. I made some modifications to fit what I had in my kitchen. Omitted the onion. I used can crab and shrimp instead of fresh. I had gruyere and mozzarella cheese so I used that instead of colby. I combined the shrimp, crab and cheese in a bowl. I heated CORN tortillas in the microwave to make them pliable. I filled each tortilla (I used 9) and rolled them up. I used a 7x11 greased glass dish. For the sauce, I melted the butter in a sauce pan then added HEAVY WHIPPING CREAM. Once heated, I removed from the heat and let cool for a few minutes. I then stirred in fat-free sour cream. I had some leftover filling so I sprinkled it over the enchiladas. I poured the sauce over the enchiladas and baked for 30 minutes. I will say that the sauce probably was not enough because the tortillas dried out a bit on top. Next time I will double it as some other reviewers suggested.
Made this with most of Carens adaptations, we didn't have cumin or cayenne pepper, so I used Old Bay Seasoning, WOW - these were PERFECT - and they go far - Totally worth the calories in this extr rich recipe!!
If you like the flavor of green chilies, you'll love this recipe. I added a little old bay seasoning and mixed it all together, then stuffed the shells. Brenda Trenton, MI
My husband and I LOVE this recipe. I've made it numerous times. I added a can of chopped green chillies and sliced black olives. To save time I have added dried minced onions, which works well too. Also, I've tried this with tomato based enchilada sauce in the can and it's just as good. It saves time and calories. Very easy and helps me get my mexican food fix.
I made this recipe for a group of my girlfriends last weekend and the enchiladas were delicioso! Also very simple because you don't have to cook the crab and shrimp. The sauce was perfect--nice and creamy and easy to make. This recipe will definitely be a favorite and I will make over and over.
THIS IS AWESOME! I normally don't rate recipes, but I always read the reviews since it helps me gauge what may need to be tweaked. I agree with doubling the sauce, adding cilantro, cumin and using heavy cream instead of half-and-half. My son picked this recipe for Father's Day and boy did he pick a winner. This is a restaurant quality dish! Excellent, excellent.
