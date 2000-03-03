Seafood Enchiladas

These crab and shrimp stuffed enchiladas taste like the ones served at a popular Mexican restaurant in my area. My husband just loves them. After sprinkling the cheese over the enchiladas before baking, you can also garnish with tomatoes, cilantro, olive slices, or whatever other garnish you enjoy.

By Cathy

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet, saute onions in 1 tablespoon butter until transparent. Remove the skillet from heat and stir in crabmeat and shrimp. Shred the cheese and mix half of it into the seafood. Place a large spoonful of the mixture into each tortilla. Roll the tortillas up around the mixture and arrange the rolled tortillas in a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a saucepan over medium-low heat, combine half-and-half, sour cream, 1/4 cup butter, parsley and garlic salt. Stir until the mixture is lukewarm and blended. Pour sauce over the enchiladas, and sprinkle with remaining cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
607 calories; protein 26.8g; carbohydrates 42.6g; fat 36.5g; cholesterol 135.8mg; sodium 1078mg. Full Nutrition
