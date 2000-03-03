Seafood Enchiladas

I have been wanting to try a mexican dish with seafood and found thise recipe to be exactly what I wanted. I made a few modifications. 1) I used green onions instead of regular. I sauteed the white portion with a little of the green tops. (I saved the remaining green tops for garnish) 2) recipe lacks flavor (thus the 4 stars, sorry) I added cumin, salt, pepper, paprika and parsley to the meat mixture. 3) I used corn instead of flour tortillas. 4) I used heavy whipping cream versus the half-n-half. I also, seasoned up this sauce with a little cumin along with the garlic salt, parsely and a dash of pepper and paprika. 5) The key to not getting a curd like sauce is to whisk it. I actually will make it next time with about 3/4 cup or less of the cream (I thought this was too much) I spooned the sauce over the enchiladas just to get them wet NOT saturated. I found that there was too much sauce left over (for my taste) and I ended up tossing about 1/4 cup or so out once I used what I wanted. I then sprinkled with cheese and BAM!.......Once they came out the oven they were beautiful! I garnished them with sliced olives, green onions tops, avocado slices, a dollop of sour cream and squeezed fresh lime juice for added flavor (GOTTA HAVE LIME JUICE!) Had I not been so hungry I would've taken a photo to show how lovely they really looked =) I generally don't do measuring with alot of recipes when it comes to things like cheese, I added to both inside and out. When it cam