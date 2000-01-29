Fresh Apple Cake II
A moist and nutty cake that keeps and freezes well. Frost with your choice of frostings. Some suggestions are: Cream Cheese Frosting, Whipped Cream or White Buttercream.
Yum-eee. I switched this up a bit by reducing the sugars to 1C br. sugar and 1/2C white sugar (as I was going to add a glaze to the finished cake), replacing 1C of the flour with whole wheat flour and adding 1/4 tsp cardamom along with the cinnamon. And as dense as the batter was, it baked evenly and was done at 35 min (in a glass pan). Then, to gild the lily, I poured Caramel Frosting VI on top. Moist, apple-y... just plain delicious. Thanks!Read More
Well...this has potential, but it's not there yet. It was soggy towards the bottom of the pan. I would recommend decreasing the amount of apples and making them as small as possible - maybe it will decrease the amount of moisture. Just a note - this is almost the exact recipe I use for carrot cake from allrecipes.com and that is an amazing cake!Read More
This recipe makes 6 mini loaf cakes. They turned out very moist and delicious, and they froze and thawed very well. Using them for the upcoming holidays for homemade gifts for family and friends.
I've been making this cake for years. I love this cake and so does eveyone that tries it. I use half the amount of nuts (we dont care too much for nuts), but I add that same amount of raisins (we like the chewyness it gives). To top it off I brush a little melted margarine to the top of the cake and then sprinkle it with cinnamon and sugar. Perfect! It's more like a coffee cake to me so it's perfect for breakfast.
Awesome apple cake! I omitted the nuts due to personal taste. I used four McIntosh apples with a fairly fine chop to obtain the desired four cups. In addition to the cinnamon, I added sprinkles of nutmeg, cloves, and pumpkin pie spice. The resultant cake was a beautful dark brown with a crackled appearance. The cake is beautifully moist and rich, with a spicy apple-y flavor. Great with Caramel Frosting VI from this site.
YUMMY!!!!!! I ADDED 1/8 TSP. EACH OF CLOVES, NUTMEG, AND GINGER IN ADDITION TO THE CINNAMON. SPECTACULAR CAKE. I WILL DEFINITELY MAKE IT AGAIN.
This was excellent. The batter is very thick. Will try with 1/2 cup less sugar next time. I grated the apples. Used the caramel glaze from Fresh Apple Cake III.
this recipe was the moistest apple cake i had ever made yet.it is delicious and very simple to make.my family loved it and so would yours.you must try this recipe!
This is the best apple cake I ever made....Received lots of compliments and requests for the recipe! Thanks.
Wow! Got lots of "hum hum" from first bites on! Everyone went for seconds. An absolutely wonderful cake. I ommitted the nuts, but it still resulted in a really delightful cake. You must try this recipe.
Since its fall time here ,what a great way to eat tasty red delecious apple , the cake is moist and its tasty even without any frosting , this cake is awinner !! A++ and thanks for sharing CLARE......
This is the best apple cake recipe! The cake was moist and not too sweet. Very tasty and easy to prepare. I followed this recipe exactly the way the author suggested and I was totally satisfied. I also think that using red apples adds to the moistness of the cake. I have tried it with Granny Smith Apples and it was pretty dry and lacked sweetness. Excellent RECIPE!
this was a hit , I also did as a few others did which was one cup of white sugar and one cup of brown sugar , theres none left :)
great recipe! Lost my favorite apple cake recipe so tried this one. The key is using the right apples for the recipe. Use only cooking apples, not too sweet and not too watery. The info available at store. Used one tsp of cinnamon instead of 2. Used 1/2 cup of cinnamon applesauce and 1/4 cup of oil instead of 1/2 cup of oil. Only used one tsp of vanilla. Used pecans instead of walnuts and cut the apples thin and about 1/4 inch long. The mixing directions I followed perfectly. I made 2 cakes to share and one baked in 40 min. and one in 45. Just watch the cake. If not using right away be sure to ventilate when covered or gets a little moist on top. Only used cool whip for topping. Icing of some sort not needed. I will definetly make this again
Delicious! Used whole wheat flour, decreased the sugar, and used apple sauce instead of oil. Awesome!
Easy and simple recipe! It's very moist and delicious. I like it as it is without icing, but it also tastes great with buttercream icing on it.
I've used this recipe for years, as dessert with cream cheese frosting and, unfrosted, I serve it for breakfast. I noticed that another reviewer found the cake to be sticky. I've discovered that if you cover the cake overnight, even after being completely cooled, the top will be "sticky" the next morning - a result of the moisture in the apples, I assume. If I plan to serve it at breakfast the following morning, I leave it uncovered overnight. It doesn't dry out and the texture and appearance are more appealing.
A wonderful addition to my recipe box!!! A great desert to mark the beginning of fall! One of the best tasting I have ever made. Very moist and falvorful! This will defiantly be a family favorite for years to come!
This cake was moist and delicious! Everyone who tasted it asked asked for seconds. I added a thin layer of caramel to the top of the cake after it came out of the oven, and that certainly kept the cake moist and delicious. I also added more apples, so it had to cook longer, but it was well worth the wait. Great recipe!
I wanted to try something different in a cake so I chose this apple cake recipe. It is the best cake I ever ate. My daughter, who is not a cake lover, absolutely loved it. It was easy to make and if you love apples and love cake, this is the recipe.
Very moist and delicious!! I only made 2 minor substitutions: instead of using all vegetable oil, I substituted applesauce (recipe from this site) for half. I also omitted nuts and added 1/2 c raisins because family doesn't like nuts. I WILL be making this many more times in the future. Thank you for sharing!!
AWESOME CAKE!!! Also made the Caramel Frosting VI from this site and it made it even better. The "Frosting" is more of a glaze that needs to be put on the cake while it is still warm. The only changes I made were for preference and what I had on hand.
What an easy, great tasting apple cake. I looked through dozens of recipes before deciding on this one. Only made one change...used 1/2 brown and 1/2 white sugar. Great recipe! Thanks for sharing!
This is my rave review for this cake. The first thing we noticed was that it tasted almost exactly like a dense, moist Welsh cake that my Aunt was given by her MIL about 80 years ago. It had 5 or 6 spices in it with raisins and nuts. It was called Cake Brith (Welsh). It had no apples in it, yet it tastes similar. I'm making one to take to my sister who is having breast cancer surgery tomorrow. I'm positive she and hubby will enjoy it as well. I followed this recipe exactly, but halved it for 2 of us. The next one will be 9X13 in size. I used Granny Smiths and it was perfect in taste, moisture and texture. I'm adding raisins next. Thank you for sharing a delicious treat. It's a keeper.
This was wonderful! Very delicious, everybody loved it. I did think it was too sweet so maybe next time I'll cut down the sugar. I omitted the nuts and added a sprinkle of ground ginger, otherwise I followed as written. Very good.
Great recipe. Only change I made was to cut the recipe in half and bake in a 9x9 pan (there's only two of us) and I used a bit less sugar and substituted about 1/3 of it with brown sugar (wanted a more carmel flavor). Turned out wonderful and the house smells heavenly! Husband fighting urge for seconds. Try a litte whipped cream on it - Yum!
After reviewing the alterations of this recipe, I changed the following: 1/3 cup oil, 1/4 cup applesauce, 1 cup white sugar, 3/4 cup brown sugar. I thought the sweetness was perfect for my taste. The cake was definitely moist, and light even. It's delicious right out of the oven, but sets up when cooled. Will definitely make again!
I used the french buttercreme frosting recipe I found on this site with this cake. It was amazing.
Jess and I loved this!!!! Moist, tasty, cinnamon-y.
I was worried about making an apple cake, but now I have no idea why! My cake was a huge hit, tasted excellent, and was nice and moist on the inside. I didn't need walnuts or icing. Thanks for the recipe!
this recipes was amazing and was finished in one day. i was a little hesistant at first when i was making it because i felt as if there was too much apple and too lil dough but in the end it worked out perfectly. soft apples. would of been even better w. a scoop of vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce but that gets too sweet.
A WONDERFUL CAKE! In an attempt to save some calories I substituted Splenda for half of the sugar and substituted 4 egg whites for the two whole eggs. This recipe is a definite keeper!
Great recipe. Similar to a carrot cake. I used all brown sugar, and added 1/2 t. fresh grated ginger. Frosted it with Cream Cheese Frosting with minced candied ginger and rum added to it. Yum Yum Yummy. Should be able to rate this above a 5.
My kids LOVE this cake. They even like it better than chocolate cake!! When I make this recipe i always get rave reviews.
This was a great apple cake - it smelled SO good while it baked, and the taste was not a letdown after the smell! I frosted it with Fluffy White Frosting, a cooked and whipped frosting I found on this site. It was good, but I would probably have enjoyed the cake just as much without frosting. I only needed to bake it about 40 minutes?
MOIST oh YEAH, this is a keeper,and will make again & again. This was great w/out the frosting, next time will try with frosting. I personaly would not change anything on this recipe, and the smell in the house while baking, well your'll have to make it to smell it !!!!!
Very moist and delicious!
I just made this for the first time, it's really moist and sweet. Great way to get rid of leftover apples, too. Easy and rather fast to make. I didn't use any frosting, just sprinkled a little sugar and cinnamon on top. Served it when it was still a little warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, but I guess whipped cream will go well with it, too.
Delicious and just the right amount of sweet. Served it plain with whipped cream and it went over famously. Would be good with ice cream too.
Delicious cake! I took this to an event and it was a hit. I used Cream Cheese Frosting II on this cake, but it would be good without frosting too.
very nice way to use up extra apples!
The most "apple" taste of the apple cakes! I've been making this for years with great reviews. The only differences in my recipe: 1 tsp soda instead of 2, Granny Smith apples, FINELY chopped, 3 tsp cinnamon instead of 2 & I use pecans. For those who take issue with the sweetness, too much vanilla or soda-like taste, using my recipe will address those problems. Granny Smiths are very tart (especially the greenest ones). By the way, vanilla is known to impart an impression of sweetness. I sometimes bake it in a tube pan for 1 hr. 10 minutes. And I've never needed icing (& I love icing!) Great with vanilla caramel ice cream.
We loved this. I just made half a recipe which was just right for the two of us. I used Jonathan apples but I still didn't use all the sugar it called for and it was very sweet. Next time I will try the butter/sugar/cinnamon sprinkle on top.
Made this the other day for my husband, loves it. Serve it warm with coolwhip. Nice
I couldnt agree more! This is wonderfully moist and "cinammony"; reminds me of the delicious cakes I would have in Germany. For me it is sweet enough without adding any kind of topping, but I imagine adding a carrot cake style icing would be great. I followed this recipe making no changes apart from using wholewheat flour and pecans. Thanks!
I love this recipe. I made it a little healthier by doing half whole wheat flour and cutting it down to 1 1/2 cups flour.
The cake turned out absolutely delicious! It was just as good straight from the oven as it was the following day after the spices had combined. To lighten up the cake, I used cinnamon sweetened apple sauce instead of oil. I also added a 1/3 cup of chopped dates. The cake was very moist and the cinnamon flavor really accentuated the taste.
Amazing! This is a NEVER-FAILED recipe at all! I'm not really into baking, so I'm not really confident when I want to try a recipe. But not this one, I already made it few times now. I change several things, though: I replace half of the oil with apple sauce and replace the nuts with muesli with dried fruits. It's even tastier! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Delicious! Everyone LOVED it! Thanks for sharing! I used Almonds... worked wonderfully!
This apple cake is SO good, you better freeze half of it or it's gone before you know it. My husband even said that it was GOOD and he's a fussy eater. I used one and one-half cups of white sugar and one-half cup of brown sugar. This cake needs no topping; it's wonderful just as it is!
I have been a vegan for over a year, and constantly look for good recipes to adapt. I used egg replacer instead of eggs, and like others, cut the sugar in half. I also added raisins, and it was sooo good! Thanks for the recipe!!
Very tasty!
Delicious! Tastes just like one my grandma used to make. Moist and full of apples, yum. Topped with Caramel Frosting VI, it was a big hit.
This is an excellent easy apple cake. I also reduced the sugar per other reviewers suggestions. Turned out very moist and needed no icing at all. I will definitely be making this one again.
We really loved this. We used probably too many apples. Also the pan we used was 8.5 x 11 pyrex. We wrapped wet dishtowels around the perimeter of the baking dish while it baked, to avoid uneven baking (so the edges won't overcook). Next time I will use exact amount of apples. Granny Smiths, tasted delicious. Oh,, I also added about a teaspoon of allspice.
Very easy and tasty! I used 6 cups of diced apples, and a lemon zest instead of cinnamon. Baking time - 70 min. Thank you!
I make this monthly, and more often when I have apples that need to be used up! Delicious as can be. My son loves a piece for breakfast!
This was a very sticky cake and it was flat..I dont know what went wrong..seems no one else had this issue so it was probably my error..and I love to bake! Dont know what I did wrong but I will try it one more time.
THis recipe turned out great! I made it using two loaf pans and it is deliciuos! It stays so moist and it tasty warm and cold! My husband raved!
This cake is wonderful! I frosted it with buttercream icing and everyone was in love with it.
My whole family loved this apple cake especially with the cream cheese icing that I made to go with it. It filled the whole house with such a good smell and was great eaten fresh or warmed up briefly in the microwave. Really good.
Delish! I made this for a church 'harvest celebration' potluck, topped with caramel frosting VI from this site. I also used apples from my gravenstein tree, so that helped with the yumminess :) I used 1 1/2 cups of brown sugar only (no white). Also, I tossed the cinnamon in with the sugar/apple mix, and added about 1/2 tsp ground cloves, and 1/2 tsp ground ginger. It was excellent! I will keep this, and definitely make it again!
great cake, no icing needed. I put one teaspoon of saigon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon of cloves, and 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg. No nuts, substituted raisins.
Excellent! Not exactly a cake, but tastes good no matter what you call it. To make it a bit healthier, I used 1/4 cup of veg oil and a 1/4 cup of applesauce as a substitute. Also cut the sugar by using 1 1/2 cup with the 1/2 cup coming from Splenda's brown sugar blend.
This recipe is a keeper. I added cream cheese icing on top with sifted cinnamon and sugar. It is extremely moist and flavorful. This is the best apple cake I've ever had! My family loved it.
Very good
I added 1/8 tsp. each ground cloves, ginger, and allspice. This is the best fresh apple cake I have ever made. It gets better each day, and I did not add any frosting.
Delicious, moist, like an apple spice cake. I didn't frost it - thought it was fine just like it said. Came out dark on top - thought I'd overcooked it, but it was perfect.
This was a really good cake...but I have never had apple cake before little on made one. I thought it was a little heavy but it was very moist! I used black walnuts in mine and everyone loved it. I would make this again if asked too. Thanks for sharing a good and easy recipe!
I have been baking this fresh apple cake for about 30 years and have given the recipe out to many people. This cake is a family favorite and it was just recently requested for a family member birthday coming in 2010. It is delish!!!
Made this today with the fresh apples from our trees. The guys loved it. It's moist, loaded with apples, cake part bakes nice and fluffy.
I'm sorry, I did not like this recipe. I found it to be bland and I seemed to keep tasting the soda. It didn't seem to bother my husband, but my son did not care for this cake at all. I feel bad to give such a low rating, but the taste was a 3 star experience for me.
I made this cake for my family, it was delicous and very moist. It also smelled delicious when it's baking. Lovely x
Matt, Mike and i liked it very much It called for 2 cups white sugar. I put in 1 cup white and 1 cup brown sugar Good in am and pm with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream
Good but missing a topping and had too many apples. I highly recommend using 1 cup of apples maybe two if you want it to be appley. Also, it is important to use grannismith apples. I used mactintosh and they are too soft.Cake became too watery like a sponge. I cooked at 350 for 30 mins and any longer would have burned. yummy. will make it again. followed everything else exact. smelled great in the oven. yummy cake.
Loved this! Substituted 1c. Sugar for 1c. Splenda and the other cup of white sugar with 1c. Brown sugar. Omitted the nuts. Really good! Thanks for posting.
Very good cake, made with 2 large Granny Smith apples and substituted 1 c of brown sugar for 1 c of white sugar, used 1 c of raisins instead of the walnuts and topped with powdered sugar glaze as soon as it was removed from the oven. Cooking time in an aluminum 9x13 pan was only 31 minutes however. Make sure to check cake after about 30 minutes .
I used 1 cup of honey instead of 2cups sugar and used almond flour instead of regular, a very easily adaptation for lower carb and healthier sugar. If you use almond flour and honey you need to add an extra egg so it firms up better. It was SO good!! Yum yum yum!!!
Very moist didn't use nuts cause I didn't have any.
I added some cooked cinnamon and brown sugar coated apples on top then drizzled with a caramel topping. It disappeared quickly.
Love this simple apple cake. As written it is very, very good but because of our taste buds I subsitute half melted unsalted butter for some of the oil. Thanks for a great contribution and it also keep very, very well - but does not usually last too long!!!!
We used 1 c dark brown & 1/2 c white sugar to get caramel apple flavor. Frosted with white cream cheese icing then drizzled with caramel. Incredible! from grandkids to grandparents... all loved it.
this is so good, very moist and makes the house smell wonderful.
Delicious cake. I used pecans instead of walnuts. Turned out great. My husband had 2 big pieces. I also used a cream cheese frosting.
It was good. I think I overbaked it by accident, but it was still really moist and everyone at work loved it. Next time, I will chop the apples smaller and add a little cloves and nutmeg.
We loved this cake, wouldn't change a thing.
Fantastic cake !! Well, it was fantastic.with the changes I made. Lol It's way way better with Fuji apples ! I also added tons more cinnamon....I.love it so much so I just dump it in. I bake it about ten to fifteen minutes longer too. Then to top it off, I drizzle my homemade maple icing on it, some while the cake is fairly warm so it seeps in some, then more when the cake is very very cool so it will harden a bit. People beg me to make this cake, and just make up excuses so I'll make it. Lol.
This was ok--family liked it warm with vanilla ice cream. I won't be making it again --it was very flat. not fluffy at all.
This a very moist apple cake. Loved it. I added nutmeg and cloves to the recipe. I also Substituted half the amount of white sugar for brown sugar. That’s really all I did to the recipe. It turned out moist and it just melts in your mouth. Will do it again on a larger scale because I adjusted the recipe to make a loaf cake (10 servings).
Everyone loved it!!!
For this recipe, I used only 350gr of chopped apples to become drier and half raisins/half nuts because I think they taste great on cakes. I baked this cake for my university group and they all loved it. I am definitely doing it again! The downside of it was that it burned a little on the bottom, so I would advice to keep the same cooking temperature and keep an eye on when to switch to top heating. When done, I also advice to let it cool in the fridge first and then cut in pieces because I started cutting and the crust was breaking very easily.
This is a great recipe! I've made it twice and I don't use the nuts. The first time we did frost it for a party and today I made another, but left it unfrosted. This is a keeper for us!
This was a pretty good cake, similar to the Pear Bread recipie on this site. I was surprised to find it was not overly sweet even with the 2 cups of sugar. I was able to use up a bunch of really old apples. I used almond extract because I was out of vanilla. The cake was moist delicious. I also added more cinion, another teaspoon. Next time I'll try adding cardamon or nutmeg.
All I have to say is that this was the best Apple Cake I have ever had! I made it just as the recipe ready and it was amazing! It was so good, I sent the recipe to my sisters for them to try it!
Way too sweet and I only used 1cup of sugar. I also cut up the apples in very small bitesize pieces. One thing I did do wrong was I misread the recipe and added the apples with the sugar last. Don't think it made much of a difference through. Maybe my apples were sweeter than most.
Wow! We just had a piece hot out of the oven and it was just what we were looking for. We used braeburn apples, omitted the nuts because we didn't have any, and the frosting because it's so nice and simple by itself. Delicious!
Added cloves, nutmeg and ginger. Also chunky walnuts and raisins. OMG, sooooo good!
This is a very old German style recipe that has been in my Husband's family for years. It never makes it through a single day at my house. We love it!!
Easy to follow recipe with ingredients usually on hand. Made some changes for a healthier lower calorie version. Used very large apples which made it very moist. Used 1 part unbleached flour and 1 part whole wheat flour. Added ground flax meal 3 tbls. Cut the sugar by 1/2 cup as the apples make it sweet enough. Overall great success for my girls get together.
