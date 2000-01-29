Fresh Apple Cake II

A moist and nutty cake that keeps and freezes well. Frost with your choice of frostings. Some suggestions are: Cream Cheese Frosting, Whipped Cream or White Buttercream.

By Clare Koehler

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan. In a medium bowl, stir together the sugar and apples, set aside. Sift together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt.

  • In a large bowl, stir together the oil, eggs and vanilla. Add the apples and sugar, mix well. Stir in the dry ingredients, then the nuts. Pour into the prepared pan and spread evenly.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until cake springs back to the touch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 208mg. Full Nutrition
