Fresh Apple Cake II

great recipe! Lost my favorite apple cake recipe so tried this one. The key is using the right apples for the recipe. Use only cooking apples, not too sweet and not too watery. The info available at store. Used one tsp of cinnamon instead of 2. Used 1/2 cup of cinnamon applesauce and 1/4 cup of oil instead of 1/2 cup of oil. Only used one tsp of vanilla. Used pecans instead of walnuts and cut the apples thin and about 1/4 inch long. The mixing directions I followed perfectly. I made 2 cakes to share and one baked in 40 min. and one in 45. Just watch the cake. If not using right away be sure to ventilate when covered or gets a little moist on top. Only used cool whip for topping. Icing of some sort not needed. I will definetly make this again