Tom and Jerry Batter
This is a holiday drink that my family enjoys in the winter. The batter makes an excellent topping for both alcoholic beverages as well as hot cocoa, eggnog, or warm milk for the kids.
This is also a family recipe of mine. We put 2 TBLS with a 1/2 shot of run and a 1/2 shot of whiskey and add hot water. Stir - it's the best to warm you from the inside out. You can also make for kids without the alcohol.Read More
I first made 1/2 batch as written, but found the confectioners' sugar to be very overpowering. I then added in 6 more eggs (whites and yolks as previously prepared) and another 1/2 lb of butter. Much better!!Read More
This is also a family recipe of mine. We put 2 TBLS with a 1/2 shot of run and a 1/2 shot of whiskey and add hot water. Stir - it's the best to warm you from the inside out. You can also make for kids without the alcohol.
This recipe is fantastic!!! AND I have a couple tips to make it a little easier and less messy to make. The final product for this recipe is just as good if not better than the stuff you get at the grocery store, but after making it twice, I discovered a couple things that really help the mixing process. First, the suggested serving size in this recipe is about 1T, and I'm not aware of anyone who doesn't put at least 2T in each glass they make, so consider that when estimating the serving number you want to make (and remember, the batter is fantastic kept frozen, so go ahead and make extra!). I used the serving size calculator to adjust it to 45 servings (and there are only 3 people in our home). This # of servings allows you to use an entire 2lb bag of powdered sugar so there's less mess - no measuring needed. At 45 svgs, it then calls for 7.5 eggs - I used 6 large eggs, and 2 small ones to make that work. The completed batch nicely fills a 1/2 gallon container which I keep in the freezer during Christmastime. For mixing, you will find much less mess if you mix egg whites, and mix the yolks. Then add yolks to butter, plus vanilla, then add the whites, and THEN add the sugar. After all mixed, add spices at the end. This eliminates the cloud of powdered sugar floating around your kitchen, as there is more liquid to help soak it all up. I'm sure there may be a reason for the suggested order, but I've found this sequence a much less messy process. :-) Enjoy!!
This tastes just like the stuff I drank as a kid in northern Wisconsin. Thanks so much for the recipe. I made a rookie mistake and didn't check the number of servings before I started separating eggs. Be aware, this recipe makes about six pints worth of the stuff. I'll be sending guests home with the leftovers. :)
I have never had this before. It seems like a very sweet eggnog batter to flavor hot drinks. I used the calculate button and changed it to 6 servings. 1/4 lb of powdered sugar is equal to 1 cup and 1 1/2 oz of butter is equal to 1 1/2 Tblsp. The only change I made was just doing a sprinkle of the cloves, because I don't care for that spice, as it is so strong. I tried it with cocoa and it made it a little more creamy and gave it a slight warm Christmas spice flavor. I then tried it with milk, as seems is traditional, and it was completely different tasting. It tasted like a thinner warm eggnog, actually better to me than traditional eggnog, as it was less thick. I can see how this is a winter holiday drink.
We loved this and made it often throughout the holidays! We made the batter just as the recipe stated, than made drinks with 1 shot of both whiskey and spiced rum. Yummy! Definitely a new staple in our house!
Great recipe.... thanks so much for sharing. It is just like I remember from many cold winter days in Wisconsin.
There is a place here in town that is famous for these drinks...what they do is put a half shot of rum and a half shot of brandy in the mug..then almost to the top with boiling water..and top it off with the batter...I want to tell you this recipe is so good...see if you can only have one.. Tom
THIS is what my homemade non-dairy eggnog needed! To be totally honest, I cheated. I didn't want to take the time to follow the directions, and I just threw all the ingredients in a blender (recipe scaled down, of course). It came out tasting absolutely fabulous. Thanks for this recipe!
It takes a little time to separate & whip the eggs, but it is well worth it! This is the best T&J batter I've every had. Awesome!!!
Awesome!!! So much cheaper than the store bought kind
Perfect! Exactly as Mama Karla (Mamo) used to make it. One IMPORTANT note, though... Don't do the egg white step first as the instructions say. Separate the eggs and chill the whites white you mix the yolk "section." Keeping the whites "section" cold will keep it from getting "soupy." Otherwise, SPOT ON! P.S. Keeping it frozen and scooping it with an ice cream scoop will also eliminate the "soupy ness." cheers!!
I have been using this recipe for 3 years. Wonderful, did not change a thing! Tom and Jerry batter sells for $6 a pint in northern MN. This recipe is better than what is sold in the stores! We serve with brandy and rum - half shot of each, boiling water, then top off with a scoop of batter and nutmeg.
This is the best ever. Reminds me of when I was younger, drinking these in the winter, eveen virgin ones when even younger. Awesome
It is Christmas eve in Wisconsin, and I am drinking the single best Tom & Jerry of my life, thanks to this recipe. Change nothing, this recipe is just right.
Very good! After moving away from Minnesota, my husband has not been able to find Tom & Jerry mix anywhere. I surprised him with this and he couldn't quit raving about how good it was. Thanks for such a delicious recipe!
Oh my! This is JUST like what my parents used to make us in Minnesota when we were kids. We didn't have it with the liquor but it still mad the tummy all warm! This is going to go to a bonfire tonight to share with friends. I am so glad I found this recipe again!
This is so much better than the stuff in the store and so easy to make.
OMG this is soooo good!!
I quartered this recipe and added less butter and sugar and it is still great. Try it with 1.5 oz dark rum and .75 oz Tuaca or Velvet Falernum for even more spicy goodness. Here's what I did: 3 eggs, 1/4 tsp of the spices, 8 oz confectioners sugar and only 4 oz butter. This still makes plenty for a party.
Better than any store bought--Delicious!!
so I made this recipe but I only did a half batch cuz 3 lbs of sugar and a dozen eggs seemed like a lot to me.. but anyhow.. I made the half batch and I omitted the allspice and I added a dash of cinnamon, 2 tbsp. of honey and the seeds of 1 vanilla bean. I also replaces 1/2 a lb of powdered sugar for light brown sugar which gives it nice almost caramel tones.. we make ours with 1 shot of brandy and 1 shot of dark rum and boiling water.. tastes like xmas in a glass :)
SWEET GLORY THIS IS GOOD!! I had this drink in ND and fell in love, I looked up the recipe and I love it more! I have tried with capt morg spice rum and with rum chatta creamy rum, the spice rum is more of a hot tea feel and the cream rum has more of a eggnog feel just in case anyone wanted to be daring!! I recommend this recipe and drink to all my friends and is my nightcap top choice!!
planned on following the reciepe exactly but when my mixing bowl would hold no more sugar i stopped, (so i probably used only 2 and 1/4 lbs sugar) It turned out GREAT! I TRIED IT WITH BOTH SPICED RUM AND DARK RUM. Our personal perference was the spiced. A little cognac too! Good night!
As a kid, I grew up with a store bought Tom & Jerry batter in the fridge at the holidays. Once we moved away from California as a kid, the Tom and Jerry batter was a thing of holiday memories. I had fond memories of this but never the motivation to make it. This year I mentioned it to my family and they were interested in trying it themselves. With two more folks interested, it was worth my time to make. It IS delicious and how I remember. This is great mixed with just hot water, and I can't wait to put a little whiskey or rum in with it!! I will tell you I used my Kitchen Aide. A whole batch is a bit big for it, so I had to break the recipe into sections. A 1/2 recipe for a Kitchen Aide is ideal. I'll be putting it in ice cube trays to portion it and freeze it since we'll be using it for the next several weeks. Thank you for this recipe - it walked me down holiday memory lane.
Perfect as is. It is definitely worth the time. I cut this in half and it still made a lot. It is not 12 servings folks, it actually makes 192 servings when using 1 Tbs of batter per drink. It made Christmas Eve a delight, everyone was asking for more. We served this with brandy and hot water. Wow.
This is the best "Tom & Jerry" batter our family has ever tried!!! It makes a huge amount, which is great because it freezes well in small batches and it makes a great gift -- if you can bear to part with any of it!!! :-)
Been making this for years! On the 72 serving version (which actually will be roughly 36 as you’ll want to use at least 2 tbsp batter per large cup), I alter the recipe to 2 tsp nutmeg, 2 tsp allspice, 1 1/2 tsp clove and, most importantly, at least 1 tablespoon (NOT teaspoon) of a really good Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla. THEN it’s absolutely perfect!!!!!!
Love it on a cold winter evening, Dirtied a lot of mixing bowls and I had a bear of a time mixing all the powdered sugar in but I got 90% of it creamed into the butter (after that the butter started to turn into beads so I stopped adding sugar) but well worth it. Delicious!!!! I mean yum!
I’ve made this recipe twice now and both times, it has been a hit. I just made some this morning for a little gathering we had with friends (as a post-5K race drink) and everyone loved it. Growing up in Minnesota, this was a staple of my family winter get-togethers. I haven’t found the pre-made batter outside of MN, but I don’t miss it. This is the perfect drink to share on a cold, winter night/day.
Awesome! Tasted just as a good T&J should!
This is the perfect recipe! We added more vanilla because we love it, but other than that followed the recipe and love it. It makes a very large batch but put in Mason jars and gift to others.
Great recipe and a seasonal favorite at our house! We use white rum, brandy, and a splash of creme de cacao or coffee liqueur. For a kid friendly non-alcoholic version, use chocolate, caramel, or mocha coffee flavoring instead of liquor.
Being from the south, I'd never hear of a Tom & Jerry drink. We drink boiled custard for Christmas cheer. Made the batter and its good enough to eat by itself. Didn't care for the batter with just water, but added an envelope of hot chocolate mix and it was wonderful...My liquor of choice was brandy and amaretto! Wow...great of a cold winter night!!
We are from the midwest and Tom and Jerrys are a Christmas tradition. When we moved to Florida, no one had heard of them. So when the family came down for Christmas, I was happy to find this recipe. I'm going o have to make it for them when I go up north for Christmas now, because everyone agreed that these are better than store bought batter.
Was a bit of a challenge just making half a recipe. My kitchen was a mess as was I, my arthritic hands were clumsy separating the eggs, getting the butter into a pound and a half of powdered sugar was messy but when it all came together eventually it made about 3 pints. This is good in a cup of hot water, jigger of brandy and a dash of nutmeg. Will make again before next Christmas to use as gifts ( now that I’m experienced)!
This is amazing and turns out perfect if you follow the instructions exactly. However, in the step where it tells you to beat butter and sugar until "light and fluffy"- it actually just gets really crumbly and not at all fluffy. Once you beat in the yolks it will smooth out though, so dont worry!
My husband is from Wisconsin and described this drink really nostalgically and fondly since we don't live there anymore. The reason I'm giving this recipe 4 stars instead of 5 is because even though Tom and Jerries are supposed to be sweet, the recipe as is would be cloyingly over sweet. Based on other reviews and the New York Times recipe for Tom and Jerry batter I used 2/3 the amount of sugar called for, which turned out to be the perfect amount. When my husband finally got to taste, he said it was on the mark and that it tasted exactly like what he had growing up in his childhood.
The only change I made was to cut the spices in half. This recipe is fabulous and I have made it for many years now. It freeezes nicely and does not separate and is amazing. I have shared this recipe with family and friends! So much cheaper to make it yourself!
Delicious batter! Made half a batch and it scales down nicely. A half-batch makes about a quart. Freeze one pint, and use the other. I also added ground cardamom - 1/2 t for the posted recipe, or 1/4 t for the half-recipe. One shot brandy in a mug, followed by hot water then a heaping Tablespoon of batter. Stir, enjoy.
I made it with hot cocoa it is really good
I have used this recipe for years and it's just like the drinks served for eons holiday season at the iconic Crystal Restaurant in Watertown, NY. My only issue with the recipe is prep time is listed as 15 minutes....... if you can make this in 15 minutes from start to finish, I'll eat your hat! (Add in the hour after of cleaning sugar dust and butter from your kitchen counter, walls and floor from the mixing process, and clorox wipes from top to bottom- raw egg everywhere- its clearly not a 15 minute process...... that said, it's totally worth it!
Great one
Came out thick and perfect! Yummy!
A great holiday treat-much lighter than egg nog and love how it keeps for awhile.
I made it in the sequence "Lroers" suggested, adding the powdered sugar almost last to cut down on the mess. It worked like a charm! LOVE this recipe, and I've been trying to find a good one since I left Wisconsin. Can't wait for my friends to come over and try it! We use 2 T batter with 3/4oz rum AND 3/4oz brandy and enough hot water to fill the coffee mug (leaving room for the batter on top). Don't forget to sprinkle on some nutmeg! I keep it in the freezer.
Who ever put this recipe up thanks! I love it. My parents use to buy the batter in the store, but then they quit carrying it. This recipe tastes better than the kind we use to buy!
It makes a giant batch but it’s good!
I searched for years looking to replicate he Tom & Jerrys I remembered from my youth. This is exactly it!
This will be my goto recipe for Tom & Jerry batter. Ive made it twice, recipe as it stands is easy and tasty. It works as an awesome gift for the holidays. I recieved rave reviews at a tailgate party as well. Thank you for sharing. One this I did change up was to melt the butter a bit before mixing it with the sugar.
I halved recipe and still had alot. Added cinnamon.
This is a good recipe but I marked it down because there is way to much sugar. It over powered all the other spices. Next time I make it I will use half the recommended amount.
This was so good, I will never buy the little jar again. I made 1/2 a recipe and it was more than enough for our party. Had some left so I put it in coffee and it was delish!
Loved this recipe. Wonderful flavors. I have not had Tom and Jerry since leaving Iowa in mid 90s where I purchased batter from a grocery store. This tastes soooo much better. I made a half batch and did make 2 changes: I added cream of tartar to stabilize the egg whites; and I used a full tablespoon of vanilla. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe and thanks to all for your comments... such an enjoyable read. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all!
I'd never heard of this before until this past Christmas when I was looking around at different recipes. I liked the flavor and the creaminess it added to a drink. The flavor was perfect for Christmas and reminded me of eggnog. Also, I halved this recipe and still had way more than we could possibly use. Thanks for a new and interesting holiday drink.
Out guests loved it!
I love tom and Jerrys, but this recipe calls for WAAAY too much butter. It ended up more like buttercream icing than the traditional batter. Very few recipes call for butter at all, let alone this much. I would scale back the butter and only use 1/8th of what it calls for.
