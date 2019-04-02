Tom and Jerry Batter

This is a holiday drink that my family enjoys in the winter. The batter makes an excellent topping for both alcoholic beverages as well as hot cocoa, eggnog, or warm milk for the kids.

Recipe by drea

Credit: Oana/Ennis
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

72
Directions

  • Beat egg whites and salt until foamy in a large glass or metal mixing bowl until stiff peaks form. Lift your beater or whisk straight up: the egg whites should form a sharp peak that holds its shape.

  • Beat the egg yolks to soft peaks in a separate bowl. Beat the butter and confectioners' sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add the egg yolks and vanilla to the butter mixture; mix. Stir in the nutmeg, cloves, allspice, and the egg whites; beat until well blended. Batter can be frozen or kept in refrigerator for several weeks.

  • To make a Tom and Jerry, fill a cup of hot water with spiced rum or brandy, warm milk, hot cocoa, or eggnog and stir in 1 heaping tablespoon of batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 18.9g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 50.1mg. Full Nutrition
