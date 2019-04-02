Tom and Jerry Batter

This recipe is fantastic!!! AND I have a couple tips to make it a little easier and less messy to make. The final product for this recipe is just as good if not better than the stuff you get at the grocery store, but after making it twice, I discovered a couple things that really help the mixing process. First, the suggested serving size in this recipe is about 1T, and I'm not aware of anyone who doesn't put at least 2T in each glass they make, so consider that when estimating the serving number you want to make (and remember, the batter is fantastic kept frozen, so go ahead and make extra!). I used the serving size calculator to adjust it to 45 servings (and there are only 3 people in our home). This # of servings allows you to use an entire 2lb bag of powdered sugar so there's less mess - no measuring needed. At 45 svgs, it then calls for 7.5 eggs - I used 6 large eggs, and 2 small ones to make that work. The completed batch nicely fills a 1/2 gallon container which I keep in the freezer during Christmastime. For mixing, you will find much less mess if you mix egg whites, and mix the yolks. Then add yolks to butter, plus vanilla, then add the whites, and THEN add the sugar. After all mixed, add spices at the end. This eliminates the cloud of powdered sugar floating around your kitchen, as there is more liquid to help soak it all up. I'm sure there may be a reason for the suggested order, but I've found this sequence a much less messy process. :-) Enjoy!!