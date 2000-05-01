Macaroni Salad

28 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 16
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

I picked up this recipe from Germany, it is very simple and tasty. For a different taste, omit the gherkins and add 1/4 cup of chopped ham. The basic recipe is also delicious with boiled new potatoes instead of pasta.

By Freakowd40

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add macaroni and cook until al dente; drain.

    Advertisement

  • In a mixing bowl, combine mayonnaise, raw egg and vinegar; whisk until smooth. Mix the green onions, hard-cooked eggs, and pickle into a bowl. Stir in cooled macaroni and mix until thoroughly combined.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
549 calories; protein 19.8g; carbohydrates 83.6g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 168.6mg; sodium 473.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022