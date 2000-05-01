Macaroni Salad
I picked up this recipe from Germany, it is very simple and tasty. For a different taste, omit the gherkins and add 1/4 cup of chopped ham. The basic recipe is also delicious with boiled new potatoes instead of pasta.
easy to cook and economical. everyone enjoyed it.
I wonder if the 5 cups of macaroni is a typo, I believe it should read "5 cups cooked macaroni." That is the assumption I used when making this recipe, but still I ended up adding more mayo and some milk on the advice of another reviewer. Also, I used some dill relish in place of the pickle (same thing, right?).
I wanted to try this recipe because it was different. We found it to be very bland and dry. After tasting, I added more mayonnaise, garlic salt, celery seed, and a few other spices. After chilling it was dry again from the pasta soaking up the mayonnaise, ended up adding a little milk.
I tried this recipe for a 4th of July BBQ. I was not that thrilled about the raw egg so I left it out. It is good and easy, but it needs a little something extra. I ended up having to use an entire bottle of Mayo because it was so dry. I will make it again because it is easy but I plan on tweaking it a bit and adding some spices to it.
Being concerned about raw eggs I just used more mayonnaise instead of the egg for the dressing so I'm not sure my review counts. This is a good, basic macaroni salad the way I made it, though the pasta tends to soak up all the dressing and you then have to add more.
My mother-n-law is full German and just moved back to the us from Germany. This is just like her recipe. But she DOES NOT add raw egg. I think that was a misunderstading in your recipe. When I make it, I add Cilantro and use miracle whip. And when I want to switch it up I use turkey. It's very good!
Loved it! I also added red onion, red, green and yellow pepper finely chopped, topped it off with smoked paprika!
I altered the recipe and added green bell pepper a tablespoon of dried dill weed and some seasoning salt. As the other reviewers stated the salad is a bit dry but I like a drier mac salad versus a creamy one. Tasted and looked great!
Did not like this recipe at all. Very bland. Quick and easy yes, but no taste! I also found it very dry :(
Tastes good. Followed the no raw egg thing and we added some cheese.
You could not put anything in it and just eat the Mac salad plain (like without the peppers) other then that the recipe was delish! ;) will make it again! A++!!!
Very easy, simple and quick recipe. Keeper for sure.
I used 1/2 lb uncooked macaroni it was just perfect. Taste just like my mom's she always made.
Easy, fast, and good....
This recipe wasn't too dry for us, however it was a little bland. I'm trying to pinpoint exactly how it could've been better. There are sooooo many ways you can make macaroni salad. I did have to add a bit of salt, probably could've been jazzed up in other ways too!
it needs mustard and celery
Use pasteurized eggs!
