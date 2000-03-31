Aunt Mary's Eggplant Balls

This recipe was put on our meal rotation board before we had finished eating. Just the right kind of tooth and smell and taste. We dubbed them vegetarian dinner cookies and will love them forever! But it all started on one or those nights, you know. Friday 10 pm and I still hadn’t managed to get a healthy meal together. I had two eggplants that needed to be eaten soon, so I saw this recipe and went for it. And then the normal “that kind of night” stuff stared to happen. What I thought was parsley was cilantro and I had to smash up some bagged croutons with a shoe because it turned out we didn’t have bread crumbs either. Oh and I froze it instead of refrigerated because I didn’t want to wait but then forgot about them for an extra half hour. I doubt anybody wants to replicate most of my mistakes, but do try it with cilantro sometime.