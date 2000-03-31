Aunt Mary's Eggplant Balls
These hearty, delicious eggplant morsels can be used as a replacement for meatballs, or they can be fried into patties and eaten like burgers.
Very good, but here's what I did differently the second time I made this dish. I skinned the Eggplant, cubed it, and marinated it in Soy Sauce for 20 minutes. I used more than 8 cloves of Garlic ( 12 ). I used a store bought variety of seasoned Bread Crumbs ( Italian ) and found that mashing the cooked Eggplant aided in the mixing of the ingredients. Excellent!!!Read More
Words can not explain this creation. My favorite veggie is eggplant - these absolutely deserve 5 stars. I test froze one cooked patty - still excellent. Next time I will cut the eggplant a tad bigger - maybe a little bigger then the size of dice - I also added chopped banana pepper & jalopeno to the rest of the batch (I made double right off the bat). I made patties and fried them in a LITTLE olive oil in a skillet on the stove. This is a great base to make your own veggie burgers - I will be adding waterchestnuts, chopped onion, shredded carrots. Can't wait until I make meatballs. This recipe is going to be a big hit at family gatherings!
Very tasty and wonderful texture. I am not always a big eggplant fan but I couldn't get enough of these. We served them with spaghetti. I prepared the mixture and then froze them in balls before baking. I took them out when I needed them, baked them and they were very good.
If you like lots of flavor and spice - consider my variation on this theme: I jazzed up this dish by adding 2 extra cloves of garlic, 1 tsp of crushed red pepper flakes, 2 tbsp of balsamic vinegar and 4 tbsp white wine while steaming the eggplant. I left out the egg. I formed the mashed eggplant into 1/4" patties and baked on a lightly greased cookie sheet per the original instructions. They are incredible! Far more than I hoped for and we'll be making this dish often. Served with a side of pasta and marinara sauce. Leftovers, if there are any, would be great cold in a pita sandwich.
Thank you, Aunt Mary! These were ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC! i didn't even have the time to refrigerate them at all, but agree that it would only make for an improvement if i had. i peeled the skin off, because of preference, and mashed them after steaming (you need to stir them every few minutes) and only baked them for twenty minutes because i finshed cooking them in my pot of sauce. My husband and his male friends (sorry to be stereotypical) preferred them to my meatballs! I can't wait to make them into a veggie burger, too!! This recipe will live on in my family.
This is somewhat similar to a family recipe of mine, very yummy...even my brother who hates eggplants will eat this way!!! Just a suggestion, after baking or frying these add them into a pasta sauce and let them absorb the sauce, it will give them a different flavour!!!
A little messy to make into balls at first, but with my trusty ice cream scooper it got a whole lot easier! This is a great substitute for meat balls. Very hearty and filling, not to mentiond delicious!
Being an eggplant lover, I find this recipe just wonderful. My wife, however, detests eggplants, but was successfully fooled when I made her these. She loved them too! These also work well as an alternative falafel. Lastly, I agree with other reviews concerning adding seasonings and mashing as you saute.
i changed the recipe - to have 3 cups of eggplant (peeled) and 1 cup fresh mushrooms -- it was yummy.
Didn't need extra breadcrumbs as I only used one egg and they held together fine. Refrigeration before forming balls or patties is an important step and helps them hold together better. A very versatile recipe for adding your preferred spices before cooking and different sauces when serving. Other additions that work are, mashed cooked lentils, diced spinach, well drained extra firm tofu (crumbled), finely chopped pretoasted walnuts. Sprinkled flattened patties with additional seasoned breadcrumbs and drizzled with a little garlic olive oil, for a nice baked crunchines. I got 5 large patties and 10 small balls. Froze the unbaked balls for later to bake with a sauce. Thank you so much for this recipe.
Awesome! I added 8 oz of finely chopped mushrooms & then adjusted the breadcrumbs according. I used a small cookie scoop to make the balls & baked at 375 for a slightly drier meatball. My grandson "hates eggplant & won't eat mushrooms", downed 8 of them. Don't ask don't tell. Thank you sooooooo much!
My boyfriend and the women in my bookclub all loved this recipe. If you like eggplant, go ahead and include total of 6-7 cups of eggplant to the recipe (rather than 4C),and add one eggwhite. Using Italian breadcrumbs adds some nice flavor.
I have to say that I was pleasantly surprised at the flavor and texture. As they cooled they were a little firmer and easier to toss in pasta and sauce, gently. I added fresh garlic chives,basil and oregano and also seasoned bread crumbs. This gave them so much flavor and are similar to a Boca Burger Veggie patty. I would suspect these would freeze well but haven't tried it yet. A Keeper!!
I took the advice of some of the reviewers and use this recipie to make vegi burgers. They come out amazing. I did add a little to the recipie though. I use about 8 cloves of garlic. I also added about a 1/2 cup of shredded carrot and and one diced small hot pepper. The end result is amazing. It has become a family favorite and a great meat alternative. Thanks for posting.
5 star with some alterations: added onion powder and some basil and paprika. Chopped eggplant very small so it cooked quicker and the balls were more homogeneous. DELICIOUS! Especially with spaghetti sauce. Good texture too.
I made these today and I can say they are divine! I shaped them into 9 nice sized "meatballs", baked them and put 1 cup of Prego Heartsmart spaghetti sauce on them with a topping of 2 tablespoons of grated Parmesan cheese. It just blew me away!! Next time I will make them into "burgers". Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe Lynette!
I didn't notice a lot of flavor with this recipe, but my husband enjoyed them. I increased the breadcrumbs, and also the chill time. I did enjoy the crispiness the balls took on from baking. I will try them again, but modify the recipe somewhat by straining the eggplant before mixing in the other ingredients.
This recipe is like my mother's and it is my favorite way to eat eggplant! I make it into patties and top with warmed goat cheese, marinara and threads of fresh basil. The best!
Great Recipe! I made variations though: Roasted the eggplant at 425 for 20 minutes and blended them w/ tbsp of water
These meatballs are extraordinary! I used 5 garlic cloves, cheese and crumbs called for, black pepper and no eggs or parsley. I had to beat my husband away from them so I can use them for supper! Great recipe!
The end result is a very tasty additive as a side dish, but getting there is a little rough. First, I peeled the eggplant. The 1 tbsp of water is just not enough to get the eggplant moist and make it steam. It took almost 45 minutes before the eggplant was soft enough to "mush" up. Two add'l 1/4 cups had to be added w/the breadcrumbs. I even added in a little corn starch to give it a holding consistency. Refrigerating it should have been for 1/2 hour (not 15 minutes). I baked them for 45 minutes (not 30). They come out brown, and are very, VERY tasty when they're done. But, you must have patience and the right ingrediants to make it worthwhile.
I loved this recipe! I love eggplant so this was perfect! I put the steamed eggplant in a food processor and pulsed it a bit before adding the bread crumbs and other ingredients. I only used one egg since I did this but added about 2 T of milk. I also added a little bit of basil and crushed red pepper. Thanks to the other reviewer about using an ice cream scoop. Made it so easy! This recipe is going to be made alot!
Absolutely fabulous. I make this to take along to all occasions and it becomes the talk of the table - everyone wants the recipe. I team it with tomato and basil sauce and often partner it with fresh pasta for a tasty meal. Note: add some mozzerella for an extra cheesy taste.
Well, these are definately not the prettiest things, but, boy, are they good! I used more garlic than called for, just one egg and eyeballed the bread crumbs until I could shape them (also added a little salt and pepper, to taste). My eggplant only needed to steam about 10 minutes or so. I formed them into small logs...they are really good! We make a recipe similar to these, but they are fried, so this was a nice, healthier alternative. I will be using this recipe again! Thanks for sharing. :)
These were awsome and fun for something different at dinner! We went the mediterranian route by adding a little curry and served with pita's and yogurt sauce. There is so much you can do with a recipie like this - thank you for sharing
The proof is in the kids! I made these with spaghetti and use them as the "meat" balls. The kids never even realized they weren't eating the real thing. (my son noticed the skin, but i just told him it was spices1) I might try peeling them first next time to prevent that. I tried one right out of the oven and got the impression they would be great with ranch dressing as an appetizer. I put them in the sauce this time. I'm so glad I decided to try this. I did increas the bread crumbs to 1 cup and I used italian bread crumbs. Excellent! I'll recommend them to everyone who's afraid of eggplant!!! :)
Great! I made a double recipe and think I will continue to do so in the future, as it`s too many steps for a smaller batch. I peeled my eggplant (1 medium-large eggplant=4 cups)and added more water while steaming. To make up for that, I cooked it an extra 10 minutes uncovered while mashing with a fork. I also oiled my baking pan with a bit of olive oil and had no trouble with sticking. For seasonings I used much less parsley, maybe a quarter of what was called for, and the parsley taste was still strong. After reading other reviews I also added a bit of balsamic vinegar, more garlic (after cooking the eggplant) and some red pepper flakes. The end result still didn't have a strong flavor, but it was very good. I think this would be excellent cooked in a sauce as you would with meatballs; it's the texture that makes it great. Thanks for sharing!
Couldnt get this recipe into balls, but baked it as a pie thing. It was fantastic.
So good! This was the first time I've ever tried eggplant. OMG, the best for a meatball substitute! I made these exactly as directed, then I mixed them in a pot of spicy marinara sauce. I served it over spaghetti with garlic bread and voila! Fabulous, especially the next day :)
I love these. I like to make them with Baked Ziti they cook nicely together. Same temp and same time.
I would cut up more eggplant next time and cook it a little longer. Needed to add more breadcrumbs even though I used only one egg. I also added some crushed red pepper when I mixed it all up. I sauteed some sliced red bell peppers with onions and added some tomato & basil spaghetti sauce, then the eggplant balls and served them on hoagie rolls for a veggie Italian sandwich. Yum!
I LOVE eggplant....but I hate to say this recipe didn't do much for me, and my pet peeve is bland food. Totally lacking in flavor, needs more garlic & much more seasoning. The final product tasted to much like egg for me and had too much breadcrumb which created a mushy consistency. I had high hopes for this recipe... I may consider trying again because I'm always looking for creative eggplant recipes, but will make sure to make many changes to suit our tastes.
We made these last night, and we loved them! I added shredded carrots and a bit of red pepper flakes and some pepper and oregano and served them on a bun with warm homemade tomato sauce. Also, I used a cup of bread crumbs and i still felt that I need more to make the consistency easier to ball up. My husband had two helpings, which is saying a lot. Next time I would add some onion and some other spices. You could do a lot with this recipe and get creative!
These were great. I peeled the eggplant first(my personal preference).I found it easier to steam the eggplant in a larger pan when using one large eggplant. I also mashed it when blending the ingredients. When baking in the oven, I turned the balls over 1/2 way through to get that golden brown look and a better texture. More garlic and a couple dashes of of red pepper flakes gave it a great kick.
I was disappointed in these. They did not taste good and eggplant is one of my favorites.
Will make these again! Delish!
Excellent! I served them to my family as Swedish Meatballs and everyone loved the taste and texture. I will definitely make this recipe again with pasta and marinara.
I loved this recipe and my boyfriend also loved it! I made it into patties rather than balls, and do noticed that the thicker patties remained mushy in the inside, while the thinner ones got all yummy and crusty. I didn't have any Parmesan cheese available, but I used a cup of shredded cheese, and it worked wonderfully. It would be important to add a previous step, which is to salt the cubed eggplant and leave it for about an hour and then rinse it. Skipping this step could ruin the recipe.
Super. I'm always looking for healthy food that actually tastes good. These fit the bill. I've baked them on a seasoned baking stone with no oil. Just a touch of cooking spray will keep them from sticking to an ordinary pan. I put everything in my food processor & used a large spoon to scoop & flatten it into patties. They freeze well unbaked. Thanks Lynette! I can't believe that I actually like veggie burgers.
These were really good and worth the time to make them! The recipe made too many for my husband and I to eat in one night, so I froze the remainder. I heated them for 15 minutes in a 350 oven from frozen and they were great as a lunch!
Just made these as burgers for lunch. They taste okay, but it's missing something. I tried strawberry jam and then hot sauce, but it just didn't work with either. I will not be making these again, unless I was in the mood for spaghetti and had some tasty spaghetti sauce to use atop.
yum, yum, yum! I made this last night and loved it. I didn't have grated parm cheese and I think if I had that it would have been even better. Also didn't have fresh parsley so had to add dried, but even if I had it I don't think I would have added an entire cup. I added a few of my own prefered spices, made into patties and served with sauce on top. I will be making this again and again! Thank you Lynette!
The finished product is delish, but the recipe needs some adjustment. When I checked on the eggplant after just five minutes of steaming, it was sticking to the pan and about to burn. I'd suggest another way of cooking it - or paying VERY close attention during the steaming process. In addition, I needed MUCH more than 1/2 cup bread crumbs to make the mixture hold together - and even then, the balls were sticky and tended to spread a bit while baking. Maybe 1 cup bread crumbs, and say half an hour in fridge before attempting to roll the mixture into balls - and fry them, don't bake, so you can turn them and help them keep a ball shape.
These are great, excellent veggie main course.
WOW! Excellent! I have a profound eggplant hater in my DH. My daughter and I just LOVE eggplant. couple of times a year i do the fried eggplant patty as a treat for us (calories! - fried, you know) and then we rather avoid it. This recipe is WONDERFUL - even DH says they're ok. I find it absolutely marvelous that they're steamed and baked - and are as crispy as I like them when they come out of the oven! Flavorfull !- an awesome original idea to create "meat" balls and patties with eggplant. The only thing i do different here are my herbs and spices - I add/change only to my family's taste (I add a bit of grated onion, - bit of italian seasoning - more garlic) Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe!!!
This was great! I actually used 1 big eggplant, a handful of sliced mushrooms, and 1 whole cubed zucchini. i added a couple dashes of soy sauce and some Mrs. Dash. After it cooked, I mushed it all together with the back of a spoon. I added parmesiano regiano while they were still hot. Once it cooled i added 2 eggs and i used enough toasted french bread crumbs to be able to shape them without them falling apart (i didn't have dry breadcrumbs on hand). I formed them into balls and baked them in the oven! these taste wonderful, kept their shapesand my boyfriend loved them. he wants me to form them into patties next time for veggie burgers. hopefully these will freeze well :D thanks for sharing the recipe!
I love these! Made with 2 tabelspoons of Mozzarella instead of Parmezan.
This was my first time making eggplant and it was success. I crossed my fingers that my boyfriend would like it, and what-do-u-know- he thought it was really good :) I rinsed with sea-salt to let the bitterness sweat out before adding to the garlic mix. Added extra bread crumbs and parm cheese. We ran out of fresh parsely so I substituted with some dried basil. I love herbs so I'm sure the full parsley amount would have been heavenly. I flipped the mini patties over 15 minutes through then sprinkled cheddar goat cheese on top the last few minutes in the oven, and served with tortellini. Great recipe, a keeper, thanks!
I recently cut out meat from my diet. This was a wonderful alternative to meatballs. I didn't have parsley so substituted dried oragano (1/2 tsp). They browned very nicely, and tasted superb!
These are pretty good. My mother always make these, but I didn't have her recipe so I came here. These came very close. I mashed the eggplant after it was done cooking and i also peeled the eggplant.
I made these eggplant balls and tried frying them in a fry pan. They tended to fall apart, I will try baking them next time. The taste was good, and we ate every bite. I made them again, and baked them in the oven. They were much better and did not fall apart nearly as much. I served them with pasta and a simple marinara sauce. Next time I will try stirring in 1/4 cup TVP for improved texture. This recipe is definitely a winner!
This is a great recipe. I read the other reviews and knew ahead of time to add more bread crumbs. Also, I made fresh bread crumbs from seasoned bread. They taste better than meatballs!
Ifollowed this recipe to the letter. Not enough water to steam burnt some of the eggplant. Not able to form into balls, tried frying and baking and both ways ended up with mush which fell apart. Bitter because the most important step was missing which was to salt, plate-press and rinse the acid from the eggplant before cubing. Because I was lazy today and did not feel like making eggplant the way I know how, I ended up unhappy. I'd skip the cubing process, eggwash, breadcrumb and fry your slices.
This recipe was very tasty. I didn't have enough breadcrumbs as called for in the recipe so I used the eggplant to stuff portabella mushrooms. After a trip to the store the next day I made "hamburger" patties with the leftovers. I found that if you coat the burgers with breadcrumbs they bake better and don't stick to the pan.
It tasted really good, but my family did not like the eggplant chunks so next time I make it I will shred the eggplant. I shredded the eggplant and it was really great!
These were great! I did do a few things different (going by the suggestions of previous reviews). I did have to add extra water to steam the eggplant. I also used extra garlic and breadcrumbs, at least twice the amount, added an italian seasoning type mix and pureed everything in the food process. Will definitely use again!
well i tried it....o-well.....
I made these last summer (forgot to review them!) and while edible, not something I will make again.
I have to honestly say these were fabulous .. My husband loved them I served it with anfel hair pasta with sauce .. Im already making another batch to freeze .So many eggplants came out of my garden and I didnt know what I was going to do with them all ..
I did not like this recipe. It was too bland and all I could taste was the bread crumbs.
This is a good recipe. I would have enjoyed it more but I found the skin tough. I will try again with the summer Japanese eggplants to see if that helps.
This is an awesome recipe. My husband is a very picky eater when it comes to vegetables, but he loved these.
Great recipe!
This was REALLY great! I made it for our vegetarian Christmas dinner and made a few modifications... First, I followed other recommendations and added a bit of balsamic vinegar when frying up the eggplant. I also made a point of mashing the eggplant while frying it (once it was soft enough). I also added about half a cup of shredded carrots and a cup of shredded zucchini and fried it with the eggplant (I ended up putting in more breadcrumbs to balance things out as well). Finally, we made two variations: one with chopped walnuts, and one with finely diced hot red pepper. Both were delicious and I will be making this again !! p.s. It's really great with a mushroom gravy as well!
Oh my goodness! I can't even describe how wonderful these were... I made them into patties. Prepared them 5 days in advance (we made them for no-meat Fridays in Lent). Wrapped them individually (uncooked) and froze them. We took out 2 today, threw them in the oven and baked them until they were brown on both sides... They were perfect! Wow. These make the best veggie burgers ever! Next time I'll probably double the recipe, because I have a new favorite food... Thank you for these!!! EDIT: We had surplus zucchini from the garden, so I used zucchini instead of eggplant this time. It also works very well!
excellent!!! added a bit more garlic but they were better than beef meatballs if you ask me!! I won't make meatballs any other way now!
This was very good. We really enjoyed it. My daughter who does not like eggplant said this was good. I did as another reviewer suggested and added 1 extra clove of garlic, balsamic vinegar, and red pepper flakes. I also topped it with marinara sauce and mozzerella cheese for the kids. Thanks for sharing.
If you like eggplant you need to try these!
I love eggplant and was really disappointed in the way this turned out. I followed the recipe and I thought it tasted like stuffing (and not very good stuffing at that). Next time I want an eggplant burger I will just cut thick slices and bread and bake the eggplant. This also took so long to make - Sorry.
These were really good. We made them into patties instead of balls. Then we added a roasted garlic sauce over the top. It was a great addition. Served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and it was a great meal!
even my 1 year old with only 2 teeth gobbled these up, i had leftovers the next day and used them to make a "meatball" sandwich... i used them with the "best marinara recipe" i found on all recipes and it was super tasty, i was very very impressed. oh, & my 3.5 year old loved them too!
I took all the advice and this is what I did. I used 1.3 cups of crushed crackers instead of bread crumbs. I could'nt decide between baking and frying so I did both. I baked at 350 for 15 minutes then I flattened and fried (used just a tad of olive oil, but probably could have done as well without) on each side until golden brown, put them back on the cookie sheet and put a teaspoon of riccotta cheese on each and put back in the oven for about 10 minutes. They were really good. My 5 year old daughter just loved them. The only reason I bought an eggplant is because she liked the way it looked. I have never made an eggplant dish. I guess it must be beginners luck. And one other thing; I used romano cheese instead of parmesan. I think I better get another eggplant. Oh, they could use a little salt.
My husband and I are on a diet and I thought these would be a perfect replacement for real meatballs. They're not bad... I'm eating them right now in a pita with Zaziki (greek yogurt sauce with cucumbers and garlic)... I added more garlic, gyro seasoning, pepper, and onion powder to the mixture, which made them smell wonderful while they were cooking in the oven. The flavor is pretty good but it's definitely no meatball substitute as it does not have the texture I was looking for. I might try to make this again with lean ground beef instead. I guess I expected them too much to taste AND feel like meat. They look really good, they smell fantastic, but they just don't feel like how I thought they were supposed to. I'm sure vegetarians will like this recipe, but for carnivores and meat fans like myself, it just doesn't cut it.
These just weren't that great for us, they tasted kind of breadcrumby. I liked them okay, but couldn't convince my husband or kids that they were a decent substitute for the real thing.
we don't make balls, we make burgers! excellent!
Ok so at first glance you think oh another aurbergine (eggplant) recipe. HOWEVER, this was beautiful and surprisingly filling. I had no eggs though so just left them out and to be honest they held together great without them. I served with a basic tomato and red wine sauce and wholewheat pasta. Delicious and BF would like them next week too (this is the guy who hates aubergines!!!!). These would be great as finger party food with a nice dip or in a pitta bread with salad. Well theres no end of possibilities. I posted a photo too. Well done Aunt Mary!
This turned out delicious! We let the eggplant "sweat" before cooking, but otherwise followed instructions exactly. We made patties out of these and baked them - yum! I found no flaws with the flavor, but will definitely be trying some of the suggestions other reviewers have made, next time I make this!
These are awesome! I make them in balls for spaghetti and "meatball" dinner and I use this recipie to make burgers, add typical hamburger topping and enjoy! To make forming the balls/patties easier I mash the cooked eggplant. This recipe is a staple for me and my boyfriend especially since they freeze and reheat well!
This recipe was put on our meal rotation board before we had finished eating. Just the right kind of tooth and smell and taste. We dubbed them vegetarian dinner cookies and will love them forever! But it all started on one or those nights, you know. Friday 10 pm and I still hadn’t managed to get a healthy meal together. I had two eggplants that needed to be eaten soon, so I saw this recipe and went for it. And then the normal “that kind of night” stuff stared to happen. What I thought was parsley was cilantro and I had to smash up some bagged croutons with a shoe because it turned out we didn’t have bread crumbs either. Oh and I froze it instead of refrigerated because I didn’t want to wait but then forgot about them for an extra half hour. I doubt anybody wants to replicate most of my mistakes, but do try it with cilantro sometime.
My hubby LOVES eggplant and I would turn my nose up to it..didn't like the texture..but eggplant made this way is AWESOME!! I only used 1 beaten egg and seasoned up with 2 teaspoons onion powder and 2 teaspoons of Italian seasoning. I also substituted dried parsley for fresh, using 1/8 cup...These are addicting!! Freeze wonderfully..Now if I am hungry I pop a few in the microwave for a minute, top with sauce and eat on a bun!!
This was really good! I had some eggplants and didn't know to use them up, and this recipe was perfect! I followed the recipe and made balls and sauteed them then simmered in a previously made spaghetti sauce. Everyone enjoyed the spaghetti and "meatless" meatballs!
These were definitely different, but I liked them. I don't cook with eggplant often, so it's a bit of a learning experience. They sure weren't pretty, but hubby and I both enjoyed them. I served with "Pesto Pasta" from this site. I will make these again for a nice vegetarian option. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe it really great. Only I pureeded the ingridients and made patties for sandwiches.
Followed directions to a tee. Tasted bland. Fell apart.
The "meatballs" actually tasted even better the next day. They can even be eaten cold and dipped in a sweet and sour sauce.
very good
very time consuming
Thank you, Aunt Mary!These eggplant meatballs are so fantastic my kids love it so much.Now they like eggplant.Thank you so much Kathleen
These were very god. I added more garlic to the recipe. I would suggest to double the batch as I only got 15 balls for the original recipe. It is a little time consuming. They turned out really nice looking too. Just like a meatball, only veg. Thanks for sharing, mary
Pretty tasty, but next time I'll dice the eggplant much smaller to hide it better. I didn't have fresh parsley so I substituted a teaspoon or so of Italian seasoning. Served them with pasta sauce.
Always popular at every party I bring these to. They do take a long time to make, but it is worth your time. Add spices you enjoy to customize it. They do well in a crock pot. They are even delicious cold! Thank you to whoever posted this recipe!
These were super easy and complimentary to a simple pasta sauce. I LOVE that these are baked instead of fried! I preferred to bake the balls longer and at a higher temperature to get the desired crispiness. I raised to 450 after 15min and baked another 10 minutes. Next time, and there WILL be a "next time", I will make my balls flatter and shaped like patties. This allows for a dish that strongly resembles a VERY EASY eggplant parmesan and cuts out several steps. Served over wheat penne topped with homemade sauce and Parmesan. Great meatless meal and very filling. Thanks for this uncomplicated easy recipe for eggplant!
I know I have already rated this recipe, but I have to rate it again! I LOVE LOVE LOVE this! I made this recipe last week and I shaped it into pattys. I just took one out, put in the oven for 20 minutes and then put it in a small amount of sauce and let it simmer for about 10 minutes. I put it on whole wheat bread with a slice of American cheese and it was amazing! Next time I will put onions and peppers in the sauce :) Now that I know these freeze well, I will be sure to always have them on hand.
With tweaking I think these will be really good. Parsley is overpowering. I subbed more bread crumbs for the parmesan to make non-dairy. They were a little dry. I will try them again though. Once the recipe is tweaked, it's another great way to use the lovely eggplant.
I eliminated the olive oil, opting for non-stick spray and a non-stick pan. Used food processor to grate the eggplant (used the long, slender Japanese eggplants). Very pleased with the results. Will definitely make these again.
These are great!
These were wonderful. However I did change a few things to what I had on hand, but the overall idea is great. They are very flexible to personal tastes which them priceless.
These are phenomenal! When I have made they they require at least double the amount of bread crumbs, but that is mentioned in the recipe to get them firm enough.
Yum, yum, yum! Great job with this one!
