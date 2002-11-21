Onion Bread II
Old family recipe onion bread baked to a golden brown and decorated with circles of onion on top. Great for a ham sandwich.
This onion bread is the BEST bread i've made in our machine yet!!!...We make it at least once a week and have to make two loaves because my husband and I will devour the first before it finishes cooling!!!!...Just make the dough with the dough cycle in the machine and transfere to a 9x5 loaf pan!!!! This recipie has just the right amt of onion and its a moist bread, not dry like alot of breads are!! Thanks for the recipie!!!Read More
I followed the directions but did not like the results too much. It was kind of heavy, and the taste was a little bland.Read More
AWESOME!!!!this was a very easy and tasty bread!!! my husband said it was the best!! the only thing i did different was to use all-purpose flour rather than bread flour(because i didnt have any)....THIS IS A KEEPER!!!!!!
This is an old family recipe of mine, too! I grew up with my dad baking this bread (I'm in my forties). My copy is so yellowed and torn it was difficult to read; I had to use a magnifying glass and still had to guess a little. Was going to make it today and thought I'll just see if it is online. Well, what do you know! I don't have to guess - this is the exact same recipe, so I know how good it is!!!
Very tasty light bread - not heavy at all. I used 1/4 cup onion and a handful of grated sharp cheddar. I also kneaded it as per any other bread loaf. It made a little too much for one loaf, so I took out enough to also make a couple of rolls. Tip of the day: I always put a 1/4 tsp of ground ginger in my yeast mixture as this makes it work harder and loaves come out lighter. You cannot taste the ginger in the finished loaf.
I made rolls instead of bread. They were the best rolls I've ever made. Excellent recipe.
This is very good! We made this recipe into onion buns for burgers and they were excellent. Thanks for the recipe!
This bread has wonderful flavor and consitency. Great with soup!
The best onion bread I have ever had! We love to make this...very good and easy.
This recipe turned out great. The smell during the baking time was incredible and it was not difficult to make. I think this is a nice change to serve with dinner instead of rolls or biscuits. I will definetely prepare this again.
I finely chopped a small onion and browned it in a non-stick pan instead of using the minced onion, which I was assuming might be dried minced onion. I also couldn't accept that no kneading was indicated, so I kneaded in the rest of the flour and a bit more since the dough was still sticky. This took about 10 minutes. I was skeptical when my dough didn't seem to rise as much as it said it would. I formed it into small balls for dinner rolls using a glass pie plate. I was alarmed when they didn't rise much again. But in the oven they rose as they baked, and although they weren't light and airy like most dinner rolls, they were soft and delicious and very buttery. Our guests devoured them, and so did my 6 year old daughter. I will be making these quite often.
This is very nice; it rose nicely and has a great consistency. I think it will make very good sandwiches. I even used about a cup of whole wheat. Warning: it makes a huge loaf... it was threatening to overflow my bread pan. Also note that the onion rings will not stay on top with just the butter... if you want this look, you might want to try an egg wash on top.
This bread turned out fantastic. I have not made a lot of bread having been put off by the amount of kneading that is required. This recipe was great because it did not require any. I just mixed it up and let it do its thing! The bread was lovely and moist, and the recipe would make a great base for other versions (I'm thinking cheese and pesto, semi-dried tomatoes, roasted capsicums etc). I can't wait to try some more.
THANK YOU for this delicious bread! I used whole wheat bread flour, and safflower oil instead of shortening, and a lot more onion than called for. I got a dense, aromatic, incredibly satisfying loaf of hearty bread - exactly what I was craving. The onion flavour is amazing.
Very good and reliable recipe. I have used several different shortenings and flours (bread/all-purpose) with minimal adjustments in flour quantity. Also great with rosemary, thyme, and marjoram. Toasted, it's addictive.
This was my first time making bread. I don't have a mixer so doing everything by hand was a bit tedious. My dough turned out very sticky so I think I ended up adding about another cup or so of flour. I also didn't have a loaf pan so I just shaped it out on a cookie sheet and baked it. I also added lots of onion to the batter, or else it would have been bland. I chopped up a bunch of green onions, 1 sweet onion, and half a red onion. It did turn out onion-y and my parents liked it. With the changes, I would make it again.
So easy to make and so good!! It smells awesome while its cooking too. The only thing I changed was I added several more tablespoons of onion than was called for. I will definitely make this again.
Excellent bread, thank you! I let my loaf rise 40 min, which was a mistake--had to take some of the dough out and put in muffin pans and then let rise again. I took out enough dough to make 6 muffins, but could have taken out more and it would have been fine, bc it still rose over the pan a bit. I baked as directed and had the muffins in for about 15 min. Thanks!
again i found a really good bread recipe...i made it in the bread machine so i didn't put the onions on top...tho i bet i could...but next time (and there will be many next times) i will do the dough cycle and make into buns and put the onions on top...this is a recipe i have been looking for for awhile...tho i'd like to add more oregano next time...so thanks very much for sharing the recipe...
Very yummy! I used red, green and yellow onion to clean out the fridge and it tasted great! I also used more onion than it called for as we are huge onion fans!
The bread was easy to make and very tasty. I suggest using small thin slices of onion on top of the bread rather than chuncks. The chuncks will not cook well into the bread and cause it to spoil sooner.
I make bread quite often and was looking for some new ideas to try. I will definitely make this again. I personally would have liked a stronger onion flavor and it did seem to intensify when toasted. This bread makes for excellent toast. It had a wonderful soft texture as well. My onions burned on top of the bread too, I might wait a bit before putting them on next time. Great recipe
This is absolutely delicious bread. As far as bread recipes go, this is one of the easiest recipes I have ever made. The recipe is easy to manipulate. The most recent time I made it, I added about 4 oz. of cubed colby jack cheese just before the second rise, which was delicious for dipping in artichoke dip. However, you probably don't want to add cheese to it if you are making sandwiches. The first time I made it, I added the onions after the second rise and they never sank in and most of the onions fell off when I cut through the loaf. Putting them in before the second rise holds the onions in much better.
This was good. It was very heavy and I had to add a little more of the seasonings to suit our tastes. I didn't have the shortening so I used butter and had a little problem with the dough being sticky. I just kneaded in a little more flour. I had to bake it a little longer than what was indicated, but hubby and son enjoyed this so I'm happy. Thanks Claudia
Delicious! I added onion powder and dried chives because I knew I wanted a strong onion flavor. Perfect texture to this bread and it smelled absolutely amazing while cooking... it was pure torture for my daughter and I, waiting to take it out of the oven!
wow! That was great. I'm making that again for sure.
I altered the recipe slightly - using half wheat flour, half white. I also coated the bread with garlic infused olive oil instead of topping with onions because we used it for spaghetti. I'll definitely keep this recipe.
Just to let you know. My neighbor was upset when her favorite bread was made unavailable at her local shop, so I made this recipe and it was an instant success. This will become a family favorite in my home. Thank you so much!
Very simple batter bread with nice flavors. I added a bit of dill and a pinch more oregano. I loaded the top of the loaf with onions and it looked beautiful. Used the bread for a mint/cumin mayo bacon lettuce and cucumber sandwich. Everybody loved it.
Yum! My family loved this bread. It is slightly sweet with a little tange to it, but does not have an over powering onion flavor. My only complaint would be my onions on top burned. This bread was good with butter right out of the oven, cubed for cheese fondue and the remaining was eaten reheated with red beans and rice. This is also one of the easiest yeast breads I have ever made. Even though it is a yeast bread it has the consistency of a quick bread, strange but it works well.
I was looking for a milk-free bread recipe and found so much more!! This was great, soft moist bread. I didn't knead it, just followed the directions, the only thing I changed was put oat bran in with the flour (50/50) and that was MMMMMM... Delicious!!
This turned out great just following the directions. I've even used it as a base to get even more creative - adding jalapenos, substituting some corn meal, etc for different flavors. This bread is awesome. Use more yeast if you want it bigger - I like it the way it is though.
Absolutely delicious. And the onion flavor is not overpowering.
I can't say I was impressed with this. I didn't think it was moist at all; I found it dry and crumbly, and the taste was bland. I won't be making this again. Thanks anyway.
Delicious and easy to make. Very good with steak. Makes wonderful grilled cheese sandwiches.
this is great, i made it friday night and sunday it was still soft and moist. very flavorful
This bread is delicious, and extremly soft, which is nice because many homemade sandwhich breads tend to be a harder texture. Will definatly be making this again.
Loved the texture of this bread, left out the oregano and it was really good. A little salty but good. Next time I will cut the salt back.
Wow, this was so good and easy to prepare. I like the no knead method. I'm going to try making grilled cheese sandwiches tonight with it, I think it will be delicious. I cut off the end crust, my favorite part, and wowie, it's so good. Thank you for this recipe.
Nom Nom Nom enjoyed all around! light & fluffy with a yummy onion flavor, next time I'll be adding a little bit more chopped onion but yummers none the less!
This has got to be the most delicious onion bread I ever encounter. Fail proof recipe and will be making it more often.
My family loves this bread but the bread always have the topping onions burnt. Did i do it correctly/.
I did add some garlic and onion powder half teaspoon each. I made rolls with the dough. I will make it again.
It’s a keeper. As I like the flavor to stand out, i used dried onion flakes, 2 tablespoons. It’s a very flavorful bread. Will make again.
Let's just be honest, I have never made bread before and was very excited at the prospect of this recipe. I doubled the recipe and made 2 loaves, thinking that it was too time consumming to only yeild one loaf. They actually turned out very well. Surprisingly! For a first timer, a good recipe. Will make again.
There wasn't very much onion flavour - I will try again and add onion powder and onion flakes as well as the listed ingredients. The bread rose nicely and had a good texture. I liked the onions on top.
This turned out really, really good! So much flavor and the bread was great the next day! Went well with the chicken piccatta that I made! Will definitely make this again!
The first time, I made it exactly as written. It was great! I've found that this recipe is very adjustable. I now use more bread flour to make a fairly stiff dough, about 2-3 tablespoons of minced onion and knead for about 10 minutes after mixing. My first rise takes about 1hr 45min. Second rise was about 40 min. Although the butter makes it delicious, I omit it so I can use the bread for sandwiches. Preheat oven to 450, then immediately lower to 375. My family really loves this bread!
I'm not much of a breadmaker and I'd pretty much told my family this one was going to be a disaster but I was in for a surprise! this recipe's wonderful! so nice and chewy with a wonderful aroma... my family gobbled it down in less than an hour! thanks Claudia! I didn't have 'bread flour' on me so I substituted 1tbsp of cornflour for 1tbsp of all-purpose flour/cup of all-purpose flour... it worked just great! I also used olive oil instead of shortening and butter for a healthier bite! it's a keeper.
I really enjoyed. Kids would not even try because of the onions but that only meant more for me. Thanks
This was an easy recipe to make... and the bread turned out soft and moist. The only thing I did different was add some onion powder, but I still wished that there would have been a stronger onion flavor. My husband loved it!
It didn't rise at first, and it took about 2 hours in all, but I put that down to my airing cupboard not being warm enough. A padded radiator finally did the trick! I put in about twice the onion and a full teaspoon of oregano, and replaced one of the cups of strong bread flour with wholemeal. I also used a sugar substitute, and olive oil to brush the loaves (I only have small loaf tins, hence 2 small loaves), and although the dough appeared really dense, it cooked beautifully. The bread is light, moist and incredibly tasty. My first ever attempt at bread, and it was a huge success!
LOVE this stuff. make it all the time!
I put the water in my bread machine followed by coconut oil instead of shortening. The other ingredients I mixed together, (I increased dried minced onion & oregano based on other reviews) then put into bread machine. I set it for 2 lb loaf, sweet bread setting. 3 hours later I had a piping hot loaf to serve with dill dip! I plan to make again nixing the oregano and onion and serve with soft butter! Love the texture of this bread.
My husband, and I loved this bread! It did make an awesome ham sandwich! I wasn't able to put oregano in it because I ran out, but it was good without it! This is going in the family favorites book.Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I would rate this bread 3.5 stars if I could because my DH liked the bread marginally more than I did. I did add more onion to the bread, just a personal preference and instead of oregano, I used some focaccia seasoning. I made a round loaf (instead of rectangular) and the end result was a very moist, cakey bread. We thought it was good, but I'm afraid I've eaten better.
This bread is solid- doesn't pack the flavor of the Cottage Dill Bread on this site though. I minced three fourths of a fresh small onion and I added onion powder cause I wanted a strong onion flavor. I put the pieces of fresh onion on top, it didn't burn. Also, I had to add about an extra cup of flour cause the dough was very wet.
We invited our friends over and I made this as a part of the dinner menu yesterday. They loved it! I put 2 tbsp of minced onions instead of 1 tbsp and used 2 tbsp butter rather than 2 tbsp shortening (I didn't have it!!). I used my bread machine for kneading the dough and I baked it in a dutch oven. I had to bake it 20 more min, lid open after baked 40 min lid closed. Thanks for the recipe! Next time, I am going to use whole wheat rather than bread flour, honey or Molasses than sugar and olive oil than butter. Maybe put some vital wheat gluten, cheddar and garlic powder as well Wish me luck!
Deeelicious! Next time I’ll use more diced onions in the mix, a tblsp really isn’t very much. Could’ve used 1/2 cup in my opinion.
I liked but I added an extra two tablespoons of onion
I love this bread it tastes amazing with soup or spaghetti
Extra butter and garlic, going to try some cheese next time around
Awesome recipe!! First time attempting any kind of bread and it was perfect! Only change I made was to use mostly whole wheat flour. I used about 1 1/2 cups of white and the rest was wh.wheat. I also used smart balance for the shortening and the melted butter. Thanks for the great recipe!!!
I made it as recipe specified except I used a 8-1/2” x 4-1/2” pan. It still tasted good. Tall loaf. But good!
