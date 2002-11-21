Onion Bread II

I finely chopped a small onion and browned it in a non-stick pan instead of using the minced onion, which I was assuming might be dried minced onion. I also couldn't accept that no kneading was indicated, so I kneaded in the rest of the flour and a bit more since the dough was still sticky. This took about 10 minutes. I was skeptical when my dough didn't seem to rise as much as it said it would. I formed it into small balls for dinner rolls using a glass pie plate. I was alarmed when they didn't rise much again. But in the oven they rose as they baked, and although they weren't light and airy like most dinner rolls, they were soft and delicious and very buttery. Our guests devoured them, and so did my 6 year old daughter. I will be making these quite often.