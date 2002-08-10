Hot German Potato Salad

This has become my signature potluck dish! I make it all the time and everyone loves it. I hate mayonnaise and fell in love with the german potato salad while living in Germany, this is the closest recipe I've ever found to it. I've made a few changes though. I tend to use red potatoes rather than russets. I also tend to use apple cider vinegar rather than white vinegar. The white vinegar is fine, but the apple cider vinegar just adds a little tang, especially as I use applewood smoked bacon. I love vinegar and found the original recipe a little light on it. When I make it for myself I swap the water and vinegar ratios. I find that is a bit stronger than most people like though so when I am taking it out I use 1/2 cup vinegar and 1/2 water. This isn't quite the same amount they say to use but it's close enough. Also I never have celery seed, so I've never added it in. Be careful with the flour mixture as it can bind up really fast if you aren't careful and make the texture odd but the flavor is still great.