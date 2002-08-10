Hot German Potato Salad
A variation on potato salad - delicious!
Super!!!! I am just getting around to rating this and thank you submitter. I have served this many, many times and there is never enough. Currently it's my favorite item to bring to parties. I do add more bacon (because we love bacon) and I make more sauce than called for but no one can go wrong with your directions. Thanks again.Read More
This is a mediocre recipe; it would serve as a good base to try, then alter to your own liking. I found the proportions to be off. The "dressing" made by this recipe was enough for 6 medium sized potatoes (not 9). As a result, the salad was enough for about 7 or 8 conservative servings (not 12). I was surprised to see that one reviewer suggested using less vinegar. I thought the salad was rather bland and needed 2-4 more tablespoons of vinegar (I like a German potato salad that makes you pucker!). Not a complete loss, but not the 5-star recipe I was hoping for.Read More
My dad was saying it's been years since he had German potato salad and he really missed it,so I thought I would try my hand at this and surprise him. Wow! Was it good! I boiled my potatoes with skin on,and peeled and sliced when they cooled down a bit(much easier.) I used less potatoes than called for, 8oz. package of bacon,3/4 cup onion and doubled the rest. I like lots of sauce so I gradually added my potatoes to my liking,you can use leftovers for hash browns. Thanks Tequila!
Delicious! I'm a big fan of German potato salad, and this one certainly didn't disappoint. What's great is the addition of the celery seed, gives it a tiny little crunch but a ton of flavor. I always use cider vinegar rather than white but don't know if that makes a huge taste difference...maybe a bit mellower. I quartered the potatoes to cook them, then made it easy on myself and sliced them with an egg slicer. Perfect size. Also, just before serving, I topped it with a handful of minced fresh parsley which gave it a wonderful fresh flavor boost. This was a great side to my grilled brats from the German butcher. Thanks, Tequila!
This is exactly the same as the handwritten recipe I received from my German born grandmother 30 years ago before she passed away. She had made notes on it about the ingredients (ie: use approx. 3 pounds of potatoes, cider vinegar not white, a bit more bacon if available, boil potatoes whole and slice, use red potatoes, use a bit of brown sugar). She added more liquid (if it was too thick) more vinegar (if it wasn't tart enough), etc. She always made adjustments according to the circumstances. I have added my own twists - like a pinch of dry mustard for a tiny bite and stirred in chopped chives or scallions at the end for a burst of flavor. Her final note was " start here for good potato salad." It has all the basics you need to make a great Hot German Potato salad - so this is indeed - a good place to start.
I am full German and I found this to be very true to form. Loved the taste!
Excellent! Very good my husband loved it, though it needs to be a ,little clearer on what sized potatoes I used pretty large ones not thinking it would be too much next time I will use smaller potatoes.Thanks for sharing!
Just like Mom used to make when I was a kid, because my father wouldn't allow "that mayonnaise abomination in the house". I left out the flower because I have a wheat allergy and it came out just great, the trick was letting it sit on the stove for about a half hour after I mixed everything together, and letting the potatoes soak up all the flavor. I cubed it instead of sliced the potatoes because that's what I am used to, and I was searching for a recipe like my mom used to make. This is the real deal, and got the thumbs up from central texas Germans at my Oktoberfest party. Thanks!
This recipe duplicates that delicious potato salad you can usually only get in German restaurants. I loved it and have already made it three times. It goes well with anything, from burgers to bratwurst.
I really love potato salads, but can't seem to get over the hang up of "warm" potato salads. I grew up on the old fashioned refrigerated kind... and you would think I'd be open to other variations. I love the sweet / tart combination, but wondering how this would be served cold? (hahaha, I guess I'm doomed.) I'm gonna keeping trying. Thanks Tequila.
I just finished making this salad. If I could give it 10 stars I would.... this is insanely good !! I followed the recipe to the letter, I changed nothing. To me that is the only way to properly rate a recipe. This is PERFECT as written, omg !! Thank You !!!!!
Let me tell ya, I remember having to eat this stuff as a kid, and hating it....funny how your taste buds change as an adult. I had never made this before, but remember my Mother making it... I wasn't sure that I was on key until I made the sauce and it turned opaque..... then I knew, I had a winner. My Dad is coming for dinner tomorrow, and hasn't eaten this since my Mother passed away 11 years ago.... my eternal gratitude for a long lost recipe that Mom never wrote down!
This is an excellent dish. I loved it and so did my guests. I served this as part of a German meal for an Oktoberfest party I had for family and friends. I did as another reviewer suggested and used 5 pounds of red potatoes, 1 pound of bacon and doubled everything else, including the vinegar. I definately used cider vinegar. I followed the instructions for preparation and then dumped everything into a crockpot that I set on warm. Every bit was delicious and it served 15 people, including 4 teenage boys, with just enough left over for me to eat for lunch the next day.
I doubled this recipe and it came out just fine. One thing the directions didn't mention was that this potato salad actually improves with age. I know its suppose to be eaten while warm, but the potatoes actually soak up the flavor of the dressing if you let them sit 30 minutes. If you try it and the taste has too much of a bite for you, give it some time to mellow. A great recipe hot or cold!
Had some friends over at the last minute for Brats on the grill. This was a great side dish! I peeled & sliced the potatoes about 1/4 inch thick, boiled for about 10-15 minutes and the dish was ready in 30 minutes! Excellent. Also, simmered my brats in beer with onion for 20 min before grilling - really DOES make a difference!
I've been making this for years and didn't realize I never rated it! I double the sauce, use cider vinegar instead of white, a ton more bacon (we are bacon lovers) and use half celery seed/half celery flakes. I lost my German great-grandmother's recipe and with my tweaks on this recipe it is the same as hers. Another thing...I always, always, always throw this together and put it in a slow (225F) oven for a few hours, give or take. It really melds the flavors, I try to make this the day before I want it because it's always better the next day.
This is exactly how I expect hot German potato salad to taste - Big hit in my home. Thanks!
So tasty! My husband gobbled it up and said it tasted almost exactly like his grandmothers! The only changes I made was that I used red potatoes and left the skin on and cut them up into bite sized pieces before boiling them. This sped up cooking time and gave the dish a great taste. I also only used 6 potatoes since some reviews said more dressing was needed so I just used less potatoes. I would highly recommend this dish if you love vinegar and are looking for a great side dish! Fantastic!
YUM!!! This is amazing-- Reminds me of the old delis we used to go to when I lived in NY/NJ! I've been on a quest for the perfect German Potato Salad recipe and, after many "Not bad, but..."-type recipes, found this one. Made it the night I found it, and fell in love! My husband wants it on a daily basis! Thanks so much, Tequila!!!
This recipe makes a very good potluck item. I’ve gotten many “wonderful” comments about it. Only warning is to be sure and DOUBLE the sauce quantities, as everyone wants more.
Delicious! I omitted the bacon slices and sauteed the onions in about a tablespoon of olive oil. I added some reduced fat bacon bits after cooking. Really reduces the amount of fat and cholesterol without sacrificing too much taste. I also reduced the salt because the amount required yields nearly a full daily serving of sodium per serving of potato salad. I thought the amount of sauce was more than adequate (although I did cut the potatoes into big chunks instead of into thin slices). Next time I might up the vinegar slightly because the recipe as written doesn't have as much tang as I like. Overall, an easy, really fast, delicious recipe!
This was an easy recipe to make, in fact I made it ahead of time keeping the sauce and the potatoes separate until serving then I reheated the sauce then mixed with the potatoes and it worked wonderfully!
Good stuff!!! Used this recipe for our oktoberfest party and it was great! I made ahead of time and put in the crockpot. It was ok the next day reheated, but the bacon grease was a little funny. Used lots of bacon and apple cider vinegar. I totally forgot the celery seed..so it probably would've been even better!!! Will make again. Got lots of raves for it!!!
Made this by following the recipe exactly, except I ended up adding extra bacon for good measure, and used only 7 out of the 9 potatoes I cooked. I was afraid it wouldn't be saucy enough. It really just depends on the size of the potatoes, but Germans like it saucy. I'm not german, but live in Germany and my friend whose family is from Austria said it tasted just like the potato salad they always make. Except they serve it cold and without the bacon, but I know Germans do it this way (hot and with bacon). I did try it cold but preferred it hot. I wanted to use apple cider vinegar instead of white, but decided to stick to the recipe exactly. Next time I will try the cider vinegar to make it a little milder, but only because I'm not a fan of vinegar in the first place, unlike Germans. Point is, this recipe is authentic, I made it successfully, and I've never even made any kind of potato salad before.
This is just the recipe I have been looking for. I double the amount of sauce. These are even better the second day. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Although I don't care for German potato salad, I found it better then any I have tried in the past. My wife has been hounding me for the longest time to find and make it for her. She thought it was the best she had ever eaten and wants it added to my recipe file. By the way did I mention she is German!.
Very good. I had been looking for a recipe like this. I used to have this when I went to Busch Gardens in Williamsburg and always loved it. This was almost exact and it was delicious. I did use everyone's suggestion and double the sauce. Everyone in my family loved it. I can't wait to have the leftovers. Yum!!!!
This recipe is out of this world. I went to a German-American Festival and bought some to try. I was wanting to make some at home and I came across this recipe. I also doubled the sauce and added more bacon. Instead of using celery salt, I sauted celery with the onions. My husband says it's better than the Festivals potato salad. Will definitely be making this again!!
I never enjoyed the American versions of German potato salad because they were too vinegary (especially the vile canned stuff). I didn't know I really liked the authentic version until I had "kartoffelsalat" in Germany recently. I've been searching for a recipe that tasted the same and this is it! I used packaged bacon bits and sauteed in a little olive oil instead of using bacon fat for heathiness reasons. It was still fantastic with this change and probably would have been that much better with the extra flavor the bacon fat would have added. Highly recommended.
Great recipe: use the real bacon.
We love this recipe! Best one we have tried. We used Harrington of Vermont Smokehouse bacon which adds a lot of extra flavor. Took it cold to a picnic and got rave reviews!
This is an excellent recipe. However, I have one thing to add as told to me by my German neighbor. The key to a good German Potato Salad is to NOT sautee the onions. Chop them fairly small and add them to the final cooking time. They add a little burst of crunch and taste. Try it.
Outstanding! I used 5 lbs of potatoes, 1 lb of bacon and doubled the other ingredients. I peeled and cubed the potatoes then boiled them. I browned the bacon until crispy and used half of the bacon fat to saute the onions in. Once they were done, I tossed in the vinegar/water mix, then the dry ingredients. I then poured that over the potatoes and mixed it up. I then transferred the finished dish to my slow cooker and kept on warm (we had a football party). This dish is so yummy! I received alot of compliments on this recipe - thanks! We served with the Wisconsin Bratwurst recipe on this site.
This recipe is outstanding. My boyfriend doesnt really like potatoes (more of a rice person) but he likes these. Really taste german and add a lot to the right meal although 2 tbsp sugar is unnecessary I used 2 tsp, I don't like sweet potato salad. I think of them more as home fries or something not salad. They are good with the pork chop and saurkraut recipe on this site. I used 6 potatoes and did not double the sauce recipe. Also take your time and cook the onions slowly for a better flavor. I don't often give 5 stars but this deserves it!!
I had forgotten that I needed to make something for an anniversary party until that very morning. Had absolutely no ideas.... Found this recipe and crossed my fingers. YOU MADE ME LOOK GOOD*^_^* "Wow, this is DELICIOUS" was the least people said. Thank you very much!
This recipe was great! I made it ahead of time and served it cold, and it was still delicious. I served it with burgers and apple/cabbage slaw. My husband HATES traditional mayonnaisey(sp?) potato salad, so he always asks me to make my grandfather's German Potato Salad recipe. I don't do that one well because it is a "pinch of this" and everything "to taste"...so not having experience with it makes it hard to get right. So, I went looking for a different german potato salad recipe and found this one. I will definitely make this again. Thank you!
This was good. However if I make this again, it will only be once in a blue moon. Maybe if something else was added to the potatoe salad to give it more of a taste rather than vinegar. Also, I will slice the potatoe before cooking it.
This has become my signature potluck dish! I make it all the time and everyone loves it. I hate mayonnaise and fell in love with the german potato salad while living in Germany, this is the closest recipe I've ever found to it. I've made a few changes though. I tend to use red potatoes rather than russets. I also tend to use apple cider vinegar rather than white vinegar. The white vinegar is fine, but the apple cider vinegar just adds a little tang, especially as I use applewood smoked bacon. I love vinegar and found the original recipe a little light on it. When I make it for myself I swap the water and vinegar ratios. I find that is a bit stronger than most people like though so when I am taking it out I use 1/2 cup vinegar and 1/2 water. This isn't quite the same amount they say to use but it's close enough. Also I never have celery seed, so I've never added it in. Be careful with the flour mixture as it can bind up really fast if you aren't careful and make the texture odd but the flavor is still great.
Excellent flavor, but I did make double the sauce and it came out great
The only substitutions I would make would be to use cider vinegar, add dried garlic, onion powder, paprika, dill weed, and any other seasonings you see fit (you can even use a really good seasoning salt). I cooked the onion in some of the bacon fat and cubed the potato into a 1/2 inch dice. The bacon should be added last with chopped green onion. You can cook the onion in the bacon fat and then add the flour to it with chicken broth to give it flavor and moisture. Overall great starter recipe.
Not a huge fan
Holy Moly this is yummy! I used just four large thin Idaho patatoes, and it was perfect with the sauce. I also added a tablespoon or more of mayo to make a creamy sauce (as my mother taught me). I'll try it with the red skin potatoes next time. This recipe is even better than my mom's. Thanks for sharing it.
Very good recipe! I made this on a camping trip to go along with some beer brats. Everyone raved about it. Even my 9-year-old grandson had 2 helpings! I used red potatoes. I needed to add a little more water than called for, but that was probably because it had to sit for a while and thickened up a bit. Very yummy!
Delicious! I cut the potatoes into chunks rather than slices since that's what I prefer and then boiled them for 15 minutes. I also added some chopped parsley at the end and let it sit and absorb the sauce for about 30 minutes as recommended by other reviewers. I will be making this again!
I didn't add flour and instead of distilled white vinegar I used Salata (a seasoned vinegar dressing) made by Kuhne. I think it adds a better flavor than regular vinegar.
I've made this several times now. It is just like my Mom's, and even my husband likes it!
Did not care for. Too tart.
I had a 5lb bag of red potatoes to use up and based on the other reviews, I decided to double the sauce ( there were about 10 regular sized potatoes, not minis). Well, it was perfect! I doubled the onions too, but not the bacon and it was delicious. I added the sliced potatoes warm (no need to peel reds IMO) and they soaked up all the yummy sauce. This is a keeper for me!
Was very good not to much vinegar. Made for mt dad who was spoiled by my grandmother with her german recipes he loved this one better.
i keep looking for a recipe like the german potato salad my gramma makes (ok, so i could ask her, but i keep forgetting) this wasnt it, it was very good all the same. i will definately be making this again. the only things i altered are instead of celery seed i used fresh celery, about 1 stalk thinly sliced, and i added a little extra sugar cause i was trying to get it to taste more like grammas, which is sweeter.
Very authentic. Simple ingredients yields bold sweet and sour flavors. Very good starter recipe.
I thought this recipe was really good. Nothing will ever compare to my Grandma's but what can you say. The only problem that I had was that I did like some of the others and doubled my rue (sauce): which you should do: but when I did I doubled salt also, and boy was that a BAD idea. I had to toss the whole thing out, it was yuck! So just as a heads up, if you are doubling don't do as I did, if I hadn't done that I can guarantee that I would of probably ate the whole thing by myself LOL.
I was looking for something new to try and my father loves German Potato salad. This was incredible. Everyone went nuts.
This year for 4th of July I was asked to make a German potato salad. I've never eaten it before, and to my knowledge, nor has anyone else in my direct family. If I didn't love them so much, they wouldn't get to eat this one either -- I would eat it all up right now I think! Again, I have no idea what it's "supposed" to taste like, but for how it DOES taste, it's unbelievable. Sweet and tart, salty, oniony, bacony, and celery-y! I'm absolutely in heaven and this one is immediately going in my handwritten recipe box. Thanks for posting! (P.S. I used the amount of potatoes and sauce as written. The celery is a strong flavor so if you leave it out, it IS going to affect the end result!)
Thank you so much for posting this I lost my Great Grandmothers awhile ago and this is the most similar recipe I could find, takes me back to when I used to live in Germany when I was a child! I added chopped parsley and doubled sauce because I love my potato salad a little saucier! THANK YOU!
I have tried several German Potato Salad recipes, this one was by far the easiest and the most tasteful. This one is a keeper. Debbie
I love German Potato Salad and this recipe was just what I was looking for. It was a perfect side dish to our grilled bratwurst. Be warned: this is NOTHING like the traditional cold potato salad (which I dislike and gives me the willies!). This is definitely more of a hearty side dish than a salad.
i really enjoyed this potato salad recipe! i only used 3 large potatoes but followed the sauce recipe because most reviews said double sauce...this was very good only needed more salt...will make this again thanks for the recipe!
5 stars- My husband is part German, I am not at all but he absolutely DEVOURS this every time I make it. On the occasion there is any leftover, it tastes even better the next day. This is divine warm or cold and can be served along many different entrees. Only thing I do different is double the bacon-actually I use a whole package. If you can get Hormel Maple flavored black label bacon , even better. Always use red bliss potatoes too. Thinking about this now and I want some bad....
This was DELICOUS! I used Yukon Golds boiled whole w/ skins on - START WITH POTATOES IN COLD WATER or they will cook unevenly and/or get waterlogged. Be sure to liberally salt the water. I followed the suggestion of a few reviewers and added more bacon (I used turkey bacon) and doubled the sauce - added 2Tbs unsalted butter and 2Tbs olive oil to make up the extra fat needed in order to properly double the roux for the sauce. ONLY ADDED 3 TABLESPOONS FLOUR instead of 4 for doubled sauce recipe. Be sure to pour the sauce over the HOT potatoes so that the potatoes drink up the vinegary/onion-y sauce!
Delicious! I had hoped to recreate my mother's recipe that I remember and sure enough this one is it. Just the right about of tart but not too. Only change I made was I used apple cider vinegar as that's all I had. My husband said this recipe is a keeper. Thanks!
Used 9 medium red potatoes, diced in 1 inch cubes. Had no trouble with them falling apart at all. Although the amount of sauce was adequate, I think the next time I will use 1.5 the amount. Use precooked bacon (more), so sauteed onion in butter. Did not think there was too much flour. Used 1 t of salt, because I was concerned about the amount. Next time I will use the full 2 t. Didn't use celery seed because I didn't have any. Used apple cider vinegar. Would definitely make again. We enjoyed this.
Excellent recipe! We added garlic powder, just because we love garlic. Defintely will make this again!
Absolutely delicious but very rich due to the bacon fat. Easy to make
I made this for my husband who had a hankering for it. I hate the stuff and made him do all the taste testing - he says it is fantastic. Unfortunately, I didn't follow the recipe exactly and chunked the potatos rather than sliced them. Next time, I'll slice them up and they'll be perfect! Thanks.
yum! This was different from any potato salad I've ever had. I'll definitely make it again!
We really liked this recipe! I used 1/2 the sugar and no celery seed and it was wonderful! I usually only make true german potato salad, but this was a very refreshing change and an excellent cold weather dish. Thanks so much for sharing!
I took this to a BBQ and everyone loved it- even after it got cold!
For several years, I have been in charge of our local "Octoberfest". Last year, I used this recipe and fed 300 people. I will never again have to search for the perfect German potato salad. It really was a big hit. Thank you.
This salad would taste exactly the way my Grandmother's did if there was more vinegar added. Add a little more vinegar and you have the original German Salad. It almost brought a tear to my eye.
Been using this recipe since 2002, a little slow in rating. This is one of my favorite recipes. The flavor combination is excellent. It is great warm and leftover. Thanks
I had never made a german potato salad and needed to bring one for a theme dinner. It was a big hit! It was delicious! I will definately make it again.
This was an excellent recipe. I used additional vinegar (apple cider) to add a little zip to the salad. My kids loved it, and ask for it again. Wonderful!!!!
I expected something like what a deli calls German Potato Salad, and this wasn't it. My aunt enjoyed it, she said it was like the salads when she grew up in a German neighborhood.
The best! One coworker of my husband's even commented that it tasted just like his grandmother's! That was the best compliment I'd ever received.
still can't believe I love this so much! Couldn't find my "warm potato salad & bacon" recipe so I found this in a pinch. Wasn't crazy about adding flour and sugar... but decided to try it anyway since I needed a side and was looking for something similar. It turned out great. I keep making it again and again. The first time I made it, I boiled the potatoes... but ever since I bake them in the oven while cooking up the bacon. My favorite is small finger potatoes cut into chunks, baked at 400 for 20 minute (use a little olive oil to prevent sticking) then just add to the mixture in a pot on the stove. Perfect every time!
I didn't know what German Potato Salad was when I made it. It sounded good, but I didn't really care for it.
Followed the recipe except used a package of Simply Potatoes, the sliced variety, instead of peeling, cooking and slicing my own. The sauce was enough for the amount of potatoes in the package. Using this shortcut made the recipe very easy. My husband has been asking for german potatoes but every recipe I have seen before just seems too time consuming. We both loved the recipe and I will be serving him his German potatoes on a regular basis now
I let another reviewer talk me into using less potatoes and I shouldn't have. The flavor was good and tart. Stick to the original amounts the recipe calls for and if you don't like hot potato salad or you don't like vinegar then DON'T make it anyways and then complain. Geez I hate when people do that!!! This was very good and I will make again!
Awesome recipe. I've made this over and over again. I don't typically have celery seed, so I just add a few dashes of celery salt and tastes great.
I made a couple of changes using turkey bacon and fresh celery instead of bacon and celery seed. I also left out the salt. Use a small amount of spanish olive oil in order to cook the onion and celery. Much healthier and just as good I'm sure.
My daughter is in the Air Force and whenever she gets home on leave she especially requests this dish. I made one change to it. I use apple cider vinegar instead of plain white vinegar. I was out of white vinegar the first time I made it and everyone just thought it was great using apple cider vinegar.
These spuds definitely have a delicious tangy kick to them! My boyfriend thought they were a bit too intense, but I loved them! I used apple cider vinegar instead, and they turned out just right. Thanks for the recipe!
one of my picky husband's favorite recipes.! thanks! He asks for it often.
I made this for a potluck at work. I added 3/4 of a package of Hillshire Farms "Lil Smokies " for extra interest and "filler"---People loved it. Even two days later people came up to me to compliment it. Thanks so much for the recipe. It's staying in my "Recipe Box" always. Pris
I made this for a picnic. Everyone loved it & wanted the recipe. I made it exactly like the recipe.
This was really good. I did have leftovers so I made them into patties and pan fried them. The salad does have a vinegar taste but I like that flavor and so did the people I served it to.
we're a buncha college kids and since im the mama of this household, im always searching for recipes that'll appeal to them. My 3 homeboys are picky eaters, but they totally loved this recipe. i lessened the recipe for "4 servings", added more bacon & bacon drippings, about 1/4 cup of water and another tablespoon of sugar cos I found the vinegar too potent for the boys taste. Like real kids, they don't eat they veggies, so I hid 4 stalks of chopped celery instead of celery seeds, and they happily devoured the whole thing. It's fabulously tasty, however, I would only make it from time to time cos I think it's not very healthy.. thanks for sharing!
pretty good, I did do 1 1/2 the amount of sauce as other reviews said there wasnt enough and I dont like dry potato salad. It turned out great, just the right amount. Sauce is tangy and a bit sweet at the same time. I felt like something was missing texture wise... not sure.
Deeeelicious!!!!!!
fabulous, made it for my three most jaded gay friends, we loved it. wouldn't change a thing
I love this recipe. I gave it 4 stars because as written it is a little off on portions. I looked at several of the other comments and decided to double the "sauce" and I used more bacon but that's just because we like bacon around here. It was perfect! We even warmed it up for lunch the next day and I thought it was even better warmed up. Be careful not to over cook your potatoes though. It's much easier to mix if they arent mushy.
I love this recipe. It was exactly what I was looking for. I made it as described and it came out perfectly. I served it with brats that had been grilled and a good German beer. Perfection.
This recipe is delicious. This reminds me of the hot german potato salad my Austrian mother would make. I suggest doubling the flour, sugar, salt etc and accordingly doubling the vinegar & water. I have made this recipe with 50% apple cider & 50% white balsamic vinegar & this gives it a nice tart taste. Like my mother I add caraway seeds at the end.
I am German from Northern MN and this reminds me of my Grandma Obermaier's recipe. Brings back childhood memories. Good comfort food. YUM!
great potato salad. The husband loves it. I made one change and added a couple green onions when i tossed it all together. one of the best potato salads.
Made this last night for the first time. It turned out so well, my guy scarfed it up and requested more for tonight! Used cider vinegar rather than distilled but that's just a personal preference. Thanks!
Good stuff! As others suggested I doubled the recipe and used apple vinegar instead of white vinegar. My husband (who lived in Germany) declared it authentic! I recommend that you use red potatoes for this dish - with the skins on. Great with grilled brats!
Good stuff Mainard! My only change was to use 1/2 tsp. celery salt & 1/2 tsp. regular salt since I had no celery seeds. I used fewer potatoes since I like LOTS of sauce. We live in a part of Texas with a large German population and this is as good as any I've had in various eateries. First rate grub!
