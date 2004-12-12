Norwegian Lefse

After reading several reviews, I was somewhat nervous about trying the recipe without adding additional flour. I decided to attempt it as written, given the reviews by people who profess Norwegian heritage, and I was successful. Following are some thoughts based on my experience that I hope will be helpful to others. First, this recipe takes MUCH LONGER than one hour to prepare. I cut the recipe in half (in case it didn't turn out), and even using only 5 lbs of potatoes, it took me a total of about 5 hours from start to finish (including peeling the potatoes, boiling, ricing, waiting for them to cool and rolling and cooking them by myself). If you are making them for a particular occasion, plan your time accordingly. Second, listen to the experience of the Norwegians. Use a lefse rolling pin. It is a ribbed pin, and the dough does not stick as much as it does on a smooth pin. You can order them on-line or find them in cooking boutiques, and they aren't very expensive. Also, use a ricer to mash the potatoes. It is worth the small investment. You really CAN make this recipe as written, and they turn out. Like some have posted, you WILL end up using about twice as much flour by sprinkling it on the table and the dough before rolling it out. Finally, roll out the dough on a pastry cloth. The dough is VERY delicate, and tears easily if you try to pick it up and move it. This way, you can pick up the cloth and turn the dough in your hand to flip it on the skillet.