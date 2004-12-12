Norwegian Lefse

I was raised on Lefse as a special treat for the holidays. We still make it every holiday season, and this is the best recipe ever. We eat ours with butter and sugar. Note: you will need a potato ricer to prepare this recipe.

By DEBBA7

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
15
Yield:
60 Lefse cakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Directions

  • Cover potatoes with water and cook until tender. Run hot potatoes through a potato ricer. Place into a large bowl. Beat butter, cream, salt, and sugar into the hot riced potatoes. Let cool to room temperature.

  • Stir flour into the potato mixture. Pull off pieces of the dough and form into walnut size balls. Lightly flour a pastry cloth and roll out lefse balls to 1/8 inch thickness.

  • Cook on a hot (400 degree F/200 C) griddle until bubbles form and each side has browned. Place on a damp towel to cool slightly and then cover with damp towel until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 71.2g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 16.3mg; sodium 522.7mg. Full Nutrition
