Fast and Easy Chip Dip

Great for large parties as this does make a lot! I used Hellman's light mayo (about a cup) and reduced fat sour cream (about a cup and a half) as I wanted more of the "ranch" flavor. It was perfect for assorted veggies crackers and chips for dipping.
I make this a lot as a dip for french fries. I add a tsp. of horseradish for kick and sometimes a couple tsp. of bacon bits. It's great. Try it with your own homemade ranch dressing mix. It's even better.
I have made this extremely easy dip for the several years now. ONLY 1 ADDITION- 1 TBS MORTONS NATURE'S SEASONING WHICH IS SO GOOD ON MANY THINGS FROM EGGS STEAKS FRIES SALADS TO JUST ABOUT ANYTHING Another twist add one sm. box chopped and DRAINED spinach. Yum-o...serve with baby carrots cucumbers cauliflower broccoli tomatoes.
This is great subtitute for SOUR CREAM & ONION CHIP DIP. I used Dukes lite mayo and reduced fat sour cream and it gave the perfect consistency. I didn't use a full 16 oz of each just (equal amount of each) to the amount I needed as dictated in the recipe. Then added the ranch dressing powder to taste in about the same scale as the recipe. So very quick and easy!
Pretty Good! I made a smaller portion and used light mayonaise. I dipped with Ritz crackers. Yum!
this recipe is quite good i used a southwest flavored ranch also its very easily adjusted for what ever is being served!
so easy and delish! munching on it now w/FF Pringles! I made it with LF Sour and Light Mayo.....yum!
Good- Added depth to plain old ranch dip- did add minced garlic.
Made this with 16oz of LIGHT sour cream and only 1/4 cup light mayo 1 pkt ranch dressing mix. It was still really creamy and flavorful AND BEST OF ALL EASY!!! Served with celery carrots cucumbers and cauliflower for a small crowd.
This is OK but the flavor is too bland as written. I like using the mayo/sour cream combo--it tastes good with veggies or chips; however next time I will use only 8 oz mayo and 8 oz sour cream to one packet of ranch mix.