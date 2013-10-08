Fast and Easy Chip Dip

Rating: 4.55 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My friend makes this dip recipe all the time. It is an easy addition to any party. Quick and easy--what more can you ask for in a recipe?

By middy24

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups dip
Ingredients

16
Directions

  • Combine the sour cream, mayonnaise, and ranch dressing mix in a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 3g; fat 28.5g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 298.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (23)

Jillian
Rating: 4 stars
02/08/2011
Great for large parties as this does make a lot! I used Hellman's light mayo (about a cup) and reduced fat sour cream (about a cup and a half) as I wanted more of the "ranch" flavor. It was perfect for assorted veggies crackers and chips for dipping. Read More
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
06/22/2018
This is OK but the flavor is too bland as written. I like using the mayo/sour cream combo--it tastes good with veggies or chips; however next time I will use only 8 oz mayo and 8 oz sour cream to one packet of ranch mix. Read More
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2008
I make this a lot as a dip for french fries. I add a tsp. of horseradish for kick and sometimes a couple tsp. of bacon bits. It's great. Try it with your own homemade ranch dressing mix. It's even better. Read More
Mom to Lena and Aiden
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2008
I have made this extremely easy dip for the several years now. ONLY 1 ADDITION- 1 TBS MORTONS NATURE'S SEASONING WHICH IS SO GOOD ON MANY THINGS FROM EGGS STEAKS FRIES SALADS TO JUST ABOUT ANYTHING Another twist add one sm. box chopped and DRAINED spinach. Yum-o...serve with baby carrots cucumbers cauliflower broccoli tomatoes. Read More
Holiday Baker
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2010
This is great subtitute for SOUR CREAM & ONION CHIP DIP. I used Dukes lite mayo and reduced fat sour cream and it gave the perfect consistency. I didn't use a full 16 oz of each just (equal amount of each) to the amount I needed as dictated in the recipe. Then added the ranch dressing powder to taste in about the same scale as the recipe. So very quick and easy! Read More
jsrn1207
Rating: 4 stars
10/13/2009
Pretty Good! I made a smaller portion and used light mayonaise. I dipped with Ritz crackers. Yum! Read More
Alex Cain
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2009
this recipe is quite good i used a southwest flavored ranch also its very easily adjusted for what ever is being served! Read More
MacChick
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2008
so easy and delish! munching on it now w/FF Pringles! I made it with LF Sour and Light Mayo.....yum! Read More
Wiser1
Rating: 4 stars
11/02/2009
Good- Added depth to plain old ranch dip- did add minced garlic. Read More
KellyP
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2011
Made this with 16oz of LIGHT sour cream and only 1/4 cup light mayo 1 pkt ranch dressing mix. It was still really creamy and flavorful AND BEST OF ALL EASY!!! Served with celery carrots cucumbers and cauliflower for a small crowd. Read More
