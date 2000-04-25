Honey Wheat Sandwich Rolls
Hearty and tasty country style sandwich rolls. Honey, whole wheat and just a little bit of butter. They freeze well too!
I love this recipe. I found the recipe Sunday and have already made 2 batches of rolls and 2 loaves of bread. I don't have a bread machine, so I use my standmixer. I put the dough hook on warm the milk and honey, proof the yeast for 10 min., add the eggs and butter, measure all dry ingredients in a bowl and whisk to make sure distributed, slowly add flour mix in 3 batches.Then I knead with the standmixer 7-10min.To make sure gluten is developed take a golf ball sized piece of dough and stretch in opposite directions using your thumb and forefinger of both hand. If it stretches thin enough to see light through without it tearing right away it is ready.)Then I just followed directions for the rolls or I made loaves. Thank you again. Know my kids only want mom's bread and not store bought bread. We all had fun making it.Read More
Flavor on these were good. I will add more yeast to the mix next time though. I had huge problems getting them to rise so I ended up with fairly flat rolls. Next time more yeast and bigger rolls.Read More
This recipe has earned a permanent spot in my recipe file! Delicious and versatile--I've rolled and cut them, made them into dinner rolls, or shaped them into hoagie buns. I wanted mine wheatier, so I make them with 3 C. whole wheat flour and 1 C. white flour. I also increased the yeast to 1 1/2 tsp to make up for the heavier wheat flour.
These rolls rock! I mean really..I would marry them if I could. I pronounce you roll and wife, you may now kiss the roll. I'm in love. So warm and soft. My soul rolls. I'm going to go live happily ever after with my rolls.
This is a delicious recipe, it is great for any purpose. If you are not using a bread machine, proof the yeast in the warm mil for about 10 minutes and then add the butter, egg and honey. Mix the wet ingredients then add the dry ingredients. I kneaded the dough with my stand mixer for about 5-7 minutes. I use my oven as a proof box by preheating it to 200 with a pan of water on the bottom rack and then turning it off and placing the dough in a greased, glass bowl, turn the dough over so the top is greased, cover with a clean, smooth fabric kitchen towel and let proof for about an hour. punch the dough down and shape into either loafs or rolls and place back in the oven to proof for another hour before baking. Hope this helps!
Nice texture and lightly sweet flavor made the rolls kid-friendly. Next time I would make them larger (4 inches at least) to make a better size for sandwiches, and eliminate the melted butter on top, which made them greasy to handle for lunches.
Perfect. I used the ring of a wide-mouth Mason jar to cut out the rolls, they were the perfect size for burgers.
These are now my favorite rolls...they are SOOOO GOOD. I didn't roll or cut them out. I made 16 hand shaped rolls. Thank you so much.
My daughter loved these buns instead of bread for her lunchbox sandwiches!! I made a few batches to put in the freezer so everone could just help themselves. I didn't have any whole wheat flour so I just used white. Instead of lightly greasing the pan I sprinkled cornmeal on the pan. Thank you for a great addition to my recipe box!!
I loved this recipe!! Great flavor and texture. My husband asked that I not buy buns at the bakery anymore as these were superior. I would recommend this recipe to anyone. JO39
I made these as dinner rolls for Thanksgiving, and they were a big hit. They were very soft and the taste was excellent, my son usually turns his nose up at anything with whole wheat in it, but he sure ate these! I have another batch in the bread machine now that I will try as sandwich rolls. Thanks for the great receipe!
I used my Kitchen Aid to make these rolls. I proofed the yeast (I used a whole packet of yeast which is 2 1/4 tsp.) in the mixer bowl with the honey and warm milk for ten minutes until the yeast "bloomed", then I added the egg, melted butter, then the dry ingredients. I did use 2 cups whole wheat flour and 1 3/4 cup organic whole wheat white flour. I kneaded this dough with my dough hook for about five minutes (I did have to add two tablespoons more flour to get it into a ball and be able to be kneaded with the hook). I set it to rise for an hour in a large greased bowl covered with a tea towel on a warm heating pad for an hour. I used a 1/4 cup measuring cup to make uniform rolls (dinner rolls instead of sandwich rolls) and rolled them on the counter to make better shaped rolls. I covered the top of the rolls in the muffin tin with saran wrap before letting it rise on the warm heating pad for another hour or so. I baked them at 400 degrees for 12 minutes. These rolls were really very good! I had one right out of the oven spread with butter and it was just heaven. Very good rolls! We didn't quite get them all eaten tonight at dinner (this recipe made 11 rolls) but I did cut the rolls into thick chunks and used them in a breakfast strata in the morning. NOTE: I will say that I did not get 24 rolls out of this recipe, I got 12. That was fine for me because that was all I needed. For someone else who wants a recipe that make a larger quanitity, be sure to double this recipe.
Good recipe. I made the buns a bit larger and used them for hamburgers.
I made this as a complete loaf in the bread maker machine as I didn't have time to make the rolls by hand. The only difference is that I put 1/3 cup of honey as I like my bread sweet and 2 tsp of yeast to get a good rise. I put the settings on 2.0lbs and light and came out PERFECTLY DELECTABLE! The whole thing took 3 hours in my bread machine.
This recipe makes a mildly sweet roll that was fantastic as hamburger buns. The buns have great texture and hold up well to the juicy burgers. I don’t use a bread machine so I proofed the yeast until foamy in the milk and honey which I warmed to 110º. I mixed in the flours in my KA, partially kneading in the machine, and finishing the knead by hand to get the correct texture. I’ll be making these again – they’re delicious.
These rolls were great! We don't have a bread machine, so we used our Kitchen Aid mixer and kneaded it for about 10 mins, put them in a greased bowl to raise for an hour, shaped them and raised them for about an hour. We actually shaped them into Hoagie rolls. They were so soft and wonderful! And they're so versatile...I'll be using this recipe again, maybe for dinner rolls or hamburger buns. Oh the possibilities!
Love these so much I had to resist making a second batch the minute we finished dinner! This will be made again and again in our house. I have an unnatural fear of my bread machine, and although I actually got it out and had intentions of using it for the kneading part, I chickened out. I didn't have bread machine yeast, so I used 3/4 T. active dry yeast. I added all of the ingredients together after I proofed the yeast and hand kneaded for about 8 minutes. I let it rise for about one half hour, then rolled out the dough, cut out the rolls with a glass, and let them rise for an hour. DELICIOUS!
Great recipe for a semi sweet roll that is chewy with a smooth consistency. A good, healthy alternative to the white "fluff" breads that are so common. My 14 year old daughter loves to make these rolls as all the heavy work is done by the bread machine. She also loves the taste and will eat them as soon as they come out of the oven.
This recipe is definately a keeper! You'll never buy store bought again!
This is the sandwich roll/bun recipe I have been waiting for for years!! I have a whole wheat one that is good, but it doesn't compare to this. All 6 kids plus husband said this was one of the best rolls they have eaten in their lives. **Make sure you let these rise long enough. Mine rose for 1 hour in a warm-ish oven, and they were huge and beautiful. I used the recipe precisely as written, and it was great!
I agree with the earlier reviews that these are a bit dense for sandwiches... But I still enjoyed them! The flavor was great, and it complimented our Italian Pork Sandwiches nicely. :) I don't have a bread maker, so I put everything in the MixMaster and let it do it's thing (after blooming the yeast in warm water and subtracting the 1/4 cup water from the amount of milk). I let the dough rise once, punched it down, and let it rise again. Instead of rolling it out, I broke off small balls of dough (a batch made 10 buns for us) and flattened them to 1 inch thick. I let the buns rise again on the baking sheet, and then baked. Next time, I'll lower the oven to 325 as the bottoms were browning much too fast for the rest of the buns. I had to flip them all over on the sheet to avoid burning! Oh, well... They still tasted awesome! Brushed with butter and sprinkled with sesame seeds, these buns were great nuked for 10 seconds and smeared with Country Crock! Thanks for the recipe!
Oh my goodness - what a FANTASTIC recipe! Yeast is my biggest fear in the kitchen - so I asked for help on "the buzz". Many wonderful ladies came to my rescue. Fellow (AR)er Gitano suggested this roll. I made it EXACTLY as written. Because I fear yeast, I was not about to tweak anything on this. When it was time to cut the rolls I used a drinking glass to cut the circles. It made the perfect size for a sandwich bun. They were light and fluffy with amazing taste. When I make this again as a bun I won't brush with melted butter when finished. If making this as a roll, I would do that step. Additional uses: I split and made garlic rolls under the broiler one evening and also spilt and toasted to have with homemade jelly for breakfast. This recipe is so good and I'm grateful Gitano suggested it. I felt such a sense of accomplishment looking at the finished product.
When I first started making these, I thought that they would be too sweet for the pulled pork I made. But they are very good. If anyone is reluctant about making yeast sandwich rolls, use this recipe for sure! I am lucky to have a new Kitchenaid mixer, and so I heated the milk in my microwave in a Pyrex cup, added the yeast (I did use 2 teaspoons) and the honey. While that proofed, I mixed the rest of the ingredients together and then dumped the whole works into my mixer. It took only about five minutes to get it done. I let it rise until doubled and then followed the rest of the directions. This is an easy, tasty recipe! You must try it!
I make all of our breads and this recipe has become a staple in our house. I use it to make dinner rolls, hamburger buns, and hotdog buns. I'm always asked to make these rolls and bring them to dinner parties. The only thing I change with this recipe is adding about 1/4 a cup of ground flax seed. Makes it even more tender and yummy! Wonderful recipe!
I made these for Thanksgiving. They were a huge hit. I didn't roll them out, I just broke them into 12 pieces and let them rise in a 9X13 dish & then baked them. Wonderful. I just used normal yeast, but I do that for all my bread machine recipes. Thank you for a great recipe!
These are a really good, all purpose picnic/dinner roll. Much better than store bought and much less $$... I made the dough in my Kitchen Aid mixer and doubled the recipe. For those who are first time bakers, if it is a humid day you may need to add more flour to knead the dough properly and get it where it is supposed to be. I have found this to be true of any flour based recipe. In Wintertime, when the air is dry, versus in the Spring or Summer when it is humid, flour based recipes like bread, rolls and cakes behave differently based on humidity. 5 stars for the first batch- I have 4 more batches to make and bake and freeze before our son's graduation~ Thank you for the wonderful recipe!!!
I have been baking bread for 15 years, and this is by far the BEST recipe I have ever made! Even my toddlers are crazy about it, not to mention me and my husband. I followed the recipe exactly except that I mixed it in my Kitchen Aide mixer since I don't have a bread machine. When using my mixer it requires more flour than the recipe calls for (to get the dough to clean the sides of the bowl) but the results are light and airy. I also used the tips in the Allrecipes article section on forming dough rounds http://allrecipes.com/HowTo/Forming-Dough-Rounds/Detail.aspx I highly recommend their simple technique for creating beautiful, light, and airy bread/rolls. Thanks for this fantastic recipe!
Made these for dinner tonight. I didn't have bread flour so I subbed AP and vital wheat gluten. Instead of rolling and cutting with a biscuit cutter, I pinched off the dough, rolled it into a ball then flattened to 3/4 inch. They turned out light and fluffy. DD said this recipe is a keeper.
Very good, though I did make a few changes. I do not have a bread machine, so I made these without and it worked fine. I used 3/4 T yeast, because I was not sure what "bread machine yeast" is. I also used 1/2 c oat bran and 2 c whole wheat flour to increase the health factor. Even with this, they rose very well and came out light and great for sandwiches! The idea of using a cookie cutter with yeast dough was new to me, but actually was good for getting rolls that rose evenly and were not so fat in the middle. It was easy to make rolls that were not so much bread.
Didn't change a THING! OMG - these are S-O-F-T Fluffy buns! I made them for smothered steak sammies and hubster was oooh'ing and aww'ing while eating them! :) the batch made 12 small rolls and with scraps of dough leftover from rolling/cutting, I braided what was left into 3 'braided bread sticks'...YUM! definitely a keeper!
The Rolls turned out wonderful! They taste great and are easy to make. I would have rated it higher but my dough turned out very sticky and hard to work with. I think I just needed more flour. I will make them again though
Simple, easy, came out perfect. Great recipe that will go in my BM recipe book to make again and again. Only thing I changed was using margarine instead of real butter. The dough seemed too moist and sticky as the machine was mixing it. So I added 1 Tbsp. of bread flour at a time to the dough ball until it looked right. I only needed 2 Tbsp. It may have been a measuring slight on my part and not the fault of the recipe. When I saw how pretty the dough rose I wished I’d made a loaf of bread! I may try it. I formed 6 logs and made hoagie rolls. (Add a little extra baking time until they are golden brown.) These rolls are noticeably sweet and very soft. For my meatball subs the tomato sauce made them mushy and the sweetness didn’t go very well. I will make them again when I am planning a drier sandwich that the sweet roll will compliment. Ham and Swiss with a nice Dijon mustard comes to mind. Yummmm.
One word - AWESOME! I don't use bread machine yeast, so I used 2-1/4 tsp of regular dry yeast. These turned out so well, and were so easy, that I'll never buy another roll again! I shaped them into hot dog buns, as well as hamburger buns. Fantastic!!!
I love this recipe. I have occasionally substituted raw buttermilk or water for the milk or used whole wheat pastry flour for more (or all) of the total flour called for, and they are always good. I like to make a whole batch and freeze them in foil packages of 2 to just defrost when my husband and I have hamburgers. Beats the store-bought rolls any day!
These are really good. I made them by hand, and they were very easy. I used olive oil instead of butter. I also used 1/2 white kernel wheat flour, and 1/2 bread flour. They were very soft and had a great taste. Out of one recipe I got 4 hoagie rolls, 4 hamburger buns and a small loaf of bread. They were just as good the next day.
These were so delicous with just more honey on them! A little too sweet for sandwich buns for us, though. But, we don't like the "Hawiaan sweet rolls" that they sell pre-packaged either. If you like rolls with sweetness baked IN them you probably, will love these.
I love trying new recipes for breads and rolls and this one will be added to my recipe book! These are very good and taste better than any sandwich shop's rolls! They are also simple to make. I divided the dough into 8 portions and made hoagie rolls. They are a little big so next time I will make 9. We will probably make this our "go to" recipe for hamburger and hot dog buns to. Thanks for sharing!
This bread came out great. I don't have a bread maker, so I made it the old fashioned way. Dissolve honey in warmed milk, stir in 1T (dry-active) yeast and let that rise. Add egg, butter and salt to the liquid. Mix in flour one cup at a time. Allow to rise in an oiled bowl, punch down and kneed before shaping in to form of your choice, I made a loaf. Also, if you don't have bread flour, all-purpose flour works fine in this recipe. I will make this bread again for sure!
Absolutely wonderful! I made the mistake (I believe) of addidint a half tsp of vital wheat gluten - - - mine turned out light and fluffy, more like dinner rolls, but that was my fault. Next time will make exactly as directed :) Thanks so much for recipe!
The only changes I made was using 2c of WW flour and 1 3/4c AP flour with about 3/4c wheat bran added in and 1T gluten. I made 19 dinner-sized rolls that were soft and light, even a day later.
Excellent flavor, texture and ease of prep.
Mmmmmm...these are perfect. My family loves them and they are excellent plain or as sandwich buns. The best whole wheat recipe around.
I absolutely hate to give a recipe such a low rating, but these just didn't come through for me. I kinda just think that the title may be a misnomer, but nevertheless, I was very disappointed. The texture of these "Sandwich Rolls" is far too dense for sandwiches. The bread completely "drowned" the meat and fillings of my sandwich. I then tried to eat my sandwich open-faced, and it was still hard to swallow. I felt like I needed to slather mayo on the bread if I wanted to get it down. The taste was fine, but the texture is NOT suitable for sandwiches. Others have mentioned that they used this recipe for actual dinner rolls. That might be the best way to go with this recipe. Again, the taste was fine, it was just TOO, TOO DENSE! I had really high hopes for this one. Too bad. I was very disappointed.
Made lovely soft lunch rolls, and i didnt overknead them *think this helped the softness* followed the recipe to a T except didnt beat the egg first and maybe added a smidgen more flour to aid kneading. i dont have a bread maker so started with activating the yeast, milk and honey first, then add everything else, knead 5 min, allow to rise, shape then 2nd rising and baking etc (just for those new to baking who, like me at first were bewildered by all the bread maker recipes and didnt know what to do!)
i cannot believe how easy these were to make! and the textlure is superior to any store bought roll. very good flavour. i will definitely be making these again, and again. thanks seefree!!
This recipe is so quick and easy, and it turned out great rolls! I used orange blossom raw honey, and the flavor is very distinct and fresh. The recipe yielded about 18 rolls, but I think next time I will cut them larger - I used the rim of a glass to cut them. One tray looked like it wasn't going to rise, but as soon as I put them in the oven, they puffed right up! This recipe is a keeper, I'm putting it in my cookbook now!!
After reading so many amazing reviews, I opted to make this recipe with only one change - I substituted Agave Nectar for the honey, because of dietary restrictions in our family. The recipe for 14 servings made 14 rolls and 3 mini loaves. I used a 4.5" diameter can to cut the rolls. My only advice which I will do differently next time is not to roll the dough as thin as they suggest. Rolling to 3/4", when it rises even double again makes a low, flat roll only 1 1/2" high. I would either roll it thicker, or not roll it at all, just shape the rolls by hand (which would likely be far easier as the dough is incredibly springy!). My VERY picky family gobbled up the 14 rolls and 2 mini loaves (we gave one to a friend) in 2 days and have begged me to make more. This time I'm going to double the recipe and make 2 full sized loaves of bread and as many hand-shaped rolls as I can get. No need to bother freezing - these will be gone before they can get moldy! Outstanding recipe, easy, delicious, and already a favorite in this family!
These are so easy and so good! Shaped them as hoagie rolls for meatball sandwiches. They came out soft and tasty and held up well even with the meatballs and sauce. These would be great as hot dog or hamburger buns, too.
This is a keeper! I am not a baker by any stretch of the imagination. But with a bread maker that a friend gave me I have been trying my hand at it. These were fantastic! Thanks for the recipe!
This is my go to bun recipe. Turns out great every time and very easy.
This is my new favorite bread recipe. It has a wonderful taste and texture and the addition of the milk and egg makes this wheat bread taste better than most. I added more yeast because I was making this as one loaf in my bread machine and wanted to make sure it rose well. I used 2 tsp. total. I really enjoyed this bread and it made a great turkey-bacon-swiss sandwich today.
Delicious! My cousin made these and brought them for our cookout and they are fabulous :) She said she makes them as written. I will be making these for my family frequently. Thanks for sharing.
These were very good! I have a bit of experience with yeast, but it's been awhile. I made these as rolls for a dinner party, and they were light in texture and delicious. I used my stand mixer with two packets of regular yeast and AP flour instead of bread flour. I proofed the yeast in the warm milk, then added the butter and egg, then added the combined dry ingredients to the mixer bowl, one heaping tablespoon at a time. After one rise, I formed into informal balls and placed in greased muffin tins. Since they were risen well before dinner, I partially baked until some structure developed, then interrupted the baking. I finished them later with my convection oven. Nice, tender rolls with a good crust. Thanks for the idea!
Finally! The PERFECT bread recipe. We couldn't stop eating these rolls until they were all gone. Thanks for the recipe.
Excellent rolls. I used them in the kids' lunches and they wanted more. Thanks
recipe worked very well for me...i was lucky enough to actually have fresh honey and i made them small (got 15) and holy cow...did they every rise good and nice and light and fluffy...will for sure make this again...thanks
I made these for thanksgiving dinner this year, everyone loved them. I omitted the egg, made the dough in my Kitchenaid stand mixer cause I don't have a bread machine. Shaped the rolls and baked them in a muffin tin. Very good recipe.
Excellent rolls. I made these by hand and I only needed 2 1/2 cup of bread flour. I got 8 hamburger size buns out of it. I used oil instead of butter. Everything else was the same. The dough was very easy to work with. The buns came out soft and tender with a nice flavor to it. Keeper recipe. Thank you.
Excellent sandwich rolls! I used 2 cups of whole wheat flour and 1 3/4 of bread flour. Otherwise followed recipe to the letter. These are so delicious and easy :-)
We can't get enough of these rolls in our house!!! So very easy, and so versatile! Large rolls for sandwiches, smaller rolls as a side for dinner, and so yummy. Thanks so much!
Easy the family loved them, these went fast.
Very good flavour and easy to make! I will definitely make these again.
Yum!! I used a 3" cutter and they were large hamburger bun size. I would use a smaller cutter for lunch sandwiches.
I'll never buy store bought buns again. These are light and full of flavor. I used half WW, half white flour and they turned out great!
Love these. I use 3 cups whole wheat, 1 cup white (unbleached). I chop up sundried tomotoes and throw them in. make sandwich buns and dinner rolls as well! MMMmm!
I added 1/8 molasses and used all fresh ground hard white wheat. YUM! Added oatmeal to the top before cooking.
Absolutely AMAZING rolls! I made exactly as instructed in my bread maker (putting in wet ingredients first--milk, butter, egg, honey--then the salt, flour and yeast on top). Brushed lightly with butter once out of the oven. So good, soft, and delicious. Will definitely be making these again. UPDATE: Just made this recipe into 2 loaves of bread - baked at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes and was perfect. Note: I did mix the dough in bread machine, then formed into 2 loaves and let rise another 2-3 hours. These loaves are light and fluffy!
These make THE BEST burger buns. I do not brush them with butter as it makes them greasy. The only change I make is to use 1 c whole wheat, 1 c white wheat and 2 c bread flour. They are so soft and taste divine!
Don't think the rolls rose as much as they were suppose too and they took longer to make then was estimated but otherwise taste and texture are excellent on them.
These have a delicious taste and texture, and I will be making them again. I made these according to the directions of cutting with a biscuit cutter, and made a small loaf with some leftover. I won't be cutting them out again, they are too small this way and more like dinner rolls. The brushing of melted butter works for dinner rolls version, but I won't use for sandwich rolls - too greasy.
I made these rolls for first time and my kids loved it.I made dough in bread machine and made 12 round balls by hand. It turned out great !! Thanks 4 recipe.
I really love this recipe. It was easy and fun to make. I was out of honey so I subbed molasses with good results - nice flavor and brown color. These rise up really well, so I think it is better to roll the dough out to 1/2" thickness. Next time I will omit the butter on top it made the rolls a little greasy, and I don't think it added anything to the taste.
These taste wonderful with a nice honey taste. I cut my dough with a wide mouth mason jar which is nice if you want buns but too small for a nice sandwich bun. These will be a staple for our house. I did sub 1/4 c of bread flour for wheat germ. Can't notice it.
These rolls were awesome!! I can't believe the fabulous texture. I have made them big for hamburger rolls and small for dinner rolls. They are divine!
Loved these. Fluffy but soft enough to smush down to fit in your mouth. Substituted flax seed for one of the tablespoons of butter. Used an egg wash and added some quick cooking oats to the top. Skipped the melted butter. Would love to make these weekly. Got 12 rolls out of the recipe.
I just made these rolls, and they are excellent. Followed the recipe ingredients with one exception. Substituted molasses for honey. Since my bread machine has died, I made the dough with my Kitchen Aid mixer (kneaded 17 mins. on lowest speed). Delicious taste & texture. A winner!!!
This is an EXCELLENT roll recipe. I simply made dinner rolls out of the dough, used molasses instead of honey,(was out of honey) AND THEY WERE TERRIFIC! This would be an all around roll good for just about any meal. Flavor, texture, lightness, aroma, its all there! Thanks for sharing!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Love the taste for anything from hamburger buns to sandwiches to dinner rolls. I'd skip the melted butter on top and brush them with an egg wash before baking for a nice gloss. Sesame seeds, available in the spice aisle, make a nice addition to the top, too.
These rolls were light and wonderful! Just the dinner roll I have been looking for! Using a biscuit cutter, I get 20 rolls. They freeze great; since it is only my husband and I, I can take 2 or 3 out for dinner, wrap them in foil, and heat them in the over for 15 min. or so, and they taste just as fresh as when first made!
Amazing! The first time I made these the yeast didn't activate, and the rolls came out flat but everyone LOVED them. So made them again and they were even better puffy.
These are really good, and the texture is about as perfect as it can get....but mine didn't rise a whole lot which made them difficult to use for a sandwich. I still did, and they held up to sloppy joe's quite well, it was just not a lot to them. I toasted one that was leftover and thought it was really similar to an English muffin....very good. I'll make them again, but might add some gluten or something to the dough since I have heard that helps with rising. Thanks much!
Awesome! I used a smaller glass to cut them out and only rolled out to about 1" thick and they were the best dinner rolls I've ever made- both in taste and presentation. I threw all the ingredients in my KitchenAid and it worked great too...
These are perfect for sandwiches. They hold together very well, and have great flavor and texture. I've made them 3 times now, and my only suggestion is to add a bit more salt (+about 1/4 t.). Those trying to keep salt down may not agree, but for us, it really brought out the flavor. I don't have a bread maker any more, so I kneaded by had for about 5 minutes or so, adding sprinklings of flour so I could work the dough. Easy though, no problems.
Wow, what a great recipe! My children love this. I followed the suggestions by switching the volume of the two different flours around for a larger proportion of whole wheat flour. Plus I added 2 tablespoons of gluten. Thank you for submitting this recipe!
I have made these once and am making again. They are incredible! I used a wide mouth jar ring to cut them ou and it made the perfect size for sandwiches and hamburgers. Amazing and Easy!
These have become a staple at our house and we use them in place of burger buns, sandwich thins and bread. They are, quite simpl, excellent and and fool proof. I use 2 3/4 c. whole wheat bread flour and 1 c. white bread flour for a healthier bun, and it works perfectly every time, resulting in a suprisingly soft texture. Delicious!
These came out great! I used regular yeast because I didn't have bread machine or rapid rise yeast on hand. I added 1/4 tsp. more yeast to compensate. They were still a little thin but I may have rolled them a bit too thin. The texture was good even being thin. I will definitely be making these again, so next time I will use 2 tsp. regular yeast and roll a little thicker.
I used the dough cycle of my bread machine and then baked in the oven. I made smaller, dinner rolls out of the dough, and used 1 3/4 cup whole wheat flour and 2 cups bread flour. I made up a whole bunch of these and am keeping them in the freezer to have quick rolls for dinner. Thanks for a great recipe!
These are delicious. Very soft, perfect for sandwiches or as dinner rolls. To save time, I didn't bother rolling out the dough. I just made 12 rolls by hand.
Fabulous bread. Love it for sandwiches and dinner rolls also. I had made a pan of rolls and had dough left over. I rolled them into med. balls (1 dozen) and put into a round cake pan. Let them rise and ate them with supper. They were a BIG HIT. This is a keeper for me.
Very, very, VERY good! Made these smaller, for Thanksgiving dinner and while my baking inexperience may have led to rolls that were not perfectly shaped, they were delicious and perfect for small sandwiches with the leftovers!
Yummy! Be careful not to roll the dough to thin before cutting!
turned out excellent! I hand rolled them instead of cutting them.
I’ve been looking for a good recipe for hamburger buns. This is it!! We love them. We used 1 ¾ cups white whole wheat flour and 2 cups of all purpose flour (didn’t have bread flour). My husband is learning to bake since he retired and he is so pleased with the results of this recipe that he brags to everyone that will listen. He has made these rolls twice now, and they turn out great each time. The first time we had them with Pulled BBQ Chicken. It was wonderful. The second time we had hamburgers. I’ll never buy hamburger buns again. It makes eleven 4 inch rolls. Thank you for sharing.
Until this recipe, I've been "challenged" as a bread baker. This recipe works for me! I can't mess it up! Thanks for posting! Try this, you won't be disappointed...I was out of wheat flour but all-purpose white flour worked great.
Yum! Perfect dough and was so easy to roll and then cut. I brushed the tops when done with melted butter mixed with a drizzle of honey to really emphasize the flavor.
Made these into caramel sticky buns and they were fabulous!
Superior flavor and very easy. I don't like bread machines so I adapted the directions for a stand mixer and more traditional method still using the same ingredients, per directions below, and it was AMAZING.
Oh wow. These are great. I made them into smaller rolls (about 24/batch). This recipe is a keeper!
