Honey Wheat Sandwich Rolls

I used my Kitchen Aid to make these rolls. I proofed the yeast (I used a whole packet of yeast which is 2 1/4 tsp.) in the mixer bowl with the honey and warm milk for ten minutes until the yeast "bloomed", then I added the egg, melted butter, then the dry ingredients. I did use 2 cups whole wheat flour and 1 3/4 cup organic whole wheat white flour. I kneaded this dough with my dough hook for about five minutes (I did have to add two tablespoons more flour to get it into a ball and be able to be kneaded with the hook). I set it to rise for an hour in a large greased bowl covered with a tea towel on a warm heating pad for an hour. I used a 1/4 cup measuring cup to make uniform rolls (dinner rolls instead of sandwich rolls) and rolled them on the counter to make better shaped rolls. I covered the top of the rolls in the muffin tin with saran wrap before letting it rise on the warm heating pad for another hour or so. I baked them at 400 degrees for 12 minutes. These rolls were really very good! I had one right out of the oven spread with butter and it was just heaven. Very good rolls! We didn't quite get them all eaten tonight at dinner (this recipe made 11 rolls) but I did cut the rolls into thick chunks and used them in a breakfast strata in the morning. NOTE: I will say that I did not get 24 rolls out of this recipe, I got 12. That was fine for me because that was all I needed. For someone else who wants a recipe that make a larger quanitity, be sure to double this recipe.