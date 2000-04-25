Honey Wheat Sandwich Rolls

Hearty and tasty country style sandwich rolls. Honey, whole wheat and just a little bit of butter. They freeze well too!

By SEEFREE

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select dough cycle; press start.

  • When dough cycle has finished, turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and roll out 3/4 inch thick. Cut out rolls with a 3 to 4 inch diameter biscuit cutter. Place on lightly greased cookie sheets; cover and let rise until doubled, about 1 hour. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 to 15 minutes. When rolls are finished baking, brush with melted butter.

