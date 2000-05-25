Pickled Red Beet Eggs

My Pennsylvania Dutch grandmother, Florence Walter, used to make these. They are especially great for picnics. The combination of pickled eggs, beets, and onions is really something special. A great way to use up left-over Easter-eggs too!

Recipe by Jill

Ingredients

Directions

  • Drain liquid from the beets into saucepan. Place beets, onions, and eggs into a large bowl or pitcher.

  • Pour sugar and vinegar into the saucepan with the beet liquid and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, and let the mixture simmer 15 minutes.

  • Pour the beet juice mixture over the beets, eggs, and onions. Seal the bowl or pitcher and refrigerate. Refrigerate for at least one to 3 days; the longer they are allowed to sit the better they will taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
108 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 212mg; sodium 112.4mg. Full Nutrition
