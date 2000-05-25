Pickled Red Beet Eggs

These were so simple to make, I have been searching for a recipe to make these and Iam so glad that i used this one, I made them for my Father and he loved them they reminded him of the ones his late mother in law used to make, Now he cant get enough of them and of course now others in the family want to try them! Thank you so much for putting this recipe on here!!! You made it possible for me to give my Dad a little bit of the past! If anyone is looking to try and make pickled eggs you gotta try this recipe....It's just to simple!! A few tips that worked for me were putting approx. 6 eggs in a small wide mouth mason jar and then pouring the mixture over them also i have been doubling the mixture i get about 4-5 jars that way also i dont use all the beets i just put as many of them that will fit in the jar, then i just let them sit in the refrigerator, my dad is my taste tester he said the best ones were the ones that were in the frig for 4 weeks the longer they sit they do taste better!