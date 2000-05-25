Pickled Red Beet Eggs

My Pennsylvania Dutch grandmother, Florence Walter, used to make these. They are especially great for picnics. The combination of pickled eggs, beets, and onions is really something special. A great way to use up left-over Easter-eggs too!
This was a very good recipe. I added a 2 more cans of beets- there did not seem to be enough juice to cover the eggs- plus my husband will eat the extra beets. My mother in law makes beet eggs for Easter every year-she would not give me the recipe-I asked her for it a few times and she kept ignoring me- well she can keep her stinking recipe because this one is real close to hers!
I felt that the sugar/vinegar ratio was off here. This tasted more like it should have been entitled "sweet and sour eggs" rather than pickled eggs. I had to add a lot more vinegar to offset the sweetness. With that change they were just what I was looking for. Very beautiful in color too. Thanks!
These were so simple to make, I have been searching for a recipe to make these and Iam so glad that i used this one, I made them for my Father and he loved them they reminded him of the ones his late mother in law used to make, Now he cant get enough of them and of course now others in the family want to try them! Thank you so much for putting this recipe on here!!! You made it possible for me to give my Dad a little bit of the past! If anyone is looking to try and make pickled eggs you gotta try this recipe....It's just to simple!! A few tips that worked for me were putting approx. 6 eggs in a small wide mouth mason jar and then pouring the mixture over them also i have been doubling the mixture i get about 4-5 jars that way also i dont use all the beets i just put as many of them that will fit in the jar, then i just let them sit in the refrigerator, my dad is my taste tester he said the best ones were the ones that were in the frig for 4 weeks the longer they sit they do taste better!
Perfect, perfect, perfect! The PA Dutch really do know what they're doing when it comes to down home cooking. (maybe I'm a little biased being from PA and all). This recipe is exactly what I was looking for and my husband just loves pickled eggs so I had to try this. I made this a week ago and the verdict is in... (drumroll please). We have a winner! He loved them and now wants me to make more (how many eggs can one person eat may I ask?). I used 6 hard-cooked eggs vs. twelve because that's all I could fit into the jar, layering them with the beets, red onion slices, and juice. I didn't change a thing with the mixture and let them set for one full week. When we cut open the first egg it was a perfect deep reddish-pink color all the way through to the yellow yolk! These are definitely worth the time to make!
My mother made this recipe too. She used to put the beets and onions in a large jar first. Then the eggs and screw on the top. Turn it upside down in the frig for about 2-3 days. The eggs turn deep red and are delicious! I think she added a bay leaf, but I'm not sure.
The recipe didn't tell you what kind of vinegar to use. I used 1/2 cup cider vinegar and after adding the 1/4 cup sugar I found it was to tart. I added 1/2 cup more sugar and after adding the juice off the red beets to the vinegar and sugar I added 1/2 can of water to the can of red beets and poured the water and beets in my vinegar and sugar. The taste was just like I remembered when my grandmother made them.
I gave this recipe 3 stars as I am used to these eggs with spices in them and not so sweet. My father taught me how to make these and he always made enough to fill a gallon jar, which will hold 2-3 dozen eggs. He always added 2 bay leaf, 2 T pickling spice, 2 tsp whole cloves and salt and pepper to taste. He used at least 3 cans of beets and 2 large onions and more apple cider vinegar. and he would layer the ingredients into a jar and leave it for at least 3 days. These never last very long in my house!
I can't believe I could find a recipe just like my Moms'!!! Brings back Happy memories, YUM!!
My family has made pickled eggs for years and although this recipe is VERY similar, mine is a little different. I use 2 cans of small whole beets to 12-18 eggs. Cook and peel the eggs. In a small saucepan, I use 1 cup beet juice to 1 cup vinegar and 1 cup sugar. The sugar can be adjusted to taste. Add 2 small cinnamon sticks and 1/2 tsp of whole allspice. Simmer this mixture for about 10 min. I use a gallon jar and put in eggs and thin sliced onion and beets. These are also good without onion. Then pour the warm liquid over all. Putting them in a jar instead of a bowl allows the juice to cover the eggs completely. I always make these at least 2 days ahead of time to allow the flavor and color to soak in. Stir or shake every day to color evenly. They last for weeks in the fridge and are great also in salads. To make sure the eggs are easy to peel. Buy your eggs a week or so before you use them. Fresh eggs are the worst to peel. After cooking them. Drain them and immediately put cold water on them and keep the water cold until the eggs are cool. this helps to shrink the egg from the shell and peels much easier. I take a couple dozen to family reunions and its a must at Easter time. These have a very deep purple color all the way through.
This is an e(gg)cellent recipe. And to the question left by another poster--about getting the eggs to peel freely: When boiling eggs always add a couple of teas. of salt to the water. This helps the eggs to pull away from the shells as they cook. Once cooled, just tap them against a hard surface and sort of roll them around. This will loosen the membrane and shell from the egg itself.
This is a good start, but I've been making pickled eggs for all family functions and whenever I go to picnics in general and I never add any sugar to my eggs. I make them in a gallon jar using three dozen eggs and I usually try to start them a week before the function. (The longer they bathe in the juice the darker and deeper the purple goes.) I also use PICKLED beets and mostly just use the juice. I throw in a few beets for those who like them. I add about a cup of white vinegar and some whole cloves and sometimes a bay leaf or two. Then fill the rest of the jar up with water. Everyone in my family begs me to bring these pickled eggs to their parties.
Hey Roe, Here's the trick for easy egg peeling a friend taught me: before placing in cold water to boil, make sure that the eggs are thoroughly room temperature. I set them out for an afternoon or overnight. Good Luck!
My grandmother used to make these for my mother, and after she died I took over the job. :) However, since I never thought about it before my grandmother's death, I had to find a recipe. The first time I made these, my mother said they were too sweet, so the next time, I used half the amount of sugar and left everything else alone, and she said they were perfect. Also, using cider vinegar gives you more of that "Pennsylvania Dutch" taste than using white.
Thanks for the recipe (I double the beets, sugar, and vinegar) I love these! For those of you having trouble peeling your eggs here are two really great tricks to peeling them. First one - after the eggs are boiled run cold water over them for a minute or so...pour out all the water leaving only 1/4 cup...place the lid on the pan and start shaking the pan like we did in the old days making popcorn on the stove...do this for about 30 seconds pretty vigorously and wallah - NO PEELING (or very little) The other way is to knock them gently on the table and roll them under your hand until the entire shell is cracked up and then peel off.
I have never ate pickled eggs before so I have nothing to compare them to. I followed the recipe exactly and I REALLY like them! I never cared for plain hard boiled eggs but I really do like them pickled!
I've never made pickled red beet eggs before, but just needed to since I've been craving them during my pregnancy. I found Jill's recipe and followed it, which made delicious red beet eggs, I plan to make another batch for myself next week. They hit the spot, thanks Jill.
I love this recipe! I grew up on these and make them several times a year. Although, I never thought of adding onions. I will try that next time. But if you grew up on these, I don't recommend using balsamic vinegar. I tried it and hated it. It was not the pickled eggs I grew up on and gave it kind of a bitter coffee aftertaste. The only thing I do different is use pickled beets, 3/4 cup vinegar and 1/4 cup sugar, then add water for enough juice to cover the eggs.
1.22.06 I agree about the vinegar/sugar ratio - too much sugar! So, I combined this recipe with the one for Spiced Pickled Beets on this site - 1/2 cup of apple cider vinegar, 2 tbsp sugar. With this adjustment, this was very good! (Btw, I made this with regular bottled beets, or beetroot as we call them back home)
Made this as directed and liquid wasn't enough to cover eggs. I doubled the liquid mixture and it came out a perfect. My family absolutely loved this recipe. First time ever pickling eggs and it was a success.
I had to leave a hand written note on the container while these were marinating, instructing my husband to not eat them until they were ready. The day I took the note away, the eggs were gone. I'm assuming they were wonderful, as he asked me to make them again. Hopefully I'll get to try one next time.
Very good recipe! I added about 7 whole cloves to the beet juice mixture while it was boiling. I also reduced the sugar by about a tablespoon or two (I prefer more sour). Add about half a tablespoon of salt more :) Overall good, sound recipe.
I've been making these for a couple years, ever since I found this recipe, I actually use pickled beets with onions and add the sugar and vinegar to the pickle juice from the jar, it makes plenty to cover the eggs! If you keep your eggs for at least a week before boiling them, they will peel easier, fresh eggs don't peel well. Just be sure to use the old eggs for this!!!
This is such a good recipe! I dislike beets a lot, but what it does for boiled eggs redeems them to yummy by my vote! Very easy recipe with great tasting results. This liquid didn't 'cover' all the eggs so I rotated the mix every so often. Thanks for sharing this recipe..reminds me of my Grandma's when I was growing up! :) (Only used 1/2 of a brown onion and it came out just fine)
Awsome. I did reduce the sugar and up the vinegar. But these are so pretty and tasty.
I did just as the instructions said and didn't have enough to cover my eggs so since that was the case I tripled the recipe and added more eggs. I've got them in the fridge right now, my husband opened the jar and said it was very overwhelming with the smell. I hope they won't knock us over. Once I try one I'll be sure to update.
Yummy, just like my mom made. I doubled the sugar and vinegar to make enough to cover a dozen eggs. A mason jar works best. I just flip it every day to make sure the eggs are covered. My husband and daughter pack these in their lunches, so I need to do at least a dozen every week!
I am so glad I found this recipe before Easter. I had never made pickled eggs before, but my late mother always had. I had just never thought to get her recipe. These were just like hers. Only thing I did different was to double the beets, etc. for the dozen eggs and they were perfect. Thanks Jill for sharing this recipe.
A lot of you write that these were made for Easter. It was that way at our house too. Now I keep a jar in the fridge all the time. I just love putting the onions in sandwhiches, or as a side dish by themselves. My family members were thrilled to see that I use some of Mothers' recipes.
To PEEL EGGS easily, yes, pierce them, but more importantly, as SOON as they come out of the hot water, dump them in cold water. This builds up steam under the shell and assists with peeling. However, fresh fresh eggs will not peel easily as the membrane has not been pushed away from the white by the air that gets into an egg over time. So use eggs that are not right off the farm or use the older eggs in the fridge.
I wouldn't put in the onions. I think it is too much sugar. I would go with 2 TBSP sugar. 1/4 cup vinegar and add some water to it. I think you want them to be on the sour side...at least my PA dutch grandmom's were. But this was the basics and to each his own!
I finally have a recipe for pickled eggs. I didn't add the onions because I've never eaten them with onions before. Next time I'll add the onions. I didn't think there was enough liquid for a dozen eggs. I made 6 eggs. I only used 2 tablespoons of sugar--I'm not into sweet foods. Then, I added enough water (about 1/2 cup) so the eggs were completely covered in liquid. I always make pickled eggs in a gallon size pickle jar.
this is similar to my recipe. really nice . if your eggs are difficult to peel, you may have over-cooked the eggs. Try 1/2 teaspoon of salt or a tablespoon of white vinegar in the boiling water while the eggs are cooking. To peel eggs easily run cold water over the eggs as you crack and peel the eggs.
Very good, but we like them pickled a bit "more". I added,as some suggested, more beet juice, a little water for more juice. I also add 1 tbs of pickling spice and leave eggs in beet juice for as many days as you can keep the family out of them!
these were.....interesting. it was a special request from my hubby. i tried one, and it wasnt bad. he ate the rest! haha! i had to add a little warm water to make enough liquid to cover the eggs. after a few days, the flavor came out alot more. im not sure how i feel about the color, but he assures me that is how they are supposed to look LOL
This was a very tasty pickled eggs... I make them all the time! Easy too!
My family has always made these, and the easier way is to save the juice from pickled beets and add the eggs and let sit a few days. We always looked forward to the day they were ready to eat and were so simple to do that I was about 6 or 7 when mom let me do it.
This is just like my grandmother made, my family likes this so much that I save a gallon pickle jar and make enough eggs and juice to fill it a month before easter or anytime really, this recipe is great Thanks a bunch for sharing.
In answer to Roe's question about peeling eggs, if you peel the eggs under cold water or in a pan of ice water the shells come off much easier. This is the recipe that I use but I triple it and use a glass gallon jar. I also use more sugar, but that is a matter of taste.
I have the answer to getting the eggs out of the shell. Steam them (not boil) for 13 minutes. Egg age and additives to the water don't help. Steaming is perfect! Give them a small crack (barely a crack) on the gas end and give them room in the streamer so they don't touch. Then an ice bath for a minute. They'll fall right out.
for CRAZY4CARDS123: Your eggs are too fresh....I know that sounds weird, but try boiling eggs that have been in your fridge for at least a week or two! Also, I "roll" my eggs gently against a work surface so that the shell is basically shattered all around. They peel like a dream after that.
This is exactly what I hoped to find when I Googled "How to Make Pickled Red Beet Eggs." Living in Pennsylvania all my life, most people who I know inherently know how to make all the good things that I grew up eating like these red beet eggs. But I don't have their recipes because being single, I just don't make large quanties of food, though I love when my relatives bring their specialties to gatherings and it's already made and long since perfected. I can buy these eggs at grocery store deli counters but they're expensive for the few that you get and for the same money now I can make a large jar for myself.
These were good. I made them for a dinner party because this recipe was quick and easy and ready to eat the next day. Ive never had the beet version before and since were a beet fan I made this. They were gone in 2 days.
wonderful!! I made a large pickle jar full of these eggs. I omitted the onion and added afew bay leaves. I like my eggs very tart and so I cut the sugar in half. I really enjoy these and will make them often. Thank you
It's a good recipe although I do think it's better to double the beet juice/vinegar/sugar mix to completely cover the eggs. Also, the addition of a couple of shakes of pickling spice really adds more depth to the flavor and kicks it up a notch.
My grandma, who was Pennsylvania Dutch, always used cider vinegar and she didn't add any onions. I am giving it a try. If there wasn't enough juice to fill the jar, she was just add warm water, then shake to mix. Thanks for the recipe, we always had them, but i never had a recipe.
I love my mom but I hated her beet eggs maybe because I was young. I was hesitant about trying these but I liked them. Not sure if my taste buds changed or what but they had a pleasant taste and it wasn't overwhelming. Will surely be making these again. I like to try new recipes as I will with beet eggs but will keep this one for sure. After checking some reviews I saw people had questions about vinegar - if it says vinegar use white plain - it will specify if you need to use cider vinegar. I had to use two small jars because it was what I had and I was concerned about the amount of juice because my mom always had plenty of juice and I think this is where the difference is. I just gently turned the jars (not shook) a few times each day and also turned the jars over each day. I also put some beets & onions then like two eggs then more beets and onions etc. If you want more of a beet taste you will likely need to add another can of beets and/or double that part of the recipe.
We haven't tasted these yet-but have a batch in the fridge. They look and smell delicious. The only problem I had was that there was not near enough juice to cover the eggs/beets/onions. I had to triple the juice recipe. Can't wait to try them in a few days!
I made this recipe two days ago. My wife has better luck hard boiling eggs than I do (yes, I'm that lame) and misunderstood me when I asked her to make them. She only did eight instead of a dozen. I followed the rest of the recipe anyway, and it turned out great. I never had these with onions before, and the veggies are just as tasty as the eggs. We're going to make these again, definitely.
People who turn up their noses at these have never tried them. My grandmother and other relatives are from Pennsylvania Dutch country and I've been eating them all my life. This is the same recipe- you can leave out the onions if you want.
