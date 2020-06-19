Pumpkin Marshmallows

These soft, airy marshmallows taste like pumpkin pie. The recipe takes at least a full 24 hours to make, so give yourself lots of time to get everything ready. If the cocoa dredging mixture isn't sweet enough, you can sift some confectioners' sugar into it, although the bitter chocolate coating balances the very sweet marshmallow nicely.
Yum! A fabulous tasting marshmallow! I decided to try to make marshmallows today on a whim, and this recipe is very good! I do recommend adding the pumpkin mixture to taste, I made 2 batches and the second was a little less strong, which I preferred. Thanks for giving me a little treat to give my family's pumpkins
The basic marshmallow recipe is based on Thomas Keller's French Laundry restaurant marshmallow recipe (which is very adaptable to all sorts of flavors). The pumpkin part is fun and pretty, but the cocoa coating just ruins it. Makes it too dark. Next time I will omit cocoa powder and use a mix of cornstarch and powdered sugar. ***I made these again, and the marshmallows are way too moist and do not dry out! They soak up all the PS/cornstarch mixture. Liquid is sitting at the bottom of the container as they sit. Eew. I am changing the rating.
The amount of the pumpkin was perfect (use pumpkin puree not pumpkin pie filling). The spices were perfect. If your marshmallows didn't turn out, try investing in a candy thermometer. The marshmallows could be considered a jello marshmallow of sorts but that's what makes homemade marshmallows amazing. You can't buy this in a store and so much better than jello or store marshmallows. I would make again. I didn't use cocoa, next time I would dust half w cocoa and have w 10x. I dusted w 1/2 cornstarch as suggested and would do that again also. I was proud to put these on my table, they can be addictive though, and I am not a store bought marshmallow girl.
I scaled this down to try the recipe before I took it to my kids pumpkinfest at school and I'm glad I did! Because I could not get past the consistency. It was more like jello than marshmallow. The flavor wasnt bad but a very odd feeling when you bite into it. I will not be making these again.
