Pumpkin Marshmallows

The amount of the pumpkin was perfect (use pumpkin puree not pumpkin pie filling). The spices were perfect. If your marshmallows didn't turn out, try investing in a candy thermometer. The marshmallows could be considered a jello marshmallow of sorts but that's what makes homemade marshmallows amazing. You can't buy this in a store and so much better than jello or store marshmallows. I would make again. I didn't use cocoa, next time I would dust half w cocoa and have w 10x. I dusted w 1/2 cornstarch as suggested and would do that again also. I was proud to put these on my table, they can be addictive though, and I am not a store bought marshmallow girl.