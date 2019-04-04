Slow Cooker Cider Pork Roast
Apple cider, vegetables, and spices make this pork roast very tender and full of flavor! Serve with mashed potatoes.
Apple cider, vegetables, and spices make this pork roast very tender and full of flavor! Serve with mashed potatoes.
This is, in my opinion, the best way to cook a pork loin. My only changes were...I don't brown the meat first; I've found no need to. The meat will cook nicely without it. I don't bother with the food processor, either. Don't make anything more time consuming than it has to be; just throw sliced onion and apple in the pot with the roast. I omit flour and add sage to rub on the pork. I put the carrots in the pot with the roast and cook it an hour less than the recipe says. Lastly, apple juice will work in a pinch, since apple cider isn't always available, but you won't get the same flavor. Cider is stronger and will add more flavoring and shouldn't be watered down with so much water. There's no need for almost five cups of liquid in a slow cooker. Other than a few minor and easy changes, this recipe is the best way to cook a pork loin. It's fast, easy and oh, so tasty!Read More
This recipe was okay. We pretty much followed the directions but we don't have a food processor. I don't know if that really made much of a difference. We felt there was a lot of liquid and would have been better if it was thicker. I probably should have browned the pork longer because the flower coating was just kind of mushy when we pulled it out. The pork was really tender, moist, and had a good flavor. We enjoyed it. I hope others try this recipe and add their comments of how they tweaked it. I'd like to try it again and see where I went wrong.Read More
This is, in my opinion, the best way to cook a pork loin. My only changes were...I don't brown the meat first; I've found no need to. The meat will cook nicely without it. I don't bother with the food processor, either. Don't make anything more time consuming than it has to be; just throw sliced onion and apple in the pot with the roast. I omit flour and add sage to rub on the pork. I put the carrots in the pot with the roast and cook it an hour less than the recipe says. Lastly, apple juice will work in a pinch, since apple cider isn't always available, but you won't get the same flavor. Cider is stronger and will add more flavoring and shouldn't be watered down with so much water. There's no need for almost five cups of liquid in a slow cooker. Other than a few minor and easy changes, this recipe is the best way to cook a pork loin. It's fast, easy and oh, so tasty!
This was my recipe, and here are some suggestions. Use only 1 c. cider and 1- 1 1/2 c. water. Use a clove less garlic. Make a package gravy and don't use drippings. Cook an hour or two less. Please add your comments and see if we can't improve or perfect this! Thanks!
This was a great recipe! I didn't have Apple Cider, just Apple Juice. I browned the meat and then covered the pork with the Apple Juice. I chopped the veggies and the apple and put them in the pot ~ it was fabulous! I served over rice and my family really loved this. We live at just over 7,000 feet above sea level so this affects cooking time. Usually I have to cook things longer, but this meal would have been best for us served after 5 hours since I cooked on a gas stove-top rather than a slow cooker. I just can't say enough about how delicious this was and how much we all enjoyed this recipe!
This recipe was okay. We pretty much followed the directions but we don't have a food processor. I don't know if that really made much of a difference. We felt there was a lot of liquid and would have been better if it was thicker. I probably should have browned the pork longer because the flower coating was just kind of mushy when we pulled it out. The pork was really tender, moist, and had a good flavor. We enjoyed it. I hope others try this recipe and add their comments of how they tweaked it. I'd like to try it again and see where I went wrong.
Wanted to try something different with shoulder roast. After reading reviews, I decided to use 2 packets of apple cider mix rather than one and reduced overall water. I also added ground cloves (about a teaspoon or so). The results were good, which was surprising! House smelled great during the day and the meat was tender with an apple taste. My husband really liked it; but my 16 year old didn't care to much for it.
I was really excited to try this recipe. I used the advice to reduce the amount of cider. However, I thought that although the roast was very tender it lacked taste. Next time I would reduce water but maybe keep the cider the same. I would also add a bay leaf next time to give a little more flavor. I would try this again but I'll definitely experiment.
I didn't use the food processor or brown the meat and it turned out really good. 5 and 1/2 hours was plenty of time and the meat was quite tender.
This roast is tender and juicy. My husband and son are both picky about food cooked in the slow cooker, but they liked this. I reduced the water to about 1/2 cup. I put it in the slow cooker on low and used the temperature probe to switch to "warm" when it reached 170 degrees. Supper was done when we got home from work and school. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
The meat was flaking off appetizingly when I opened the cooker after 7 or so hours and that was about it unfortunately. The meat was completely flavorless, the aroma only semi-tantilizing. I had high hopes after seeing the ingredient list & tasting the broth before adding the pork. We were looking for a subtler pork recipe to our usual Puerco Pibil. If I were to try this again, I'd take out water completely at the least.
I was looking for a Cider Pork recope because I couldn't get my mother on the phone for her recipe... this is a GREAT recipe... but I knew it was missing just a few things to make it just like moms... First I completely omitted the water and instead used a bit more apple cider... then I added in some allspice (to taste), honey and a can of crushed tomatoes! We also serve this over mashed potatoes... yum! (oh and the celery and carrots were a new addition but tasty!)
Excellent! The taste of the apples, onions & carrots infused into the roast was awesome! The meat fell apart while trying to take it out of the cooker! My husband raved!
Here are the modifications I did. I don't typically measure, I just do to taste. I added Ginger, Cinnamon, Clove, and Rosemary at the 5 hour mark. We ended up adding more corse salt and black pepper as well. The biggest help was the 2 - 3 tbps of dark brown sugar. Keep in mind if you want to serve this as a solid peice of meat then cook it around 5 hours on low and I would add less water. My family loves it when crock pot meals fall apart. This was very very tender at the 5 hour mark and falling to pieces at the 7 hour mark. I really enjoyed cooking it and having it for dinner! Thank you for the recipe! I hope my tips help! Cheers!
I am torn on this one. The pork was fine. But I reduced the amount of water and the gravy was still watery but too sweet. Hubby liked it - me, not so much. One tip - when you brown the meat, deglaze the pan and add those juices to the crock pot.
This an excellent base recipe. Except for leaving out the water I followed the recipe to the "T" and found, like others have mentioned, the flavor a bit bland. A bit of salt and a couple spices in the sauce might help, as well as the addition of either nutmeg or cloves to the flour mixture. I'm glad I left out the water; it would have added too much moisture and further weakened the flavors. All in all, this is definitely worth trying.
Simple, easy and simply delicious. A great meal for a busy afternoon/evening. Gives you a wonderful smelling house to come home to, too!
Kinda dry...cooked too long.
Flavorful and moist, made a gravy out of the leftover drippings which was so yummy!
I made this exactly as the recipe stated except I used 3/4 c. of water. It was fantastic! I served it with wide egg noodles with onions and cabbage..mmmm!
I'm sorry i hate giving negative reviews. I read some of the reviews which said to use more cider and less water. I used no water and replaced it with more cider. The roast had very little flavor but it was very tender.
I was disappointed in this recipe. I thought it was going to have more apple flavor and it was a little bland. I probably won't be making this again.
I tried this with a whole chicken and added 2 apples, and stuffed another in the bird. Was able to make a puree of the apples and carrots. It was awesome, and very flavorful. I did not use water, but added chicken broth. The chicken was falling off the bone and I added rice to the crock pot about an hour before and had a complete meal! My daughter complained the chicken didn't taste like chicken, but it was very tasty! It was very sweet so I may use 2 cans of broth next time and just a cup or two of apple cider. I found with the chicken that I needed to add some more cider later to have enough liquid for the rice.
This turned out good and moist but for some reason lacked flavour. I think I'll add vegetable broth next time instead of water.
Was excellent and a good dish for dinner guests. I cooked everything first and then used the immersion blender to slightly blend the apples and onion mixture as gravy and thicken it up but left some chunks. Then added the carrots for the last 3 hours -- still some crunch.
We did not like this meal. It had too much sauce and altho I only used 2 cups of apple coder and no water it was tasteless. I will not cook this again. Also don't cook it for more than 4 hrs.
I prepared this exactly as the recipe says and it came out very bland tasting. Too much water; couldn't taste any effect from the cider or the apple or the garlic or the pork for that matter. I'll try it again, but will definitely take into account some of the suggestions from others: less water, more other things. And why use a processor? It only added time and trouble without contributing to the final product.
This was very good but I changed it based on other reviews. I didn't brown the meat or use a food processor. I omitted the water and just poured 3 cups of apple cider and all the other ingredients except for the flour and oil over the pork. I added 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and a teaspoon of cinnamon to give it some extra flavor. At the end I thickened the juice with a little flour and butter. After 6 hours on high, it was very tender and juicy. I served it with mashed red potatoes and spiced apples. My family loved it.
I would rate this a 3 ... pork was really dry .. followed recipe exact .... very little apple flavour ... I think next time I would omit the water for a stronger apple flavouring.
Very easy and was a bit hit. best part it was in the crock pot and simple
This was absolutely DEElicious!! My husband is a picky eater when it comes to certain things - but this recipe he LOVED! It's a must try it for sure!
My family really enjoyed this dish, I used some of the sauce to make up a quick gravy to pour over the pork. a definite do-over.
I made some similar changes to make it an easier dish - I didn't use a food processor, I didn't brown the meat first, & I used 1/2 cup of semi-dry red table wine instead of all the water. Very tasty, but still needs work.
This roast was very good. I added a couple of potatoes and a can of chick peas so I didn't have to make anything else. Only disappointment: You don't taste the apple or the apple cider at all. My family liked it a lot, but if you're looking for an apple flavour, it's not there.
We used a cast-iron dutch oven to first sear the meat, then finish cooking the recipe in the oven at 250 degrees. Only other changes were to omit the water, mix in the leftover flour from breading the meat, add 1/4C honey and add one bay leaf. Meat came out falling-apart tender and so flavorful. Great way to fix up a pork loin.
This recipe was terrible. The roast, which ends up being boiled, was tender, but flavorless. It was falling apart and when you lifted out of the cooker felt like a big marshmallow. Would not recommend!
I'm doing 5 stars because the taste of this pork loin is really great. I've read some of the other reviews so I'll add my 2 cents. Way too much liquid. I don't know that I'll use any water next time I make it. Way too much time in the crock pot. I cored the apple but didn't peel it. By the time this comes out of the crock pot, you wouldn't know if the apple was peeled or not. The initial step of processing the onion, apple and garlic was different. However, as the loin cooked I kept seeing what I thought was scum on the top. It was the onion, apple and garlic mixture. I didn't pay attention to how many carrots or how much celery or onion to use. I adjust to taste. The best thing about this is the apple cider. The end product just had a wonderful taste. I do country style ribs with sauerkraut a lot but I use chicken broth. I'm going to go for apple cider next time because it really gave a depth to the loin. There was so much liquid the loin sort of fell apart. However, wrapping it in foil and refrigerating it will make it into sandwich material for the next day.
Will absolutely make many more times. Newest family favorite.
FANTASTIC! Husband and sons inhaled it! I did pour some applesauce over the top to ensure it stayed moist. Strained the drippings and used them to make gravy. Delicious! A definite keeper!
After reading all of the reviews, I took some suggestions. I added rosemary, onion powder and extra garlic, a lot of salt and pepper. The pork was dry, and still bland. I will not make this again.
I followed all directions in the recipe and while it was an easy meal to make, I really didn't enjoy the incredibly overpowering apple cider vinegar taste. It really spoiled the roast for me. If you make this, I would definitely recommend using half the apple cider and adding something else with sweetness to balance it out (apple juice maybe?). As written I would not make this recipe again.
I added fresh, chopped sage at the beginning and some apple chunks when I added the carrot for texture. The sage was a nice touch as this dish is mild on flavor and the sage goes nice with the sweet.
Awesome. Added Montreal spice and used Velontine to thicken for gravy
This recipe had an interesting taste to it, different in a good way! I am not a fan of pork but my fiancé is so I am always trying to find ways to make it so I fall in love with it. I did do the recipe a little differently. I only put the onion in the food processor to chop finely. I chopped the apples in small bite sizes, along with the celery and carrots. I put the celery and carrots in with the onions and such in the first step. I did not have fresh ginger so I used ground (dried) ginger instead. And added a bay leaf as others suggested. I also just cooked in the slow cooker/crockpot on low for 7 hrs straight and turning the meat every so often. My fiancé loved it! Thanks for sharing. Will make again.
I didn't brown the meat first but it wasn' needed. It was bland and lacked taste. I like a little more spice/kick. I thought there was too much liquid.
I followed the changes Peebs submitted. I agree, it's much less work. I liked the vegetables and thickening the gravy was a good idea. The gravy and veggies were good, but this is the first time I have had a pork roast come out somewhat dry in a crockpot, even at low for 6 hours.
I used apple juice since cider wasn't in season. I didn't add the water but I also cooked a smaller loin. I strained the liquid and reduced it to about 1/3 cup for gravy. The meat & gravy were a huge hit! My kids never ask for more meat. They ate everything I cooked!! We had no leftovers. And they wanted me to make more gravy to just have for all other meals.
Maybe my roast was too small, but 7 hours was too long because the meat was dry and not too flavorful. Don't think I'll make this recipe again.
Will absolutely make many more times. Newest family favorite.
I'm going to try this recipe, but I will use cider and add about 4 apples , chunked. Brown the roast with floor and added spices, and pierce it so the cider can be absorbed into the meat(after using the cider to deglaze the pan.)I think this might add more flavor. A can of unsweetened apple sauce might be good too.
Very good. Meat was tender and flavorful. Could have a few more spices...haven"t experimented yet. I like to dip my pork in applesauce- so that was my extra touch. Made them w/ a side of fingerling mashed potatoes. Everyone was happy.
Not bad, but not a favorite.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections