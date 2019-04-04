Slow Cooker Cider Pork Roast

I'm doing 5 stars because the taste of this pork loin is really great. I've read some of the other reviews so I'll add my 2 cents. Way too much liquid. I don't know that I'll use any water next time I make it. Way too much time in the crock pot. I cored the apple but didn't peel it. By the time this comes out of the crock pot, you wouldn't know if the apple was peeled or not. The initial step of processing the onion, apple and garlic was different. However, as the loin cooked I kept seeing what I thought was scum on the top. It was the onion, apple and garlic mixture. I didn't pay attention to how many carrots or how much celery or onion to use. I adjust to taste. The best thing about this is the apple cider. The end product just had a wonderful taste. I do country style ribs with sauerkraut a lot but I use chicken broth. I'm going to go for apple cider next time because it really gave a depth to the loin. There was so much liquid the loin sort of fell apart. However, wrapping it in foil and refrigerating it will make it into sandwich material for the next day.