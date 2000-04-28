Chocolate Chocolate Biscotti
Wonderful double chocolate biscotti recipe. Like most biscotti, these store very well.
I had to adjust this recipe for personal preference and items on hand - canola oil, 3 whole eggs and 1 tsp almond extract. Followed directions as written. By far, the best biscotti I have ever made, IMHO! Looking forward to sharing with my biscotti-loving family at the river over July 4th. Thank you, EHOLT for a winning recipe.Read More
Sadly, this is not truly an eggless recipe. The recipe calls for liquid egg substitute, which is simply egg whites. Not for those with egg allergies!Read More
Excellent. Had to make some changes and it worked beautifully. Used vegetable oil instead of olive oil because my olive oil is too fragrant. Also subbed splenda for the sugar because my hubby is a diabetic. Used semi sweet chips cuz I had no milk chocolate and added 1 cup of roughly chopped almonds. Terrific results. This will be my new chocolate biscotti recipe. Thanks for sharing.
Very, very good! I followed the recipe except that I added chopped chocolate chips rather than the chocolate bar. The biscotti is crunchy on the outside and yet somewhat tender on the inside. I really like the texture. My husband, who doesn't like sweets, really like this due to the level of sweetness, which is a bit less than what one would think based on the sugar. My granddaughters also liked this very much. Thank you for the recipe!
this was THE BEST biscotti I've ever had in my entire life! And I've been living a long time, I'm 87 and a half. Good job with this one it was AMAZING thank the lord you published it!
Very good biscotti but gave it 4 stars because after reading the reviews I used canola oil, and 3 whole eggs instead of the egg substitute. They taste rather nice but I'll have more feedback when I take them to a picnic tomorrow. I also didn't bake them until they were dried out. I like mine with just a little softness to them.... not as messy that way! Next time (and there will be a next time), I'm going to try adding almond extract as mentioned in one review. Maybe some nuts too.
This recipe is fabulous! I had 3 regular size (1.5 oz) Hershey bars in gthe freezer that I chopped up and added to the recipe. Awesome, awesome, awesome! My batch is being divided up to go into Christmas baskets for our neighbors. I'm sad to see them go away, but that might be the best thing considering I could easily eat the entire batch all by myself within a week. Yes, they're THAT good. ***UPDATED A YEAR LATER*** Wanted to pop back in and let everyone know we're making them again this year (Christmas 2009). Everyone asked for them. Simple. Easy. Delish!
Very good! I had never made biscotti before and was concerned it would be difficult. It was a bit time consuming, but the result was worth it! Not too crunchy or sweet, but full of chocolate. I changed the recipe up a little by using three eggs instead of the substitute, canola oil instead of olive, and 3/4 cup of dark chocolate chips instead of the chopped chocolate bar. Very tasty, will definitely use this recipe again.
These turned out pretty well - I forgot to put the chocolate chunks in the biscotti, so I melted milk and white chocolate and used it as a drizzle. Like some other reviewers, I used 3 eggs instead of the substitute. I also subbed butter for the margarine, but I did use light olive oil. The flavor was great. I think these would be even better with some macadamia or other nuts, and I might try almond extract next time. All in all a great chocolate fix!
I didn't have the chocolate bar, so sub'd with 1 cup bittersweet choc chips. Yummy! Thanks for the recipe EHolt.
This is a delicious biscotti- just perfect for my birthday party!
Well...followed the recipe exactly and these turned out great, but the olive oil really comes through in the taste. Next time will use Canola.
These turned out good. I thought I would have a hard time with them, but they were easy. Will use them for bake sales.
Too chocolatey
This was such an easy recipe! I did change to coconut oil, used three whole eggs, added some almond extract, and sliced almonds. Also I did toast the biscotti slices a few extra minutes..we like it crunchy! Will be a keeper for sure!
My first try at biscotti and I added in cranberries. I would say it was a hit it only lasted a day in the house with the kids home
Not worth making, in my opinion. Without the white chocolate on top, I would not have liked it much. Not sweet enough for me. I made the coconut walnut biscotti at the same time and liked it better.
Good flavour but really crumbly. The loaves came out beautifully but I didn't get a single whole one out of the batch. Still very tasty and will get eaten happily but I'll probably use a different recipe in the future.
